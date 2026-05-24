When I heard about President Trump establishing the Board of Peace in late 2025, I was immediately suspicious that this Board may not be about peace. My suspicion was based on my simple observation that countries that have Democratic are rarely democratic. Is it possible that the Board of Peace may not be about peace at all, but perhaps the opposite?

Here are a few of the “democratic” countries:

Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) - One-party Kim dynasty dictatorship, arguably the world's most totalitarian state;

People's Democratic Republic of Algeria - single-party dominated since independence, the military ("le pouvoir") holds real power behind civilian facades;

Democratic Republic of the Congo - Chronically plagued by weak governance, military rule, and electoral fraud, though it holds contested elections;

Lao People's Democratic Republic - one-party communist state, the Lao People's Revolutionary Party has ruled since 1975 with no political competition permitted;

There are many other examples of dictatorships claiming they were “democratic” including the former East Germany titled - The German Democratic Republic and the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (North Vietnam).

Placing the word “Democratic” in a country’s title, is an inverse indicator, and seemed to be a rhetorical device of 20th century Marxist-Leninist states to try to claim popular legitimacy. So what about the Board of Peace? There may be more style and hype than substance.

I have perused various press articles and White House press releases and have attempted to put the story of the Board of Peace together in a logical sequence for my readers. There has been little from the White House about the Board of Peace since the attacks on Iran on 28 February this year. However, President Trump has been quite distracted and may not have time to “give peace a chance”.

The Board of Peace

Figure 1. Photo of President Trump at the Davos Congress Center signing the Board of Peace charter with world leaders present, 22 January 2026 (White House photographer).

President Trump has clearly done some remarkable work since his inauguration in bringing peace to a number of areas of the world but his extravagant claims (see below) from mid-2025 were probably targeted at the Nobel Peace Prize Committee. This Committee would never have awarded President Trump the Peace Prize but you have to admire Trump’s self-promotion.

In July 2025, President Trump said (in relation to solving conflicts: "I'm averaging about a war a month." By August he was saying "I've solved six wars in six months." Then he said "I've settled six wars, and a lot of people say seven because there's one that nobody knows about."

By the time he addressed the UN General Assembly in September, Trump declared "I ended seven wars, and in all cases, they were raging, with countless thousands of people being killed." Then by early 2026, the count seemed to have risen to eight. At this rate, by the end of his presidential term there will be no more wars to solve! However, there does seem to be a hiccup with Russia and Iran.

A White House official provided a list of seven conflicts the president had been referencing:

Israel and Iran,

Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo,

Armenia and Azerbaijan,

Thailand and Cambodia,

India and Pakistan,

Egypt and Ethiopia, and

Serbia and Kosovo.

I suppose it was a short step to a Board of Peace. The first reference I can find to the Board of Peace is from 29 September 2025 at a press briefing that included Binyamin Netanyahu in the White House Dining Room, where the idea seems to have caught Mr Netanyahu by surprise:

“To ensure the success of this effort, my plan calls for the creation of a new international oversight body. The Board of Peace, we call it. The Board of Peace. Sort of a beautiful name. The Board of Peace, which will be headed, not at my request, believe me. I'm very busy. But we have to make sure this works. The leaders of the Arab world and Israel and everybody involved asked me to do this. So it will be headed by a gentleman known as President Donald J. Trump of the United States. That's what I want, some extra work to do. But it's so important that I'm willing to do it. And we'll do it right."

Trump closed his remarks at the press conference as follows:

“And I look forward to having relationships with everyone. As the Chairman of the Board, I'll be involved in meetings with some very smart people that will be working over there to make sure that we haven't just been wasting time with an agreement that doesn't get done.”

I suppose, if Trump’s statement didn’t have some hyperbole, it would not be President Trump.

The 20 Point Peace Plan

The White House then released a 20-point plan (in relation to Gaza), which I have abbreviated and highlighted below:

1. Gaza will be a deradicalised terror-free zone.

2. Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza.

3. If both sides agree to this proposal, the war will immediately end.

4. Within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting this agreement, all hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned.

5. Once all hostages are released, Israel will release 250 life-sentence prisoners, plus 1,700 Gazans who were detained after October 7th 2023.

6. Once all hostages are returned, Hamas members who commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty. Members of Hamas who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to receiving countries.

7. Full aid will be immediately sent into the Gaza Strip.

8. Entry of distribution and aid in the Gaza Strip will proceed without interference from the two parties through the United Nations and its agencies, and the Red Crescent.

9. Gaza will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for delivering the day-to-day running of public services and municipalities for the people in Gaza. This committee will be made up of qualified Palestinians and international experts, with oversight and supervision by a new international transitional body, the “Board of Peace,” which will be headed and chaired by President Donald J. Trump, with other members and heads of State to be announced.

10. A Trump economic development plan to rebuild and energise Gaza will be created by convening a panel of experts.

11. A special economic zone will be established, with preferred tariff and access rates to be negotiated with participating countries.

12. No one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will be free to do so and free to return.

13. Hamas and other factions agree to not have any role in the governance of Gaza, directly, indirectly, or in any form. All military, terror, and offensive infrastructure, including tunnels and weapon production facilities, will be destroyed and not rebuilt. … New Gaza will be fully committed to building a prosperous economy and to peaceful coexistence with their neighbours.

14. A guarantee will be provided by regional partners to ensure that Hamas, and the factions, comply with their obligations.

15. The United States will work with Arab and international partners to develop a temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF) to immediately deploy in Gaza. .. A deconfliction mechanism will be agreed upon by the parties.

16. Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza.

17. In the event Hamas delays or rejects this proposal, the above, including the scaled-up aid operation, will proceed in the terror-free areas handed over from the IDF to the ISF.

18. An interfaith dialogue process will be established based on the values of tolerance and peaceful co-existence to try and change mindsets and narratives of Palestinians and Israelis by emphasising the benefits that can be derived from peace.

19. …the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood, which we recognise as the aspiration of the Palestinian people.

20. The United States will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous co-existence.

You have to give President Trump and his team points for trying. Subsequently, hostages were released but it is a long road until Gaza becomes the Riviera of the Middle East, as imagined by President Trump;

The White House later released a statement about the Board of Peace and its membership on 1 October 2025:

“Joint Statement by the Foreign Ministers of Qatar, Jordan, UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt: “The Foreign Ministers of the State of Qatar, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Arab Republic of Egypt welcome President Donald J. Trump’s leadership and his sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza, and assert their confidence in his ability to find a path to peace. They emphasize the importance of the partnership with the United States in securing peace in the region. Along these lines, the ministers welcome the announcement by President Trump regarding his proposal to end the war, rebuild Gaza, prevent the displacement of the Palestinian people and advance a comprehensive peace, as well as his announcement that he will not allow the annexation of the West Bank. The ministers affirm their readiness to engage positively and constructively with the United States and the parties toward finalizing the agreement and ensuring its implementation, in a manner that ensures peace, security, and stability for the peoples of the region.”

Always a great man for a photo opportunity, President Trump flew to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt — the famous Red Sea resort on the Sinai Peninsula - for a summit and a signed agreement on 13 October 2025. This was where the first formal agreement was signed and it was notable that Israel was not included at the signing ceremony.

The multi-nation declaration was signed by President Trump, Egyptian President el-Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and Turkish President Erdoğan at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit. It is the foundational political document underpinning the Board of Peace. Here is the text:

“We, the undersigned, welcome the truly historic commitment and implementation by all parties to the Trump Peace Agreement, ending more than two years of profound suffering and loss — opening a new chapter for the region defined by hope, security, and a shared vision for peace and prosperity.

We support and stand behind President Trump’s sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza and bring lasting peace to the Middle East. Together, we will implement this agreement in a manner that ensures peace, security, stability, and opportunity for all peoples of the region, including both Palestinians and Israelis.

We understand that lasting peace will be one in which both Palestinians and Israelis can prosper with their fundamental human rights protected, their security guaranteed, and their dignity upheld.

We affirm that meaningful progress emerges through cooperation and sustained dialogue, and that strengthening bonds among nations and peoples serves the enduring interests of regional and global peace and stability.

We recognize the deep historical and spiritual significance of this region to the faith communities whose roots are intertwined with the land of the region — Christianity, Islam, and Judaism among them. Respect for these sacred connections and the protection of their heritage sites shall remain paramount in our commitment to peaceful coexistence.

We are united in our determination to dismantle extremism and radicalization in all its forms. No society can flourish when violence and racism is normalized, or when radical ideologies threaten the fabric of civil life. We commit to addressing the conditions that enable extremism and to promoting education, opportunity, and mutual respect as foundations for lasting peace.

We hereby commit to the resolution of future disputes through diplomatic engagement and negotiation rather than through force or protracted conflict. We acknowledge that the Middle East cannot endure a persistent cycle of prolonged warfare, stalled negotiations, or the fragmentary, incomplete, or selective application of successfully negotiated terms. The tragedies witnessed over the past two years must serve as an urgent reminder that future generations deserve better than the failures of the past.

We seek tolerance, dignity, and equal opportunity for every person, ensuring this region is a place where all can pursue their aspirations in peace, security, and economic prosperity, regardless of race, faith, or ethnicity.

We pursue a comprehensive vision of peace, security, and shared prosperity in the region, grounded in the principles of mutual respect and shared destiny.

In this spirit, we welcome the progress achieved in establishing comprehensive and durable peace arrangements in the Gaza Strip, as well as the friendly and mutually beneficial relationship between Israel and its regional neighbors. We pledge to work collectively to implement and sustain this legacy, building institutional foundations upon which future generations may thrive together in peace.

We commit ourselves to a future of enduring peace.”

This all sounds like good stuff: now called the “Trump Peace Agreement”. Branding is important! The intentions seemed good: end the war in Gaza, dismantle extremism, promote education and build institution foundations. This requires cash.

The $1 Billion Membership Fee

Those who join the Board of Peace need to be cashed up!

In January 2026, just before the Davos charter signing, it was discovered that the draft charter stated: “Each Member State shall serve a term of no more than three years from this Charter’s entry into force, subject to renewal by the Chairman. The three-year membership term shall not apply to Member States that contribute more than USD $1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the Charter’s entry into force.”

In other words: a $1 billion contribution secures permanent membership, while a three-year appointment requires no contribution. The money raised would go to rebuilding Gaza.

The White House called reports of a “membership fee” misleading and said there is no minimum fee to join, adding: “This simply offers permanent membership to partner countries who demonstrate deep commitment to peace, security, and prosperity.”

There was also a notable detail about President Putin: Putin said Moscow is open to contributing $1 billion to the Board of Peace, but argued it would require the release of Russian assets frozen in the US during the Biden administration.

And one rather extraordinary governance detail buried in the charter: the Chairman has the sole power to re-invite a serving member state to sit on the Board — meaning President Trump personally controls who stays and who goes, regardless of whether they paid the billion dollars. This is the “art of the deal”!

Inaugural Working Session of the Board of Peace

The Inaugural Working Session of the Board of Peace was held on February 19, 2026. Where to hold the meeting? Of course, the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, Washington DC.

You may not have heard of the Donald J Trump Institute of Peace because formerly the building was called the United State Institute of Peace founded in 1984 under President Reagan. The building and its staff became a target of the DOGE cost-cutting group in July 2025 and the building was empty until 3 December 2025 when the State Department announced it had renamed the institute "to reflect the greatest dealmaker in our nation's history." Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote: "President Trump will be remembered by history as the President of Peace. It's time our State Department display that."

There is dispute over the legality of the name change to Donald J Trump Institute of Peace but for now, that seems to be the building where the Board of Peace will be based.

The meeting on 19 February 2026 was only nine days before the first strikes on Iran. The proximity of the Iran attack to the first meeting of the Board of Peace doesn’t seem to have troubled President Trump. The meeting involved representatives from Argentina, Hungary, India, Pakistan, and Vietnam. Several European allies declined membership of the Board of Peace or sent low-level envoys.

Outcomes noted by The Times of Israel include:

nine member states pledged $7 billion toward Gaza relief,

the US pledged $10 billion — a combined total of $17 billion.

Five countries — Albania, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Morocco — pledged to send troops for the International Stabilization Force of 20,000 soldiers.

Egypt and Jordan agreed to train police, expected to number 12,000.

Conclusions

The Sons of Issachar are called to understand the times — and the times surrounding the Board of Peace deserve careful scrutiny. Whatever one makes of President Trump’s remarkable burst of diplomatic energy, there are legitimate questions about what this new body actually is, and what it may become.The conflict with Iran needs to come to an end soon and perhaps President Trump can turn his attention back to peace.He does seem to have a short attention span!

The concerns raised by The New American’s Alex Newman deserve a hearing. Writing in May 2026, Newman quoted author and technocracy researcher Patrick Wood, who argued that the Board of Peace “is an illegitimate institution aimed at building world order by undermining national sovereignty piece by piece.” Wood’s indictment is pointed: “Its scope is unlimited. Its chairman is permanent. Its legal basis is fabricated. Its headquarters is a seized building whose ownership is contested in federal court. Its operating capital is money stripped from disaster relief funds without a vote of Congress. Its operational staff comes from the Chairman’s son-in-law’s personal network.”

Newman also raises the question of where the United Nations fits in this picture. Trump himself has insisted the Board will operate “in conjunction with the United Nations” rather than replacing it — which will concern those who remember that the UN was designed from its inception with a world government architecture in mind, and that Alger Hiss, the Soviet spy who presided over its founding conference, embodied the ideological agenda embedded in that project from the start. (If you haven’t read Whittaker Chambers book Witness, which deals with the extraordinary story of the Soviet infiltration of the State Department through the 1930s and 1940s, I highly recommend it.

The Board of Peace may yet prove to be what its supporters claim — a bold, results-oriented instrument for bringing stability to a shattered region. The 20-point plan is serious, the money pledged is real, and the ceasefire, however fragile, has held longer than many predicted. But as we noted at the outset of this newsletter, the word “peace” in a body’s title is not always a reliable indicator of its true nature: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Democratic Republic of the Congo. German Democratic Republic. The Board of Peace. At least Trump got on the front foot with the Department of Defense and it is now the Department of War.

The Sons of Issachar will need continue to watch and pray. Those who understand the times know that lasting peace does not come from Davos, or from a renamed building in Washington DC, or from a $1 billion membership fee. It comes from the Prince of Peace Himself. Until then, we pray for the peace of Jerusalem, and we keep our eyes open.