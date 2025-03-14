Sons of Issachar Newsletter
Masters of the Universe - Podcast

The Extraordinary Story of the Spiritual Realm and the Globalist Agenda
Reuben J Rose
Mar 14, 2025
This week, I report on the work of Dr Jacob Nordangård and his new book The Temple of Solomon. The notable thing is that behind the technocrats and their global ambitions is “the occult influences behind world affairs”, which Dr Nordangård has outlined in his new book.

As Patrick Wood, the world expert on technocracy, has said - the technocrats are in the ascendancy and in relation to the current tech love affair with AI, it is clear that our lives will be dominated by the technocrats (and their algorithms) for the foreseeable future. Watch out what you sign up to when you agree to online terms and conditions!

I suggest that every listener and reader of the Sons of Issachar Newsletter should buy a copy of the book, which can be obtained from Dr Nordangård’s website. It is not available digitally. In this newsletter I outline a few of the ideas covered in the book so readers can have a “taste” of Dr Nordangård’s remarkable research.

Reuben J Rose
