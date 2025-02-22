The Administrative State: Is it the Beginning of the End or the End of the Beginning? Podcast

Trump Mark II has left the world breathless. As I scrolled through the five dozen executive orders to date, I realized that there had been considerable preparation by President Trump’s team for his first days back at the White House. Elon Musk has been a secret weapon unleashed on the administrative state and he and his DOGE team have blindsided the permanent administrative state as they have trawled for data in the labyrinths of the Deep State computer systems. Most people were unprepared for the assault on the administrative state by the Trump team but undoubtedly the “enemy” will regroup and I imagine that the next stage is organized protests or various “leaks”.

Trump has the numbers in the House and Senate to prevent any impeachment being brought but the Democrats will regroup for the mid-term elections. However, there may be no more bureaucrats left by then!

We need to keep watching the Trump Show and take notice of the details because there may be many important issues that we miss as the episodes of the show roll out. The globalists hold all the cards and time will tell us whether Trump is part of the globalist agenda or a distraction that provides a small flame of freedom, as the Deep State is sidelined for a few years.