The Spiritual World and the Globalist Agenda - Podcast

Many people think that there could be a spiritual world but a direct encounter is rare for most. It is easier to believe that as we go about our daily activities that the physical world - what we can touch, see, smell and hear - is all that is important.

However, as you read the Bible’s Old Testament, you realise that the concept of the spiritual world was very real to the people of Israel and their various enemies in the centuries leading up to the birth of Jesus.

In this podcast, I cover some of the information about global government and global religion, with information from recent posts by Dr Jacob Nordangård who writes the substack: The Pharos Chronicles

The dark spiritual forces at work in the world cannot be ignored and the satanic powers are the real authorities behind the globalist agenda that is designed to enslave humanity. Ultimately, these forces will not succeed but the battle is real and there will be many casualties before the return of the Prince of Peace.