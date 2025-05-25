Sons of Issachar Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Lloyd-Smith's avatar
Bill Lloyd-Smith
2d

Surely, the media had a big role in the cover-up as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alexander Thomas's avatar
Alexander Thomas
2d

Value your insight and comments on this vaccine issue. Being cautious is better than being dead by this vaccine. Amazing how people follow like zombies and never question or challenge any opinions. I am grateful for the education you bring to us all. Baruch HaShem.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Reuben Rose
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture