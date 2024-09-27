Their Pact for Our Future - Podcast

The UN’s Summit of the Future was all about was making the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals “real in the lives of people everywhere” - and we better believe it!The organization is doing this through: (as of the time of writing) “169 Targets, 3968 Events, 1351 Publications and 7865 Actions”.

Now the UN has adopted a Pact for the Future, a 61 page document that seeks global control over many areas of society, including the internet.

Most of the statements are broad and the goals unrealizable. However, the "pact” emphasizes the central role of the UN and their global governance agenda, which was the vision of the UN founders.

In this podcast, I discuss the Pact for the Future and some other recent articles that I thought my listeners would find of interest.