I first came across the work of Dr Jacob Nordangård about one year ago and I have interviewed him twice for my Sons of Issachar Newsletter. The first time was in November, 2023:

and the second interview was in May, 2024 just after the publication of his book: Rockefeller: Controlling the Game

Both these posts and interviews are wortwhile reviewing if you missed them.

This week I caught up again with Dr Nordangård because his new book, The Global Coup d’État: the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Great Reset will be released on 15 October, 2024.

Figure 1. The cover of Dr Jacob Nordangård’s new book: The Global Coup d’État.

At the start of my interview with Dr Nordangård this week, I have a portion of the first track from Temple of Solomon, an album he recorded with his band Wardenclyffe.

You can purchase the album from the bandcamp site via this link.

Figure 2. The website for bandcamp that hosts The Temple of Solomon music recorded by Wardenclyffe. You can purchase the album at this site.

Dr Jacob Nordangård - Brief Biography

Dr Nordangård is a researcher and musician, who has had a journey from being a “green” environmentalist to uncovering documentation that suggests a sinister group of wealthy individuals have been involved in using various crises to implement global control. This more than 20 year journey has resulted in a PhD thesis, a number of books and a music album: The Temple of Solomon. Below is Dr Nordangård’s biography, taken from his recent book:

“Jacob Nordangård is a Swedish researcher, author, and musician. He has a PhD in technology and social change from Linköping University, a master’s of social science in geography, and a master’s of social science in culture and media production. He is the founding chairman of Stiftelsen Pharos (Pharos Foundation), CEO of Pharos Media Productions, and former senior lecturer at the universities of Norrköping, Jönköping, and Stockholm. Nordangård is the author of six books about the historical roots and development of the global management system that has emerged in recent years, including An Inconvenient Journey (2015), Rockefeller: Controlling the Game (2019), The Global Coup d’État (2020, in Swedish), and The Digital World Brain (2022, in Swedish). He is also the bandleader, singer, and songwriter of the Swedish doom metal band Wardenclyffe, with lyrics inspired by his research and originally offered as soundtracks to his books. The latest project was the concept album Temple of Solomon, released one song per month (from July 2021) with a public lecture about the subject of each song. This story will also be published as a book.”

The Global Coup D’État

Dr Nordangård’s book The Global Coup D’État is a wake up call to all of us who think that everything will go back to “normal” after COVID-19. The ~400 page book is set out in a format to take the reader through all aspects of the global “coup d’état” with 13 chapters:

The Vision; 2. The Threat; 3. The Partnership; 4. The Emergency; 5. The Trigger; 6. The Coup; 7. The Club; 8. The Trump Card; 9. The Resistance; 10. The Transition; 11. The Digital ID; 12. The Robbery; Epilogue.

Here is the book description that has been published on amazon.com:

“We are in the midst of a devastating takeover of our world. The Global Coup d'État shows how, why, and what we can do to stop it.



The year 2020 will go down in history as the year when the global coup d'état was initiated. In a historical context, the COVID-19 crisis, the murder of George Floyd by a police officer and subsequent riots, mass protests against government lockdowns, and the 2020 election appear rather as part of a well-directed chess game, with complete control of the whole planet as the final goal. During the crescendo of this drama, the powers behind the coup emerged quite openly, offering a techno–totalitarian and very far-reaching solution to the world. This solution, which they call the Great Reset, means that mankind must be fully integrated and merged with a worldwide technological system, through the application of the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution—all for our own safety, security, and well-being.



Most people probably associate the phrase “coup d'état” with a sudden, violent takeover, with tanks around government buildings, takeover of media channels, purges of dissidents, arrests, and so on. But this is not always the case. The usurpers can also seize power without violence, in a completely legal and democratic way, with the consent or even enthusiasm of the people, as evidenced in 2020. There are many “existential threats” (climate crisis, refugee crises, terrorism, pandemics, etc.) that can be used to establish a firmer and more centralized governance. This can be a gradual process, barely perceivable until it’s almost a fait accompli. In The Global Coup d'État, author and researcher Jacob Nordangård shares the history, describes the process, reveals the methods, and identifies the agents of this worldwide takeover so that we can take action before it is too late.”

Interview with Dr Jacob Nordangård