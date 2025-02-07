Wolves in Sheep's Clothing: Livestock Production Assurance (LPA) - A Weapon to Wage War on Australian Farmers

According to Dr Andrew Way: “A voluntary livestock quality assurance system has become mandatory without legislation,. It is no longer orientated toward food safety or measurable outcomes but is now driven by ideology and reputation protection.” This is a serious situation not only for livestock producers but also consumers.

While the livestock production assurance (LPA) system was set up to protect consumers, it has now become part of a wider global program outlined by the United Nations in their 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The only ones who won’t be sustainable are the farmers because the intention is to rid the globe of livestock because they are threatening the climate!

This interview with Dr Andrew Way outlines the challenges for family farms in Australia as a “quality assurance program” implements rules that trap farmers in an industry-controlled monopoly where the free market has been frozen out.

Reuben and Andrew discuss the challenges faced by the livestock industry due to regulatory pressures and the influence of animal rights groups. They also highlight the potential for meat to disappear from supermarket shelves in Australia and the alarming trend of animal rights groups and government departments working together to limit and eliminate the livestock industry.

The conversation concludes with a discussion about the problematic aspects of the Livestock Production Assurance (LPA) accreditation system and the need for farmer awareness and pushback against these regulations.