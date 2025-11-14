A friend of mine always says that there is no Left and Right in politics - just right and wrong; and the Left is always wrong!

I have been puzzled that the ongoing failure of socialism/communism and its history of oppression and genocide never deter what appears to be an increasing number of supporters, particularly among younger people. A recent Australian YouGov poll found that 53% of 18- to 24-year-olds want more socialism, and similar results have been found in a number of countries in the West.

At its heart, what seems to be an increasingly popular worldview tells us that by nature, many people are inclined toward the concept of equality. One would have to think that this is a good thing. However, lived experience (as the social workers say) tells us a different story. In seeking to make people more equal, human nature intervenes and backs the story of self-interest.

This is chillingly noted toward the end of George Orwell’s famous novel Animal Farm where he wrote: “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”

The outcomes of the forced application of an extreme Left wing viewpoint can be seen in countries like North Korea where President Kim Jong Un leads a trans-generational cult that has brought death and suffering to millions of North Koreans. There seems to be no realisation that the results are a direct outcome of the long-term collectivist philosophy and oppression of the population by his father and grandfather. He is more than just a bad guy - he oversees a bad system. You can see that it is bad from the official title of the country: The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Any country that has “democratic” and “people” in the title is almost certain to be an authoritarian dictatorship!

It seems that if there is sufficient “investment” in surveillance and control of populations, the “more equal” can survive in power a long time but eventually, as seen in Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union in the 1990s, there is a day of reckoning. To date, Communist China, has been able to avoid the reckoning day by delivering increasing prosperity to the broader population, and ruthless purging of “corrupt” senior leaders who could be a threat to President Xi.

As we survey the political world, there is a battle between the collectivists and the free market/libertarians and it does seem as though the collectivists are winning. In the U.K., Sir Keir Starmer is leading a collectivist, Big Government toward bankruptcy and civil war, and he has four more years to completely destroy the country. Similar issues are in play in Australia and Canada where Big Government is seeking to tax its population into oblivion, sabotage national energy security and and dismantle national borders.

Of course, the ultimate collectivists, the United Nations, are seeking control of the whole world through the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Myriad organisations are promoting these goals, including many local councils.

What Do We Mean by Right and Left?

The familiar labels Right and Left in politics go back to the French Revolution, when those who supported the monarchy and church sat to the right of the Speaker, and those who sought to overturn them sat to the left. Ever since, these two words have described not merely political positions, but opposing views of human nature.

The Left begins with faith in the perfectibility of man — the belief that, given enough education, regulation, and government guidance, society can be improved and human flaws can be corrected. It sees inequality as the great injustice of life and seeks to remove it through social engineering, redistribution, and state control. Because people are viewed as products of their environment, the Left insists on reshaping that environment — by intervention, taxation, and bureaucracy — to produce a better human being. It is the politics of progress by compulsion.

The Right, by contrast, begins with a recognition of the limits of man and the sovereignty of God. It believes that freedom, not control, allows virtue and responsibility to flourish. Governments exist to secure rights, not to bestow them — those “inalienable rights,” as the American Founders wrote, “endowed by their Creator.” The Right therefore upholds small government, individual liberty, private property, faith, family, and the rule of law. It accepts that human nature is fallen and imperfect, and so designs systems that restrain power rather than concentrate it.

In short:

The Left seeks to perfect mankind through government;

The Right seeks to protect mankind from government.

One dreams of building heaven on earth through policy.

The other remembers that heaven is not of this world — and that freedom, once surrendered, is rarely returned.

The two core political philosophies clash on a daily basis in the West but most people have no frame of reference to compare the ideas. Politicians have honed the art of providing “free stuff”, and this was the essence of Mr Mamdani’s successful campaign for Mayor of New York. His promises included: free childcare, free buses, rent freezes, and city-run grocery stores. These policies were very popular with younger voters. Now, the policies have to be delivered and Mr Mamdani will discover the maxim of Margaret Thatcher: ‘The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other peoples’ money.’ Wealthy people are already leaving New York city for Florida and Texas.

The Fracture of the Right

In recent days, the political right seems to have divided in ways not seen since the Cold War. Where the old conservative consensus united around free markets, Western alliances, and a shared opposition to socialism, today those assumptions are being challenged from within. The dividing line is no longer simply economic policy or moral values, but questions of sovereignty, identity, and global power. Many of the figures now labelled “far right” by the media — from Tucker Carlson in the United States to Nigel Farage in Britain — are not extremists at all, but rather national conservatives who reject endless wars and the subordination of national interest to global institutions.

The term “extreme right” is often used carelessly to describe anyone critical of mass immigration or global governance, yet in its true sense it refers to movements that are authoritarian, anti-democratic, or racially exclusionary. Most of those now castigated with that label are instead articulating a populist or traditional conservative defense of borders, faith, culture, and economic independence. Their scepticism toward the global order has been intensified by disillusionment with political elites who claim to be conservative yet embrace progressive cultural agendas and foreign entanglements that ordinary citizens no longer support.

The fracture has become most visible over Israel and the war in Gaza. For decades, support for Israel was a near-unquestioned plank of Western conservatism. Yet a new generation of right-leaning thinkers — more isolationist, sceptical of neoconservative wars, and wary of dual loyalties within Western foreign policy — has begun to challenge that orthodoxy. This is not necessarily hostility toward Israel, but a reaction to what many see as the misuse of foreign policy in the name of ideology rather than national interest.

For those who cherish small government, individual freedom, and the moral inheritance of Western civilisation, this is a time for discernment rather than division. It is vital not to be drawn into polemical debate or personal vitriol that fractures those who broadly share the same foundational values. Israel, once again, has become a dividing point — yet this is not new.

Antisemitism has been a recurring theme throughout the past two thousand years, often revealing the spiritual fault lines within nations. Many forget that Jesus was a Jew, who came to fulfil the Law and the Prophets — found in the Hebrew Tanach or what we call the Old Testament.

There is deep contention over what “Israel” means in the Old Testament, yet Genesis 12:3 still speaks with enduring relevance: “I will bless those who bless you, and I will curse him who curses you; and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.” The verse refers to Abraham and his descendants, notably Jacob (Israel) and his 12 sons, which became the 12 tribes of Israel.

Whatever our political views, this remains God’s perspective. While the world may look to New York, London, or Beijing as the great centres of power, from God’s point of view, His gaze is fixed on Jerusalem — the Holy City — and it is there, not in the capitals of men, that the true story of the age is unfolding.

Conclusions

Conservative political ideas require courage to uphold because they are anchored in reality — in how people actually live and behave, not in utopian theories about how they should behave. President Trump, whether admired or despised, has offered a practical template for Western nations seeking to restore the trust of their citizens: protect national borders, put national interests first, withdraw from unaccountable global institutions such as the WHO and the Paris Climate Accord, secure reliable energy by rejecting the economic folly of net zero, and demand accountability from education systems and the media. The latter is crucial, given the dominance of state-funded broadcasters like the BBC, ABC, and CBC, whose cultural bias continually reinforces left-wing narratives.

The task before the West is not to imitate Trump’s personality but to recover the principles his movement has reawakened — national sovereignty, energy independence, free speech, and faith in the worth of one’s own people. Reasserting these timeless foundations, and standing firmly against the fashionable collectivism and identity politics of the age, remains the surest path to renewal and liberty.

Articles That Caught My Attention

If You Want to Move Somewhere - Don’t Go to Dubai!

As the collectivists take hold of the U.K. and try to tax the rich out of existence and ensure that family farms are destroyed and private education is outlawed, the wealthy have been looking for other locations to live. Some in the U.S. have decided to move to Russia. Last year the Moscow Times reported in August 2024:

“President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree allowing foreign citizens and stateless individuals to apply for temporary residency in the country if they share “traditional Russian spiritual and moral values,” even in cases when a person does not speak Russian. The decree states that those who oppose the “destructive neoliberal ideological agenda” in their home country can seek “humanitarian support” from the Russian authorities by applying for a temporary residence permit.”

For many, the combination of the cold climate and concern about health challenges related to tall buildings in Russia, has resulted in alternate locations being sought. Dubai is popular with U.K. citizens and the U.K. Standard reports that ~240,000 U.K. citizens live in Dubai.

Tanya Gold, a U.K. Standard reporter, who visited Dubai recently, provided this assessment:

“When I went to Dubai I found it disorientating, above all things — capitalism meets tyranny, and I can’t fathom anything worse. They have astounding things — the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building; the Palm Jumeirah, an artificial archipelago created in the shape of a palm tree — and this seems to blind credulous westerners to its reality. Dubai is a dictatorship under Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and he preserves his absolute power as dictators always do: with the repression of all potential threats. A Human Rights Watch spokeswoman says Dubai has “a zero-tolerance policy towards dissent and no respect for basic freedoms”. There are “grave crimes committed against migrant workers, as well as an extremely abusive foreign policy”. The UAE finances brutal militia in Yemen and the Sudan.”

Ms Gold interviewed a number of people including those concerned about the human rights of workers who have limited protections. Dubai is in effect, a dictatorship, under the control of the ruling family. The wealthy can do well in Dubai but even the wealthy have found themselves in legal difficulties when there are disputes with Emiratis.

The article concludes with a warning for all of us in the West:

“It’s a truism: in a tyranny you can’t know your own countrymen. Sometimes you can’t even know your own family. Dubai isn’t just a place, it’s a metaphor, and that is why it is so fascinating: what will we do for money, and what will it cost us in the end? Do the British people flooding it know that? My fear is that we, in our rotting democracies, will become like Dubai, because to value this is to value tyranny, whatever name you give it, and there’s a word for that. Decadence: always the final age of empire.”

COP30 - Brazil - Another Climate Junket!

Probably because there have been interesting stories about President Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, and various political crises around the world, we have been spared a lot of publicity about the destruction of humanity and the end of the world coming out of COP30. This talk-fest is underway in Belém, Brazil from 10 to 21 November 2025 and there are reports of more than 50,000 delegates! I hope that at least it is positive for the the local economy in Belém. The city is often described as the gateway to the Amazon and one hopes that the local piranhas don’t have the opportunity to feast on the climate bureaucrats.

Dr Robert Malone provided a helpful perspective on COP30 in his recent substack post:

Dr Malone notes:

“The Trump administration is rightly focused on energy independence and economic growth, so it has almost completely boycotted COP30 and closed its climate diplomacy office. However, California Governor Gavin Newsom is attending “unofficially” to signal support - whatever the heck “unofficially” means, as he was one of the keynote speakers. The summit features leaders warning about the rising threat of disasters and emphasizing the 1.5°C limit as humanity’s “red line.” They also called for sweeping economic changes that could harm industries, increase energy prices, and add burdens to working families, all to promote unproven green policies. There are no dissenting voices at COP30. Groupthink has taken over these government officials, who are determined to ruin their economies in the name of climate change.”

COP30 has used local indigenous groups to traumatise the consciences of participants and has enabled these groups to protest and even “storm” the conference. It is all part of a globalist agenda, and the Trump administration should be applauded for withdrawing the U.S. from this collectivist shindig. Dr Malone concludes:

“Ultimately, climate change initiatives reinforce globalism by seeking to limit bilateral agreements and national sovereignty. Globalism relies on shared responsibility, technology transfer, and financial flows to enable smooth business operations. WEF corporate members have gained notable benefits from this push for climate initiatives, achieving substantial returns from investments in wind turbines, solar power, land acquisitions, investment funds, and more. The UN has used climate change to expand its international authority. The United States is paving a new path, one devoid of multilateral agreements that lead to vast sums being spent on boondoggle projects that work to build the international power of the United Nations and not much else. Thank goodness for Trump.”

The BBC - Not a “Trusted News Source” but a Left Wing Propaganda Organisation Funded by U.K. Taxpayers

The British Broadcasting Corporation has long seen itself as the purveyor of trusted information and a shining light in the world of misinformation. In 2019, the BBC—once the standard-bearer of public trust in journalism—quietly launched what it called the Trusted News Initiative (TNI). Partnering with major global broadcasters, wire services, and tech platforms, the TNI claimed to protect the public from “harmful misinformation,” especially during elections and the COVID crisis. Yet what emerged looked less like open inquiry and more like a digital priesthood of approved truth. Under the banner of safety, an international network of media gatekeepers began determining which voices could be heard and which would be silenced. The irony was not lost on those who still prize truth over narrative: in seeking to defend trust, they destroyed it. As Isaiah warned, “Truth is fallen in the street, and equity cannot enter” (Isaiah 59:14).

Now, the BBC has been caught red-handed, dramatically editing a speech of President Trump’s in 2021, as well as many other indications of providing broadcast material that seeks to promote a Left wing viewpoint rather than impartial information. A leaked 19-page memo, from Michael Prescott, a former BBC journalist and independent reviewer, to the BBC Board is scathing about a culture of denialism and group think within the BBC. You can read the memo details here. It is worthwhile reviewing the entire memo because what is clear is that the BBC has a cultural and systemic problem that won’t be solved by resignations from the BBC Director-General and the Head of News.

Allister Heath writing in the U.K Telegraph has provided a scathing assessment of the BBC and I recommend that Sons of Issachar subscribers read the entire article. Here are a few paragraphs from Mr Heath’s article, published on 5 November 2025:

“Britain is a decaying, dysfunctional society, and the BBC is complicit in our decline. Our national broadcaster is not merely dishonest, biased and prone to cover-ups, as a Telegraph investigation reveals; it has also been wrong about almost everything that matters. Fuelled by billions of pounds extracted via the licence fee, the BBC has spent 40 years shrinking the Overton window, waging war against centre-Right dissidents, bullying politicians into following destructive orthodoxies and promoting an anti-Western, anti-capitalist, anti-conservative worldview. Its output, riddled with groupthink, lapped up by our decrepit establishment, reeks of oikophobia, economic illiteracy, soft socialism, suicidal empathy and luxury beliefs. Seduced by critical theory, the BBC backs the “anywheres” against the “somewheres”, supports global institutions, from the European Union to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, and barely conceals its disgust at those who prefer power to be located at the national level.”

The BBC Director General has had the good grace to resign but clearly there is institutional decay and a culture of non-accountability. A more drastic approach is needed but the U.K. government will lack the resolve to take action. Mr Heath concludes as follows:

”We need private Left-wing media, and we need private Right-wing media, but it is madness to force taxpayers to underwrite the warping of our polity. Enough is enough.”

Note: Licence fees levied on U.K. households provide £3.66 billion to fund the BBC. In Australia, more than A$1 billion is provided to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, a mirror left-wing organisation. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation similarly receives CAN$1.38 billion. It is extraordinary that these mouthpieces of the Left continue to function without restraint but change may be in the wind. Let’s see what happens with the BBC. U.K. Labour will try their best to protect their fellow-travelers.

The People’s Republic of New York

The election of Zohran Mamdani as Mayor of New York has caught the attention of the world. Sam Faddis, who writes an excellent substack that I cite frequently in this newsletter, has provided an interesting overview of the likely path ahead for this young man who has promoted the idea of sending social workers rather than police officers to certain emergency calls in New York city.

Mr Faddis notes that a key platform in Mr Mamdani’s policy options is to defund the police, an ideological view that will have serious downstream effects. It may be wise to plan your future trip to another U.S. city after January 2026., when Mr Mamdani is sworn into office.

“Mamdani and the Communist Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are not really focused on matters of efficiency or public service. They are focused on power. The police in their view, represent the state. They must be attacked, because the revolutionaries need to seize power, and the police are in the way……. As with so many aspects of Mamdani’s platform, the public and the press remain unwilling to confront the true nature of what he and his supporters intend. These are not reformers who believe they can craft a more efficient and humane approach to policing. These are revolutionaries who are dedicated to the proposition that the United States is an illegitimate, oppressive regime that must be toppled.”

It is important to keep our eyes on what happens in New York because undoubtedly the policies espoused by Mr Mamdani and his revolutionaries will be exported to other cities internationally. One hopes that it won’t take too many dramatic events to force a policy change in New York City. Unfortunately, true believers are wedded to their collectivist beliefs and real world data seldom persuades.

Digital Technologies and Climate Change

Dr Jacob Nordangård has written an interesting post this week that also focuses on COP30 but particularly the application of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and digital technologies, which are part of the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals. DPI is also one of the key areas outlined in the U.N.’ s Summit of the Future and provides a mechanism for ongoing surveillance.

As usual with the U.N., the communiqués released are almost incomprehensible. Dr Nordangård reports in his Pharos Chronicles:

“A couple of days before the summit started, the Brazilian presidency presented a “groundbreaking proposal” for “transparent, interoperable and rapid coordination” of climate action called Global Public Digital Infrastructure for Climate (Climate DPI). The proposal is an answer to the DPI for People and Planet Innovation Challenge which was launched in June this year by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Co-Develop, the Gates Foundation, the Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure (CDPI), and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in partnership with the COP30 presidency. The mission is to “to design, prototype, and present transformative solutions that leverage DPI to address pressing planetary environmental challenges” and “spark a global wave of experimentation, nurture a new generation of climate-tech builders, and surface solutions that are ready to scale - or already scaling - worldwide.”

In plain terms, this means the climate agenda is shifting toward a global digital control system — a network to track, measure, and coordinate every aspect of environmental policy and carbon use. Beneath the talk of “innovation” and “transparency” lies the drive to build the digital backbone of global governance, extending the technocratic reach of the surveillance state under the banner of saving the planet.

Dr Nordangård also draws attention to what is becoming a very serious issue for governments that embrace the whole climate agenda: “misinformation”. Even in Australia, government bodies such as the Human Rights Commission have started to promote the problem of misinformation from those who are sceptical of the impending global catastrophe from climate change. Dr Nordangård writes:

“One of the partners in the initiative is the global coalition Climate Action Against Disinformation (CAAD) assembling “90 leading climate and anti-disinformation organisations”. Their definition of climate disinformation and misinformation is that it “undermines the existence or impacts of climate change, the unequivocal human influence on climate change, and the need for corresponding urgent action.”

Figure 1. Home page of the 90 countries participating in Global Action Against Disinformation

We are going to hear a lot more about “misinformation” and “disinformation” in the days ahead. Governments will increasingly attempt to shut down alternate opinions and pressure social media companies to censor what governments regard as “misinformation” or “disinformation”.

It will be increasingly difficult in the future to find views that provide an alternative to “Big Brother”, particularly when you are required to log in to the internet with your digital ID.

Be aware - the noose is tightening!