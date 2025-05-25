This is just a short post for my Sons of Issachar readers because I thought the information was important. It concerns a cover-up related to adverse effects of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and demonstrates why we should be skeptical of advice from the health authorities.

I have extensively covered the issue of COVID-19 and the lack of critical evaluation of the “vaccines” since my first post more than 3 years ago.

There have been many books about the dangers of the “vaccines” and I was aghast recently when sitting in a doctors surgery to hear patients called for their COVID-19 boosters. Millions of people’s l;ives have been adversely affected and unfortunately it is a scandal that never has seen the light of day.

With the appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jnr, undoubtely more information will come from the U.S. Deparment of Health and Human Services over the next months. However, it is clear that there was a cover-up and the only explanation is the power of the Big Pharma lobby. Once again, it seems that there was a cover-up of massive proportions in many areas by the Biden administration - and of course the overarching cover-up related to Biden himself.

As I noted in my last post, it has become increasingly clear in the last weeks that there was at least a four year cover-up related to Joe Biden’s health and particularly his cognitive state.

I have heard various neurologists make assessments, as far as was possible, and it seems likely that he has some form of Parkinson’s disease or in any case, a neurodegenerative disorder.

The Daily Mail reported on 10 July 2024, several weeks before he dropped out of the presidential race on an assessment by a leading neurologist.

“A leading neurologist said it's a 'fact' that President Biden suffers from a degenerative brain condition - claiming he could 'diagnose him from across the mall.' Dr. Tom Pitts, a New York-based specialist, appeared on NBC to give his devastating take on the president's neurological health in the wake of several notable gaffes, culminating in a disastrous debate performance in June….. “His motor symptoms are degenerating,' Pitts said. 'He has Parkinsonisms. That is a fact. He has degeneration of the brain. Show me the MRI. Show me he doesn't. Put your money where your mouth is. He definitely has it.'"

Now with the revelation that Biden has advanced prostate canceer, various people in the U.S. congress are asking for more information, given that he was given a clean bill of health by the White House doctor in early 2024.

The Daily Signal reported:

“The House Oversight Committee is seeking answers from top Biden administration officials—including the 46th president’s doctor—about Joe Biden’s apparent mental decline while in office and his staff’s use of an “autopen” to put his signature on official documents. The investigation on Capitol Hill deepens days after leaked audio of the then-president’s interview with special counsel Robert Hur and Biden’s announcement of an advanced prostate cancer diagnosis. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., sent a letter Wednesday to five former Biden administration officials, calling them to appear before the committee for transcribed interviews.”

I suppose that cover-up is the normal process with governments and I have found similar issues at a local council level. Transparency opens governments up for criticism and it is easier to keep things buried. Then it relies on dogged journalists submitting and arguing freedom of information requests and going through a long and bureaucratic process to obtain information.

COVID-19 and the issues around this “virus” represent one of the greatest cover-ups of all time. Not only was there a cover-up regarding the virus origin (the Wuhan Institute of Virology) and the gain-of-function research funded by the U.S. Department of Defense but there has been a massive cover-up regarding the danger of the mRNA vaccines. However, in some strange act of collective amnesia, people don’t want to talk about the centrally managed psy-op against the citizens of the world.

The extraordinarily expensive inquiry in the United Kingdom will not turn up the truth and there will be large tomes of material that remain unread. The inquiry has been in place for several years and has cost hundreds of millions of pounds sterling. The likelihood of anything useful emerging is remote and what we can be sure of is that the U.K. government will not be held to account for its campaign of fear and misinformation.

The COVID-19 mRNA “Vaccine” Cover-up

It has been apparent ever since the launch of the mRNA vaccines in November 2020 that the rushed assessment process was likely to lead to potential serious side effects. However, with various government lockdowns in place, people placed their faith in groups like the FDA and CDC to provide independent advice about the safety of the injections. However, as they say, follow the money!

Pfizer and Moderna had billions of dollars riding on perceptions that the injections were “safe and effective” and the medical profession was beaten into submission by threats against individual doctor’s license to practise if they spoke out against the vaccines.

The journalist Matt Taibi, with information obtained from the “Twitter files”, demonstrated that there was effective censorship by the U.S. government in relation to factual information regarding COVID-19. The Biden administration could not let any information into the public space that indicated that the “vaccines” were not safe and effective. Any loss of confidence by the wider public in relation to the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines would obviously have a disastrous impact on the profits of Big Pharma.

One of the sole voices in the U.S. Congress who sought to bring the issues about the dangers of the vaccines is Senator Ron Johnson. He held numerous hearings with medical experts and scientists who testified about the mRNA vaccine dangers but this information did not make its way into the mainstream press.

Now, Senator Johnson has just announced a new hearing in his role as chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations in the US Senate. The hearing title is: “The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with the COVID-19 Vaccines.”

Senator Johnson’s press release of 21 May 2025 includes the following information:

“In conjunction with the hearing, the chairman released an interim Majority Staff Report, along with more than 2,400 pages of records, detailing the failure of federal health agencies to properly warn the public of the risks of myocarditis and related heart inflammation conditions following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. The report, which follows Chairman Johnson’s Jan. 28, 2025 subpoena to the Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”), reveals how federal health officials who were aware of reports of heart inflammation conditions associated with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines delayed notifying the public while downplaying the risks. Records produced pursuant to the subpoena reveal the following: in the first half of 2021, federal health officials had ample evidence of myocarditis and related heart inflammation conditions occurring in young adults who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Although a number of these records were previously made available to the public through the Freedom of Information Act (“FOIA”), the Biden administration’s heavy redactions prevented a full understanding of what federal health officials knew and what actions they took. As detailed in the report and records Chairman Johnson released, beginning in February 2021, federal health officials were put on notice by counterparts in Israel of individuals experiencing myocarditis and related heart inflammation conditions after receiving mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. Over the next three months, federal health officials continued to receive information on cases of heart inflammation following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. By mid-May 2021, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) officials were drafting a formal notification for health care providers and other officials.’

A range of monitoring tools including the Vaccine Adverse Effects Reporting System demonstrated serious side effects from the mRNA vaccines including myocarditis in young adults. Despite this, Senator Johnson reports that:

“Records indicate that while health officials were drafting the notification, a key vaccine safety monitoring system, VAERS, began showing a safety signal for a heart inflammation condition in young adults who had received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Within days of the safety signal, the top ranking official at the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), then-Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock, pushed back on the CDC’s plan to formally notify healthcare providers, ultimately resulting in the formal notification being rejected in favor of a posting on CDC’s website.”

You would think that when presented with very concerning information, authorities would have immediately suspended the emergency use authorisation (EUA). Most people who received the vaccine did not even realise that it was released under and EUA because no long-term trials and detailed information on side effects had been considered. The only reason that such a disastrous decision could have been made by the FDA is the protection of the companies because an announcement about the risks of myocarditis in young men would have had a dramatic impact on people’s willingness to be injected with this experimental product.

Senator Johnson concludes his press release with key findings from the Majority Staff Report that contains 2,400 pages of records from the federal health agencies. He notes:

Despite their awareness of the risks, U.S. health officials downplayed the risks of myocarditis and associated heart inflammation conditions after receiving an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

U.S. health officials delayed for months alerting the public, and ultimately rejected a formal notification to health care providers about the risks to young people of myocarditis and associated heart inflammation conditions following receipt of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

U.S. health officials were made aware by at least early 2021 that some of their vaccine safety monitoring systems may not have been capturing all cases of myocarditis and associated heart inflammation following receipt of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Sons of Issachar readers can view the report cited by Senator Johnson at this link. It will be a shocking story for many people who only rely on the mainstream media. However, it wont’t be a shock for regular readers of the Sons of Issachar Newsletter.

There can be no doubt now that the U.S. government put their thumb firmly on the scale in relation to COVID-19 and the experimental “vaccines”. It is critical that we all take note because governments in all countries now firmly control the health system and it is almost impossible for doctors to be independent agents who can put their hands on their hearts and sweat the Hippocratic Oath. Brittanica summarises the oath as follows:

“In the oath, the physician pledges to prescribe only beneficial treatments, according to his abilities and judgment; to refrain from causing harm or hurt; and to live an exemplary personal and professional life.”

All patients should employ the concept of caveat emptor (let the buyer beware). Health has become a government monolith and so we all need to do our own due diligence in relation to various medical treatments. Trusting the medical system could be dangerous for your health.

Senator Ron Johnson will uncover much more in the next months in relation to malfeasance by public health officials. I will keep readers up-to-date when I find new information.