Sons of Issachar Newsletter
Sons of Issachar Newsletter Podcast
10,000 Lawyers and Key Players in the US Presidential Election - Podcast
2
0:00
-43:41

10,000 Lawyers and Key Players in the US Presidential Election - Podcast

Reuben J Rose
Nov 03, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

Currently, dark legal forces are operating in Washington “bunkers” to contest a Trump victory by examining a range of legal challenges to results in states where the voting is close. The US Presidential Election is now just days away, and considerable attention is being given to legal manoeuvres to challenge election results and prevent ineligible voters being removed from election rolls. These legal techniques have been in process for many months because in the US, each state has its own election system with various rules and regulations.

In this podcast, we review the state of play of the election and the roles of Marc Elias the Steve Bannon. Also some interesting articles about daylight saving, unmasking deception and propaganda, and the real inflation numbers.

Discussion about this podcast

Sons of Issachar Newsletter
Sons of Issachar Newsletter Podcast
Contemporary issues in Australia and beyond seen through a Biblical worldview
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Reuben J Rose
Recent Episodes
Bureaucracies, Free Speech and the Right to Know - Podcast
  Reuben J Rose
Local Government Drama and the Rule of Law - Podcast
  Reuben J Rose
The Global Coup D'État - Podcast
  Reuben J Rose
Their Pact for Our Future - Podcast
  Reuben J Rose
On the Election Trail - Podcast
  Reuben J Rose
Setting Out on a Journey into the Bureaucracy - Podcast
  Reuben J Rose
The Social Media-Induced Civilization Crisis - Podcast
  Reuben J Rose