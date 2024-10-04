Sons of Issachar Newsletter

The Global Coup d'État
Interview with Dr Jacob Nordangård about his new book
  
Reuben J Rose
6

September 2024

Their Pact for Our Future - Podcast
The UN moves to corral governments into their globalist future
  
Reuben J Rose
33:47
2
Post Election Thoughts
"Keep the bastards honest!"
  
Reuben J Rose
4
The End of Days: the Antichrist, the False Prophet & The Return of Jesus - What Does the Bible Say About the Signs of Our Times?
A Discussion with Dr J.B. Hixson - www.notbyworks.org
  
Reuben J Rose
CAPTURED BY THE SYSTEM?
The New World Order
  
Reuben J Rose
On the Election Trail - Podcast
This week I’ve given an update about my election campaign for the local Snowy Monaro Regional Council.
  
Reuben J Rose
2
30:21

August 2024

Setting Out on a Journey into the Bureaucracy - Podcast
  
Reuben J Rose
38:45
4
The Social Media-Induced Civilization Crisis - Podcast
Recent research from the Pew Centre has demonstrated that parents and teens understand that there is a serious problem with the amount of “screen time…
  
Reuben J Rose
47:13
2
