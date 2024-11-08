Dr Naomi Wolf has been one of the key people who have brought attention to the dangers posed by the mRNA “vaccines” that were rushed into production under President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed.

Together with Steve Bannon, Dr Wolf published the Pfizer Documents Analysis Reports in 2023, as well as documenting her own journey in her 2023 book Facing the Beast: Courage, Faith, and Resistance in a New Dark Age.

For those who may have missed it, I interviewed Dr Wolf in December last year.

Dr Wolf has moved from being the darling of the collectivists to being considered a “threat to humanity”. Her courage in continuing to speak out about what she considers “crimes against humanity” is exemplary and she should have our respect and support.

This week, Dr Wolf’s new book: The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer’s Crimes Against Humanity was released. Dr Wolf’s has edited the book with 35 chapters written by a range of distinguished scientists and doctors. Undoubtedly, Dr Wolf will not be high on Pfizer’s Christmas card list and I anticipate that there will be many attempts to “smear” her in the coming weeks. Big Pharma is influential and powerful and they won’t take this new book lying down.

Here is the book description, as published on amazon.com

“The Pfizer Papers features new reports written by WarRoom/DailyClout research volunteers, which are based on the primary source Pfizer clinical trial documents released under court order and on related medical literature. The book shows in high relief that Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial was deeply flawed and that the pharmaceutical company knew by November 2020 that its vaccine was neither safe nor effective. The reports detail vaccine-induced harms throughout the human body, including to the reproductive system; show that women suffer vaccine-related adverse events at a 3:1 ratio; expose that vaccine-induced myocarditis is not rare, mild, or transient; and, shockingly, demonstrate that the mRNA vaccines have created a new category of multi-system, multi-organ disease, which is being called “CoVax Disease.”



Despite the fact that Pfizer committed in its own clinical trial protocol to follow the placebo arm of its trial for twenty-four months, Pfizer vaccinated approximately 95 percent of placebo recipients by March 2021, thus eliminating the trial’s control group and making it impossible for comparative safety determinations to be made.



Just as importantly, The Pfizer Papers makes it clear that the US Food and Drug Administration knew about the shortfalls of Pfizer’s clinical trial as well as the harms caused by the company’s mRNA COVID vaccine product, thus highlighting the FDA’s abject failure to fulfill its mission to ‘[protect] the public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, and medical devices.’



The Pfizer Papers offers an in-depth look at how Big Pharma, the US government, and healthcare entities stand protected behind the broad legal immunity provided by the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act) when creating, prescribing, and administering vaccines; and, under that shield of protection, do what is best for their bottom lines rather than for the health and well-being of Americans.”

So, this week’s newsletter reviews and provides excerpts from Dr Wolf’s book. I encourage all Sons of Issachar readers to buy a copy of the book and keep it on hand when visiting your doctor, or talking to family members who are lining up for another “jab”.

Some Background

It is extraordinary, in retrospect, that a disease like COVID-19 which ultimately proved quite benign, with a low fatality rate, was cited as a “killer” and society shut down in most Western countries. Under various emergency health laws, people were restricted to their houses, schools shut down and various businesses deemed “non-essential”. To this day, such is the effectiveness of the associated propaganda campaigns that the majority of people I talk to believe that governments were justified in their actions to “keep us safe”.

As I have talked to a wide range of doctors over the last few years, I have discovered a shocking finding. Almost all did little independent research but relied on government authorities to provide “reliable” advice. In Australia, this is the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) which is our version of the US CDC and regulates safety and efficacy of medical products. In addition, there is the is an Australian government Advisory Committee on Vaccines (ACV), which supposedly provides independent advice to the Minister for Health and the TGA. Then there is the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), that provides clinical guidance. It looks like a robust system but has a deep flaw in that conflicts of interest abound and none of the advisory groups appear to be examining the serious problems that have been reported via the US Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). As of this week, the VAERS database reports 37,966 COVID vaccine reported deaths and 1,648,530 COVID vaccine adverse events.

The “Big Pharma” lobby must be exceedingly powerful as despite all the information available, the government health system continues to advocate for the various COVID vaccines and conveniently ignores the many reports of damaging effects of these experimental mRNA injections.

I was alerted to how dangerous the Australian health system is when I recently visited my clever haematologist about a serious blood disorder. He examined me carefully and scrutinised my blood results. After declaring that my immune function was compromised, he declared that given my age, I need to be be given COVID “vaccines” every 6 months! Realising that he was a captive of the health system, I decided not to argue with him nor provide him with the myriad articles on the dangers of the mRNA COVID vaccines. However, I did leave his office quickly, just in case he decided to rush to his refrigerator and pull out a “vaccine” to inject me!

Here is the Australian government’s recommended COVID vaccine booster schedule. It is important to remember that such was the effectiveness of Australian government propaganda that more than 92% of Australians had at least two COVID vaccines.

So, if I took the Australian government recommendations, I would already have had at least seven or eight “shots” and likely dead from one of the many adverse effects. In fact I have a cousin who took the doctors’ recommendations and has had seven “shots”. Recently he has been diagnosed with the deadly Creutzfeldt-Jakob neurological disease, a known side effect of the vaccines. Of course, the doctors are not drawing the dotted lines and proceeding to advocate the ATAGI recommendations to their patients. It is a tragic scandal that may never see the light of day because governments declare this data to be “misinformation” or “disinformation”.

The Pfizer Papers 2024

In the foreword to the book, Steve Bannon highlights the important role of the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act passed in 2005, and signed into law by George W. Bush. This Act, together with 1986 legislation effectively provides protection for manufacturers against any liability claims. Bannon writes:

“Wolf and Kelly explain the PREP Act, the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, passed by Congress and signed into law by President George W. Bush in 2005. It protects pharmaceutical companies from liability for the use of so-called “medical countermeasures” in fighting a number of events, including pandemics. In other words, it allows pharma to escape responsibility for harm. Of course, vaccine makers lobbied hard in favor of the legislation, which has since been codified. …. Since 2019, the PREP Act has been invoked to defend against injuries and illness caused by the experimental COVID vaccines. Under the PREP Act, an injured plaintiff is, notably, not entitled to a jury trial under any circumstances. And even if a plaintiff can manage a vaccine injury claim that might grant them access to a jury trial, they are entitled to only bring their claim in only ONE court—the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.” (The WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysts. The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity (p. 16). Skyhorse Publishing. Kindle Edition).

It is shocking to realise that under The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, signed by President Reagan in 1986 and the the PREP Act in 2019, indemnity has been provided to Big Pharma, enabling avoidance of legal damages that would otherwise require them to act with much great caution and responsibility.

The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer’s Crimes Against Humanity represents the efforts of 3,250 strangers with varying analytical and technically skills, who analysed 450,000 pages of documents detailing the results of Pfizer’s “vaccine” trials. The documents were presented to the US FDA to obtain emergency use authorization (EUA), which was given in December 2020. Dr Wolf writes about the 3,250 strangers that they:

“..all came together, for no money or professional recompense at all; out of the goodness of their hearts, and motivated by love for true medicine and true science—to undertake a rigorous, painfully detailed, and complex research project, which spanned the years 2022 to the present, and which continues to this day. The material they read through and analyzed involved 450,000 pages of documents, all written in extremely dense, technical language. (The WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysts. The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity (p. 18). Skyhorse Publishing. Kindle Edition).

The FDA tried to prevent access to the source documents on which the EUA was based but a lawyer, Aaron Siri took legal action against the FDA to compel the documents’ release. Once available, it was an extraordinarily challenging job to examine these vast documents, which clearly had been “ticked through” by the FDA and then other relevant bodies such as the Australian TGA, the European Medicines Agency, the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency and the Health Canada. There was no possibility that the 450,000 pages of information had been appropriately reviewed and independently analysed by the FDA in the short time-frame available.

In the initial analyses of the reports and previously made available in the Pfizer Documents Analysis Reports (2023), Dr Wolf writes (my emphases):

“Pfizer knew that the vaccine materials—lipid nanoparticles, an industrial fat, coated in polyethylene glycol, a petroleum byproduct; mRNA; and spike protein—did not remain in the deltoid muscle, as claimed by all spokespeople. Rather, it dispersed throughout the body in forty-eight hours “like a shotgun blast,” as one of the authors, Dr. Robert Chandler, put it; it crossed every membrane in the human body—including the blood-brain barrier—and accumulated in the liver, adrenals, spleen, brain, and, if one is a woman, in the ovaries. Dr. Chandler saw no mechanism whereby those materials leave the body, so every injection appears to pack more such materials into organs. Pfizer hired 2,400 fulltime staffers to help process “the large increase of adverse event reports” being submitted to the company’s Worldwide Safety database. Pfizer knew by April 2021 that the injections damaged the hearts of young people. Pfizer knew by February 28, 2021—just ninety days after the public rollout of their COVID vaccine—that its injection was linked to a myriad of adverse events. Far from being “chills,” “fever,” “fatigue,” as the CDC and other authorities claimed were the most worrying side effects, the actual side effects were catastrophically serious. These side effects included: death (which Pfizer does list as a “serious adverse event”). Indeed, over 1,233 deaths in first three months of the drug being publicly available. Severe COVID-19; liver injury; neurological adverse events; facial paralysis; kidney injury; autoimmune diseases; chilblains (a localized form of vasculitis that affects the fingers and toes); multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (when more than one organ system is failing at once); the activation of dormant herpes zoster infections; skin and mucus membrane lesions; respiratory issues; damaged lung structure; respiratory failure; acute respiratory distress syndrome (a lung injury in which fluid leaks from the blood vessels into the lung tissue, causing stiffness which makes it harder to breathe and causes a reduction of oxygen and carbon dioxide exchange); and SARS (or SARS-CoV-1, which had not been seen in the world since 2004, but appears in the Pfizer documents as a side effect of the injections). Thousands of people with arthritis-type joint pain, the one of most common side effect, were recorded. Other thousands with muscle pain, the second most common. Then, industrial-scale blood diseases: blood clots, lung clots, leg clots; thrombotic thrombocytopenia, a clotting disease of the blood vessels; vasculitis (the destruction of blood vessels via inflammation); astronomical rates of neurological disorders—dementias, tremors, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, epilepsies. Horrific skin conditions. A florid plethora of cardiac issues; myocarditis, pericarditis, tachycardia, arrhythmia, and so on. Half of the serious adverse events related to the liver, including death, took place within seventy-two hours of the shot. Half of the strokes took place within forty-eight hours of injection”.

(The WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysts. The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity (pp. 24-26). Skyhorse Publishing. Kindle Edition).

In response to these reports being made public - nothing happened and Dr Wolf’s work was suppressed and deemed “misinformation”. It demonstrates the capability and reach of Big Pharma and the power that this group wields.

The new book deals with thirty-six reports, and Dr Wolf summarizes the shocking findings in the introduction to the new book.

“On Feb 28, 2021, Pfizer produced a “Pregnancy and Lactation Cumulative Review” showing that after mothers’ vaccination with its vaccine:

Adverse events occurred in over 54 percent of cases of “maternal exposure” to vaccine and included 53 reports of spontaneous abortion (51)/ abortion (1)/ abortion missed (1) following vaccination.

Premature labor and delivery cases occurred, as well as two newborn deaths.

Some newborns suffered severe respiratory distress or “illness” after exposure via breast milk.

“Substantial” birth rate drops happened across thirteen countries: countries in Europe, as well as Britain, Australia, and Taiwan, within nine months of public vaccine rollout.

Approximately 70 percent of Pfizer vaccine-related adverse events occur in women.

Spike protein and inflammation were still present in heart tissue one year after receipt of the mRNA COVID vaccine.

In Pfizer’s clinical trial, there were more deaths among the vaccinated than the placebo participants. However, Pfizer submitted inaccurate data, showing more deaths in the placebo group, to the FDA when seeking emergency use authorization.

Infants and children under twelve received Pfizer’s vaccine seven months before a pediatric vaccine approval resulting in: Stroke. Facial paralysis. Kidney injury or failure.

There was an over 3.7-fold increase in the number of deaths due to cardiovascular events in vaccinated clinical trial subjects compared to placebo subjects.

The vaccine Pfizer rolled out to the public was different than the formulation used on the majority of clinical trial participants, and the public was not informed of this.

Histopathologic analyses (the staining of tissues to show disease states) show clear evidence of vaccine-induced, autoimmune-like pathology in multiple organs; spike protein–caused erosion of the blood vessels, heart, and lymphatic vessels; amyloids in multiple tissues; unusual, aggressive cancers; and atypical “clot” formations.

Following vaccination, younger patients began presenting with cancers; tumors were bigger and grew more aggressively and faster than cancers had prior to mass inoculation of populations; co-temporal onset (the onset more than one cancer at the same time) of cancers became more common—a situation that was typically very unusual before the mRNA vaccines’ rollout. Benign tumors’ growth accelerated.

By March 12, 2021, Pfizer researchers vaccinated almost the entire placebo (non-vaccinated) cohort from the trial, though Pfizer had previously committed to following both the vaccinated and placebo cohorts for two years. Immediately after receiving the Emergency Use Authorization, Pfizer lobbied the FDA to allow them to vaccinate the unvaccinated cohort for “humanitarian” reasons. Vaccinating the placebo group ended the ability to pursue safety studies over time.

Autoimmunity cases reported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) increased 24-fold from 2020 to 2021, and annual autoimmunity-related fatalities increased 37x in the same time period.

In Pfizer’s October 2021 emergency use authorization data and documents submission for children ages five to eleven, Pfizer investigators speculated in writing that subclinical damages would manifest in patients in the long term, implying that continued doses with subclinical damages would eventually manifest as clinical damages.

In trial studies, Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccine damaged mammals’ reproduction—resulting in 22 percent fewer pregnancies; skeletal malformations; and nursing problems.

There were hundreds of possible vaccine-associated enhanced disease (VAED) cases in the first three months of Pfizer’s mRNA COVID vaccine rollout. Public health spokespeople minimized their severity by calling them “breakthrough COVID cases.”

Pfizer concealed eight vaccinated deaths that occurred during the clinical trial in order to make its results look favorable for receiving its ages 16+ EUA.



The most powerful forces in the world—including the White House, the staffers of the United States president himself; Dr. Rochelle Walensky of the CDC; the head of the FDA, Dr. Robert M Califf; Dr. Anthony Fauci; Twitter and Facebook; legacy media, including the New York Times, the BBC, the Guardian and NPR; OfCom, the British media regulatory agency; professional organizations such as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecology, and the European Medicines Agency, the European equivalent of the FDA, and the Therapeutics Goods Administration, Australia’s equivalent of the FDA—all sought to suppress the information that Amy Kelly, the research volunteers, and I brought to the world starting in 2022 …...”

(The WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysts. The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity (pp. 28-31). Skyhorse Publishing. Kindle Edition).

This shocking summary provides the backdrop to the 34 chapters following that outline the adverse events found by Pfizer’s own trials and yet the experimental mRNA injections were described as “safe and effective”. Each of the chapters is written by one or more scientists and covers the following effects of Pfizer’s mRNA injection:

The liver; Birth rate; Cardiovascular system of women; Infants and children under 12 years of age; “Medical atrocities” with findings on autopsy; Neurological function; The flawed trial; High number of Bell’s Palsy cases; Increase in cancers and turbo cancers; Kidney injury and kidney failure; Anaphylaxis; Immune mediated events; Blood vessel inflammation and vasculitis; Dire fetal and infant risks; Autoimmune problems; Musculoskeletal adverse events; Pfizer knew by November 2020 that its vaccine was neither safe and effective; A new class of multi-organ disease - Covax disease; Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccine damaged mammals’ reproduction; Adverse cardiovascular events; The failure of the FDA to inform the public about vaccine harms; Skin problems; DNA contamination of injection vials; The underlying pathology caused by the spike protein; findings from autopsies; The ineffectiveness of the “vaccine” in preventing COVID-19.

The 625 page book is truly shocking in the extent of the findings of adverse effects of Pfizer’s experimental injection on almost every body system. While there is plethora of technical information, it is readable and understandable by those without a scientific or medical background.

Recently, an Australian local council has highlighted the issue of DNA contamination of injection vials. Chapter 28 of Dr Wolf’s book covers this and contains this important paragraph:

“502 subjects were in a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sub-trial and received a drug contaminated with unacceptably high levels of DNA plasmids. It may be tempting to write this off as an accident; however, the documentation notes show that Pfizer knew that it was giving 252 unfortunate trial subjects a completely different injection than that for which they had signed up. This fact alone violates the Nuremberg Code (1947), which states that it is unlawful to run human experiments without full informed consent.”

(The WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysts. The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity (p. 562). Skyhorse Publishing. Kindle Edition).

Governments provided vaccine manufacturers with carte blanche to rush products onto the market under an inappropriate EUA and with no fear of legal liability. As the book title suggests: this is a crime against humanity.

Buy a copy of Dr Wolf’s book for your doctor and any family member who may be lining up to get additional boosters of products that could negatively impact their health or even kill them. You cannot rely on your doctors’ advice: they have been taken captive by the government health system.

STORIES THAT CAUGHT MY ATTENTION THIS WEEK

Biden’s Orwellian Ministry of Truth Refuses to Die. Watch What You Say - from Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards writes an excellent newsletter that deals with financial and political issues. He writes this week about the dangers of government censorship via an Orwellian Ministry of Truth. He believes that this ongoing move against the First Amendment will be relentless. The policy is one that the UN’s Pact for the Future endorses and in the West there are various laws being implemented to prevent “disinformation” and “misinformation”. The end result will be that all internet sites and media will become mouthpieces of governments. Rickards writes:

“The Biden-Harris administration’s attacks on free speech and honest research are unrelenting. Biden and Harris label anything they disagree with as “misinformation” or “disinformation.” That’s an all-purpose way of smearing their political opponents without regard to the truth. These efforts have included collusion with Big Tech such as Google, Facebook and Twitter (before Musk bought it) to deplatform, un-rank or bury any posts that disagreed with the official narratives on the pandemic, climate change, Ukraine or a long list of sensitive topics. Two years ago, when Biden tried to start a Ministry of Truth inside the Department of Homeland Security, the proposed director was so radical and anti-free speech that she was humiliated by Congress and Biden had to withdraw the nomination and shut down his official truth agency (which specialized in lies). Now that Trump might be elected tomorrow, Biden is at it again. This time inside the national security apparatus where the president has more discretionary power than when dealing with Cabinet-agencies. Biden and Harris want to create a new information czar for national security to counter supposed foreign threats to U.S. democracy. Of course, the real purpose will be to use the intelligence community apparatus to track domestic political opponents under the guise that those opponents echo disinformation coming from Russia. Initiatives of this type are also set-up to be Trump-proof so that, even if Trump wins, it will be difficult to locate and dismantle every such effort inside the government bureaucracy. Let’s hope that Trump wins and puts a halt to these insidious forms of censorship, propaganda and hiding the truth. If not, the First Amendment right to free speech may not survive the next four years.”

Scrubbing the Internet?

I am often reminded that my Kindle, with hundreds of books on it, could be zeroed at the whim of Jeff Bezos. The internet itself has this problem and apart from our searches being directed by various algorithms, it appears that a range of information has simply disappeared, never to be found again.

An article this last week by The Brownstone Institute reported as follows:

“Instances of censorship are growing to the point of normalization. Despite ongoing litigation and more public attention, mainstream social media has been more ferocious in recent months than ever before…..Today’s algorithms include a range of tools that affect searchability and findability. For example, the Joe Rogan interview with Donald Trump racked up an astonishing 34 million views before YouTube and Google tweaked their search engines to make it hard to discover, while even presiding over a technical malfunction that disabled viewing for many people. Faced with this, Rogan went to the platform X to post all three hours. …

Those are just the headline cases. Beneath the headlines, there are technical events taking place that are fundamentally affecting the ability of any historian even to look back and tell what is happening. Incredibly, the service Archive.org which has been around since 1994 has stopped taking images of content on all platforms. For the first time in 30 years, we have gone a long swath of time – since October 8-10 – since this service has chronicled the life of the Internet in real time.

As of this writing, we have no way to verify content that has been posted for three weeks of October leading to the days of the most contentious and consequential election of our lifetimes. Crucially, this is not about partisanship or ideological discrimination. No websites on the Internet are being archived in ways that are available to users. In effect, the whole memory of our main information system is just a big black hole right now.

The trouble on Archive.org began on October 8, 2024, when the service was suddenly hit with a massive Denial of Service attack (DDOS) that not only took down the service but introduced a level of failure that nearly took it out completely. Working around the clock, Archive.org came back as a read-only service where it stands today. However, you can only read content that was posted before the attack. The service has yet to resume any public display of mirroring of any sites on the Internet.

In other words, the only source on the entire World Wide Web that mirrors content in real time has been disabled.”

The issue raised in the article about what happened with Archive.org is very serious. Increasingly, we are finding that information we think is neutral in our internet searches, is being directed with a political agenda. Now, it appears as though information may simply disappear. Great vigilance is required in how we assess the information we are able to find and there are various forces at work to ensure that we remain in unconscious incompetence: we don’t know what we don’t know!

Too Big to Rig!

Who knows whether Trump is a plant by the Deep State, controlled opposition or a force for good? What is clear though is that Kamala Harris was a puppet who had been installed as the Democratic Party candidate, not because of her accomplishments but because the party couldn’t sideline an unaccomplished black woman. There was a total of almost US$16 billion spent on the US elections and the Harris campaign outspent the Trump campaign by three to one.

However, the big win by Trump shows you that you can fool some of the people some of the time but not all of the people all of the time. Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s chief strategist from 2016 has been contending that the vote needed to be so overwhelming that even with all the Democrats rigging, the result would be “too big to rig”. In the end this was the outcome, where despite the polls saying that the result would be a dead heat, Trump won an overwhelming victory and even a Democrat State like Illinois moved toward Trump as well as all of the “swing states”. At the time of this newsletter, the number of votes that Trump will receive in the US Electoral College appears to be in excess of 300 (270 was needed for a win). It is remarkable when you consider how the cards were stacked against Trump.

I have followed the election campaign closely for the past year and it is extraordinary the way that Donald Trump has overcome every possible obstacle: law suits, biased Democrat judges, the excesses of Special Prosecutor Jack Smith and the US Justice Department, a rigged media, his own Party and various challengers, assassination attempts and vote rigging. It truly is a Trump “miracle” and Trump himself in his election day speech to supporters acknowledged that he was preserved by God for a greater purpose.

We will see what happens over the period leading up to inauguration day on 20th January 2025. I don’t see the “Deep State” taking this result lying down, given that the consistent message by the Democrats over the past year is that Trump is a “threat to democracy”, a “fascist” and probably Hitler himself! The complete apparatus of the US Justice Department has been turned against Trump and there are 10 weeks to plant various “time bombs” for the incoming administration.

The permanent administrative state derailed Trump during his first administration and they will seek to do so again. The major advantage this time is that Republicans will have majorities in the House and the Senate. The secret agencies of the US that work completely in the dark without any congressional oversight will be constructing various cunning plans to derail Trump before he begins. These folks will be focused on self-preservation and understand that the Trump administration will be coming after them.

We need to be alert for various “false flags” in the next few months: war, civil unrest, terrorist attacks, cyber warfare and even another “pandemic”. However, for now, we can be thankful for a respite in the relentless progress of the globalists and collectivists.

There will be much hand wringing today in the UN and EU. The Trump show is back in town and who knows what will happen with the next installment?