Bureaucracies, Free Speech and the Right to Know - Podcast

My journey into the bureaucratic maze of local government has been interesting and revealing. During my team’s election campaign, there were two key principles that we enunciated:

Bad systems will beat good people 100% of the time (we believed that the bigger council area had created a “system” where poor results are inevitable), and

The people who caused the problems can’t fix them (current councillors were part of the problem rather rather than the solution).

Local voters voted for some change but eight of the 11 councillors from the previous council were elected again to the new council. It will be difficult to propose de-amalgamation to create simpler and more accountable local governance.

In this week’s podcast, I cover some of the issues uncovered with the local council, misinformation and disinformation laws and a range of interesting articles that I came across this last week, including information on mattresses and potato preservation.