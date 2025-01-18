Sons of Issachar Newsletter
Sons of Issachar Newsletter Podcast
The Local Council, the New Year and the Trump Ascendancy
4
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -26:30
-26:30

The Local Council, the New Year and the Trump Ascendancy

Reuben J Rose
Jan 18, 2025
4
Share
Transcript

For the last few months, I have been busy night and day with work associated with my election to the local council. I have discovered that it is a complex bureaucracy where it is almost impossible to get anything done. Still, I am pressing on and as I have been considering the year ahead, it brought to mind New Year’s Resolutions. In this first podcast for 2025, I discuss the council, New Year’s Resolutions, and in advance of President-elect Trump’s inauguration next week, the Trump phenomenon.

Discussion about this podcast

Sons of Issachar Newsletter
Sons of Issachar Newsletter Podcast
Contemporary issues in Australia and beyond seen through a Biblical worldview
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Reuben J Rose
Recent Episodes
10,000 Lawyers and Key Players in the US Presidential Election - Podcast
  Reuben J Rose
Bureaucracies, Free Speech and the Right to Know - Podcast
  Reuben J Rose
Local Government Drama and the Rule of Law - Podcast
  Reuben J Rose
The Global Coup D'État - Podcast
  Reuben J Rose
Their Pact for Our Future - Podcast
  Reuben J Rose
On the Election Trail - Podcast
  Reuben J Rose
Setting Out on a Journey into the Bureaucracy - Podcast
  Reuben J Rose