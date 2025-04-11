This coming Saturday (12 April 2025), is the 14th Nissan on the Jewish calendar, the first month of the year according to God’s calendar which commenced when the children of Israel left Egypt (see Exodus 12).

At twilight on 14 Nissan, Jews commemorate the Passover or Pesach, starting at sundown. This commemoration has continued for more than 3,300 years. It is a story that is important no matter what your faith background because it is a story of God’s rescue.

The Passover story is so extraordinary that it is difficult for us to comprehend today. The event also has become obscured in the mists of history because the early Church, in deciding to reject its Jewish roots, separated the festival of Easter - the death and resurrection of Jesus - from Passover - the amazing rescue of the children of from slavery in Egypt, and an event foreshadowing the coming of Jesus - the Lamb of God.

Passover is important in many ways and particularly so because it tells us that the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob does intervene in history and does hear the cries for freedom of His people.

I have included a simple summary of the history of the family of Jacob as told in the Book of Genesis and then the story of Moses as outlined in the Book of Exodus of the Bible where Moses leads the children of Israel - some several million - out of Egypt and into the desert to worship God (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Abbreviated timeline of the patriach Jacob and his family moving to Egypt and 430 years later, the Exodus after the Passover. Image from Vox.

The extraordinary story of the Passover is celebrated as one of the seven Feasts (also translated as commemoration or rehearsal) of the Lord, ordained by God Himself and given to Moses in the desert (see the Book of Leviticus Chapter 23). For interested readers, here is a link to an interesting article titled: 7 Feasts That Point to Christ.

I wrote a detailed post about Passover two years ago in the Sons of Issachar Newsletter and have provided a link to that post below. Readers who missed that post will find detailed information about the Passover and its significance today.

For a reason only known to God, He chose Abraham and his family to not only bless him and his descendants but the Bible tells us that: “in you (Abraham) all the families of the earth shall be blessed” (Genesis 12:2-4). In the Book of Deuteronomy, God tells the children of Israel (Deuteronomy 7:6-8) that:

“For you are a holy people to the Lord your God; the Lord your God has chosen you to be a people for Himself, a special treasure above all the peoples on the face of the earth. 7The Lord did not set His love on you nor choose you because you were more in number than any other people, for you were the least of all peoples; 8but because the Lord loves you, and because He would keep the oath which He swore to your fathers, the Lord has brought you out with a mighty hand, and redeemed you from the house of [c]bondage, from the hand of Pharaoh king of Egypt.”

God chose the Jewish people for His own reason and because He loves them and made an oath to them. To be God’s chosen people is a mixed blessing because there are many expectations that come with His special attention.

The Passover is a foreshadowing of a number of future events outlined in the Feasts of the Lord and I commend them to my readersfor further study.

The separation of the early church from its Jewish origins has been a blight on the church. It is also important to note (even from a self-interest viewpoint) that God says in Genesis 12:3 that “I will bless those who bless you, And I will curse him who curses you..”. The family of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob - the Jewish people - have gone through many trials and tribulations and they must often wonder whether it was of benefit to be His special people. The Feast of Passover has great significance for our world today, and as the God who is the same yesterday, today and forever, we can have confidence in His great rescue, if we put our trust and hope in Him.

ARTICLES THAT CAUGHT MY ATTENTION THIS WEEK

Negative Effectiveness of Flu Vaccines?

Dr Raphael Lataster writes an interesting substack focusing on challenges around COVID-19 vaccines and the claims that they were “safe and effective”. In a recent substack article he provides new information about the “negative effectiveness” of the flu vaccines ie you are more likely to get flu if you get the vaccinewes! He writes:

“That COVID-19 vaccines are being observed as negatively effective (increasing chance of COVID infection and even death) has been a long-running theme here at OTN. One of the key players has been the Cleveland Clinic, and they are at it again finding in their employees negative effectiveness for “the influenza vaccine during the 2024-2025 respiratory viral season”. They “calculated vaccine effectiveness of −26.9% (95% C.I., −55.0 to −6.6%). Yes, that’s a minus. They calmly conclude that they “found that influenza vaccination of working-aged adults was associated with a higher risk of influenza during the 2024-2025 respiratory viral season, suggesting that the vaccine has not been effective in preventing influenza this season”. Source. Not effective? How about we call a spade a spade and acknowledge that the flu jab was found to be negatively effective, just as they found with the COVID jabs, and could lead to increased flu deaths? After all, it’s hard to die from an infection you never catch in the first place. Despite this the CDC wants everyone aged 6 months and up to rush out and get it. Source. In Australia, some people are effectively forced to take it, that is if they want to keep their jobs at places like NSW Health. Source. Same mob that fired me for having questions about the COVID jabs.”

You can read the complete article below but it would be wise not to rush into the doctor or chemist and have a flu vaccine before you research its effectiveness because your health may be at risk.

The U.S. Tariff Story - Simplified

I have listened to many commentators and read various analyses of President Trump’s imposition of tariffs which, at least for China, is locked into a game of truth or dare. The only question remains: who can impose the higher tariffs and what will impact be? Is Donald Trump playing 3D chess or is he just an idiot who wants to disrupt the world order?

Sam Faddis, a former CIA agent, writes a very interesting substack that I commend to my readers. This week he titled his post: The CCP Thought the U.S. Was Dead - “Not Hardly”. It is an interesting post and Faddis draws some parallels with the old John Wayne film “Big Jake” which involves baddies and McCandles Ranch. I am planning to view the film.

Faddis writes:

“The key to the rise of Communist China was very straightforward. The Chinese opened their markets to the West. They invited Western companies to come manufacture on their soil. They provided cheap labor. They could care less about worker safety and environmental standards. You could move your factory from Detroit or Birmingham or Bonn to China, produce dirt cheap goods, and turn a massive profit. Here's the catch.



Along the way, the Chinese forgot somehow that there was nothing particularly unique about this formula. It could be copied by others. It has already been copied by others. A whole host of developing nations now have major Western companies producing on their soil or are themselves producing for the Western market.



At some point, the Chinese apparently began to count on the power of their cooptees in the West to preserve this system in perpetuity. A huge number of very wealthy Americans owe their riches to their connection to the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese market. Beijing began to believe that these individuals were so powerful that the United States would never change course and never stand up to them.



They are in the process of learning that, like the raiders at the McCandles ranch, they have grossly miscalculated. Donald Trump is not afraid to stand up to the Communist Chinese. He understands the future of the American economy and, therefore, the nation depends on us breaking free of our self-destructive entanglement with a hostile Communist regime. He knows we either stand on our own two feet again or we resign ourselves to ultimate subjugation and domination.”

Faddis captures the essence of the problem that President Trump is trying to resolve. The U.S. and many other Western nations, outsourced their manufacturing capacity to China, to achieve higher profits. The result has been a huge trade deficit that gradually (then quickly) has sent the U.S. broke. The strategy also has created a dependency and a potential threat eg almost no pharmaceuticals are now manufactured in the West.

Of course, Trump is trying to disrupt the world order and there will be many who cry that the sky is falling in. Whether it falls in or not remains to be seen, as does the effectiveness of Trump’s strategy. Many in his own party are turning on him as the markets respond and superannuation accounts are threatened. It will be interesting to see if Trump can stay the course before politics or the courts beat him.

The Educators Have Become Marxist Indoctrinators

It is notable that across the Western world, despite increasing sums being spent to improve education that the outcomes are worse than ever and many high school graduates are barely literate. Obviously this is a problem for society but seems to be an intended outcome for teachers, who have become propagandists against “capitalist running dogs”.

Teacher training increasingly has become a tool of left-wing propaganda and newly graduated zealots are let loose on primary and secondary students to upend society and promote collectivist ideas.

One of Australia’s best journalists, Janet Albrechtsen, wrote a recent story in Australia’s national newspaper highlighting how the radical left has gained control of college/higher education in Australia.

Figure 2. Newspaper article in the Australian about the political left’s march through Australia’s education sector.

Ms Albrechtsen has highlighted an issue that is relevant to educational institutions across the Western world as the Marxists have taken control of education training. She writes:

“To understand the woeful state of education in this country, one needs to understand who teaches the teachers. What are our future teachers being taught? What are the intellectual underpinnings of the education discipline? Is this another case of “undisciplined disciplines” politicising the classroom at the expense of rigorous instruction? Today you will hear from teaching students who were shamed and indoctrinated as they hoped to embark on teaching careers. This abuse of power and exploitation of young university students is committed by the same group of academics who rail against abusive power structures in our society. Taxpayers are stumping up for hypocrisy that is wrecking the quality of schooling in this country. We’re funding other hypocrisies, too. The same academics who want new teachers to understand the colonising suffering by Indigenous kids are filling classrooms with material that won’t improve literacy, numeracy or other basic skills that are, patently, the best predictor of a successful life. The politicisation of teaching degrees in Australia is genuinely, to borrow a Trumpian phrase, a case of the deep state. What happens in teaching faculties is hidden from public view, imposed on students who just want to get a degree so they can teach. Most don’t want to make waves. The Privilege Walk Now step into Amelia’s tutorial room at Queensland University of Technology. …. Along with every other student, Amelia had to do the “privilege walk”. This practice is rife throughout Australian universities. Students are told by their lecturer or tutor to form a horizontal line facing the front of the room. Step forward if you are white. Step forward again if your parents are not divorced. Another step if you went to a private school. After a further litany of apparent privileges a few students will be standing, conspicuously, at the front of the class. Those students are told to turn around, look back at the rest of the class, at the less privileged. “I was a freshman, my first year, an 18-year-old girl. I just felt humiliated,” Amelia tells Inquirer this week. She was at the front of the privilege walk. “I am very lucky to be brought up how I was, but I shouldn’t be made to feel ashamed for that,” she says. …. “In order to pass, you literally had to write: ‘Before I learned about this, this, and this in my cultural study subject, I had racial beliefs and racial views. I was a racist, pretty much. And now over this semester that I’ve learned this, this, and this, I’m no longer a racist and I’m going to be a teacher who’s not racist.’ ” That was “another form of humiliation”, says Amelia. “You just feel like you’re treading on eggshells.” ….. Total recurrent spending on Australian education was $85.92bn in the 2022-23 financial year. Yet across the past decade or so, maths, science and reading skills of Australian students have tanked – every year. And the federal Labor government does not think students deserve a better national curriculum. You couldn’t make this up.”

The politicisation of education is having real results - and all of them are bad. Teenagers talk about eco-anxiety, having been indoctrinated by teachers of doom. Students are not learning the basics of reading, writing and ‘rithmatic’ and are being shamed by their teachers because they are part of a system of colonisation.

This is not a sudden change but is part of a “progressive” education system begun in the U.S. in the 1930s with John Dewey. Christopher Dawson wrote an interesting article about Dewey’s influence on education in an article published by the Institute of World Politics in 2018. Dawson wrote: “To such a nefarious degree was Dewey’s stand for the socialization of education that he can be held responsible for “the establishment of the mass mind, or as he puts it: ‘The pooled intelligence’ of the democratic mind.”

President Trump has taken action to close down the U.S. Department of Education which will go some way to ensure that the disciples of Dewey and the collectivists lose some of their influence over education. However, they still have control over all the educational institutions.

If you can, pull your children out of school and educate them yourself. It is the only solution. And don’t let them have access to ChatGPT!

The Monumental Shift in World Affairs

Dr Jacob Nordangård is a Swedish research whom I have often quoted in this newsletter. I also have interviewed him several times. He has one of the best perspectives on the big picture of what is happening in the world and I commend his newsletter: The Pharos Chronicles. Here is a link to his latest post:

Dr Nordangård writes:

We are witnessing a monumental shift in world affairs. The second phase of what I label a technocratic coup has now been initiated. This is a revolution that is set to change everything in our global society. With a geopolitical map quickly being redrawn and the migration of humanity into the cybernetic digital machine. The first phase of this Grand Transformation was rolled out during the COVID-19 “pandemic” and the joint declaration of “the Great Reset” by Klaus Schwab and Antonio Guterres from the newly formed global public-private partnership consisting of World Economic Forum and the United Nations. The event kick-started a political process in the UN called Our Common Agenda that led up to the adoption of the Pact for the Future in September 2024. This largely overlooked document was written as a roadmap for navigating the troubled times we now find ourselves in. A blueprint written by and for the modern day alchemists. Futurists intoxicated with delusions of grandeur, with the aim of realizing the promises of the Forth Industrial Revolution and a new technocratic global order based on scientific management and efficiency. The end goal is to upgrade the United Nations into a future oriented organization that uses strategic foresight and behavioral design with the grandiose objective of steering the earth and achieving a balanced system. A “World Brain” or a “digital crystal ball” run by Artificial Intelligence and governed by a small elect elite with “the ability to predict what will happen or what is needed in the future”.

You could write off this assessment of the intentions of the globalists, as a delusion of an elite group of technocrats who will never achieve their globalist dream. However, you only have to look back as recently as 2020-21 to see what the technocrats can do when they control the levers of power and implement emergency legislation.

It is worthwhile listening to Dr Nordangård’s short interview with Ivor Cummins when presenting to the recent meeting of the Brownstone Institute in Spain.

Dr Nordangård concludes his article with the following assessment:

“The world has been set on fire and we will, without a doubt, experience more trouble in the years ahead. But it all leads to the digital global order outlined in the previously mentioned Pact for the Future. If everything goes according to plan. Out of the ashes will rise a new multipolar world system with regional blocs (or technates) and a network of smart cities connected to Earth Operations Centers and Futures Labs with United Nations in its center. Everything run by AI systems overseen and controlled by the techno kings The European Union is currently being repurposed with a historical upgrade of the defenses. African Union is established and other regions will follow. Trumps rhetoric with Canada becoming the 51st US state and a takeover of Greenland could be a precursor to the setup of a North American Union. It might be a solution with a higher success rate among the Canadians and Mexicans than a direct takeover by US as proposed by Trump. And as “a coincidence”: this idea was proposed already in the 1930s by the Technocracy Movement as the “Technate of America”.

It is important to have an big picture view of what is afoot in the world and understand the role of various “crises” that are part of the Hegelian dialectic, which has been simplified (perhaps wrongly) as “problem, reaction, solution (PRS)” - see this article.

As Dr Nordangård has outlined, this new crisis provides a new opportunity for the “multipolar world system” and “a new beginning in multilateralism” - this this U.N. document. The catch cry of the UN is: “Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow”. Who even knows what this means but I suspect - nothing good.

Whenever you see phrases like multipolar world system, multilateralism and global sustainability - head for the hills!