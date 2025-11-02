Since the attacks from Gaza by Hamas on 7 October 2023, Israel and the Palestinians have dominated international news. In a bizarre case of gaslighting, within days, Hamas’ brutal and sadistic attack on Israelis living near Gaza, including those attending a music festival, was turned into condemnation of Israel “brutality”, as protests began in most international capitals and college campuses.

The fact that the attack happened at all is one of the greatest failures of Israeli intelligence and has led to speculation that the attack was permitted to enable Israel to mount a massive campaign against not only Hamas but all Israel’s enemies. It will be difficult to ever establish the truth but the attack by Hamas on 7 October 2023 changed not only Israel but the world.

When major events happen such as the overwhelming attack by Hamas in the region of Gaza despite Israel’s famed intelligence capability, it does lead to questions about whether it was incompetence or some deeper conspiracy. I covered these ideas in my newsletter in May 2023, focusing particularly on the Pearl Harbor attack by the Japanese (see below)

Why Israel?

It continually amazes me that Israel, a country, just a little more than 20,000 km² in total area (for comparison, the Snowy Monaro Regional Council in Southern Australia where I live is around 15,000 km² and Wales around 20,000 km²), has such an outsize influence on world affairs. This small country dominates the news and the history of conflict in this region goes back thousands of years. It is not because of its amazing resources or even strategic location. Israel with God’s own city of Jerusalem (Isaiah 2:3) have a spiritual significance that extends back to the time of Abraham and God’s promise to him, as recorded in Genesis 15:18 and Genesis 17:7:

“To your descendants I have given this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river, the River Euphrates”” (Genesis 15:18) I will always keep the promise I have made to you and your descendants, because I am your God and their God. 8 I will give you and them the land in which you are now a foreigner. I will give the whole land of Canaan to your family forever, and I will be their God.” (Genesis 17:7).

A little later in the Bible (Numbers 34:1-12) God provides more details of the geographic area. I have attempted to demonstrate this with a current map of the region.

Figure 1. Schematic of approximate boundaries of land given to Abraham and his descendants as outlined in the Books of Genesis and Numbers

The region has always been contested and there have been wars between Abraham’s descendants and the tribes in the region of modern-day Israel since Joshua took the children of Israel across the Jordan River and drove out the inhabitants.

The modern state of Israel was created by U.N. decree with Resolution 181 on 29 November 1947, known as the U.N. Partition Plan for Palestine. This plan proposed dividing the British Mandate of Palestine into two states — one Jewish and one Arab — with Jerusalem under international administration. Jewish leaders accepted the plan; Arab leaders rejected it.

On 14 May 1948, David Ben-Gurion declared the State of Israel, invoking the authority of the UN plan but effectively establishing independence unilaterally, as Britain ended its mandate. Within hours, five Arab armies (Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq) invaded. Miraculously, Israel survived the 1948–49 war and actually expanded its territory beyond the UN plan’s proposed borders — gaining control of about 78% of Mandatory Palestine, including West Jerusalem. Israel’s territory increased further in 1967 and 1973.

The Six Day War in 1967 resulted in Israel taking control of the Sinai Peninsula and Gaza Strip (from Egypt), the West Bank and East Jerusalem (from Jordan), and the Golan Heights (from Syria).

This war dramatically expanded Israel’s area of control — roughly tripling it.Most of these territories remain at the heart of the Israeli–Palestinian conflict today. It should be remembered though that had the Arab armies been successful in the various wars, Israel in its current form would no longer exist.

The Yom Kippur War in October 1973 resulted from Egypt and Syria launching a surprise attack on the Day of Atonement - Yom Kippur, considered the holiest day in Judaism. Israel initially suffered heavy losses but ultimately repelled the attacks and regained the upper hand militarily.

This war did not produce major long-term territorial expansion, but it led to later peace treaties:

The Egypt–Israel Peace Treaty (1979) — Israel returned the Sinai Peninsula to Egypt.

The Jordan–Israel Peace Treaty (1994) — affirmed current borders.

In the period after 1948, Israel was virtually a socialist state but one that put in place the means for self-defense. The kibbutzim (collective agricultural communities) were lauded by the political left as a testament to socialist principles. Israel’s massive defeat of its enemies during the Six Day War received accolades and support from the West.

However, in more recent years the plight of the Palestinians has become a focus of the political left, with support by Muslims who have migrated to a range of countries where previously there was only a very small representation of Islam. Today, Israel is seen as a colonial occupier and Israel has found itself with a dwindling group of supporters.

It is fanciful to think that a long-term peace treaty can be achieved between Israel and supporters of Palestine because this is not a situation where economic benefits can deal with the root cause and simply set aside the spiritual battle between Muslims, Christians and Jews. This spiritual battle has raged since the time of Mohamed in the 7th century and the determination of groups like Hamas to eliminate the current state of Israel has prevented any of the many peace measures being successful.

The October 7 Attack

Since Israel handed over control of Gaza in 2005, Hamas, a terror organisation committed to elimination of Israel, has gradually gained control of the territory and there have been ongoing challenges associated with attacks on Israel being launched by Hamas. Materials for Gaza reconstruction have been used to build hundreds of kilometres of tunnels. These tunnels permit weapon storage, house communication centres and also enable surprise attacks into Israeli territory. There have been ongoing attacks from Gaza since 2005 and most Israelis believe that it was the wrong decision to hand Gaza back.

This brings me to the surprise and massive attacks of 7 October 2023.

I have just read a new book called While Israel Slept: How Hamas Surprised the Most Powerful Military in the Middle East by Yaakov Katz and Amir Bohbot (see Figure 2) , which provides many of the details about how Israel was subjected to this devastating attack, apparently without the knowledge of Israel’s famed intelligence services.

Figure 2. Cover of While Israel Slept by Yaakov Katz and Amir Bohbot.

Steve Bannon interviewed Yaacov Katz about his book last week and I have included the podcast link below. For interested readers, the interview is a quick way of understanding the key points of the book.

While Israel Slept begins with the shocking scene of the women soldiers at the Nahal Oz military base, very close to the border with Gaza. Fifteen of the tatzpitaniyot (Hebrew for observers) had been killed when their base was overrun by Hamas terrorists and seven had been captured. The tatzpitaniyot were all 19 and 20 year women who were completing their two-year compulsory military service. They were stationed close to the border where they watched screens inside the base because they had superior visual and observational skills to their male colleagues.

The tatzpitaniyot had been warning of unusual activity near in Gaza for some days before the attack but these and other warnings went unheeded by most of the senior Israeli intelligence. According to Katz and Bohbot, the failure was due to a paradigm or mindset among the intelligence leaders that the main threats were from Lebanon and Syria. There was a belief that Hamas leaders were more interested in economic stability than war. There appeared to be a frame of reference that did not allow key leaders to understand the risk of a full-scale assault across the Gaza border, and so crucial information was ignored.

Billions of dollars had been spent on the border wall and a range of surveillance devices. The wall provided a false sense of security. Unfortunately, what was missing was the “human intelligence” of spies embedded within Hamas who could have provided warnings.

Around 6:30am on 7 September, the border was breached by land, sea and air in many places and the message “Turkish horsemen” went out signaling a massive border infiltration. There was a shocking failure by the military to respond quickly and many lives were lost and hostages taken because of long delays in getting troops to the border. The authors write:

“At this point, as hundreds of rockets rained down on Israel—from Nahal Oz in the south to Tel Aviv in the center—thousands of Palestinians, including hundreds of Hamas’s elite Nukhba fighters, were blowing holes in the border barrier on their way to commit an unprecedented massacre inside Israel.”

Katz, Yaakov; Bohbot, Amir. While Israel Slept: How Hamas Surprised the Most Powerful Military in the Middle East (pp. 3-4). (Function). Kindle Edition.

The soldiers were sitting ducks because noone imagined an attack of this scale.

“Due to the sirens sounding because of the rocket and mortar fire, the tatzpitaniyot had gathered unarmed in the designated protective space in the middle of the base, and when the Hamas fighters broke in, they shot anyone who was in their way, killing more than fifty soldiers in the small outpost.”

Katz, Yaakov; Bohbot, Amir. While Israel Slept: How Hamas Surprised the Most Powerful Military in the Middle East (p. 4). (Function). Kindle Edition.

The shocking scenes that unfolded in the areas adjacent to Gaza were described by the authors as follows:

“As the female soldiers were being taken hostage, thousands of Israelis were fighting for their lives in the towns, kibbutzim, and fields along the border. Hamas terrorists had blown dozens of openings in the border fence and infiltrated almost all of the neighboring communities, including two of the nearby larger cities of Sderot and Ofakim. Everywhere they went, they raped, murdered, and abducted. No one was immune, and in the fields near Re’im, where the Nova Music Festival was taking place with the participation of some 3,000 partygoers, Hamas terrorists slaughtered more than 360 people.”

Katz, Yaakov; Bohbot, Amir. While Israel Slept: How Hamas Surprised the Most Powerful Military in the Middle East (p. 6). (Function). Kindle Edition.

In summarising the impact of what happened in the early hours of 7 September 2023, the authors note:

“The Hamas attacks on October 7 were like nothing Israel had seen before. They were atrocities that the Jewish people thought were no longer possible, or at least—since the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948—could no longer be perpetrated against it. After all, Israel had the mighty IDF, one of the best-trained and technologically advanced militaries in the world. It had Mossad and Shin Bet, two of the world’s most advanced intelligence agencies, believed to be capable of instilling fear in the hearts of their adversaries. Israel is even said to possess nuclear weapons. But despite all of this, more than 1,200 people were killed that day and another 251 were taken hostage by Hamas. It was, as Israeli president Isaac Herzog later said, the single day that the most Jews were killed since the Holocaust.”

Katz, Yaakov; Bohbot, Amir. While Israel Slept: How Hamas Surprised the Most Powerful Military in the Middle East (pp. 8-9). (Function). Kindle Edition.

Katz and Bohbot outline a range of important information that failed to be acted on in the period leading up to the invasion. It is difficult to believe that this was simply arrogance or complacency, which is why many analysts have posed the idea of a “false flag”, where an attack was allowed by military intelligence so that an overwhelming response could then be sanctioned.

Mossad, Shin Bet and Aman - the Key Israeli Intelligence Agencies

It does appear that as in the U.S. with the 9/11 attack where there was little or no coordination between different intelligence agencies, a similar problem occurred in Israel. There are three key intelligence services in Israel and I have briefly outlined their roles below:

1. Mossad (Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations)

Mossad is Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, roughly equivalent to the CIA or MI6. Its core functions are espionage, counterterrorism, and covert operations abroad, including the recruitment of agents, sabotage, and targeted assassinations. Mossad’s primary focus is external threats to Israel, especially those involving Iran, Hezbollah, and other regional threats. It operates under the direct authority of the Prime Minister and is renowned for its global reach and operational daring — from capturing Adolf Eichmann in 1960 to cyber operations against Iran’s nuclear program.

2. Shin Bet (Shabak – Israel Security Agency)

Shin Bet is Israel’s domestic intelligence and internal security service, similar to the FBI or MI5. Its responsibilities include counterterrorism, counterintelligence, and protecting key state officials and infrastructure. It operates mainly within Israel and the Palestinian territories, monitoring militant groups, preventing attacks, and maintaining internal security. While Israel Slept outlines the agency’s failure to anticipate or intercept Hamas’s preparations before October 7, 2023. There still has been no major official inquiry examining intelligence failures.

3. Aman (Directorate of Military Intelligence – IDF Intelligence Corps)

Aman is the military intelligence branch of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). It focuses on strategic and battlefield intelligence, including electronic surveillance, signal interception, and satellite reconnaissance. Aman produces threat assessments, oversees military intelligence units (such as Unit 8200, the elite cyber and signals intelligence division), and provides operational intelligence to the IDF. It was Aman’s responsibility to analyze Hamas’s military intentions — an area where there appears to have been systemic failure due to overconfidence and misinterpretation of intelligence patterns.

Summary of the 7 September Failures

1. Advance Warnings Ignored

Israeli intelligence had fragments of Hamas’s attack plan—codenamed Jericho Wall—about a year in advance. Analysts in Aman and Shin Bet reviewed it but dismissed it as “aspirational,” believing Hamas was deterred by Israel’s strength. This mindset, which the authors called the Conceptzia, echoed earlier misjudgments before the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

2. Multi-Layered Intelligence Breakdown

All three agencies—Mossad, Shin Bet, and Aman—shared pieces of a larger puzzle but failed to integrate them. Border surveillance systems were left lightly manned, electronic warnings were discounted, and Hamas’s training drills were misinterpreted as posturing.

3. Political and Strategic Overconfidence

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government prioritized containing Hamas and expanding West Bank settlements over confronting Gaza militarily. The strategy of “managing” Hamas as a divided Palestinian authority contributed to complacency at the top. Netanyahu even accepted and facilitated the hundreds of millions of dollars coming into Gaza from Qatar.

Recommendations by the authors of While Israel Slept

The authors, both very experienced journalists and commentators with deep sources with the Israeli military and intelligence services provide some recommendations in the final chapter of their book, titled Preventing Another October 7. Here is a summary:

Israel must break the cycle of “containment” and assume a posture of decisive deterrence — recognising that waiting for others to act first invites surprise.

Intelligence agencies (military, domestic, foreign) must fuse into a single, connected system: shared data, shared analysis, shared accountability — so blind spots disappear and threat vectors don’t fall through the cracks.

The alliance with the United States must be renewed and strengthened, not just militarily but diplomatically: Israel cannot afford isolation or weakened strategic backing when threats multiply.

Israel’s public diplomacy must shift gear — not only defending actions but explaining strategic purpose clearly in global forums, because open societies lose credibility when perceived as reactive rather than proactive.

Social cohesion at home is a strategic asset. Internal division weakens alertness. Military preparedness is hampered when the national fabric is frayed — therefore Isra­el must restore unity of purpose across its society.

Israel must prepare for different kinds of wars: not just large conventional wars but asym­metric, tunnel-based, hybrid threats. That means investment in under­ground defence, rapid response, and society resilience.

The leadership must adopt humility — acknowledging past mis-reads, publicly owning failure, and setting transparent benchmarks for improvement. Leadership that hides error invites future disaster.

All these recommendations seem valid but may be hard to enact. By their nature, intelligence services are secretive and it is unlikely that an acknowledgment of areas of failure is feasible. It is difficult to know what the intentions of Hamas leadership were in launching such a brutal and barbaric attack on Israeli civilians but the attack succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. Hamas leadership are prepared to use their own people as human shields and this has been well documented by journalists who note that weapons are often placed in schools and hospitals. The outcome is great sympathy for Palestinians and condemnation of Israel.

The Law of Unintended Consequences

One could have imagined that faced with the barbarity of the Hamas attacks, Israeli leaders would have had some confidence that Israel would have strong support from the international community. However, what happened is that even in the early stages of the attack, Western leaders started warning Israel not to retaliate and that any response should be “proportional”.

Within 24 hours, Muslim protestors and left-wing sympathisers had taken over the streets of major capitals around the world, condemning Israel and there were chants of “from the river to the sea”, a call for extermination of all Jews in Israel. Authorities in the West were flummoxed and were caught in a “freedom of speech” trap, where such chants, and others such as “kill the Jews” were permitted.

Well-funded protests spread to major college campuses around the West and high-profile universities such as Columbia and Harvard allowed tent cities to be erected. University authorities were unable to implement what should have been simple measures to ensure the safety of Jewish students and Rep Elise Stefanik’s questioning of university presidents demonstrated the ineffectiveness of these university leaders. I have provided a short clip of a section of the hearings below:

There were real-world consequences and many of these university leaders stepped down or were dismissed after their ineffectiveness was demonstrated. Subsequently, President Trump’s administration has removed billions of dollars funding because universities failed to respond effectively to antisemitism.

Nonetheless, international sympathies, almost from 7 September 2023 onward, have been with the Palestinians and Hamas. The Hamas leaders must have understood that despite the barbarity of the 7 October attack, there was a rich vein of antisemitism to be tapped into. Prime Minister Netanyahu’s decision to attempt to eliminate Hamas by virtually destroying Gaza, has been a public relations disaster and President Trump reportedly told Netanyahu recently that the attacks in Gaza must stop.

Conclusions

The 20 point peace plan put together by President Trump and his advisors seems to have produced a short-term cessation of hostilities and undoubtedly we should all be pleased that there is a truce.

I wrote about the peace plan in last week’s post. Unfortunately, the root causes of the conflict have not been, and can’t be addressed. Islamists believe that it is their role to bring about the Islamisation of the world. This has even been expressed by the current leading New York mayoral candidate with a call to “globalise the intifada”.

The Middle East conflict is not one that can be solved with cash or diplomacy. The Bible tells us that a “man of peace” will arise and bring about peace as part of a bigger picture of world peace. However, as President Trump may say, it will be a “fake peace” and a prelude to a world dictatorship.

One often thinks about the centre of the world being in Beijing or New York but the spiritual centre is Jerusalem. It is good for Sons of Issachar readers to keep their eyes on what is happening in Israel and the surrounding region so that we can understand the times.