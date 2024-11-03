10,000 Lawyers and Key Players in the US Presidential Election - Podcast

Currently, dark legal forces are operating in Washington “bunkers” to contest a Trump victory by examining a range of legal challenges to results in states where the voting is close. The US Presidential Election is now just days away, and considerable attention is being given to legal manoeuvres to challenge election results and prevent ineligible voters being removed from election rolls. These legal techniques have been in process for many months because in the US, each state has its own election system with various rules and regulations.

In this podcast, we review the state of play of the election and the roles of Marc Elias the Steve Bannon. Also some interesting articles about daylight saving, unmasking deception and propaganda, and the real inflation numbers.