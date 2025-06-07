Many people think that there could be a spiritual world but a direct encounter is rare for most. It is easier to believe that as we go about our daily activities that the physical world - what we can touch, see, smell and hear - is all that is important.

However, as you read the Bible’s Old Testament, you realise that the concept of the spiritual world was very real to the people of Israel and their various enemies in the centuries leading up to the birth of Jesus. Throughout the books of Kings and Chronicles (set around 3,000 years ago) there stands a central issue for God’s people: do they worship and give their allegiance to the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob - יְהוָה (usually transliterated from Hebrew as Yahweh ) or to one of the many gods worshiped by the surrounding people and kingdoms?

For the children of Israel, Yahweh had credibility because they had been brought out of captivity under mighty works of Yahweh who showed his authority over the greatest kingdom of that time - Egypt (for details - watch Prince of Egypt). There was a remarkable promise from Yahweh to the children of Israel: to bring them to a land “flowing with milk and honey” (Exodus 3:8). There was just one problem: the promise required obedience to Yahweh and His laws. The people said “Yes” but found themselves unable to keep their promise.

This is a central theme throughout the Old Testament: allegiance to Yahweh or allegiance to other gods? The children of Israel kept turning away Yahweh to worship and serve other gods and this decision eventually resulted in them being uprooted from Israel and sent into captivity.

As you read the ancient accounts of the children of Israel, one thing was clear: the spiritual world was real and the central issue was: whom do you worship? This is difficult for us to understand today in a largely secular society where the spiritual world has no meaning for most in the West.

The overarching story of the Bible is that of the spiritual world - God’s domain - and the battle between the spiritual world and the physical world as the two intersect. The extent of the spiritual world just occasionally comes into view.

The Prophet Elisha and the Chariots of Fire

This week I have been reading the remarkable story of the prophet Elisha and the King of Syria. At that time (~800BC), Israel had enemies on all sides - I suppose nothing really changes in the Middle East.

The King of Syria came to surround the city where Elisha lived. The king had been thwarted in his war on Israel because Yahweh had given Elisha understanding of the King of Syria’s movements and Elisha advised the King of Israel what to do. The King of Syria decided to take matters into his own hands and deal with Elisha. The Book of Kings (2 Kings 6:8-18) sets out the story:

“Now the king of Syria was making war against Israel; and he consulted with his servants, saying, “My camp will be in such and such a place.” 9 And the man of God sent to the king of Israel, saying, “Beware that you do not pass this place, for the Syrians are coming down there.” 10 Then the king of Israel sent someone to the place of which the man of God had told him. Thus he warned him, and he was watchful there, not just once or twice. 11 Therefore the heart of the king of Syria was greatly troubled by this thing; and he called his servants and said to them, “Will you not show me which of us is for the king of Israel?” 12 And one of his servants said, “None, my lord, O king; but Elisha, the prophet who is in Israel, tells the king of Israel the words that you speak in your bedroom.” 13 So he said, “Go and see where he is, that I may send and get him.” And it was told him, saying, “Surely he is in Dothan.” 14 Therefore he sent horses and chariots and a great army there, and they came by night and surrounded the city. 15 And when the servant of the man of God arose early and went out, there was an army, surrounding the city with horses and chariots. And his servant said to him, “Alas, my master! What shall we do?” 16 So he answered, “Do not fear, for those who are with us are more than those who are with them.” 17 And Elisha prayed, and said, “Lord, I pray, open his eyes that he may see.” Then the Lord opened the eyes of the young man, and he saw. And behold, the mountain was full of horses and chariots of fire all around Elisha. 18 So when the Syrians came down to him, Elisha prayed to the Lord, and said, “Strike this people, I pray, with blindness.” And He struck them with blindness according to the word of Elisha.”

This is one of the few places in the Bible where the spiritual forces of Yahweh and their power were visibly demonstrated to Elisha’s servant, who thought that the end had come with the arrival of the Syrian army. However, it turned out that the spiritual forces supporting Israel were greater than the physical forces of the King of Syria.

This remarkable story helps me to understand that in our world there is much more happening than what we can see. For those who have allegiance to the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, it is helpful to think that the armies of Yahweh are providing support, even though mostly we can’t see them. And who knows? There may be many times when angels (God’s messengers) have intervened. Donald Trump’s head turn in Butler, Pennsylvania?

Modern prophets with an impeccable track record are hard to find. In the Old Testament it was clearer - false prophets (who incorrectly forecast what God would do) were killed! If this was applied in our times there would be few prophets left!

The Spiritual Battle

Certainly, whether we know it or not, we are all in the midst of a spiritual battle and the forces of darkness appear to have gained the upper hand. The Christian West has now become the Secular West and Islam is gradually taking over as a dominant spiritual force in our largely secular societies.

Islam has a doctrine of submission and jihad and so undoubtedly, we will see more attacks by radical Islamists who want to bring Sharia Law and enforce Islam. Islam seems to be the spiritual force in the ascendancy but the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob is playing a longer term strategy (“With the Lord a day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years are like a day”- 2 Peter 3:8) that ends with Jesus’ return to the earth to bring judgment and justice. In the meantime, the spiritual forces at work in unseen ways are laboring to bring about a one world government and one world religion.

You don’t need to be a prophet to see the spiritual direction of the West and the attraction of a “one world religion” to bring peace and unite all people. This is part of a great deception that is clearly outlined in the Bible and spoken about by Jesus just before his arrest and crucifixion.

To many, a one world government and one world religion, bringing about peace and security to all is very attractive. However, what we can be sure about is that such a system would simply enslave the masses and create an elite group such as that outlined in films such as The Hunger Games. George Orwell saw this clearly 80 years ago when he wrote in Animal Farm that: “All animals are equal but some animals are more equal than others”.

Behind a one world government there is also the spiritually significant one world religion and there are attempts to bring this about in our time. This brings me to the Abraham Accords.

The Abraham Accords - One World Religion?

President Trump’s first administration promoted the Abraham Accords and these have been revived with his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. The U.S. State Department describes the accords as follows:

“We encourage efforts to promote interfaith and intercultural dialogue to advance a culture of peace among the three Abrahamic religions and all humanity. We believe that the best way to address challenges is through cooperation and dialogue and that developing friendly relations among States advances the interests of lasting peace in the Middle East and around the world. We seek tolerance and respect for every person in order to make this world a place where all can enjoy a life of dignity and hope, no matter their race, faith or ethnicity. We support science, art, medicine, and commerce to inspire humankind, maximize human potential and bring nations closer together. We seek to end radicalization and conflict to provide all children a better future. We pursue a vision of peace, security, and prosperity in the Middle East and around the world.”

This sounds like good stuff! Except that it is impossible, because the accords ignore the spiritual conflict that is at the heart of the current challenges in the Middle East. Peace will only come through great deception and appearance of the “man of perdition” - the antichrist.

There is deception that the Abrahamic Faiths (Judaism, Islam and Christianity) are compatible (they’re not!). Pope Francis supported an ecumenical vision that was realised in Abu Dhabi as the Abu Dhabi Abrahamic Family House - a mosque, a church and a synagogue opened in March 2023 (see video below).

The concept is not far from a “one world religion” that the Bible tells us will be introduced by the antichrist and his deception to bring about “world peace”. The Abrahamic Family House concept is described as follows:

“The vision originated after Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, and Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, signed the ‘Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together’ in February 2019. The document championed a culture of mutual respect.”

The cost of the Abrahamic Family House has never been disclosed but it looks like a billion dollar plus project to me. It could become the centre for the future one world religion. Readers will be interested to see the three minute video below.

One World Government - The Role of the Climate Religion/Cult and Pandemic Preparedness

A one world religion, is the spiritual power behind a one world government. This issue originates in the mists of time but was the focus of a project promoted by the Rockefeller family, and outlined in Dr Jacob Nordangård’s important book Rockefeller: Controlling the Game. Many people have promoted the idea of a one world government but the Rockefeller Foundation and Rockefeller Family Fund had a clear vision and strategy to bring the world together to deal with the climate and population “crises”.

Dr Nordangård demonstrates in his book on the Rockefeller family that in seeking to implement a global agenda, global issues needed to be identified. The Rockefellers donated land for the United Nations after WWII, and the family still has enormous influence in global affairs. Issues that could unite the world to accept global government were identified and included: climate, population growth and health. All three have been used but remarkably, health and specifically the threat of pandemics has been the most successful. You don’t have to have a great memory to remember all the world leaders parroting “Build Back Better” at the time of COVID-19. In essence this meant: “Give us more control”! Increased control and power is now being sought by the World Health Organization.

Reports from various global organisations (the Club of Rome, the United Nations, World Wildlife Fund, Greenpeace and many other global groups) from the 1950s onward focused on increasing alarmism about the threat of the climate and population growth. However, despite increasing hysteria about the threat of climate change (initially it was global cooling then global warming) nothing seemed to work. Then a Swedish teenager was brought to prominence and schoolchildren enlisted to protest. Still, no real action was taken but eco-anxiety was created in the youth of the West (see video below).

This strategy for what became a climate religion has taken over schools around the world and now it is accepted that we’re on the brink of ecological disaster, even though there is little or no evidence. The islands in the Maldives, with beautiful villas built in the water were forecast to be under water by now due to the certainty of rising seas. However, the latest photos don’t seem to support the rising seas hysteria.

Despite the facts not supporting the climate crisis hypothesis, all countries of the West participating in the annual COP conferences of the United Nations seem to be rushing toward the cliff like lemmings and are seeking to cripple their energy production. China and India, responsible for most of the “emissions” get a pass while countries like Australia that produces perhaps three per cent of the global emissions decided to hamstring themselves. Australia has increased requirements for “green” energy (Net Zero by 2050 is the slogan) while shipping all our coal and gas reserves offshore. It seems that, apart from the U.S., if politicians don’t kneel at the footstool of climate religion they think that they will be punished at the ballot box.

President Trump is one of the few world leaders to push back strongly against “net zero”. Trump has thrown a spanner in the works, withdrawing from the U.N. Paris agreement and deciding to “drill baby drill”. It’s probably just a temporary glitch for the globalists.

Facts are pushed aside to make way for the climate change “religion” that has been planned and implemented as part of a New World Order. Below (Figure 1) is an “inconvenient truth” about changes in northern hemisphere temperatures over a period of 1,000 years. It is evident, even to the non-statistician, that periods of warming and cooling have occurred independent to population growth or human activity.

Figure 1. Graph demonstrating that global temperature changes were independent of human activity, across the last 1,000 years. Source

Apart from climate change as a global tool for control, there is the remarkable con job related to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. This is the most serious aspects of a religion (“the science”) being used to blackmail people into locking themselves in their homes and then being injected with a genetic product that dramatically impacted health. New information about the dangers of the mRNA vaccines and their effects on health is unearthed daily but mostly it is ignored by the media.

However, an Australian journalist, Rowan Dean, highlighted this issue in the last few days in his weekly television programme. Dean noted that the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (a body with a similar role to the U.S. FDA) has updated advice to recommend against vaccinating infants, children or adolescents against COVID-19. This is: “Because the risk of severe illness was extremely low in this cohort … and the benefits are not considered to outweigh the potential harms.” This advice is the opposite of what “experts” told the Australian community in 2021 and many young people’s health negatively impacted. Problems were known at the time but hidden from sight by governments and doctors. I recommend readers take the time to watch the nine minute video - click here.

Bringing These Ideas Together

I have written a stream of consciousness about the spiritual world, the globalist agenda and attempted to outline the significance of current world affairs for my Sons of Issachar readers who seek understanding of the times and then to know what to do.

I may be a crazy conspiracy theorist but who knows, I may be right! After all, it was just a few years ago that the Hunter Biden laptop was said to be a Russian psyop!

Here is how I tie the issues above together:

Since the foundation of the world there has been a spiritual battle between God and those who oppose Him and His ways;

The battle is mostly hidden from us but the impact of the spiritual world - the Satan and his cohort - provides day-by-day influence on world affairs;

Those who want to promote a one world government and one world religion are subscribing to a script designed to enslave humanity under the rule of an evil dictator - the antichrist;

Global “crises” are necessary for us to give up our independence and freedom and hand ourselves over to government;

There are not only global issues like climate change and pandemics but now the threat of nuclear conflict and the elements that could lead to World War III. This conflict will be used to gain further control over populations and restrict freedom;

Any deals that are made to bring about world peace inevitably involve giving up personal freedom and autonomy. Undoubtedly, the AI revolution is coming as a powerful tool of control.

If we put our trust in Yahweh, we have nothing to fear, even though the road ahead is bleak. It’s good to put our eggs in the basket of a real global “winner”!

My thinking about the spiritual world and the globalist agenda was prompted by a couple of Substack posts from Dr Jacob Nordangård in the past few weeks.

The Spiritual World and the New World Order

Dr Nordangård demonstrates some aspects of the spiritual forces at work in the quest for global control with his recent post: Bilderbergers over Stockholm: Externalization of the Money Masters Part II

Dr Nordangård had a companion post a few weeks ago titled: Elite Networks, The Technocratic Takeover & Architecture of Global Control with a detailed interview.

Dr Nordangård’s research demonstrates a shadowy group of elite figures tied together in a range of international organisations that wish to shape the destiny of mankind. Undoubtedly, there is spiritual power behind these groups and individuals. His post on the architecture of global control has an instructive video, almost two hours long but worthwhile viewing.

He writes:

“Elites utilize a dialectical method, creating problems or funding opposition movements (thesis/antithesis) to manage and steer outcomes toward a desired synthesis, as seen with the fusion of neoliberalism and environmental narratives by groups like the World Economic Forum.

Historical narratives used to justify centralized control and global governance include the threat of war, the atomic bomb, overpopulation, terrorism, and prominently, the narrative of climate change…..

The current political landscape, including figures like Donald Trump, is seen as part of the ongoing process towards a "great reset," potentially serving as an "antithesis" to consolidate power and accelerate the transition to a new, regionally grouped (e.g., North American Technate), and ultimately globally governed system, facilitated by modern technocrats and technologies like AI governance and digital IDs.”

His most recent post relates to the Bilderberg meeting (annual meeting of elites held since 1954) to be held next week in Stockholm. Dr Nordangård provides fascinating information about the Wallenberg family, hugely influential in Sweden and also internationally. He also discusses the role of the Trilateral Commission, the Council on Foreign Relations and the World Economic Forum.

Dr Nordangård also highlights planning events that have an uncanny way of predicting some type of national or international crisis. Event 201, a desktop pandemic planning exercise, was held just prior to COVID-19 (coincidence?) and now Dr Nordangård notes a new desktop exercise to plan for a “bioterrorist event that could kill 280,000 Americans in a single day”. A substack article, published earlier this week, noted:

“This report, published by the US Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense in April/May 2024 and titled ‘The National Blueprint for Biodefence’, threatens a bioterror attack “scheduled” to take place on 4 July 2025. The scenario predicts that 200,000 animals and 280,000 humans will perish in a single day.

We all need to take notice because these “desktop” exercise have an unusual way of being prophetic.

What caught my attention in Dr Nordangård’s post this week was the way various spiritual elements are woven into the globalist narrative. Dr Nordangård writes:

“As I wrote in my article Externalization of the Money Masters, 2025 marks a crucial year as the “General Assembly of the Hierarchy” according to Alice Bailey’s Neo-Theosophist writings will decide when the Masters of the Hierarchy will start to externalize and start to operate in the open. Is it a mere coincidence that the Bilderberg meeting takes place at the exact same time as the full moon during “the Christ Festival”, a festival initiated by Alice Bailey’s organisation Lucis Trust to celebrate “the spiritual potential of humanity to unify the personal will with the Will of God”.10 June 11th also happens to be Lucis Trust’s World Invocation Day, a world day of prayer and meditation preparing ground for the reappearance of “the Christ”…Could this be a reference to the rise of an AI God or Cyber Christ promising to save us from the Age of Chaos, and the oligarchy externalising its power?”

The dark spiritual forces at work in the world cannot be ignored and the satanic powers are the real authorities behind the globalist agenda that is designed to enslave humanity. Ultimately, these forces will not succeed but the battle is real and there will be many casualties before the return of the Prince of Peace.

Be on guard for events where the solution is more control by governments, to “keep us safe”. Also be particularly alert for recommendations from the government and medical system about injections to protect us and keep us healthy. Do your own research.

Conspiracy? No - Reality!!

My tip - flee from the wrath to come and put your trust in Jesus - the P:rince of Peace. Yahew - the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob is faithful and true.