Dr Jacob Nordangård is a Swedish researcher, author and musician who stumbled across the hoax of the globalists promoting climate change and, therefore, the purported need for complete global control. His PhD thesis Ordo ab Chao (Order out of Chaos) was published in Sweden in 2012 and analyzed the EU’s biofuel policies. He concluded as follows that: “This thesis concludes that the process (the manoeuvring by various environmental groups) contained large elements of strategic planning and that triggering events such as climate and food crises have been important to justify political decisions”.

Dr Nordangård has continued focusing on energy policy and how the issue of climate and other contrived “crises” have driven the international agenda over recent years. He has written a number of books including: The Global Coup d’État and The Digital World Brain. These are not yet available in English.

His most recent book – Rockefeller – Controlling the Game - has just been published in English and is a detailed exposé of the Rockefeller family and its significance in world affairs over the last 120 years.

I last interviewed Dr Nodangård in November 2023 - see this link about the global coup d’état. He noted the following about this recent work:

“In my latest book, The Global Coup d’état, I review how the balance of power has changed in the world with the emergence of supranational organizations and networks operating across national borders. In particular, this relates to how the declaration of the pandemic in March 2020 was a trigger for the implementation of a new world system centred around the UN, the World Economic Forum and the G20.”

Since then, Dr Nordangård has been continuing to explore issues around globalization in his substack – The Pharos Chronicles - which I highly recommend. He describes his newsletter as “Geopolitics, science, technology, and politics behind the scenes”.

Dr Jacob Nordangård’s Most Recent Work

I decided that it was time to revisit the global situation with Dr Nordangård, given that the World Health Organization (WHO) is due to meet late this month to discuss member countries giving the WHO more power. Also, the United Nations (UN) will meet in September for the Summit of the Future to discuss Our Common Agenda which could be more accurately called Their Common Agenda. This agenda is described by the UN as follows:

“… inclusive, networked, and effective multilateralism to better respond and deliver for the people and planet and to get the world back on track by turbocharging action on the Sustainable Development Goals”.

It’s impossible to understand what this means but I don’t think it is anything good for us!

For a more complete understanding of world events that emanated from John D. Rockefeller, the founder of Standard Oil in 1870, I recommend Dr Nordangård’s detailed interview “The Greatest History Never Told” – a two-hour interview with Ivor Cummins recorded in June 2023. This provides much of the context of the various events in the world that have left us opening the door of global control by an international “elite”.

I have also drawn up a flow chart from this talk that demonstrates the central role of the Rockefeller family over the last 150 years.

Figure 1. The Long Road to Global Government - from Standard Oil to Agenda 2030

Dr Nordangård’s recent writings on his Pharos Chronicles have been titled: Greedy opportunists takes control of 'our climate future' with wind turbines running on oil -

and Scientific racism, Malthusian elitism, and dangerous techno-utopian ideas -

In these posts, he identified a group that I was previously unaware of called the Stimson Centre that promotes: “..international security and shared prosperity through applied research and independent analysis, global engagement, and policy innovation”.

As usual with these types of groups, the Center’s vision seems deliberately impossible to understand but any group that promotes “shared prosperity” has to be suspect! Give me a good, old, simple profit motive any day. I had not heard of this group that: “for three decades, has been a leading voice on urgent global issues”.

As usual, there are links to earlier globally-focused groups like the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace , The Brookings Institution, The Ford Foundation , and undoubtedly somewhere, the Rockefeller Foundation.

Interestingly, the Stimson Center runs the Global Governance, Justice and Security Program, unknown to most. Dr Nordangård writes:

“Two of the projects included in the Global Governance, Justice & Security Program are the Climate Governance Commission and the Global Governance Innovation Network. Both of which work to improve the international global governance architecture…”

One of the notable elements of Dr Nordangård’s work is the demonstration of myriad tax-exempt foundations and not-for-profit groups working behind the scenes for “our common agenda”. He demonstrates funding linkages to the Swedish Global Challenges Foundation and the state of Qatar which has had extraordinary investment by international oil companies.

The small country of Qatar, which houses 11,000 US military personnel and has the highest greenhouse gas emission per capita in the world promotes the Earthna Prize. This is, “an initiative to aimed at celebrating and supporting projects, actors and systems that are working towards the preservation, integration, adaptation, and adoption of ancestral knowledge and cultural heritage in addressing contemporary environmental challenges.”

Qatar also hosts the annual Doha Forum - “a global platform for dialogue, bringing together leaders in policy to discuss critical challenges facing our world, and to build innovative and action-driven networks.’’

There are links throughout the oil and gas sector to the Climate Governance Commission and conflicts of interest abound with all the main actors. Groups financially supporting the Climate Governance Commission include: the Wayfarer Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Villars Institute, Global Challenges Foundation, Earthna, the Stimson Center, the Global Academy Foundation, the Future Economy Forum, Global Futures Conference, and the Bahá’í International Community.

With such support, we can have great confidence that these groups must have our best interests at heart!

It is difficult to make your way through the number of international groups, not-for-profit foundations, government instrumentalities and of course the UN itself and its various offshoots. This graphic of the UN Enviromental Management Group (EMG)

- demonstrates that there seems to be a plot against us by various foundations, international groups, not-for-profits, public-private-partnerships, three letter agencies and financial institutions. It turns out that there is a conspiracy – and it’s against all of us, by evil, dictatorial globalists who want to control the world for their benefit.

Be particularly careful when you hear that someone is a “philanthropist”. This simply means someone with a utopian, global agenda who wants to control the world.

Figure 2. The myriad agencies that are part of the UN’s Environmental Management Group

It is important to be cognisant of the various global bodies that are trying to “save us”.

This week, I caught up with Dr Nordangård to better understand his research and to gain insight into the plans that the globalists have for us.

INTERVIEW WITH DR JACOB NORDANGÅRD

ARTICLES THAT CAUGHT MY ATTENTION THIS WEEK

Can the Challenges in the US Be Fixed or Has the Horse Bolted?

Joel Skousen publishes and excellent (and inflammatory) newsletter each week titled World Affairs Brief, and I highly recommend subscribing to obtain some different thinking to that in the mainstream press.

This week, Joel has written extensively about where conservatives can handle the truth? He believes that things are much worse than we are prepared to admit and that the “silent majority” or “moral majority” has dwindled to a minority. In fact, he writes that “the majority of Americans (the poor, the aged, the lazy or addicted) don’t vote. But take away their welfare benefits, grants, student loans, or lavish pensions, and they will come out and vote with a passion.”

After analyzing the contributions of Presidents Reagan and Trump, which he believes their supporters have viewed with rose tinted glasses, Joel writes about the damaging role of the US judiciary in a section titled “Lessons Learned”. The idea of limited government, long subscribed to by conservatives, needs now to have another element- limited judiciary. The case for this is most evident now in the extraordinary legal actions taken by US state and federal officials against Donald Trump.

Lessons Learned?

“The obvious lesson learned is that once the severe limitations imposed by the constitution on the federal government (that it could only do that which the constitution enumerated) was interpreted away by the courts using the general welfare clause, the “necessary and proper” clause, and the commerce clause, the Constitution lost most of its teeth. The constitution was under attack from the very beginning by the judiciary. Perhaps the most damaging was the McCulloch v. Maryland case in 1819, where the Supreme Court allowed for implied powers of the federal government according to the "necessary and proper" clause of the Constitution. The Court held that Congress possessed unenumerated powers not explicitly outlined in the Constitution. This case allowed the powers of the federal government to expand and evolve beyond that specifically written in the Constitution. From then onward, it was downhill all the way. In Gibbons v. Ogden in 1824, the court established the supremacy of the federal government over states' rights. The case gave the federal government the power to regulate interstate commerce under the “commerce clause.” Sometimes it is correct to have the power to overrule the states on issues of fundamental rights. In fact, the states were originally exempted from the Bill of Rights—since it would have effectively banned slavery and the constitution wouldn’t have passed without the 10th Amendment. But thereafter, states became the prime violator of rights, including creating state-sponsored religions and monopoly powers to corporations. Then there was the infamous Missouri law in the 1840s that called for the extermination of all Mormons unless they left the state—which was found (to the embarrassment of Missouri) to be still on the books in 1976. All of these examples were what drove the calls of many citizens for the Federal Government to step in and stop this overreach of “states rights.” The Supreme Court starting doing this partially with the “incorporation” doctrine of the 14th Amendment, forcing the states to abide by some of the Bill of Rights. Two more key Supreme Court cases opened the flood gates to FDR’s New Deal socialism in 1937, giving the federal government broad authority to regulate interstate commerce: NLRB v. Jones & Laughlin Steel Corp., 301 U.S. 1 (1937), and Virginian Railway Co. v. Railway Employees, 300 U.S. 515 (1937). The foregoing cases have set precedents that still rule and inhibit restoring the intent of the founders. “

Joel is correct in his analysis. The Founding Fathers would be appalled to see the way that the administrative state and legal system has encroached upon the freedoms that they tried to ensure remained untouched.

Inside the Study That Shook the CDC

Zachary Stieber recently reported for the Epoch Times that Federal health officials were alarmed by the report in February 2022, of two teenagers dying, just hours after mRNA vaccination.

Mr Stieber wrote:

“Two teenagers died shortly after COVID-19 vaccination, experts reported in a study published Feb. 14, 2022. Within hours, federal officials scrambled to respond, worried the paper would harm their efforts to promote COVID-19 vaccines, internal emails show.

“This is important because this report has significant implications for CDC and FDA’s vaccine safety and policy discussions,” Dr. Sarah Reagan-Steiner, a medical officer at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), wrote on Feb. 17, 2022.

The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have repeatedly promoted widespread COVID-19 vaccination and downplayed confirmed and possible side effects of the vaccines.”

Mr Stieber writes that the Epoch Times obtained key emails from the CDC under freedom of information and he reports:

“….the emails shed fresh light on the paper—the first to detail examinations of American children who died with heart inflammation after COVID-19 vaccination—and its aftermath. The paper set off a firestorm within the CDC that led to attempts by agency officials to overrule the medical examiners who examined the boys.”

The Epoch Times and their health reporter, Marina Zhang, do an excellent job with regular updates about the latest scientific information related to COVID-19 and the mRNA vaccines. Here is a link.

Islamist Terrorism Works

Jake Wallis Simons is one of the best of the UK Telegraph writers, and provides moral clarity about the Western support for Hamas terrorists and the current pro-Palestine demonstrations that have gripped university campuses worldwide. In a recent article in the UK Telegraph, he writes about the way that the West “rewards” terrorism. He wonders why Western leaders (and university bosses) can’t “express without equivocation that backing Israel in its fight to destroy Hamas completely was, and is, the right thing to do?”

A little further on in the article he notes:

“An unprovoked massacre of 1,200 innocents, involving the most depraved scenes of butchery, mutilation, infanticide and necrophilia, has led to a groundswell of support – for the perpetrators”.

He concludes his confronting article as follows:

“The messaging to our enemies, in short, is clear: however appalling your crimes, the Western public will have your backs. Fearing confrontation, their leaders will bend to the pressure. Terrorism works, at least when it comes to massacring Jews. God help us.”

International Conference re WHO Treaty - Aligned Council of Australia

A press conference was held in Melbourne about 10 days ago, featuring a number of prominent medical and legal experts, focusing on the WHO’s attempt to gain further control over health and the management of pandemics. The almost two-hour press conference is worthwhile viewing in full and here is a link -

One of the speakers was Dr David Bell, former medical officer and scientist at the WHO, Programme Head for malaria and febrile diseases at the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) in Geneva, Switzerland, and Director of Global Health Technologies at Intellectual Ventures Global Good Fund in Bellevue, WA, USA. He provided a great view of the conflicts of interest that are at work within the WHO. He said:

“Two of the biggest countries (US, Germany) in pharmaceuticals and one of the biggest investors in pharmaceuticals (Gates Foundation) plus a pharmaceutical public-private partnership (GAVI) are in charge of WHO in terms of most of its work has to be. Inevitably the WHO has to serve the needs of those funders.”

“Essentially the WHO is a Private-Public-Partnership; it is a bureaucracy”.

It is extraordinary that so many people with various conflicts of interest have gained control of WHO budgets and strategy. The robbers are in charge of the treasury!

Many of these “philanthropists” are trying to garner further power for the WHO and ensure that national governments have no option but to comply with WHO diktats, in the event of coming pandemics.

Bibi Goes to Rafah

Seymour Hersch has been writing for the last 50 years about various zones of conflict. He uncovered the My Lai massacre in Vietnam in 1972 and its cover-up. He writes a regular substack and this week reported on Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu’s plans to hunt down Hamas operatives in Rafah, a Gazan town near the Egyptian border. See the link below.

There are no winners in this conflict and only intransigence when various solutions have been mooted. Mr Hersch writes in his post, Bibi Goes to Rafah:

“Last week the New York Times published an analysis by Peter Baker of the underlying issues that made success improbable in the ceasefire talks. Baker quoted Aaron David Miller, who was involved in a series of Middle East peace talks in 1991 led by then Secretary of States James Baker, that came close to success. “Much of it is performative between Israel and Hamas,” Miller said, shrewdly. “Part of the motivation is less to reach a deal and more to blame the other guy if it fails. The only party that’s really in a hurry is Biden.”

Netanyahu may emerge triumphant in the short run—by killing Sinwar (the Hamas leader) and his senior aides—but he has failed to rescue the hostages, even if a few are safely recovered in the tunnels. He has yet to achieve the most important goal of his murderous bombing campaign in Gaza: to defeat Hamas. Hamas remains in control of ravaged northern Gaza, as the IDF focuses on Sinwar’s tunnel redoubt under Rafah.”

Hersch concludes that there is little hope of resolving the conflict. He notes:

“As of today, the expert added, Hamas remains in effective control of northern Gaza, although the IDF is again engaged in sporadic fighting there. “Its operatives,” he told me, referring to Hamas, “are responsible for distributing the international humanitarian aid and openly threaten anyone even thinking of offering a governing alternative to Hamas.”

The quote from Aaron Miller, who was involved in the 1991 Middle East peace talks, seems to capture the story well. In relation to the negotiations:

“Much of it is performative between Israel and Hamas,” Miller said, shrewdly. “Part of the motivation is less to reach a deal and more to blame the other guy if it fails.”

Trilateral Commission Policy on Immigration Destroyed Britain (and it will destroy America) - link

Patrick Wood publishes a wonderful almost daily newsletter, highlighting technocracy news and trends. Here is part of an article that he wrote in the last few days, in relation to the out of control immigration problem in Europe, the UK and the US.

“Trilateral Commissioner Peter Sutherland (1946-2018), hailed as the “Father of Globalization,” was the undisputed architect of Europe’s disastrous immigration policy. This scurrilous rat set the immigration quotas for Europe and then enforced them as nations resisted the Islamic invasion. Nobody today has a clue how this happened.

Patrick Wood says:

“As I wrote in 2018, Peter Sutherland was the point man for the Trilateral Commission’s effort to establish its New International Economic Order and served as its Chairman and Honorary Chairman of the European Group for many years. Sutherland was the founding Director-General of the World Trade Organization (1993-1995), Chairman of Goldman Sachs International (1995-2015) and Chairman of BP (1997-2010), Europe’s largest oil company. He was the undisputed architect of Europe’s disastrous immigration policy which many have called an intentional ‘immigration invasion’ of Europe. His appointment to the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for International Migration in 2006 lasted until 2017. During those early years, Sutherland hammered on EU member-states to set liberal immigration quotas and after the Islamic invasion was straining Europe’s resources and patience, he ‘enforced’ those same nations to honor their original quotas.”

The UN and its proxies are trying to foster a “new world order” by changing the culture of countries in the West and sponsoring what is, in effect, a series of invasions under the guise of humanitarianism. The uncontrolled southern US border may have admitted as many as 17 million immigrants since Biden’s inauguration, and the United Kingdom government has lost border control. The United Nations is looking on and cheering.