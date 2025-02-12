The Great Climate Hoax - Podcast

Greta, climate change, the United Nations and Net Zero came to my mind this week as I read the UK Times and looked at the trail of disaster and mismanagement left by the Conservative government and now hastened by Sir Keir Starmer and his Fabian colleagues in UK Labour.

Australia, a country that produces almost no greenhouse gases is also rushing headlong toward the net zero cliff and societal disaster. Facts, however, never get in the way of the green energy religion and the true believers (in this case the Australian Labor Party comrades) bravely rush the country toward the net zero cliff. I am hopeful that with a federal election to take place in the next few months, the Australian conservative opposition may take heed of President Trump’s success, and take Australia out of the green energy global religion.

The battle for rationality in energy policy is a battle that “we the people” have to win. However, the globalists hold all the cards, except the votes in democracies. The only way to win is to vote the woke climate change priests out of office, just like they have done in the United States.