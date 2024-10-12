As I have informed my Sons of Issachar readers and listeners, some months ago a team of concerned local ratepayers decided that we would stand as a team for the Snowy Monaro Regional Council in the southeastern part of Australia. In this podcast, I give an update about some of the interesting things that have happened around the council elections. Also there are some interesting international issues covered in this podcast including information on water fluoridation, the US presidential election and the number of criminals at large in the US due to uncontrolled immigration.
Local Government Drama and the Rule of Law - Podcast
Local Government Drama and the Rule of Law - Podcast
Oct 12, 2024
Sons of Issachar Newsletter Podcast
Contemporary issues in Australia and beyond seen through a Biblical worldview
