I think that I now know how Kamala Harris felt on election night. For the last week or so, I have had a near-death experience and felt close to the end of the line. I’m imagining it must have been similar for Ms Harris late on the evening of 5 November 2024.

The main difference is that I can see some light at the end of the tunnel for me. There seems to be little chance of such a resurrection for Kamala. Never has so much money been spent for so little result. The campaign raised and spent more than US$1 billion in funds between her declaration for president on 21 July 2024 and election day on 5th November - just over 100 days. This amounts to an expenditure of around $10 million per day for the period of her campaign and demonstrates an impressive capacity for squandering money (a noted left-wing talent), even if the outcome was very poor (also a great collectivist skill).

There are also definite analogies between the spending by the Harris campaign and the UK National Health System (NHS), the UK’s socialist health care model introduced after WWII. The NHS has an excellent track record of maximizing the numbers of bureaucrats within the UK health system and their salaries, while delivering disastrous patient outcomes. Currently, it is almost impossible to get an appointment with a GP in the UK and the government’s solution is to provide more self-assessment via an NHS “app”, which may only be able to monitor patients’ eventual demise. To complement this situation, the UK government is now introducing an “assisted dying bill”, a shorthand for euthanasia. If ever there was an example of the failure of centralized government planning, the NHS provides a dire warning for all nations.

Some of the challenges of health planning and expenditure, and Big Pharma have been on my mind for the last few weeks as I have hovered between life and death.

Feeling Unwell in Delegate

On 9 November 2024, I returned home from a Sydney visit that had been for medical appointments and felt slightly fatigued. This seemed not too surprising, given that it is a six hour drive and so I decided to rest up and hoped I would feel better. On November 11th I had a commitment on behalf of the local council to place a wreath at a Remembrance Day service held in Delegate, a small town at the most southern end of the Snowy Monaro Regional Council area. I felt unwell in a non-specific way and my most obvious symptom was a loss of appetite. However, the trip to the community of Delegate was very worthwhile and there was a moving service to pay tribute to those of the local community who had fallen in wars. Delegate, only a few miles from the Victorian border had provided the starting point for a great recruitment drive during the Great War,

“On January 6, 1916, 12 local men set off from Delegate as part of a recruitment drive for gathering men to volunteer to serve in World War 1. The men marched behind a large ‘Men From Snowy River’ banner, 220 miles to Goulburn, via Bombala, Nimmitabel, Cooma and Queanbeyan. Along the way speeches and recruitment meetings were held in each town they passed through and when they reached Goulburn, 144 men had volunteered.”

Figure 1. Remembrance Day at the Delegate Cenotaph in Southern NSW

As I drove away from Delegate, I felt that it had been very worthwhile to have driven 90 min to the little community of 295 people. However, I felt increasingly ill that afternoon and determined that I would visit my physician the next day.

The Challenge of Non-Specific Symptoms and Negotiating Through the Health System

From the 12 to 15 November, I felt increasingly ill and fatigued but without any real specificity of symptoms. I had some mild abdominal pain and when I visited the local doctor on 12 November. He ran some blood tests and made the very reasonable diagnosis of diverticulitis and prescribed antibiotics. He felt that I would improve in a few days but by 13 November I felt worse, and as I had another trip to Sydney scheduled for the 15th I decided to call my Sydney specialist for further input. She ordered a CT scan to be done in Sydney when I arrived on the 15th.

My fatigue and illness got worse and although I attended the local council meeting on 14 November against my wife’s advice, I was not at my peak and I battled to make it through the six hour meeting. The next day, my wife drove me to Sydney and I felt progressively worse during the drive. I arrived in the early afternoon and almost immediately on leaving the scanning facility, my doctor called to say that I needed to go straight to hospital. The scans showed that I had undergone a massive bleed from a cyst on my kidney and had lost perhaps several litres of blood. The problem was that I was on blood thinning agents which prevented the blood from clotting and so I was kept in bed and monitored, including blood tests several times per day. After 3 days rest in hospital the scans were repeated and the showed that the bleeding had stopped.

Figure 2. Graph showing the precipitous decline in my haemoglobin (g/L) over a 10 day period

The chart above shows the decline in my haemoglobin (the pigment in the red blood cells that carries oxygen in the blood) over the previous 10 days. By day 10 my haemoglobin seems to have stabilized in the low 80s (normal range 130-150g/L). There was considerable pressure from the doctors for a blood transfusion.

I was very concerned about a transfusion because more than 90% of the Australian adult population have received at least one of the experimental COVID-19 injections. The impact of these injections on the quality of blood stored for donation is still largely unknown, and of course not even acknowledged within the health system. This is where it becomes very tricky when you put yourself in the hands of the excellent doctors and a health system that has clever machines that can measure everything. The individual doctors are excellent but the health system is completely controlled by the government, and doctors whether they realize it or not, are really high-class health bureaucrats.

As I have written previously, the majority of doctors have been indoctrinated to believe that the health bureaucracy has all the answers and is completely trustworthy.

So, it is challenging to listen to and understand the advice of the doctors, but simultaneously resist advice when it is at odds with your own health research. Somehow, I was able to do this and at least argue from a physiological viewpoint about a blood transfusion being not absolutely vital. Instead, the doctors gave me an iron infusion and sent me on my way yesterday. I now have arrived home and feel as though I will make it through.

The Loss of Trust in “The Science”

Up until COVID-19, I had absolute trust in doctors and “the science”. I had believed that the health system was robust and that the numerous doctors with whom I had worked and undertaken research, were of the highest calibre. On the contrary however, the health system seems to be a house of cards. The health bureaucrats and drug assessment process are riddled with conflicts of interest. Big Pharma has an inside track, and regulations have been introduced to prevent litigation in relation to vaccine injuries. Not only that, but with COVID-19, a rushed “vaccine” evaluation process, emergency use authorization (EUA) without sufficient data analysis, and mandatory injection with an experimental product, demonstrated that whatever interests were being protected, they certainly weren’t those of public.

The Wall Street Journal has provided an interesting perspective in relation to the loss of confidence in “the science” and medicine in an article published this week. The prospective appointment of Robert F Kennedy Jnr to the position of head of Health and Human Services (HHS) in the US is already disrupting and traumatizing the US health bureaucrats. In a sign that the HHS has completely opposite priorities to those of Kennedy, the Health and Human Services website front page currently touts vaccines, including COVID-19.

Figure 3. Main image on the US Department of Health and Human Services web page.

Robert F Kennedy Jnr through his Children’s Health Defense Fund published the shocking book: The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health. The book description contains this paragraph that summarizes Kennedy’s findings:

“The Real Anthony Fauci details how Fauci, Gates, and their cohorts use their control of media outlets, scientific journals, key government and quasi-governmental agencies, global intelligence agencies, and influential scientists and physicians to flood the public with fearful propaganda about COVID-19 virulence and pathogenesis, and to muzzle debate and ruthlessly censor dissent.”

Now, Bobby Kennedy could be appointed as a disruptor to the Big Pharma-controlled US health system. The budget of HHS is larger than that of many countries with US$1.7 trillion in the mandatory budget and US$144.3 billion in discretionary spending for the 2024 financial year. The health bureaucracy is not going to take Kennedy’s proposed appointment lying down and we can anticipate a fierce reaction from the pharma and health “deep state”.

Here are a few selected quotes from the Wall Street Journal article, which doesn’t even try to deal with the contentious issues that Kennedy has raised about the COVID-19 vaccines and Dr Fauci’s role at the centre of the US health bureaucracy for decades.

“People once dismissed for their disbelief in conventional medicine are now celebrating a new champion in Washington [Robert F. Kennedy Jr]. Scientists, meanwhile, are trying to figure how they could have managed the pandemic without setting off a populist movement they say threatens longstanding public-health measures……

Kennedy merged a crowd of Covid-era skeptics with people who long distrusted mainstream medicine and food conglomerates. Together, they helped return Donald Trump to the White House. With the president-elect’s selection of Kennedy to head the Department of Health and Human Services, the medical establishment is bracing for an overhaul of U.S. health policy."…..

Officials fear that Kennedy will promote unproven remedies, appoint vaccine skeptics to immunization-advisory committees and hamper the government’s infectious-disease detectives in a future pandemic. …

Much of Kennedy’s popularity reflects residual pandemic anger—over being told to stay at home or to wear masks; the extended closure of schools and businesses; and vaccine requirements to attend classes, board a plane or eat at a restaurant.?…….

Public-health officials wonder if they have sufficient clout for the next national emergency. “Science is losing its place as a source of truth,” said Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious-disease physician at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “It’s becoming just another voice in the room.”

I think that “science is losing its place as a source of truth” because what is being called ‘science’ isn’t science. As Patrick Wood has described, rather it is “scientism”, a belief system where we hand over our independence of thought to the “high priests” of a quasi-religion. The outcomes for society are poor.

Dr Mike Yeadon has recently discussed the failure of the health system in its promotion of the COVID-19 “vaccines”, which he believes were: ”deliberately designed intentionally to injure, kill and, and reduce fertility.” Here is a link to his recent 15 min post on X.

A few quotes from the post:

“My experience of the industry over 30 years tells me it is formally impossible to invent, research, test, evaluate, manufacture, gain authorization for, and launch a complex new biological product in under a year. It's formally impossible. I don't care how much money and people you put on it, there are a series of linear steps which when taken together, unless you miss some out, cannot be completed under several years…..

Secondly, and I'll come to the examples in a moment, there are in these products numerous features which in my view, my peers, people like me, people with my training and experience would know for sure would give rise to the toxicities that I pointed out in 2020……

I’m going to give you three examples that you can go and test. So the first one is these are so called gene based products, that is they've got a string of genetic information in them. Now there aren't any products like that that are in routine use anywhere in the world. So they're brand new technology. But what you'll remember they told you that they do is they cause your body to make as a protein whatever was in that genetic code. Now it's absolutely basic immunology. How is it, do you think your body knows that what's inside of you is meant to be there and you don't attack it? And yet if something gets into your body from the outside or a tumour forms, something that shouldn't be in you, your body can recognise that that's foreign or non-self and can attack it. And the answer is you tolerate everything that's meant to be inside your body…….

So ladies and gentlemen, if you are injected with a genetic sequence that causes you to manufacture a foreign protein, whether it's a virus or something out of a computer, it's not you and it's not meant to be in you, I assure you, your body recognises that it's been invaded, something's in there that shouldn't be and it launches a fatal attack on every cell that it thinks has gone wrong. It's trying to save you. So and that autoimmune reaction that destruction which your body is trying to, is doing because it's trying to protect you, that will happen anywhere in your body, any cell, tissue, organ in your body where unluckily your dose of what was injected into you lands. So if it lands in your heart, you could get myocarditis or a heart attack. If it lands in your brain, you could get a stroke or neurological conditions. If it's in your eyes, you could go blind. If it's in your ovaries, it may sterilise you. But that explains, in my view, a lot of the enormously diverse toxicity that's been seen with these products..

The second one, then what was encoded in the so called "vaccines", now we're told it's spike protein…..So that's the second thing your body was making, was forced to make not only a foreign protein, something that didn't belong in your body, you were, your body was forced to make something that was directly toxic to your body. And the person who chose that sequence knew that's what the property of it was. It's not an accident, it's intentional…..

Then the third one is absolutely shocking. It's normal for drugs to be formulated that is to be wrapped in something….

In the case of these injectables, they were wrapped in really fatty globules called lipid nanoparticles, which means tiny little particles of fat. Lipid nanoparticles. Ladies and gentlemen, there were papers published as early as 2012, which I read a couple of years ago, that said that it is well understood in the industry by formulators that the payload that's contained within lipid nanoparticles when injected into animals and people leads to a disproportionate deposition of the payload into your ovaries. I remember the day I read that paper, I really couldn't sleep. The person who chose to use lipid nanoparticles to formulate the Moderna and Pfizer products knew perfectly well that what they would do is allow them to drift all through your body, through membranes as if they weren't there, and disproportionately deposit in your ovaries. And given I've told you the first two things, which is that it will induce your body to attack every cell in the body that follows the instructions. And that instruction by the way, is to make a poison, you should no longer be surprised that people have been injured and killed and had their fertility reduced.”

Some Conclusions

I am very grateful to the acute health care and hospital system for diagnosing my obscure problem and helping me navigate a way through the challenges, to find my way to recovery. It is difficult within the health system because doctors aren’t totally independent and ultimately are accountable to government bureaucrats. The COVID-19 crisis also demonstrated that the system can conspire against patients and it is important to undertake adequate research to enable informed decision making.

President Ronald Reagan, more clearly than most leaders, foresaw more than 40 years ago, the dangers of governments involving themselves in patient health. He said:

“The doctor begins to lose freedoms; it's like telling a lie, and one leads to another. First you decide that the doctor can have so many patients. They are equally divided among the various doctors by the government. But then the doctors aren't equally divided geographically, so a doctor decides he wants to practice in one town and the government has to say to him you can't live in that town, they already have enough doctors. You have to go someplace else. And from here it is only a short step to dictating where he will go.”

Every country is facing conflicting budget decisions related to health and despite increasing percentages of GDP spent on health, outcomes are worse. Governments in all countries are facing a crisis related to health expenditure and it is likely that governments will increasingly insert themselves in the health decision-making process.

I can see that health will become an increasing battleground between governments, public health bureaucrats, physicians and patients. This battleground will be most evident in the new generations of mRNA “vaccines” which will be forced into the health system without adequate evaluation. Each of us needs to invest in our health and to do independent research, particularly when Big Pharma products are prescribed.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Robert F Kennedy Jnr’s nomination to the position of Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services. The scalpels will be out for Kennedy and it is difficult to see him being successful in taking on the well-funded and influential Big Pharma stranglehold. However, it is important for the world health system that Kennedy is confirmed and succeeds in his role. We wait with baited breath to see what happens next.