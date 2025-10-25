I have been keeping my eye on announcements from the various Nobel Prize committees and it was not surprising that President Trump did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize but it was given to a virtually unknown Venezuelan opposition leader, who has called on the U.S. to bomb her own country. Trump is an affront to European sensibilities and so it was unlikely, even if President Trump solved various conflicts in different regions of the world, that he would receive any recognition, especially from Norwegians.

History of the Nobel Peace Prize

I thought that readers would be interested in the history of the Nobel Peace Prize and the criteria for its award. Alfred Nobel’s will, signed in 1895, established five prizes: Physics, Chemistry, Medicine, Literature, and Peace. Unusually (because the other prizes are administered in Sweden), the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by a group of five people elected by the Norwegian Parliament. Those on the committee are usually not current members of parliament.

The first Nobel Peace Prize was first awarded in 1901 to Henry Dunant, the founder of the Red Cross.

The wording in Alfred Nobel’s will was brief in relation to the peace prize:

“…one part [of my estate] to the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies, and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.”

It is interesting that four U.S. Presidents have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize but you couldn’t say that any of them had a stellar track record. Theodore Roosevelt received the prize in 1906, Woodrow Wilson in 1919, Jimmy Carter in 2002 and Barack Obama in 2009.

There has been some mission creep away from the original will: “..the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies, and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses”. The criteria have been broadened in recent years to include individuals or organisations contributing to international diplomacy, conflict resolution, human rights, humanitarian aid, climate action, and global cooperation. Climate action? Perhaps there is a peace that only lies on the other side of climate action - and clearly Greta would agree!

It looks as though President Trump could only have qualified for the Nobel Peace Prize by eliminating all U.S. defense forces and then holding an international peace congress. This would have been the preferred approach of the former U.K opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn. Currently the U.K. cannot defend itself even from hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants coming by boat.

President Trump subscribes to the peace through strength doctrine and he has delivered good results - eight wars resolved according to his recent speeches. However, the Russia-Ukraine conflict could spin out of control, even with President Trump’s extraordinary negotiating skills.

President Putin appears to think it is all or nothing in relation to Ukraine - actually Putin wants it all! The danger for the U.S. and the West, is becoming drawn into a war where a decisive outcome is not possible. Russia has previously threatened the use of nuclear weapons and if Ukraine is able to acquire missiles that penetrate deeper into Russian territory, a larger war will be a consequence. Poland is already preparing for a Russian invasion.

A peaceful world appears to be an aberration and war is one of the consistent historical features over millennia. The Bible tells us that a fake “man of peace” will arise - who is a brutal dictator in disguise and will demand worship. The timing of this event has been incorrectly forecast for centuries but one thing is certain - technology is now available for surveillance and control, never previously possible. The conditions that would enable a global dictator to arise and the situation developing where it is not being possible to buy or sell without taking a “mark” will soon be possible. There are renewed efforts for all of humanity to have a digital ID and the U.K. government will mandate this for all their citizens.

It does seem likely that the antichrist, when he does come, will definitely receive the Nobel Peace Prize - and so those who think that President Trump is the antichrist are probably wrong! I also don’t think that the antichrist will be such a funny guy and expert troller as President Trump.

Change in the Nobel Peace Prize

The more recent changes to the criteria for the Nobel Peace Prize mirrors a broader European moral and political evolution after two World Wars. Europeans seemed to believe that “fraternity between nations” could be achieved by a mega-European state that controlled every aspect of life. This system then could be adopted by the world.

At the heart of the belief system is one where elite technocrats determine what is best for the people because only well-educated bureaucrats can make informed choices. This belief system has been confronted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Europeans are realising, belatedly, that they have not invested in their own military defense. President Trump by demanding an increase in NATO defense spending has changed the rules of the game.

Alfred Nobel’s will reflected a belief that peace could be achieved through disarmament, arbitration, and fraternity among sovereign nations — what might be called classical pacifism. The League of Nations failed to achieve this result and the United Nations also looks as though it is simply a bureaucratic morass but one that seeks control of everything.

It is important to realise that there is a belief system and an agenda that supports global control and also a global religion. The only way that such control can be achieved is through provocation of various “crises”. Climate change has been such a crisis and it has been relentlessly promoted for more than 60 years as the reason for global control of energy. The problem is that to achieve “net zero”, the key plank in the belief system, we need to return to the stone age. President Trump is one of the few world leaders to confront the consequences of the climate change religion and most countries are hurtling towards an energy crisis, at a time with artificial intelligence systems are gobbling up energy.

Who knows what Alfred Nobel would think today but over the 20th century, the Norwegian Nobel Committee reinterpreted his words through the lens of liberal internationalism: the conviction that peace is best secured not merely by treaties or reduced armies, but by spreading democracy, human rights, global governance, and humanitarian intervention - and now the committee has added “climate action”. The aims of the Nobel Committee are indistinguishable from those of the United Nations and groups such as the World Economic Forum.

This shift has elevated the prize from a reward for concrete efforts to prevent war to a symbol of moral aspiration within an international order managed by global institutions. It is a revealing transformation — from the ideal of peace through restraint and national humility to the pursuit of peace through activism, ideology, and global management — and it raises the very question this issue explores: are we moving toward world peace, or toward a world increasingly centrally managed in the name of peace?

President Trump is a wild card who has polarised the world but most agree that he has brought about an outcome between Israel and Hamas that could not have been achieved by any other leader. He should have received the Nobel Peace Prize for his sheer audacity and brazen positivity.

Trump’s 20 Point Peace Plan for Gaza

The 20 point peace plan released on 30 September obtained widespread support, as noted in a detailed statement on the White House website on 1 October. Here is the 20 point plan, with a few sections that I have highlighted:

“Gaza will be a deradicalised terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours. Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough. If both sides agree to this proposal, the war will immediately end. Israeli forces will withdraw to the agreed upon line to prepare for a hostage release. During this time, all military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment, will be suspended, and battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal. Within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting this agreement, all hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned. Once all hostages are released, Israel will release 250 life sentence prisoners plus 1,700 Gazans who were detained after 7 October 2023, including all women and children detained in that context. For every Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans. Once all hostages are returned, Hamas members who commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty. Members of Hamas who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to receiving countries. Upon acceptance of this agreement, full aid will be immediately sent into the Gaza Strip. At a minimum, aid quantities will be consistent with what was included in the 19 January 2025 agreement regarding humanitarian aid, including rehabilitation of infrastructure (water, electricity, sewage), rehabilitation of hospitals and bakeries, and entry of necessary equipment to remove rubble and open roads. Entry of distribution and aid in the Gaza Strip will proceed without interference from the two parties through the United Nations and its agencies, and the Red Crescent, in addition to other international institutions not associated in any manner with either party. Opening the Rafah crossing in both directions will be subject to the same mechanism implemented under 19 January 2025 agreement. Gaza will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for delivering the day-to-day running of public services and municipalities for the people in Gaza. This committee will be made up of qualified Palestinians and international experts, with oversight and supervision by a new international transitional body, the “Board of Peace,” which will be headed and chaired by President Donald J. Trump, with other members and heads of state to be announced, including Former Prime Minister Tony Blair. This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until such time as the Palestinian Authority has completed its reform programme, as outlined in various proposals, including President Trump’s peace plan in 2020 and the Saudi-French proposal, and can securely and effectively take back control of Gaza. This body will call on best international standards to create modern and efficient governance that serves the people of Gaza and is conducive to attracting investment. A Trump economic development plan to rebuild and energise Gaza will be created by convening a panel of experts who have helped birth some of the thriving modern miracle cities in the Middle East. Many thoughtful investment proposals and exciting development ideas have been crafted by well-meaning international groups, and will be considered to synthesize the security and governance frameworks to attract and facilitate these investments that will create jobs, opportunity, and hope for future Gaza. A special economic zone will be established with preferred tariff and access rates to be negotiated with participating countries. No one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will be free to do so and free to return. We will encourage people to stay and offer them the opportunity to build a better Gaza. Hamas and other factions agree to not have any role in the governance of Gaza, directly, indirectly, or in any form. All military, terror, and offensive infrastructure, including tunnels and weapon production facilities, will be destroyed and not rebuilt. There will be a process of demilitarisation of Gaza under the supervision of independent monitors, which will include placing weapons permanently beyond use through an agreed process of decommissioning, and supported by an internationally funded buy back and reintegration programme all verified by the independent monitors. New Gaza will be fully committed to building a prosperous economy and to peaceful coexistence with their neighbours. A guarantee will be provided by regional partners to ensure that Hamas, and the factions, comply with their obligations and that New Gaza poses no threat to its neighbours or its people. The United States will work with Arab and international partners to develop a temporary International Stabilisation Force (ISF) to immediately deploy in Gaza. The ISF will train and provide support to vetted Palestinian police forces in Gaza, and will consult with Jordan and Egypt who have extensive experience in this field. This force will be the long-term internal security solution. The ISF will work with Israel and Egypt to help secure border areas, along with newly trained Palestinian police forces. It is critical to prevent munitions from entering Gaza and to facilitate the rapid and secure flow of goods to rebuild and revitalize Gaza. A deconfliction mechanism will be agreed upon by the parties. Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza. As the ISF establishes control and stability, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will withdraw based on standards, milestones, and timeframes linked to demilitarization that will be agreed upon between the IDF, ISF, the guarantors, and the United States, with the objective of a secure Gaza that no longer poses a threat to Israel, Egypt, or its citizens. Practically, the IDF will progressively hand over the Gaza territory it occupies to the ISF according to an agreement they will make with the transitional authority until they are withdrawn completely from Gaza, save for a security perimeter presence that will remain until Gaza is properly secure from any resurgent terror threat. In the event Hamas delays or rejects this proposal, the above, including the scaled-up aid operation, will proceed in the terror-free areas handed over from the IDF to the ISF. An interfaith dialogue process will be established based on the values of tolerance and peaceful co-existence to try and change mindsets and narratives of Palestinians and Israelis by emphasizing the benefits that can be derived from peace. While Gaza re-development advances and when the PA reform programme is faithfully carried out, the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood, which we recognise as the aspiration of the Palestinian people. The United States will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous co-existence.”

The 20 Point Peace Plan in Summary

President Trump will oversee a real estate project in Gaza via a “Board of Peace” with various economic “carrots” and military “sticks” provided by Arab states, so that Gaza becomes a “zone of peace”. “Palestinian technocrats” who are “apolitical” will govern Gaza oversee by a Trump-directed Board of Peace with spiritual input from “interfaith dialogue”. There will be peaceful coexistence between the Israeli and Palestinians with a pathway to a Palestinian State.

The Hamas Charter

What could go wrong? Obviously - a lot. At the heart of this conflict are implacable enemies involved in a spiritual war as well as a kinetic war. A core document guiding Hamas is “The Covenant of the Islamic Resistance Movement”. Here are some key passages:

Article 13 – Rejection of Peaceful Solutions

“Initiatives, and so-called peaceful solutions and international conferences, are in contradiction to the principles of the Islamic Resistance Movement.

Abusing any part of Palestine is abuse directed against part of religion.

Nationalism of the Islamic Resistance Movement is part of its religion.

There is no solution for the Palestinian question except through Jihad.

Initiatives, proposals and international conferences are all a waste of time and vain endeavors.”

Article 7 – The Obligation of Jihad and the Destruction of Israel

“The Day of Judgment will not come until Muslims fight the Jews, killing the Jews,

when the Jew will hide behind stones and trees.

The stones and trees will say: ‘O Muslims, O Abdulla, there is a Jew behind me, come and kill him.’

Only the Gharqad tree (the tree of the Jews) will not do that because it is one of the trees of the Jews.”

Article 15 – The Struggle for the Liberation of Palestine

“It is the duty of the followers of other Islamic movements everywhere to act, support, and join the jihad in Palestine, since the liberation of Palestine is their personal duty.”

Article 11 – The Whole of Palestine as Islamic Land

“The Islamic Resistance Movement believes that the land of Palestine is an Islamic Waqf [endowment] consecrated for future Muslim generations until Judgment Day.

It, or any part of it, should not be squandered; it, or any part of it, should not be given up.

Neither a single Arab country nor all Arab countries, nor any king or president, nor all the kings or presidents, nor any organization—Palestinian or Arab—have the right to do that.

Palestine is an Islamic Waqf land consecrated for Muslim generations until the Day of Resurrection.”

Article 6 – Purpose of the Movement

“The Islamic Resistance Movement strives to raise the banner of Allah over every inch of Palestine.”

These sections from the original 1988 charter demonstrate that a medium to long-term solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict is not possible. The stated goal is the total elimination of Israel and its replacement by an Islamic state “from the river to the sea.” Peaceful co-existence will never be possible no matter how many great deals are done by President Trump.

By design or by incompetence, the West has imported this jihadist world view into every country and as the demonstrations in support of Hamas have shown, there is great gullibility among students and the intelligentsia.

The Islamo-Socialist Alliance

A peculiar aspect of the “fellow travellers” with the jihadists is the support for Islam by socialists and communists. This is despite some of the fundamentals of Sharia Law being in conflict with the Left’s rainbow ideology. One of the most unusual banners seen in recent demonstrations was the “Queers for Palestine” group, who would be one of the first targets of an Islamic state.

Britannica provides the following information about Sharia:

“In classical form, the sharia differs from Western systems of law in two principal respects. In the first place, the scope of the sharia is much wider, since it regulates the individual’s relationship not only with neighbours and with the state, which is the limit of most other legal systems, but also with God and with the individual’s own conscience. Ritual practices—such as the daily prayers (ṣalāt), almsgiving (zakāt), fasting (ṣawm), and pilgrimage (hajj)—are an integral part of sharia law and usually occupy the first chapters in legal manuals.”

A recent article in the Spectator magazine provides further details about the “Islamo-Socialist alliance” which is well-advanced in the United Kingdom.

“A powerful electoral alliance has been born between young progressives and a group of Muslim voters. Your Party (a new socialist party led by former UK Labour Opposition Leader, Jeremy Corbyn) and the Greens, now led by the self-declared ‘eco-populist’ Zack Polanski and his deputy Mothin Ali, who once called a rabbi an ‘animal’ for being a reservist in the Israeli military, are already in talks to have an electoral pact, where whoever looks most likely to win the seat will run unopposed. In this venture they will be aided by an organisation called Muslim Vote, which helped the Gaza independents at the last election. For 2029, Muslim Vote has offered to supply the Greens and Your Party with data on the voting preferences of local Muslims in each constituency. Labour will be the party most damaged by these tactics. Despite a notional peace deal now in place in Gaza, the party’s traditional Muslim vote is unlikely to return. Crucially, a disproportionate number of the cabinet are in seats with a high Muslim population. .. Some in government fear sectarianism hardening and characters like Majid Freeman becoming more prominent in Britain’s politics. There is often a lack of will from Labour ministers to confront the challenge.”

Similar alliances between the left and Islamists are happening around the world. The Muslim activist and “Twelver”, Zohran Mamdami, who has been described by President Trumpa as “a 100% Communist Lunatic”, seems likely to be elected Mayor of New York. Currently, London is controlled by the radical left wing Muslim, Sir Sadiq Khan whom Trump described as a “stone-cold loser”.

In Australia, Muslim voters are making their influence felt in various Labor Party electorates and will be increasingly influential. A similar situation has occurred in Canada with 15 Muslim MPs elected in the 2025 federal elections.

It is likely that Islamo-Socialist alliances will be increasingly influential in the years ahead. One thing is clear - Alfred Nobel’s vision for world peace won’t be realised no matter who is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Final Thoughts

Peace is an elusive commodity and the only one who can ultimately bring it about is the Prince of Peace. Beware of fakes!

In the meantime, various false saviours will arise and undoubtedly, many will receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

President Trump is a fascinating character who has dramatically changed politics in the U.S. and beyond. One of Trump’s great qualities is his clear communication. I saw this interchange in the last few days at a press conference at the White House. It was reported in the Coffee and COVID substack:

“REPORTER: Mr. President, if you are declaring war against these cartels, and Congress is likely to approve of that process, why not just ask for a declaration of war? PRESIDENT: I don’t think we’re going to necessarily ask for a declaration of war. I think we are going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country. OK? We are going to kill them. You know? They are going to be, like, dead. Next question.”

I don’t think that this type of response is likely to produce a Peace Prize nomination!

Articles That Caught My Attention Recently

Islamisation of the U.K. and U.S.

The percentage of Muslims in Europe and the U.K. has gradually increased over the last 10 years but still remains in single digit percentages in most countries but France has estimates of around 13% of the population.

Melanie Phillips, who writes an interesting substack, has provided some commentary on the significance of these changes, noting the likely election of Zohran Mamdami as next Mayor of New York.

In her most recent post, Ms Phillips writes:

“In Britain and the United States, there are signs that creeping Islamisation has now accelerated to a gallop. Until recently, America viewed the erosion of Western norms by Islam as a British and European problem from which America was largely immune. That is now far from the case. Last week, the 34-year-old Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani, the New York state assemblyman who is the runaway favourite to become mayor of New York City in next month’s election, posted pictures of himself at Masjid At Taqwa mosque in Brooklyn, New York with its imam, Siraj Wahhaj, who he described as one of the nation’s foremost Muslim leaders. At the time of the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Centre, this mosque was attended or visited by various individuals connected to that attack. The imam pictured smiling alongside Mamdani was an unindicted co-conspirator in that bombing and testified as a character witness for Omar Abdel-Rahman, the “blind sheikh” who led that conspiracy. Wahhaj has said: “I will never, ever tell people, ‘Don’t be violent, that is not the Islamic way.’ The violence has to be selected.” He has been extremely clear that he is working for Islam to destroy America.

“You don’t get involved in politics because it’s the American thing to do,” he said. “You get involved in politics because politics are a weapon to use in the cause of Islam. Wherever you came from, you came to America. And you came for one reason — for one reason only — to establish Allah’s deen [‘law’ or ‘way of life’ in Arabic].” And he predicted: “Democracy will crumble, and there will be nothing, and the only thing that will remain will be Islam.”…

Ms Phillips notes that there has been an acceleration of influence of Islam in the U.K. and U.S. under the banner of “justice for Palestine”:

“The Palestinian issue is, in fact, a Trojan Horse for Islamisation. Palestine flags are waved by mobs on the streets of Britain and America, chanting for the destruction of both Israel and America. The October 7 terrorist attacks on southern Israel fired a starting gun for what the Islamists and their hard-left Western allies believe is the final push to victory for Islam over Israel and the West. Like Britain, America has allowed this to build up with impunity. For two years, mosques in Dearborn, Mich., have blasted calls to prayer through outdoor loudspeakers, violating local city laws. The city’s mayor, Abdullah H. Hammoud, told a local Christian resident, Edward Barham, that he was “not welcome” in the city after Barham raised concerns about new street signs honouring Arab American news publisher Osama Siblani, who he said promoted Hamas and Hezbollah. Texas, of all places, is now seeing the rise of self-governing Islamic enclaves.”

What seems not to be understood by many is that what we are seeing is a spiritual conflict. Islam at it roots means submission, and peaceful co-existence is not an Islamic concept. The Islamo-socialist alliance is likely to shift Muslims into positions of power across the West despite the relatively low proportion of the population that is Muslim. The consequences will be monumental.

Globalists Launch AI Tool to Monitor Social Media “Misinformation”

Cindy Harper has written an important article that warns about how artificial intelligence is being used to monitor our conversations. She provides this simple perspective: “The line between safety and surveillance keeps getting thinner.”

As I have written in previous posts, I was always confident that bureaucratic incompetence would save us. However, I didn’t reckon on the efficiency of AI.

In her article in reclaimthenet.org Ms Harper writes:

“The World Health Organization has introduced a major overhaul of its global monitoring network, unveiling an AI-powered platform that tracks online conversations and media activity in real time. Known as Epidemic Intelligence from Open Sources 2.0 (EIOS), the system is being presented as a new step in “pandemic preparedness,” but its reach extends well beyond disease surveillance. The upgrade is part of a growing merger between health monitoring, digital tracking, and centralized information control. Developed with the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC), the new version of EIOS is designed to scan the internet for signals of emerging health threats. According to the WHO, it now automatically analyzes social media posts, websites, and other public sources to detect possible outbreaks.”

Ms Harper notes that the surveillance system could easily be used to monitor and then censor online information that could be considered detrimental to health. The Biden administration “lent on” groups such as YouTube and Twitter to censor information that did not fit with the U.S. government’s propaganda during the COVID-19 pandemic. She concludes:

“Under the justification of protecting public health, the WHO is establishing an always-on digital network that watches, classifies, and evaluates global discourse, quietly redefining what it means to manage health and information in the same breath.”

The United Nations Proposed Global Carbon Tax

Just when you thought that the socialists couldn’t think up more taxes, the U.N. proposed a global tax on shipping through the International Maritime Organization (IMO). All was going smoothly for this new tax which was agreed to implemented to meet net zero emissions until the tax was “mugged” by the Trump administration. An article in the New American provided the following context:

“For several years now, the UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) — the body that regulates international shipping — has been pushing for a tax to be levied on shipping companies for supposed excessive carbon consumption, to be collected by the United Nations and redistributed as the global body sees fit, in the name of climate equity…… Billed as a necessary expedient to help bring about global net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the new carbon tax was widely expected to be adopted at this month’s IMO London summit, in spite of Trump’s vocal opposition. As such, it would become the very first bona fide global tax imposed by the United Nations, and would provide for the very first time a stream of revenue independent of contributions by member states. But a funny thing happened on the way to IMO summit. It turned out that, for once, Trump was serious in his opposition to a globalist scheme, and completely uninterested in any “transactional” outcome. After correctly branding the proposed carbon tax as an “unconstitutional global tax,” Trump wrote on Truth Social the day before the IMO vote on the measure: I am outraged that the International Maritime Organization is voting in London this week to pass a global Carbon Tax. The United States will NOT stand for this Global Green New Scam Tax on Shipping, and will not adhere to it in any way, shape, or form. We will not tolerate increased prices on American Consumers OR the creation of a Green New Scam Bureaucracy to spend YOUR money on their Green dreams. Stand with the United States, and vote NO in London tomorrow!

Trump’s opposition and pressure, derailed the measure but globalists are patient and the proposal will be reintroduced next year. The New American magazine notes:

“In the end, the measure was derailed — but only temporarily. The globalists, unwilling to give up on their cherished project of instituting a global tax system so close to fruition, managed to switch the vote from an up or down vote on the measure itself to a motion to table the proposal for one year, until the next IMO summit. That motion passed by a vote of 57-49. The proposal is going to be resurrected again and again until the politics are once again propitious for the UN and its agenda.”

Many in the various global networks are simply biding their time until President Trump’s term finishes in January 2029. Then, they imagine, the global agenda can be resumed free of U.S. interference.

I am reminded that the Word Economic Forum told us that by 2030 we would “own nothing and be happy”. It looks like a challenging road ahead.

Peter Thiel, the Antichrist and Armageddon

We must be getting closer to the return of Jesus when Big Tech gurus start talking about the end of the world. Peter Thiel, one the founders of Paypal and an early investor in facebook has recently given a series of talks about the antichrist and Armageddon around the San Francisco area. These talks even caught the attention of the Wall Street Journal. Holman W. Jenkins, writing in the WSJ reported:

”Mr. Thiel aptly summons an age-old debate. To simplify, he sees more apocalyptic risk to humanity from those who would stop AI than from those who promote it. In a long essay in the religion journal First Things, he and colleague Sam Wolfe work through literary treatment of the false secular savior from Francis Bacon (1626) to a recent Japanese manga epic. One they might have cited but didn’t: 1907’s “The Lord of the World,” by an Anglican-turned Catholic priest, Robert Hugh Benson.”

There was an earlier report in June this year in the Christian Post and I have included some quotes from this article below:

“In a newly-resurfaced interview, Silicon Valley entrepreneur and longtime ally of President Donald Trump, Peter Thiel, said he believes biblical concepts like the Antichrist and Armageddon stem from the potential of catastrophic technologies that could lead to a totalitarian one-world government…..

The Christian Post quoted Mr Thiel, from an interview with the Hoover Institution that:

“…the Antichrist figure from the book of Revelation could emerge by exploiting fears of apocalyptic destruction and offering a solution through global governance. He told “Uncommon Knowledge with Peter Robinson” this figure or system would present itself as a savior, promising “peace and safety” in a world of extreme stakes.”….

“The slogan of the Antichrist is peace and safety, which is nothing wrong with peace and safety. But you have to sort of imagine that it resonates very differently in a world where the stakes are so absolute, where the stakes are so extreme, where the alternative to peace and safety is Armageddon and the destruction of all things.”

The path to Armageddon seems to be a consequence of the potential for artificial intelligence to dominate our future and perhaps enslave humanity. Many commentators are pointing to the rise of general artificial intelligence and the dangers of transhumanism, as “entrepreneurs” seek the merging of man and machine in what looks like a transhumanist nightmare. Perhaps this is why Bible sales have increased substantially in the U.K. and U.S.