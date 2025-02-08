Sons of Issachar Newsletter
Wolves in Sheep's Clothing - A Weapon to Wage War on Australian Farmers - Podcast
The Livestock Production Assurance System - Interview with Dr Andrew Way
Reuben J Rose
Feb 08, 2025
Dr Andrew Way points out that: “A voluntary livestock quality assurance system becomes mandatory without legislation, no longer orientated on food safety or measurable outcomes is now driven by ideology and reputation protection.”

This is part of a bigger picture of the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals and a rush over the cliff towards “net zero”.

In this 40 min interview with Dr Andrew Way, a farmer and veterinarian from Victoria in southern Australia, Reuben and Andrew discuss the challenges faced by the livestock industry due to regulatory pressures and the influence of animal rights groups. They also highlight the potential for meat to disappear from supermarket shelves in Australia and the alarming trend of animal rights groups and government departments working together to limit and eliminate the livestock industry. The conversation concludes with a discussion about some of the problematic aspects of the Livestock Production Assurance (LPA) accreditation system and the need for awareness by farmers and pushback against these regulations.

