President Trump has a colourful turn of phrase, and even his threats can be memorable. In a Truth Social post, he described Iran as the “loser of the Middle East” (mind you - there may be no winners!). He has told the Iranian leaders that if they lay down their weapons, they can have “complete immunity, or, in the alternative, face certain death”.

This is clear communication! If I were an Iranian leader, I think I’d take “complete immunity” over “certain death”. I don’t think that there has ever been a leader like President Trump, who evokes both love and hate and communicates in such unconventional language.

In the case of Iran, since the initial strikes on Ayatollah Khamenei’s compound, there has been voluminous analysis of military options, missile stockpiles, and comparisons of relative materiel. However, one dimension of the conflict that most commentators have ignored is the spiritual one: for Shi’ite leaders, “certain death” may have more appeal than “complete immunity”. To understand why such a threat may not have the deterrent effect Western strategists assume, we need to recognise that the Iranian revolutionary worldview is shaped by powerful religious ideas about martyrdom, apocalyptic conflict, and the eventual return of the Mahdi.

Beneath the surface of the unfolding Iran–Israel–U.S. war lies a deeper story: this conflict is not merely about nuclear enrichment, strategic deterrence, or regional power. It is also profoundly religious in character. Iran’s revolutionary regime openly frames its mission in eschatological terms, Israel’s identity is rooted in covenantal history, and American leaders increasingly give interviews that echo the language of providence and judgment.

When President Trump speaks of surrender or annihilation, he is not only issuing political threats; he is echoing themes as old as the prophets — the language of repentance, judgment, and the fate of nations. President Trump says Iran is being “beat to hell” - and there is more to this reference than may be first evident.

Historical Biblical Links to the Current Conflict

Throughout history many commentators have attempted to interpret current events through the lens of biblical history. One modern voice who has done this extensively is Messianic rabbi Jonathan Cahn.

Jonathan Cahn has a fascinating video (see below) that links the downfall of Ayatollah Khamanei with the time of Moses in ancient Israel, the Amalekites who attacked the children of Israel on the exodus from Egypt, and subsequently in ancient Persia (modern Iran), the link to Haman, the evil right hand man of the Persian king, outlined in the biblical book of Esther.

Rabbi Cahn has a reputation, over the last 20 years, for linking significant modern events to ancient biblical history and demonstrating that God Himself sets the times and seasons. Jonathan Cahn’s writings and books have helped me refocus on the significance of the signs of the times and the importance of the Middle East as a region to study and understand. At the heart of the current challenges, is enmity towards the Jewish people, which goes back to the time of ancient Egypt and is a direct result of God’s favour toward the “children of Israel” and the significance of Israel in God’s bigger plan.

The Spiritual Battle

It is always difficult, in a particular time or season, to see the bigger picture of the often hidden spiritual battle that unfolds day by day. The great apostle Paul wrote about this almost two thousand years ago:

“For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.” — Ephesians 6:12 (NKJV)

Paul’s words remind us that history may unfold on two levels at once — the visible struggles of nations and the unseen spiritual forces that shape them.

The attack against Iran by the U.S. and Israel has at its foundation, the battle between good and evil that has been a theme of history since the time of the Garden of Eden. The biblical story, at its core, is about God’s plan to redeem His creation with the eventual restoration of all things.

The biblical narrative takes us through many meanderings from the story of Abraham, the friend of God, and his family - through to Jesus and His life, death and resurrection and His promised return. A series of shocking events will precede His return, followed by an era of restoration and peace. Jesus’ followers have been examining likely dates for His return for almost 2,000 years.

Jesus provided some information about what would happen before His return when just before His death, he forecast the destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem. Such an event would have been unimaginable to his followers.

Over the centuries, scholars have pored over these words and also other biblical texts such as the books of Daniel and Revelation in vain attempts to determine the exact date of Jesus’ return. Entire denominations have been formed with the main focus being when Jesus would return. All have been wrong. Dates are impossible to forecast but we do have information about the times and the seasons that precede His return.

Jesus spoke about the end times toward the end of his earthly ministry, and probably the most well known is in the Book of Matthew (Matthew 24), where Jesus said:

”Take heed that no one deceives you. 5 For many will come in My name, saying, ‘I am the Christ,’ and will deceive many. 6 And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not troubled; for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. 7 For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. And there will be famines, pestilences, and earthquakes in various places. 8 All these are the beginning of sorrows. 9 “Then they will deliver you up to tribulation and kill you, and you will be hated by all nations for My name’s sake. 10 And then many will be offended, will betray one another, and will hate one another. 11 Then many false prophets will rise up and deceive many. 12 And because lawlessness will abound, the love of many will grow cold. 13 But he who endures to the end shall be saved. 14 And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in all the world as a witness to all the nations, and then the end will come.”

Paul’s words remind us that behind the visible conflicts between nations there may be deeper spiritual forces at work.

I won’t attempt to cover the interpretation of this passage, and similar ones in the books of Luke and Mark but the big picture is that:

Deception will be a major problem - deception often involves the mixture of truth and lies; There will be wars between the nations; Believers in Jesus will be hated and seen as the cause of the troubles; There will be lawlessness - meaning laws that are against God’s laws; The Gospel of the Kingdom will be preached to all the world. Then the end will come.

There is probably nothing in the current conflict to make it more prominent as an indication of a final eschatology but amidst the geostrategic machinations where the U.S. has brought overwhelming military force, the spiritual battle is between the worldview shaped by Judeo-Christian civilisation and the revolutionary Islamic ideology of the Iranian regime.

The Shi’ite theocracy that Israel and the U.S. is attempting to destroy believes in bringing into being a “final conflict”, a global war that would see the return of the Mahdi - “the Guided One”. Like the choice spoken of by President Trump to current Iranian leaders, the Mahdi would provide a choice: convert to Islam or die. This belief is foundational to Shi’ite Islam and the then Iranian President Ahmadinejad made reference to the Mahdi in his speech to the U.N. in September 2012:

“God Almighty has promised us a man of kindness, a man who loves people and loves absolute justice, a man who is a perfect human being and is named Imam Al-Mahdi, a man who will come in the company of Jesus Christ and the righteous.”

President Ahmadinejad made no reference to the life-or-death choice to be offered for those who do not wish to convert to Islam but that is the choice to be offered. Even the U.N. may have had some issues if President Ahmadinejad had made this choice clear.

The ideology of the Islamic Republic did not begin with President Ahmadinejad. It traces back to the founding leader of the revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who openly declared the global ambition of the movement:

“We shall export our revolution to the whole world. Until the cry ‘There is no god but Allah’ resounds over the whole world, there will be struggle.”

This is at the heart of the spiritual battle taking place in the Middle East right now and the commitment by Shi’ite leaders to an apocalyptic end to bring about the return of the Mahdi may not have been central in thinking by the U.S. and Israeli military planners.

So - we live in interesting times and despite all the planning, the law of unintended consequences now comes into play. It has been reported for example that U.S. military planners had not considered that Iran would attack other Muslim states in the Gulf.

Sons of Issachar readers may find a few additional articles and podcasts that I have referenced below helpful in considering and understanding the current conflict.

Water and the Iran War

Sam Faddis, is a former CIA Operations Officer, who writes a substack that is well worth a subscription. In the last 24 hours he was written an article about the significance of water in the Middle East and the dependence of Gulf states on desalination plants for their water.

“We are talking about 100 million people. Kuwait gets ninety percent of its drinking water from desalination. Oman eighty-six percent. Saudi Arabia seventy percent. Without these plants, these nations would become uninhabitable within days. On March 2, Iranian missile debris struck a power station in Fujairah in the UAE that feeds one of the world’s largest desalination facilities. Interceptor fragments also started a fire at Kuwait’s Doha West power and water desalination complex. Since then, we have moved to an entirely new phase. The Iranians, who claim we struck a desalination plant in their country first, have now moved to directly targeting desalination plants in Gulf nations. A desalination plant in Bahrain was struck yesterday. Bahraini authorities admit “material damage” but claim there will be no disruption from the attack. It remains to be seen how true that is. This is only the beginning. The locations of every plant in the Gulf are well known. You can pinpoint them on your laptop using Google Earth. There is no hiding them….. “The restraint is over. The precedent, real or fabricated, is set. And the hundred million people whose survival depends on desalination plants within range of Iranian missiles are now living inside the targeting envelope of a doctrine that just lost its last constraint.”

Mr Faddis has drawn attention the fact that there is not just oil at stake in this war but water could be the limiting factor as Iran seeks to turn its Gulf neighbours against the U.S.

Burning Fuel Depots

Various reports have been in the news about acid rain from burning oil depots in Iran. Jeff Childers writes a substack titled “Coffee and COVID” and I have included a link below to his latest post:

Here is an extract from his section on the attacks on oil depots:

“Last night, coalition forces mostly destroyed Tondgouyan Oil Refinery (located south of Tehran) and multiple storage depots. Towers of incandescent flame turned night into day, and giant plumes of thick, black smoke blackened the capital’s skyline. “The attacks,” the Times noted, “appeared to be the first targeting energy infrastructure since the joint U.S.-Israeli air war on Iran began last weekend.” What the Times was trying to say was that the strike crossed an invisible red line, because the longstanding gentleman’s agreement for making war in the Middle East has always been don’t touch the oil. For decades, there’s been a tacit understanding among all major players in the Middle East —including the US and Israel— that oil infrastructure is off-limits in military conflicts. Not because anyone signed a treaty, but because everyone understood that hitting oil facilities was mutually assured economic destruction. Oil prices spike, stock markets plunge, and the attacking country gets blamed for wrecking the economy.”

Mr Childers provides a good summary of what has occurred in the first 8 days of the war and a perspective that I found helpful:

“Iran is a burning country whose Supreme Leader is dead, whose military is openly ignoring its civilian government, whose navy has been sunk, whose allies are fleeing like rats off a torpedoed destroyer, and whose only remaining asset —Kharg Island— looks likely to be seized by US special forces. That’s not “winning strategically.” That’s a regime in free fall watching its final friends heading for the exits. What looks like reckless escalation is actually a four-dimensional squeeze, and every piece was in position before the first Tomahawk hit Tondgouyan:

The IRGC is being financially strangled. Its domestic refinery is destroyed, its revenue sources are cut, and its soldiers were offered amnesty to surrender.

Russia is being peeled away from Iran with an offer Moscow can’t refuse— hundreds of millions of barrels of unsanctioned oil revenue, plus a path to end its economic isolation.

China is watching all three of its discount oil suppliers —Venezuela, Iran, and soon maybe Russia— disappear or reprice simultaneously, as tariffs bite from the other direction. Without oil, it can’t even think about invading Taiwan.\

And Kharg Island —Iran’s crown jewel— sits there undestroyed, waiting to be captured. A seized terminal is worth infinitely more than a bombed one.

As for oil prices, why wouldn’t they stabilize? The Administration is already turning the valves. Secretary Bessent explained it on Friday. Russian oil floods back onto world markets, Saudi spare capacity kicks in, and the US remains the world’s largest producer. Like Trump said, the spike will be temporary. But the strategic realignment will be permanent. The people freaking out are making the oldest mistake in the Trump playbook: they’re confusing the appearance of chaos with actual chaos. They said the same thing about tariffs. They said it about the Abraham Accords. They said it when Trump walked across the DMZ to shake Kim Jong-un’s hand. Every single time, the “experts” saw madness, and every single time, later events showed the method underneath.”

The Last War That the U.S. is Likely to Fight in the Middle East?

The final resource that I thought my readers would appreciate is an interview on the Americano podcast, where Daniel McCarthy from the Heritage Foundation is interviewed by the Spectator U.S. editor, Freddy Gray. Mr McCarthy provides a big picture view of the conflict and the role of neoconservatism. The title above is taken from the first paragraph of his associated article in the Spectator magazine, where Mr McCarthy writes:

”Win or lose, Donald Trump has begun the last war the United States is ever likely to fight in the Middle East. That might sound wildly optimistic, but what it really means is that war with Iran has been decades in the making. If the mission succeeds, it will mark the end of an era. And if it fails, this war will have exhausted what’s left of America’s willingness to remake the region by force.”

Conclusions

President Trump is often underestimated and for all that his critics believe that he has just an idiosyncratic and chaotic approach to international affairs, there may be a clever plan in place that no one knows about. Most wars, like the attack on Iran, are planned to only last weeks or months. In almost every case, they spiral out of control.

In the current war with Iran, the practical military challenges have been well recognised but not the spiritual dimension that is seldom considered by the usual pundits. For those who take the biblical narrative seriously, this should not be surprising. The Bible repeatedly teaches that the conflicts of nations are only the visible surface of a much deeper spiritual struggle unfolding through history.

At some time in the future, the antichrist will take control of the world — a figure of dazzling capability and charisma who will appear to bring peace to the Middle East for a short period. Then there will be trouble like never before as we face the final period of history. This looks unlikely any time soon but the signs will be clear: a global leader who brings about peace in the Middle East and a rebuilt temple in Jerusalem.

This week’s newsletter has attempted to outline some the signs of the times and their spiritual significance that may help Sons of Issachar readers discern the deeper currents shaping our world. The challenge for believers is not to predict the exact timetable of history, but to understand the times in which we live — just as the sons of Issachar were praised for doing many centuries ago.

“…the sons of Issachar who had understanding of the times…” (1 Chronicles 12:32).

History often appears chaotic in the moment, but the sons of Issachar remind us that the times can still be understood (even if dimly).