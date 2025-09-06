Background

I commenced this newsletter in March 2022 because I was keeping close track of credible European and American doctors and scientists in relation to COVID-19 and vaccines. At that stage, COVID-19 vaccines had just become available in Australia. Below is a link to an early post from April 2022.

FIVE IMPORTANT PRINCIPLES - LEARNING FROM 2 YEARS OF COVID-19 GOVERNMENT OVERREACH Reuben J Rose · April 29, 2022 If anyone has experienced a woman giving birth, it is a miracle than any woman wants to do it again! However, it seems to be that the wonder of the newborn baby dulls the pain and trauma of giving birth, which is fortunate because the human species would have come to an end after the first birth! Similarly, as many COVID-19 restrictions are eased and va… Read full story

I was alarmed that the information in the mainstream media was inaccurate and incomplete. I had been studying many of the scientific papers for the previous 18 months, and I realised that the contention that the COVID-19 vaccines were “safe and effective” was untrue. It also was evident that two safe drugs that could be administered in the early phases of the disease - hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin - had been inappropriately vilified. With hydroxychloroquine, there was even a viral clip about President Trump recommending drinking “pool cleaner” which was never true.

Clearly, there was something potentially sinister afoot, despite the possible good intentions of some in the government health systems and the media. Large pharmaceutical companies were investing hundreds of millions of dollars in developing new vaccines, under President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed.

Vaccines usually require at least 10 years of clinical trials to ensure that no detrimental side effects become evident. Operation Warp Speed removed most of the guardrails related to ensuring vaccine safety, and in the name of a global emergency, the green light was given to major international drug companies.

The companies bolted through the open door and by the time of the U.S. presidential election in November 2020, Pfizer announced that they had a “safe and effective” mRNA vaccine. Moderna followed soon after and quickly emergency use authorisation was given. (Note: there has been some suggestion that Pfizer delayed their announcement of the vaccine “success” until after the presidential election so that President Trump wouldn’t get an electoral credit).

As I reviewed hundreds of articles and the many books on COVID-19, I formed the view that there were a range of sinister events that have never received proper evaluation in the mainstream media:

Virus Escape from the Wuhan Wet Food Market. The claims that the coronavirus “escaped” from a wet food market in Wuhan always seemed bogus when gain of function research, funded by the U.S. and carried out down the road at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, had been in progress for some time. A laboratory leak always seemed likely but was derided by the media and even deemed ‘racist”. We now know from leaked emails that key U.S. and U.K scientists promoted the wet market origin when they were aware that this was never likely. Government-orchestrated fear campaigns. A whole propaganda campaign was implemented in the United Kingdom and outlined by Laura Dodsworth in her book: State of Fear: How the U.K. Government weaponised fear during the COVID-19 pandemic. Similar strategies were devised throughout the West and fear was used by governments to suspend normal freedoms. Remarkably enough - the fear campaigns worked and people willingly gave up their freedoms in exchange for government overreach and “protection”. It turns out that the “six foot rule” for social distancing, population lockdowns and mask mandates never had any scientific validity. Mandated vaccinations. The term “Safe and Effective” was used across the world to promote vaccines that were neither safe nor effective. People were assured by such luminaries as Joe Biden that taking the vaccines would halt the spread of disease and all would be well. It turned out that the vaccines were ineffective in halting the spread of COVID-19 and did not even prevent COVID-19 infection. The vaccines had serious health impacts, many of which are still being seen today. People lost their jobs because they refused the inadequately tested new mRNA injections but the fear campaigns by governments were successful in enabling a rise in the power of the administrative state. The effectiveness of the propaganda is evident when I listened to the recent U.S. Senate interrogation of Robert F Kennedy Jnr. Senator Elizabeth Warren demanded that COVID-19 vaccines be available for injection into infants as young as 6 months old, in pharmacies. Mr Kennedy noted that Senator Warren had received more than $800,000 campaign funding from Big Pharma! It is clear that Big Pharma is orchestrating a campaign within the U.S. Congress to have Mr Kennedy removed from his post as U.S. Secretary for Health and Human Services. Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) of the COVID-19 “Vaccines”. Although not spoken about publicly, the use of the then “experimental” mRNA vaccines depended upon section 564 of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. For an EUA there have to be various criteria fulfilled: a public health emergency, life-threatening disease, that it is “reasonable to believe” that the product may work (ie it doesn’t have to be demonstrated that it does work!), the potential benefits outweigh the risks, and “There must be no adequate, approved, and available alternative for the same intended use.” This latter clause, likely indicates why pubic health authorities fought so hard to ensure that no treatments were ever authorised, even though there was strong evidence that a number of treatments, if administered early in the course of the disease, could mitigate the impact and improve recovery.

Somehow, the COVID-19 vaccinations (which more than 90% of Australians received) seem to have induced collective amnesia and most people continue their lives pretending that this shocking event with dramatic government overreach, never happened or will never happen again. However, it is clear that there is a playbook that was very effective in subjugating entire countries and undoubtedly it will be used again, notably with more power being sought by the World Health Organization.

With this background, I came across a new book written by a doctor and virologist who played a key role in the first Trump administration. The doctor is Dr Steven Hatfill and the book is Unmasked: The Painful Truth Behind the COVID-19 Tragedy (see Figure 1).

Unmasked: The Painful Truth Behind the COVID-19 Tragedy

I have spent the past week or two reading Dr Hatfill’s book and I will share some excerpts for Sons of Issachar readers. I advise readers to buy a copy of the book because Dr Hatfill was involved at ground zero of the pandemic in the U.S. He testifies first-hand about the terrible mistakes that were made, and the collusion and cover-up regarding effective treatment strategies that were maligned by the medical establishment. The vilification of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin resulted in these drugs being sidelined and possibly millions of unnecessary deaths.

Figure 1. Book cover for Dr Steven Hatfill’s book Unmasked.

Interestingly, Dr Hatfill provided a prescient warning about weakness in the U.S. government’s pandemic preparedness in his 2019 book: Three Seconds to Midnight. In that book he focused on the deadly influenza outbreak in 1918 and its impact on an unprepared world. He warned about the need for more effective pandemic preparedness.

In the introduction and overview of Unmasked, Dr Hatfill’s experience and impact during COVID-19 in the Trump administration is described as follows (my emphases):

“In February 2020, Dr. Hatfill answered the call to serve in the Executive Office of the President of the United States. There, he fervently advocated for safe and affordable early treatment options, only to be ignored by an incompetent White House Chief of Staff and by Dr. Anthony Fauci. The consequences were dire, as countless lives were lost and more were harmed by inadequately tested mRNA vaccines. In “UNMASKED,”Dr. Steven J. Hatfill exposes the deep-seated governmental corruption and ineptitude spanning multiple Presidential Administrations, shattering the trust in American medicine. Through this gripping narrative, Dr. Hatfill unveils the shocking truth behind the chaos: reckless decisions, disregard for expert advice, and a web of deceit that ensnared those entrusted with public health. As the world grapples with the aftermath, “UNMASKED” becomes a clarion call for accountability.

Hatfill, Steven. Unmasked: The Painful Truth Behind the Covid-19 Tragedy (pp. 2-3). (Function). Kindle Edition.

The Failure of Pandemic Planning - Early Challenges

Unmasked begins in the early 20th century with awareness of the potential use and dangers of biological warfare and the disastrous impact of the 1918 influenza outbreak that first showed up in the U.S. in rural Kansas. After WWII, many countries commenced biological weapons programs and the U.S. even did a range of tests on volunteers under the code name Operation White Coat. The results of this study shocked scientists and demonstrated that a biological attack could decimate populations.

Solutions included establishing an Epidemic Intelligence Service (1951), a Pandemic Plan for Influenza (1957) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, which implemented a crash vaccine program to deal with a 1976 outbreak of swine flu in New Jersey. The program was disastrous and many people were affected by vaccine side effects including the neurological condition Guillain-Barré syndrome (also reported in case studies after COVID-19 vaccination). This showed the dangerous consequences of using improperly tested vaccines.

Dr. Hatfill points out that during the 1990s new diseases emerged seemingly from nowhere, and these were zoonotic ie transferred from animals to humans. He writes:

“Zoonotic diseases have been reported in 18 out of 22 countries in the EMR, often with explosive outbreaks and high fatalities. These have included Ebola, Yellow Fever, Chickungunya, and Rift Valley Fever in outbreaks in Sudan. There have been scattered outbreaks of Congo-Crimean hemorrhagic fever outbreaks throughout the EMR. The factors involved do not include the classical association of new EID outbreaks with "Biodiversity Hotspots." Instead, they appear due to a massively expanded human population in the region, with many people living close to animals, an increasing volume of international trade, and the transboundary mass movement of livestock within the neighboring countries.”

Hatfill, Steven. Unmasked: The Painful Truth Behind the Covid-19 Tragedy (pp. 51-52). (Function). Kindle Edition.

Planning for Infectious Diseases Moves Into High Gear - Failure Is Certain!

The U.S. planners and those in many other countries got to work in the 1990s and a range of plans were developed to beat possible future pandemics or biological warfare attacks. The plans included: The Biological Weapons Improved Response Plan (1998), a Neighborhood Emergency Response Centers (1999) after a biological weapons attack, federal security oversight (a failure), National Pandemic Plan (2005) - funded with federal funds of US$7.1 billion, the National Pandemic Plan for Influenza (2006), Emergency Medical Services Pandemic Guidelines for Statewide Adoption (2006) - remarkably, written by the Department of Transport, the U.S. Pandemic Preparedness and Response Act (2006), and the Pandemic Influenza Preparedness, Response and Recovery Guide for Critical Infrastructure and Key Resources (2006) prepared by the Department of Homeland Security (without any internal infectious disease expertise). Then, many other federal agencies started creating their own plans: eg Health and Human Services created a HHS Health Security National Action Plan.

This list of agencies and plans continued to expand and you can guess that disaster ahead was inevitable. Bureaucratic incompetence and interagency competition facilitated waste and fraud. It is estimated that the Department of Homeland Security oversaw at least U.S.$2 billion in waste and fraud and $15 billion in failed contracts. Not surprisingly, when the threat of Ebola came to the U.S. in 2013, only good fortune prevented a major catastrophe. This was despite the billions of dollars that had been spent in pandemic preparedness planning.

To the bureaucrats, what was clear was that they needed yet another government planning document, and so the The Pandemic Playbook (2016) was printed. Dr Hatfill’s assessment was that the playbook (only 69 pages) was “…general, failed to define the significant problems in pandemic disease, …and did not offer any solutions”.

Not surprisingly, the bureaucrats responded with yet another plan! There was Biological Incident Annex to the Response and Recovery Federal Interagency Operational Plans (2017). The CDC also prepared a new plan: Pandemic Crisis Action Plan (2018). Dr Hatfill also believes that John Bolton, who knew nothing about infectious disease, and decided to completely restructure planning at the National Security Plan, “single-handedly destroyed U.S. pandemic preparedness”.

With the arrival of COVID-19 and the Biden administration in 2021, the response was a plethora of new planning documents (Figure 2):

Figure 2. Some of the planning documents outlined in Dr Hatfill’s book, Unmasked.

Dr Hatfill writes:

“There was a lack of authority to coordinate government operations in a pandemic. Two months later, leaked Chinese government memos and other indirect medical intelligence reinforced the suspicion that something severe was occurring in the Chinese city of Wuhan in September 2019. When COVID-19 arrived in the US in 2019, the Obama-era NSC Playbook for Early Response to High-Consequence Infectious Disease would prove itself worthless.”

Hatfill, Steven. Unmasked: The Painful Truth Behind the Covid-19 Tragedy (p. 91). (Function). Kindle Edition.

COVID-19 Arrives - Disaster In Response is Inevitable

Dr Hatfill devotes a substantial part of his book to details about what happened when COVID-19 arrived in the U.S. He was involved from early 2020 working in the office of Dr Peter Navarro, who at that stage was President Trump’s Coordinator for the Defense Production Act. Previously Dr Hatfill was Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy and he became a White House advisor on COVID-19 in early 2020.

Drs Navarro and Hatfill promoted the early treatment of COVID-19 with hydroxychloroquine which had been shown in laboratory studies and then research in clinical patients in South Korea and France, to be effective. Dr Navarro was instrumental in acquiring 62 million tablets of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for the national stockpile. However, both Navarro and Hatfill ran into the road block of Dr Anthony Fauci. Fauci was Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and had been in the position for most of his professional life, starting at the post in 1984. He had acquired immense power over health funding decisions and loved the limelight.

Dr Hatfill outlines the sequence of events and the competing objectives of those in the Trump administration. The terrible part of the story is how Dr Fauci, who was omnipresent in the media, was able to prevent the use of the effective drugs hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin as early treatments for COVID-19.

An Aside -The Shocking Story of Victorian Doctor - Mark Hobart

As an aside, I have provided some details below about an Australian doctor, Dr Mark Hobart, who tried to buck the government system and look after patients, according to his own evaluation of the medical data.

Such was the power of the narrative of the “danger” of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin in Australia that doctors who prescribed these drugs had their medical registration removed. One prominent doctor who was prescribing ivermectin, Dr Mark Hobart, had his medical practice in Melbourne raided in November 2021 by the Victorian Heath Department and medical records removed. He was subsequently suspended from practising medicine and his practice, effectively closed down. The stress from the practice suspension took its toll and Dr Hobart subsequently suffered a heart attack and a stroke.

Other Australian doctors received the message loud and clear and most fell into line and followed the Australian government recommendations. It was a shocking abuse of power by the authorities and various Australian High Courts refused to hear Dr Hobart’s appeals. I believe that it is one of the most shocking stories of government overreach in Australia’s medical history.

Back to the Main Story

With hydroxychloroquine, scientific studies that administered toxic doses of the drug were used to condemn its use. This was despite this medication having a long-term history of safety and it was the same with ivermectin.

A fake study was even published in the Lancet medical journal (Title: Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without a macrolide for treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis) and then quietly removed months later when it was clear that the data could not be verified. The reviewers should have been suspicious from the start because the paper claimed to have observed 96,000 hospitalised patients.

However, the fact that the Lancet paper had fraudulent data was forgotten and the paper spelled the death knell for hydroxychloroquine preventative therapy. The paper gained traction because it supported the bias of the mainstream medical establishment and the pharmaceutical companies. The authorities appeared willing to go to any length required to ensure that no treatments could be registered and therefore could interfere with the EUA for the vaccines where hundreds of millions of dollars had been invested.

Government Controls the Narrative and Silences Dissenting Medical Voices

Dr Hatfill provides a detailed time line of events between February and April 2025 and shows the chaos that erupted within various federal government agencies. A key part of the story is with the Biden administration coming to power in 2021, dissenting opinions were vilified and government responses in the West amplified by a range of media organisations, led by the BBC, and designated the Trusted News Initiative. In effect, this initiative was designed to amplify only messages of the World Health Organization and government departments of health. It was effective, and government funded groups like the Australian Broadcasting Corporation only provided information about COVID-19 and associated vaccines that were consistent with information provided by public health bureaucrats.

Of course, you can’t fool all of he people all of the time and so internationally the mainstream media has lost public confidence. Faith in the COVID-19 vaccines also fell and most people have not taken more than 2 injections. Unfortunately, many older people followed the advice of their doctors and there have been severe adverse health effects as reported in VAERS.

Dr Hatfill also notes the hidden censorship of the U.S. government in relation to its collusion with social media groups. He writes:

“It is now well documented that Facebook sent written documents to the CDC affirming that under CDC directions, it had banned more than 16 million pieces of content containing individual opinions or information on COVID-19 and the mRNA vaccines that the Biden-Harris Administration wanted suppressed. These actions seem well beyond the NSC's mandate of advising the President, and they seem more like they were trying to take an actual operational role in pandemic management. Released documents also reveal that the CDC was collaborating with the WHO, UNICEF, and Mafindo, a fact-checking third party based in Indonesia funded by Google. During a February 2023 House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing about Twitter's policy of censoring and de-platforming individuals on its social media platform, Ms. Vijaya Gadde, the former general counsel and head of legal policy at Twitter, admitted under questioning that no one at the company had the professional medical standing to accurately assess claims about COVID-mitigation strategies…”

Hatfill, Steven. Unmasked: The Painful Truth Behind the Covid-19 Tragedy (pp. 139-140). (Function). Kindle Edition.

Conclusions

Unmasked outlines in detail the many U.S. government policy failures associated with COVID-19 and the damage caused by the notorious Dr Fauci. In fact, he was so notorious that Joe Biden provided him with a presidential pardon in 2025 without him ever being charged with anything. Clearly, senior Biden officials knew Fauci would be a target for the incoming Trump 2.0 administration.

Dr Hatfill has a large section of his book titled: Corruption, Fraud and Cover-Up. He details the many failures of various government agencies included the famed CDC. The mRNA vaccines were given an EUA without adequate testing and the data in the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System that indicated serious side effects from the vaccines, including death, were ignored.

We must not just go - “ho-hum, just a bureaucratic mistake” because the story of Unmasked indicates that there was a conspiracy against us and demonstrates the power of Big Pharma and the overreach of government, if permitted. We should demand accountability from those that were in power, as vaccine schedules have been quietly amended and information that was classified as “misinformation” or “disinformation”, is now widely accepted.

The model for government control was so successful, it will be used again. Readers - beware of another declaration of a pandemic, the need for lockdowns and mandated vaccines. Your own health and welfare depend on your skepticism.

I will conclude with some important information drawing together results of studies on hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19. Dr Hatfill provides a couple of interesting graphics in his book that summarise data from many studies in relation to hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and ivermectin for the early treatment of COVID-19.

Figure 3. Combined data from 367 studies assessing hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for treating COVID-19. From Unmasked.

Figure 4. Combined data from 93 studies assessing hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for treating COVID-19. From Unmasked.