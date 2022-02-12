Sons of Issachar Newsletter

Home
Podcast
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update. The newsletter is published weekly and seeks to provide an understanding from a biblical worldview, of the signs of the times.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

Subscribe to Sons of Issachar Newsletter

Contemporary issues in Australia and beyond seen through a Biblical worldview

People

Reuben J Rose

@reubenrose
Reuben is an Emeritus Professor of the University of Sydney who is a farmer & equine veterinarian. He spent 30 years in academia, published an extensive body of scientific work & chaired a group of CEOs focused on business improvement & leadership
© 2024 Reuben Rose
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture