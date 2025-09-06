Sons of Issachar Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sigmund Taubert's avatar
Sigmund Taubert
5d

Thank you Reuben for a comprehensive review of Unmasked. So many books now published on this disaster which is ongoing. Yet the resistance to an inquiry in Australia continues.

I wrote a song reflecting the lie

And posted it on my Sing for Australia YouTube channel. YouTube deleted my channel whim two days of posting.

Temporary link here

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aPgA6kCdRjWVB1xEjSJhonZ-kskSnHFY/view?usp=drivesdk

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Reuben J Rose
Tanja Boness's avatar
Tanja Boness
6d

Thank you, Reuben for keeping this conversation alive, which is not only necessary — it’s urgent. Thank you for continuing to shine a light where so many have chosen willful amnesia.

We are alarmingly quick to forget. Not only the preventable deaths, the silenced voices, the devastating impact on livelihoods and mental health — but also the unprecedented experiment in mass compliance. What was once framed as a temporary emergency is now being codified into permanence, with digital currencies, digital IDs, and centralised control being quietly positioned as our new normal.

What’s most chilling is not only that it happened — but how easily it could happen again. The playbook is written, tested, and terrifyingly effective.

So yes, let’s not stop asking questions. Let’s not make peace with selective memory. And let’s not confuse silence with safety.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Reuben J Rose
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Reuben Rose
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture