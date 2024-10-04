Sons of Issachar Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Global Coup d'État
Interview with Dr Jacob Nordangård about his new book
Oct 4
•
Reuben J Rose
21
Share this post
The Global Coup d'État
reubenrose.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
September 2024
Their Pact for Our Future - Podcast
The UN moves to corral governments into their globalist future
Sep 27
•
Reuben J Rose
Share this post
Their Pact for Our Future - Podcast
reubenrose.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
33:47
THEIR PACT TO CONTROL OUR FUTURE
The UN moves to corral governments into their globalist future
Sep 27
•
Reuben J Rose
4
Share this post
THEIR PACT TO CONTROL OUR FUTURE
reubenrose.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Post Election Thoughts
"Keep the bastards honest!"
Sep 20
•
Reuben J Rose
5
Share this post
Post Election Thoughts
reubenrose.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
The End of Days: the Antichrist, the False Prophet & The Return of Jesus - What Does the Bible Say About the Signs of Our Times?
A Discussion with Dr J.B. Hixson - www.notbyworks.org
Sep 12
•
Reuben J Rose
Share this post
The End of Days: the Antichrist, the False Prophet & The Return of Jesus - What Does the Bible Say About the Signs of Our Times?
reubenrose.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
CAPTURED BY THE SYSTEM?
The New World Order
Sep 6
•
Reuben J Rose
6
Share this post
CAPTURED BY THE SYSTEM?
reubenrose.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
On the Election Trail - Podcast
This week I’ve given an update about my election campaign for the local Snowy Monaro Regional Council.
Sep 1
•
Reuben J Rose
1
Share this post
On the Election Trail - Podcast
reubenrose.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
30:21
August 2024
ON THE ELECTION TRAIL
This last week, as I made the round of local clubs and was prompted to upload my digital ID: (see our Back to Basics substack).
Aug 30
•
Reuben J Rose
Share this post
ON THE ELECTION TRAIL
reubenrose.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Setting Out on a Journey into the Bureaucracy - Podcast
Aug 25
•
Reuben J Rose
Share this post
Setting Out on a Journey into the Bureaucracy - Podcast
reubenrose.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
38:45
SETTING OUT ON A JOURNEY INTO THE BUREAUCRACY
My last week has been taken up trying to negotiate my way through the bureaucracy of standing as a candidate for the local council elections.
Aug 23
•
Reuben J Rose
2
Share this post
SETTING OUT ON A JOURNEY INTO THE BUREAUCRACY
reubenrose.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
The Social Media-Induced Civilization Crisis - Podcast
Recent research from the Pew Centre has demonstrated that parents and teens understand that there is a serious problem with the amount of “screen time…
Aug 17
•
Reuben J Rose
Share this post
The Social Media-Induced Civilization Crisis - Podcast
reubenrose.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
47:13
THE SOCIAL MEDIA-INDUCED CIVILIZATION CRISIS – HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT
Disruptors of society are often hard to see when they arrive.
Aug 16
•
Reuben J Rose
9
Share this post
THE SOCIAL MEDIA-INDUCED CIVILIZATION CRISIS – HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT
reubenrose.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
© 2024 Reuben Rose
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts