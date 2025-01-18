For the last few months, I have been busy night and day with work associated with my election to the local council. I have discovered that it is a complex bureaucracy where it is almost impossible to get anything done. Still, I am pressing on and as I have been considering the year ahead, it brought to mind New Year’s Resolutions. In this first podcast for 2025, I discuss the council, New Year’s Resolutions, and in advance of President-elect Trump’s inauguration next week, the Trump phenomenon.
The Local Council, the New Year and the Trump Ascendancy
Jan 18, 2025
Sons of Issachar Newsletter Podcast
Contemporary issues in Australia and beyond seen through a Biblical worldview
