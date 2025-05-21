I have been fascinated this week to read about two new books about Joe Biden and the last presidential campaign, and to listen to interviews with the authors. The first book is by a former CBS producer, Chris Whipple and titled: “Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History,”

Figure 1. Book cover for Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History.

In an article in Forbes Magazine about Uncharted, Sara Dorn writes:

“Former CBS producer and author Chris Whipple’s book, “Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History,” reportedly details how top Biden adviser Ron Klain described Biden as “fatigued, befuddled, and disengaged,” in the lead-up to the debate, and said he ended one debate-prep session early and fell asleep by the pool. Biden was so preoccupied with foreign policy, Klain said he “wondered half-seriously if Biden thought he was president of NATO,” Whipple wrote. Biden “didn’t look well” and “didn’t sound vital” several days after the debate at a donor event, where he used a path of fluorescent tape on the floor to guide his steps and a teleprompter for what were supposed to be unscripted remarks, The Hill reporter and author Amie Parnes and NBC reporter Jonathan Allen wrote in “Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House.”

The second book, which will probably get more prominence, is Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson.

Figure 2. Book cover for Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again

Original Sin was previewed by Axios this week and the following “scoops” were provided from the book:

“Joe Biden's physical deterioration was so severe in 2023 and 2024 that advisers privately discussed the possibility he'd need to use a wheelchair if he won re-election, CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson write in their new book, "Original Sin," out May 20….. The conversations also reveal the White House's determination to conceal the reality of Biden's condition, at the risk of his own health, while he faced a tough re-election bid against Donald Trump…. Biden, his family, and senior White House officials pushed forward with the president's re-election campaign despite seeing signs of physical and mental decline over the course of his administration, the authors write.”

These “stunning revelations” were of no surprise to most political observers because even in the 2020 campaign, Biden’s minders kept him in the basement of his home, supposedly because of COVID-19. Then, when he did appear in person, Biden must have had advice to run onstage, which he always did, to demonstrate his “vitality”.

However. it was clear to most people that during his presidency, Biden was physically and mentally incapable of the job. He mostly had three-day work weeks (10am to 3pm), with almost more time at his beach house in Delaware than at the White House. A report in the New York Post in February 2025 demonstrated that Biden had 577 vacation days during his four year term. which is almost 40% of his days in office. No wonder the US and the world descended into total chaos. However, it wasn’t that there was no-one in charge; there were really bad actors in charge. These people have been described by Tapper and Thompson as the “politburo” - a gang of 5 extreme left wing radicals who were steering the country. No wonder President Trump needed to make a dramatic course correction.

During his presidency, Joe Biden held very few press conferences and these were always scripted, with questions being provided in advance to selected reporters. However, the nail in the coffin for his 2024 campaign was his disastrous debate performance with Donald Trump in June. Biden often seemed confused, out of his depth and was sometimes completely incoherent. As a reminder to readers, I have a short clip of moments from the debate below, including where Biden says: “We finally beat Medicare”! Who knows what he really meant but perhaps he was thinking: we finally beat COVID!

Extraordinarily, after the 27 June 2024 debate, Biden and his aides continued to say that “he was the man for the job”. He stayed in the presidential race until 21 July 2024, when it was reported that Nancy Pelosi, the iron-gloved former Speaker told Joe that: “We can do this the easy way or the hard way”. The hard way must have been very hard because Joe dropped out of the presidential race and he nominated Kamala Harris, an even worse candidate who, although not in cognitive decline, seldom made sense.

The Democrats had backed themselves into a corner with a DEI hire whom they couldn’t sideline in case the Party appeared racist. Harris, it became increasingly clear, had no idea about anything and refused to distance herself from the terrible Biden policies. Defeat was assured despite many U.S. citizens being anti-Trump.

Now, it is clear that not only was Biden’s mental decline hidden by White House staff, Democrats and mainstream media, but he probably had prostate cancer during his presidential term.

In the last 48 h it was announced that Biden had prostate cancer that was at an advanced stage and had spread to his bones. Of course, this wasn’t a sudden diagnosis because Biden would have had routine and regular health monitoring. Many urologists have been interviewed and most were of the view that this diagnosis would have been known for around five years. It seems that the Democrats were so worried about Donald Trump that they were prepared to prop up Biden to get him past the election when they could discard him and install the “word-salad” lady.

There is some previous “form” in U.S. Presidential illness with Woodrow Wilson, Franklin D. Roosevelt and even John F Kennedy all having serious illnesses that were covered up by their staff. It means that we should be all skeptical about information presented about presidential health.

It’s clear that Biden was teetering on the edge of a health crisis throughout his presidency and he barely made it to the end of his term. Importantly, the book Original Sin reveals that his cabinet colleagues knew that there was a serious problem with his mental acuity but they did not raise the alarm. Section Four of the Twenty Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution should have been invoked to remove Biden from office.

The scandal of Biden’s incapacity will remain in the spotlight for some time despite sympathy for his prostate cancer problem. I suppose it gives credence to that great saying: “Always bet on the horse called “self-interest” because you know it’s always trying”. The self-interest was for those around Biden (including his wife) to see that he remained in power.

I suppose we can be thankful for his debate performance that demonstrated clearly that the job was well beyond him. It is scandalous that those in his cabinet allowed him to remain in office for the last six months of his term. The Biden health cover-up will haunt the Democratic Party for some time.

What Were The Senior Democrats Thinking?

The Democrats, well-funded (once Kamala entered the race) and cunning as rats, definitely had a plan. Biden’s policies increased public spending, caused inflation, threw the southern border open to perhaps 20 million illegal immigrants, weakened the U.S. militarily with the Afghanistan withdrawal and DEI policies, and devastated U.S. industry because of radical “green” energy policies.

These policies were obviously contrary to the interests of the U.S. public and so a key question is: what were the Democrats thinking? Victor Davis Hansen has a short podcast that was released last week, and he asks some critical questions.

The only answer that I have been able to come up with is that the policies were intended to destroy the American culture and economy and that the Democrats were working toward a global agenda. It sounds like a conspiracy but most things regarded as conspiracies have turned out to be fact.

The globalists are everywhere and their influence is not only through the United Nations but organisaations such as the Trilateral Commission, Chatham House in the UK, the Club of Rome, the Bilderberg Group, the Council on Foreign Relations, the World Wildlife Foundation, the World Economic Forum, the Gates Foundation , the Rockefeller Foundation, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and many others. All of the E.U countries have a globalist focus and Western leaders like Mark Carney, the Prime Minister of of Canada and Sir Keir Starmer, the U.K. Prime Minister are steering their countries into some type of technocratic “nirvana”.

The U.S. has always been a thorn in the flesh of the globalists because a two thirds majority vote is needed in the Senate to ratify any international treaties. This is unlikely ever to happen.

Now President Trump has returned with a vengeance and is attempting to destroy the Deep State, before it destroys him. He has had a good attempt in the first 120 days but ultimately the Deep State has the numbers and the money.

Is There A High Level Strategy?

President Trump’s amazing flurry of Executive Orders has turned the U.S. bureaucracy upside down and you have to wonder what will happen next? Many Republicans are getting cold feet about the radical nature of Trump’s domestic policies and his international strategy is hard to define. He wants to be a peacemaker and is juggling many complex issues: Iran, Israel, Ukraine-Russia, China, Greenland and the Panama Canal plus taking over Canada! Who knows what’s next and what ball he will drop in his clever juggling routine?

Trump is determine to “do deals” which are easier with wealthy Arab countries than China. It was reported that U.S.$2 trillion in contracts has been signed up during President Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE. Qatar has offered to “gift” a plane to Trump (I don’t think I would ride in it) and Trump has been given the UAE’s highest award, the Order of Zayed.

I was impressed with the award (see Figure 3 below) and wouldn’t mind having one myself. It looks like there is a lot of gold. After all, I did some pioneering research on racing camels in the UAE 30 years ago. If you know how to make an application, let me know!

Figure 3. President Trump receiving the Order of Zayed. Source

It seems to me that the forces aligned against U.S nationalism are much greater than those for it. President Trump has been able to implement a “flood the zone” strategy that has caught his opponents off guard. However, the political left is regrouping and I suspect that with the legal system in the hands of the political left, many of Trump’s policies will come to a halt.

Elon Musk seems to be retreating like a beaten dog and has said that he doesn’t see further financial involvement in politics, after committing U.S.$400 million to the Trump campaign.

It’s hard to understand the political landscape at the moment but the technocrats certainly have a lot of power in the Trump administration. I can’t help but feel that even though President Trump has a lot of flaws, he is fundamentally opposed to the New World Order and the global agenda. In any case, we are in for turbulent times in the second 100 days of the Trump administration because no-one really knows (probably including President Trump himself), what he will do next.

To answer the question asked in the title of this post: is it chaos or is there a plan? I think that there definitely is a plan and it seems likely that producing chaos may be part of the bigger plan. I was reminded that the strategy of problem-reaction-solution is always in play, as outlined in a substack post by Colin Dixon a few years ago:

“The Problem-Reaction-Solution theory, often intertwined with the Hegelian Dialectic, is a framework frequently used to scrutinize major global events and policies. This analytical lens suggests that powerful groups or entities engineer a problem, anticipating a public reaction that allows them to offer a pre-planned solution. While ostensibly solving the issue, these solutions often serve hidden interests, whether they be financial gains, increased power, or expanded control.”

COVID-19 was one such orchestrated event and undoubtedly there are agents of chaos currently at work to produce a “solution” - control of the population. We need to be on our toes and alert for new “crises”.