The Local Council, the New Year and the Trump Ascendancy

For the last few months, I have been busy night and day with work associated with my election to the local council. I have discovered that it is a complex bureaucracy where it is almost impossible to get anything done. Still, I am pressing on and as I have been considering the year ahead, it brought to mind New Year’s Resolutions. In this first podcast for 2025, I discuss the council, New Year’s Resolutions, and in advance of President-elect Trump’s inauguration next week, the Trump phenomenon.