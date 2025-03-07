President Trump is a remarkable 78 year-old (he turns 79 on 14 June) who seems incapable of giving a speech less than 1.5 hours long. His State of the Union style speech on Tuesday 4 March to the joint session of Congress (he was meant to be in power for insufficient time to have achieved anything yet!) was interesting, funny and compelling in terms of his domestic political agenda.

For those who didn’t have the stamina to sit through the 100 min speech, here is a short video with some excerpts to provide readers with a flavour of the event.

Trump is like a black hole and sucks all energy and all attention into the centre of where he is. It feels a bit like an ultimate reality television show featuring a man who holds the nuclear codes, and viewers vote on whether he should use them or not. It’s a good thing that he wants peace!

There really has never been any politician like Trump. Most would have been finished off years ago by various scandals or the legal cases brought by the Democrats (they must be regretting their actions now). Somehow, Trump draws extra power from those opposed to him and comes out on top.

Trump is an exceptional (if long-winded) communicator and his speeches should be studied in communication degrees (they never will because it would be too politically incorrect). His language has the virtue of simplicity and directness so that anyone can understand. And he’s not afraid to give himself a great write-up. Early in his speech he said:

“The people elected me to do the job, and I am doing it. In fact, it has been stated by many that the first month of our presidency, it’s our presidency, is the most successful in the history of our nation. By many.

And what makes it even more impressive, is that you know who number two is? George Washington. How about that?”

At one stage, during his speech to the joint meeting of Congress, pointing to the Democrats who remained stony-faced during his speech, he said:

“And these people sitting right here, will not clap, will not stand and certainly will not cheer for these astronomical achievements. They won’t do it; no matter what”.

The Democrats then showed how partisan they were by not clapping, standing or cheering, even for quite moving moments of his speech, such as when a boy recovering from brain cancer was made an honorary Secret Service agent. Also, a National Park was named in honour of a girl who had been tortured and killed by illegal immigrants. The Democrats failed to be impressed and showed President Trump to be correct in his prediction. Trump painted the Democrats into a corner and they looked churlish and vindictive. He definitely has the upper hand at the moment.

I remember reading years ago that Trump needs very little sleep. It must be true because he has achieved a year’s worth of action in seven weeks. The Wall Street Journal publishes an updated Trump Tracker that is helpful to monitor what he and his team have been doing.

The most recent post reported: “44 Notable Moves in 43 Days”. Some of the actions included: making English the official US language, controlling independent agencies, imposing additional 10% tariff on China, Proposing $5 million ‘gold card’ to grant U.S. residency, firing top Pentagon officials, barring COVID-19 vaccines being mandated in schools, empowering the Department of Government Efficiency to make cuts to the workforce, banning paper straws in public buildings (who would have guessed that this was a priority?), sanctioning the International Criminal Court, banning transgender people from women’s school sport, withdrawing from various UN programs, creating a sovereign wealth fund, restricting medical treatments for transgender children, and many others.

Tariffs of 25% are proposed to come into effect against Canada and China, although Justin Trudeau is trying to talk tough. As Trump would say, after Trudeau was sacked by his own Party, “Little Justin - you don’t hold any cards”.

The Signal and the Noise

There is a lot of “noise” in the Trump 2.0 presidency and everyone finds it difficult to understand what is actually happening. I found an article written for The Diplomat in February this year titled: Trump 2.0: Great Power Politics and the New World Order and it is helpful and provides some context to the Trump 47 presidency.

Putting aside the “noise”, here is what I see as the “signal” ie some of the fundamental changes that will upend the world order - at least for the next 46 months of Trump 2.0:

“ Drill baby drill ” - means a disinvestment in various green energy projects and mandates. I noted today that an Australian billion dollar joint project on green hydrogen had been axed, after much previous hype. Wind and solar energy projects have been shelved or put on hold after the US administration has withdrawn government subsidies. This will have a flow-on effect and US money will be withdrawn from the collectivist UN climate change slush fund. Trump has no interest in saving the planet from the supposed ravages of increasing temperatures and has refused to drink the climate cult Kool-Aid. Cheaper and more abundant energy will provide the US with a great competitive advantage over the rest of the West. China, of course, had no interest in surrendering to the climate cult and it will press on building coal-fired power stations.

America First - is a very significant philosophical policy of the Trump administration. It has quite profound international ramifications in terms its domestic and international impacts.

One of his early Executive Orders took the US out of the Paris climate agreement and the World Health Organization, both of which had been heavily supported by the Biden administration. President Trump is not looking to be part of the “new world order” highlighted by President George H.W. Bush in 1990 but is content to have the US stand outside the international order and look for “deals”. Trump’s approach stands in remarkable contrast to the U.N. and the Summit of the Future, held in New York in late 2024. The U.N. vision is: Mulitlateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow but noone actually knows what this means! It is certainly of no interest to President Trump who is all about unilateralism. His refocus will have a huge impact on the world as Trump uses US leverage to get “deals” that are of benefit to the US. The “America First” policy will be of great significance as the Trump administration interacts with other countries through an agenda of, as Trump says, “Tariffs - the most beautiful word”.

Trump also has the America First philosophy in mind as he approaches international alliances such as NATO. The US has been carrying the bulk of costs for NATO since its inception and Trump will not allow this to continue. As President Zelenskyy discovered, it is Trump’s way or the highway.

The scene that played with Zelenskyy in the Oval Office was a wake-up call for world leaders.Even the socialist Australian Defense Minister has seen the writing on the wall and is looking at increasing Australia’s defense spending. Currently Australia couldn’t even repel a gumboot and our big investment in new submarines may produce an outcome in 2050, about the time that China can take delivery of them!

The Ukraine-Russia conflict is part of the America First agenda because Trump and his supporters will not continue to send billions of dollars offshore to a country that few Americans could locate. Interestingly, Trump is now receiving support from President Putin in brokering nuclear talks in Iran.

Together, the policies that Trump has implemented since his inauguration have changed the multipolar world order and diplomats are scrambling to work out what to do. The British and French presidents have hugged Zelenskyy and pledged their support but they have no money and little defense capability. Zelenskyy can’t last much longer as Ukrainian president because his European friends are only “petits amis” as the French would say. Zelenskyy failed to understand the card game when Trump told him that he didn’t hold any cards. The only thing the Europeans can offer Zelenskyy is more bureaucracy and procrastination. Trump will do a deal with Putin, with or without Zelenskyy.

Controlling the borders - after four years of the Biden administration during which time as many as 25 million illegal immigrants entered the US with no attempt to discourage them, President Trump has acted with firmness to shut the southern border and start deporting criminal illegal immigrants. In his speech to the joint session of Congress on 4 March 2024, Trump said: “Since taking office, my administration has launched the most sweeping border and immigration crackdown in American history. And we quickly achieved the lowest numbers of illegal border crossers ever recorded - thank you.

The media and our friends in the Democrat party kept saying we needed new legislation, we must have legislation to secure the border. But it turned out that all we really needed was a new president.

Joe Biden didn't just open our borders, he flew illegal aliens over them to overwhelm our schools, hospitals and communities throughout the country.” The cost to the US, both economic and social, of Biden throwing open the southern border for four years, is incalculable. However, there is a new sheriff in town, Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, and he is serious. Trump also put the Mexican cartels on notice by declaring them to be terrorist organizations and so it would not be surprising to see drone strikes South of the Border.

Taking back control from the “Deep State” - President Trump and his advisors have identified the enemy - the permanent administrative state. From Day 1 of Trump 2.0 there was a “take no prisoners” approach. Elon Musk and his DOGE team were given access to all the government computer systems and then tens of thousands of government employees were offered an exit (or else!). The first of the woke government agencies such as the Agency for International Development (US AID) was effectively closed and now the Department of Education and Department of Veterans Affairs are in the DOGE sights. The Trump team realized that they needed to “punch first and punch hard” to try to immobilize the permanent administrative state. The state will of course fight back and we will see how things look in six months. I anticipate there will be hundreds or perhaps thousands of law suits and the Washington lawyers will be the winners. Trump certainly has the “Deep State” on the back foot for the moment and the idea of a secure job in government will no longer exist among the Washington elite.

Peace through strength - is another one of Trump’s mottoes and goes hand in hand with America First. This was a philosophy of President Reagan, and Trump has articulated many times in the last 12 months that the Ukraine invasion would never have happened if he had been president. He may or may not be correct and it seems that Trump is banking on his unpredictability as a deterrent. This has been described as the “madman theory” where Trump’s enemies are less likely to act, because of his unpredictability. He is trying this out now with Hamas and warning them there will be “hell to pay”. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: “ Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you ,” Definitely clear and understandable communication - even when translated into Arabic!

Ending Woke - was a key policy of the Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis when he was re-elected in a landslide in 2022. Trump has started his own “war on woke” with the US military. He declared on Truth Social that:

”Our Service Academies have been infiltrated by Woke Leftist Ideologues over the last four years. I have ordered the immediate dismissal of the Board of Visitors for the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard. …“We will have the strongest Military in History, and that begins by appointing new individuals to these Boards. We must make the Military Academies GREAT AGAIN!”

The “war on woke” has also extended into the area of sport with his Executive Order simply titled: “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports”. The additional areas where Trump has set his sights include: LGBTQ+ “rights”, blocking dramatic medical treatments for children and teens who believe that they are transgender, various diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in governments, schools and colleges, and ending the teaching of critical race theory.

These areas are a direct challenge to programs beloved by the Democrats and they won’t give up without a fight. Fortunately for Trump, they are trying to fight on too many fronts and hardly know which target to choose first.

Conclusions

President Trump is adopting a “scatter gun” approach to policy and has everyone on the run, including the European diplomats. Can he continue at this pace and will there be a fightback? We will have to wait to see.

Many on the political left and right are concerned about Trump becoming a dictator. They may be correct but the US Constitution has stood the test of time. Trump’s partnership with Elon Musk and the tech bros has potential for benefit and also harm. At the moment, Congress has been sidelined as Trump has taken a blowtorch to the permanent administrative state.

There are significant flow-on effects to the international order. Trump has no interest in the U.N.’s “Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow” and it may be that the globalists, who have dominated international affairs for decades, may be on the run. Trump certainly has distracted them. However, the globalists have been working hard for the last 100+ years I suspect ultimately, they hold all the cards.

The Bible tells us that at a predetermined time, an evil world leader will arise, with universal support and this person, the antichrist, will make a peace treaty with Israel. It is unlikely that this person is Donald Trump, because he is a man who is universally reviled by most of the woke West. I suspect that there are many issues to play out and let’s see how Trump goes with his peace treaty between Ukraine and Russia. Zelenskyy won’t be in power in Ukraine for much longer and after this, Trump can move on to the Middle East. By that time he may be too distracted with domestic political issues to take over the world!

It really is difficult to decide whether Trump is a saviour or “just a naughty boy” as the Monty Python team declared in their film, The Life of Brian. In any case, I don’t think that the antichrist will be as funny and entertaining as Trump.