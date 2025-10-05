The White House Faith Office

Just a few weeks after President Trump’s 2025 inauguration, he signed an Executive Order to establish The White House Faith Office. The idea of a White House Faith Office seems to have originated with President George W Bush who signed an Executive Order to created a White House Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives (OFBCI) in January 2001.

President Trump’s The Executive Order to establish a White House Faith Office is quite detailed (see this link) and I’ll highlight a few of the major items from the Executive Order below. Clearly, the idea of a Faith Office had been in the planning process for quite some time. The reason for establishing the Faith Office is:

“…to assist faith-based entities, community organizations, and houses of worship in their efforts to strengthen American families, promote work and self-sufficiency, and protect religious liberty”. This will be done via:

Funding - “The executive branch wants faith-based entities, community organizations, and houses of worship, to the fullest extent permitted by law, to compete on a level playing field for grants, contracts, programs, and other Federal funding opportunities .”

Administrative changes - amendments to various Executive Orders implemented between 2001 and 2010 that relate to faith-based initiatives of the White House.

White House Faith Office accountability - is directly under the executive office of the president. It will have, “ lead responsibility in the executive branch to empower faith-based entities, community organizations, and houses of worship to serve families and communities .”

Consultation and focus of activity - the Executive Order requires the Faith Office to: “consult with and seek information from experts and various faith and community leaders …, including those from outside the Federal Government and those from State, local, and Tribal governments. These experts and leaders shall be identified based on their expertise …., including protecting women and children; strengthening marriage and family; lifting up individuals through work and self-sufficiency, defending religious liberty; combatting anti-Semitic, anti-Christian, and additional forms of anti-religious bias; promoting foster care and adoption programs in partnership with faith-based entities; providing wholesome and effective education; preventing and reducing crime and facilitating prisoner reentry; promoting recovery from substance use disorder; and fostering flourishing minds .” There is almost no area of activity that the Faith Office doesn’t cover!

Policy changes - the Faith Office will recommend policy changes to the president to the administration’s policy agenda related to “faith-based entities, community organizations and houses of worship”.

Meetings and training - convene meetings with faith leaders, training concerning religious exemptions, and working with the public and private sector.

Legal issues - working in conjunction with the Attorney General to ensure that religious liberty is protected.

Centers of Faith - are suddenly mentioned in the Executive Order and it appears that each government agency will have a Center of Faith to “assist the Faith Office”.

The White House Faith Office hasn’t received a lot of attention and I was surprised to find how far-reaching were the office’s responsibilities and the lack of any definition of faith. The assumption seems to be that all faith is good and that all faiths are equal. Of course. there is a constitutional impediment for promoting one faith above another but by definition, all faiths cannot be equal because most are mutually exclusive.

The terminology used repeatedly throughout the Executive Order is: “faith-based entities, community organizations, and houses of worship” to serve families and communities.” It’s difficult to know what the President has in mind but I don’t think it involves support for the Islamists, ISIS or Hamas, even though these are “faith-based organizations”.

U.S. Christian leaders have been buoyed by the establishment of the White House Faith Office but there seems to be an assumption that all faiths are equal and that the White House Faith Office means all types of organized religion. Perhaps this includes satanism?

I am concerned about the Faith Office and the potential it has to go off on a wrong tangent. There is a potential for this office, which has great influence with President Trump, to try to bring about a one world religion, in the name of world peace!

Fortunately, we were warned about this a few thousand years ago in the books of Daniel and Revelation. However, despite the warning, such is the power of deception that we could all walk into a trap. It is interesting to note the way we are being maneuvered by governments into trading surveillance for convenience.

A universal religion could be the “solution” to achieve world peace, and there are indicators of the significance of this strategy, when examining documents from the United Nations and the World Economic Forum to the newly-established White House Faith Office.

Paula White-Cain Appointed as Senior Advisor to the White House Faith Office

As soon as the Faith Office was established by the White House, it was announced that Paula White-Cain would be appointed to run it as a “Senior Advisor” and “Special Government Employee”. A Special Government Employee is a formal category created under 18 U.S.C. § 202 to allow people to work for the government in a temporary or advisory role while continuing other employment. This was the designation under which Elon Musk ran DOGE. A Special Government Employee typically is appointed for no more than 130 days of service in a 365-day period.

Paula White-Cain usually uses the simplified name, Paula White. She has been married three times, most recently to Jonathan Cain, the keyboardist and songwriter for the rock group Journey. White is a somewhat controversial figure, being linked to prosperity theology and having had some association with the “Moonies” cult in South Korea (more details below).

Christianity Today describes Ms White’s faith journey as follows:

“A neighbor in her trailer park led her to Christ, then White-Cain married Randy White, a Pentecostal preacher. The newlyweds scraped together enough resources to start a church in Tampa, Florida, that eventually became Without Walls International Church. They divorced in 2007, just before a Senate Finance Committee investigation found they had spent tax-exempt donations on a lavish mansion, a private jet, and exorbitant salaries for family members….”

In the early 2000s, she launched her show Paula White Today, and by 2006, she appeared on a half-dozen stations including Trinity Broadcasting Network and Daystar. During that time, Donald Trump saw her on TV and invited her to a meeting at Trump Tower. It is reported that Ms White has had a 24 year relationship with Donald Trump and his family. Clearly, she has had great influence in the Trump orbit and in a recent article with the Christian Broadcasting Network it was reported that Ms White said: “God saved him”.

Christianity Today described Ms White as the “Oprah of the evangelical world” and writes that in her ministry she: “platforms wellness experts, instructs followers on weight loss (repent and stop eating sugar), and offers beauty tips.” It seems that she has a holistic approach to faith!

Trump Tells White She Has the “It” Factor

“So, he calls me up, I get on the phone, he says, ‘You’ve got the ‘it’ factor,’” she recalled. “I said, ‘Oh, sir, we call that the anointing.’” Trump then referenced a series White-Cain had preached at her church, showcasing he was familiar with her pastoral work. After that call, the two met in New York, and a friendship subsequently bloomed. Over the years, White-Cain said she came to make a commitment to “never take a dime from him.” She continues this tradition in her White House role, where she said she declines to take a salary. “I’ve kept that covenant with God,” White-Cain said. “I’ve never received a dime from President Trump. I won’t take a penny here … because it’s connected to President Trump.” Years before Trump’s 2016 presidential victory, he spoke with White-Cain and told her he wasn’t a fan of how the country was moving. “And he said, ‘I’m thinking about running for president. What do you think?’” she recalled. “I told him what I thought, and he turns around and goes, ‘What is God saying?’” White-Cain told Trump she would need to take it to prayer, and she brought 30 pastors to Trump Tower in New York City, where they prayed for six and a half hours. Trump would come in and out of the meeting throughout the day and ponder what the Lord was telling the group. “I looked at him … and I said, ‘Sir, you’re gonna be president, but I hate the price you’re gonna pay,’” she said, citing some of the political issues that have unfolded in recent years, including impeachments, claims of Russian interference and what supporters of the president have called “lawfare.” But White-Cain said the attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvannia, last year was the toughest price she believes Trump encountered. The presidential advisor became emotional as she recounted where she was when she heard Trump had been shot. “I just said, ‘We’ve gotta pray,’” she said. “No one knew what was happening — if he was dead, if he was alive.” White-Cain made phone calls to check on what was happening in real time, as the event had clearly had a profound impact on her. She was relieved when she learned he survived. Ultimately, White-Cain believes the attempted assassination has had a deep impact on the president as well. “He knows without a shadow of a doubt that God saved him and believes, like I do, that God saved him for a purpose and that he is now fulfilling that purpose,” she said.”

I found this a fascinating insight into President Trump’s journey of faith and the concept of God saving Trump for His purpose. Certainly, President Trump has stepped up several gears since the start of his second term and is juggling many complicated balls: shutting down illegal immigration, changing the economy and bringing back manufacturing, reforming education and the military, getting rid of “woke” in government entities, taking over Canada and Greenland, “drill baby drill” - and on the side - bringing about world peace!

The Trump Show brings about new surprises each week and this week it was the potential Israel and Hamas peace agreement. Is Trump a force for good or the antichrist? Time will tell but there never has been a U.S. president who has attempted a takeover of almost every government institution and has hit the ground at such a frenetic pace. You can imagine that it must be having an impact on his health but perhaps his cheeseburger diet is sustaining him.

President Trump grew up under the tutelage of Norman Vincent Peale, the famous New York Presbyterian pastor who authored the best-selling book: The Power of Positive Thinking. You can see that President Trump has taken up this philosophy with a vengeance! Any bloke who has enough chutzpah to even think that they can solve the Gaza crisis has cornered the market in positive thinking.

Undoubtedly, Paula White as the most consequential person in the Office of Faith is very influential with President Trump but it does seem as though Ms White may be promoting a multi-faith agenda. The Faith Office could be like a Trojan horse and may lead directly or indirectly to a One World religion, which already has gained some credence via the Abraham Accords. I wrote about these issues a few months ago and have included a link below:

The Spiritual World and The Globalist Agenda Reuben J Rose · Jun 7 Many people think that there could be a spiritual world but a direct encounter is rare for most. It is easier to believe that as we go about our daily activities that the physical world - what we can touch, see, smell and hear - is all that is important. Read full story

Links Between the White House Faith Office and The World Peace Movement (South Korean Unification Church)

The Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (FFWPU) was originally founded in 1954 by Sun Myung Moon in Seoul, South Korea, as the Holy Spirit Association for the Unification of World Christianity (HSA-UWC). It is more widely known as the Unification Movement and after Mr Moon’s death in 2012, his wife Hak Ja Han Moon (often referred to as “Mother Moon”) became the leader.

While this movement may seem distant from Washington, it has recently intersected with the U.S. government through the leadership of Paula White, head of the White House Faith Office.

Paula White from the White House Faith Office seems to have close links to “Mother Moon” and in 2021 she attended the Cheongshim World Peace Center (see Figure 1 below) interfaith rally for world peace in South Korea where she is reported by Faithfully magazine in December 2021 to have called “Mother Moon”:

“…a jewel from God” during an event described by organizers as the “likely the largest and most diverse interfaith gathering ever” on December 5 in South Korea. “I want to take a moment and honor as well as encourage Mother Moon for her great work as a spiritual leader who loves the Lord and seeks to carry out and to comfort the heart of God in all the areas of conflict in the world,”

Ms White has spoken a number of times about “Mother Moon” and lauded her in an address to the Universal Peace Summit for:

“her great work as a spiritual leader and as the Mother of Peace who loves the Lord and seeks to bring comfort to God’s heart and to all those that are under duress and distress around the world.”

These statements, documented in Universal Peace Foundation archives, indicate a degree of theological sympathy that extends beyond routine interfaith courtesy.

Figure 1. Inside the Cheongshim World Peace Center in South Korea. Source

Sun Myung Moon and Hak Ja Han Moon also founded the Universal Peace Federation in 2005 in New York. A communication arm was also established: The Washington Times .

The Universal Peace Federation (UPF) seems very influential and the Unification Church and UPF have cornered the market for interfaith meetings and promotion of world peace (Figure 2). Its true financial reach is opaque, though credible reports suggest assets and expenditures in the billions.

The UPF functions not only as a religious NGO but as a diplomatic platform hosting heads of state, clergy, and media affiliates such as The Washington Times.

Figure 2. Photo from 2025 Universal Peace Federation conference for interfaith leaders. Source.

The group’s foundational philosophy is based on The Divine Principle, a text written by Sun Myung Moon. In summary, Mr Moon’s ideas include:

God’s Ideal of the Family : God’s purpose is fulfilled through ideal families embodying true love.

The Fall : Adam and Eve’s fall was both spiritual and physical (involving sexual sin).

Restoration / Indemnity: History is a process of restoration, requiring humanity to make conditions of indemnity (sacrificial efforts to repair wrongs).

The Unification Church believes that Jesus came as the Messiah but was crucified before fulfilling his intended mission of establishing a perfect family and kingdom on earth. A “Second Advent” Messiah would come to complete this mission - and Sun Myung Moon is that person!

Such doctrines place the movement outside mainstream Christianity, yet they have proven remarkably effective in mobilizing a disciplined global network.

A key tenet of the Unification Church is that marriage is sacred, and the Blessing Ceremony (mass weddings involving tens of thousands of couples) allows couples to join God’s “true family” lineage. It is certainly big and beats Las Vegas by a long way!

Figure 3. Unification Church mass wedding ceremony in South Korea. Source.

Followers believe Sun Myung Moon was chosen by God to be the Second Advent of Christ. His marriage to Hak Ja Han (“True Mother”) established the position of “True Parents”, seen as the spiritual parents of humankind. Through them, fallen humanity can be “reborn” into God’s sinless lineage. Families, not individuals, are the basic unit of salvation and peace.

In September 2025, “Mother Moon” was arrested in Seoul in connection with alleged bribery involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee and a South Korean lawmaker. Prosecutors say she is accused of directing church officials to provide luxury gifts (Chanel bags, diamonds) to influence political favor. She has denied wrongdoing.

The Unification Church and the Universal Peace Federation are big and there are direct links via Paula White to the White House Faith Office.

What Has the White House Faith Office Been Doing?

The White House Faith Office has been busy and it has been reported in Christianity Today that the office has hosted more than 1,000 faith leaders in the fist 100 days of the Trump presidency.

One of the early Executive Orders (6 February 2025) was one for Eradicating Christian Bias. The Executive Order seems to have been a direct response to the Biden administration’s targeting of Christians. The Executive Order states:

“the previous Administration engaged in an egregious pattern of targeting peaceful Christians, while ignoring violent, anti-Christian offenses. The Biden Department of Justice sought to squelch faith in the public square by bringing Federal criminal charges and obtaining in numerous cases multi-year prison sentences against nearly two dozen peaceful pro-life Christians for praying and demonstrating outside abortion facilities….”

In May this year, a Religious Liberty Commission was established. This Executive Order states:

“It shall be the policy of the executive branch to vigorously enforce the historic and robust protections for religious liberty enshrined in Federal law. The Founders envisioned a Nation in which religious voices and views are integral to a vibrant public square and human flourishing and in which religious people and institutions are free to practice their faith without fear of discrimination or hostility from the Government….”

The Religious Liberty Commission is based in the U.S. Justice Department has thirteen commissioners as well as an Advisory Board of Religious Leaders, an Advisory Board of Legal Experts, and an Advisory Board of Lay Leaders. In total, there are 42 people involved in the four groups

The Religious Liberty Commission

The Commission has a number of luminaries and I have included edited details below, taken from the White House website.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (Chair)

Dan Patrick was first elected Lt. Governor of Texas in 2014 and then re-elected in 2018 and 2022. He previously spent over 40 years in the media as a television anchor, conservative talk show host, and successful radio station owner. Lt. Governor Patrick led the Texas Senate in passing legislation to end the teaching of critical race theory in public schools, abolish DEI practices in our universities, place “In God We Trust” in the Texas Senate, and add “Under God” to the state pledge of allegiance.

Dr. Ben Carson (Vice Chair)

Rising from poverty to become one of the most renowned pediatric neurosurgeons in the world, Dr. Ben Carson served as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development during the first Trump Administration. Dr. Carson is the founder of the American Cornerstone Institute. His most recent book, The Perilous Fight, outlines what needs to be done to restore the foundations of family in America.

Ryan T. Anderson

Ryan Anderson, Ph.D., is the President of the Ethics and Public Policy Center. He is the author or co-author of five books, including several related to religious liberty. ..In addition to leading the Ethics and Public Policy Center, Anderson serves as the John Paul II Teaching Fellow in Social Thought at the University of Dallas.

Bishop Robert Barron

Author, speaker, and theologian, Bishop Robert Barron reaches millions of people around the world through his Word on Fire ministry, a Catholic media nonprofit that produces podcasts, videos, books, articles, and Gospel meditations.

Carrie Prejean Boller

Former Miss California USA and Miss USA first runner-up in 2009, Boller is the author of Still Standing: The Untold Story of My Fight Against Gossip, Hate, and Political Attacks.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan

Cardinal Timothy Dolan is the Archbishop of New York. A member of the Board of Trustees of The Catholic University of America, Cardinal Dolan previously served as president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops...

Pastor Franklin Graham

Pastor Franklin Graham is the president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) and of Samaritan’s Purse, an organization that provides disaster relief and medical aid around the globe.

Allyson Ho

Partner at Gibson, Dunn, & Crutcher, Allyson Ho has established herself as one of the United States’ premier appellate lawyers. She has presented over 100 oral arguments in federal and state courts nationwide, including five cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Dr. Phil McGraw

The longtime host of Dr. Phil and bestselling author, Dr. McGraw holds a doctorate in psychology. His most recent book, We’ve Got Issues: How You Can Stand Strong for America’s Soul and Sanity, encourages Americans to reclaim the principles of hard work, independence, faith, and ingenuity.

Eric Metaxas

Writer, speaker, and radio host, Eric Metaxas has written dozens of books, including the national bestseller, Bonhoeffer: Pastor, Martyr, Prophet, Spy. The story of Dietrich Bonhoeffer was so beloved by readers that it was made into a major motion picture.

Kelly Shackelford

President and Chief Executive Officer of First Liberty Institute, Shackelford is a constitutional scholar who has argued before the United States Supreme Court, winning numerous landmark religious liberty cases. Shackelford has testified before Congress on religious liberty issues and served as an Adjunct Professor at the University of Texas Law School.

Rabbi Meir Soloveichik

Rabbi Meir Soloveichik is Rabbi of Congregation Shearith Israel—the oldest Jewish congregation in the United States. He also serves as the Director of the Straus Center for Torah and Western Thought at Yeshiva University, and as a Senior Scholar at the Tikvah Fund. Rabbi Soloveichik has lectured internationally on topics relating to faith in America, the Hebraic roots of the American founding, Jewish theology, bioethics, wartime ethics, Jewish-Christian relations, and more.

Pastor Paula White

Pastor Paula White is the founder and president of Paula White Ministries and the National Faith Advisory Board. She is the overseer and a teaching pastor at StoryLife Church in greater Orlando, Florida.

Pamela Bondi

Attorney General of the United States, ex-officio member

Scott Turner

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, ex-officio member

Vince Haley

Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy, ex-officio member

The White House Religious Liberty Commission has some Christian luminaries, a famous talk show host plus a former beauty queen and a rabbi. I think the term is eclectic! The composition underscores a deliberate ecumenical breadth—evangelical, Catholic, Jewish, and secular conservative voices—but few Islamic or Eastern representatives.

At the next level down (Advisory Board of Religious Leaders), Catholics are well-represented, together with an Orthodox Archbishop, and a number of rabbis. Interestingly, the only Islamic scholars associated with the commission appear in the Advisory Board of Lay Leaders (two of the nine appointees).

President Trump’s Top 100 Victories for People of Faith

President Trump loves to win and said that his supporters would become tired of winning! The White House Faith Office has recently published his “top 100 victories for people of faith” which are worthwhile reading through. Most people would be satisfied with a “top 10” but not President Trump!

Conclusions

The White House Office of Faith is a very influential group within the White House, and it is clear that Paula White has had a very significant impact on President Trump’s journey of faith. The attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania has had a profound impact on President Trump who perhaps now has a deep sense that God saved him to save the world, as well as Make America Great Again. He may not yet realise that there is only one saviour and that they killed Him!

History provides warnings about seeking to embed faith in government and the Church of England’s history, as well as the period around the Reformation with Catholic vs Protestant battles in Europe should be a warning to all.

The warning lights of history are flashing once again. The struggle to keep church and state distinct is not confined to the past—it now meets a new and very different challenge. Most Western observers treat Islam as one religion among many, yet it functions as a total social, legal, religious and political system.

Islam is currently exerting enormous influence across the West and will do so even more significantly in the future as demographics indicate that perhaps one in four Europeans will be Muslim by 2100, given a continuing high immigration scenario and high Muslim birth rates.

So - is the White House Faith Office, some type of Trojan Horse for a one-world religion and one-world government? Who knows but it is definitely worth keeping an eye on amidst all flurry of activities in President Trump’s “flood the zone” approach to governing. I have a sense that the role of the Faith Office could be more prominent in the remaining years of the Trump presidency.

A number of Christian leaders have raised some concern about Paula White, who is the spiritual leader of the Faith Office. There are a few warning flags, notably her apparent close ties to the Unification Church and her promotion of a form of prosperity theology. However, she must have a good track record with President Trump because people who are not useful to him are quickly fired.

I will keep a watch out for announcements from the White House Faith Office, and the likely future links to the Abraham Accords, themselves a potential progenitor of a push towards world peace and one world religion.

Interfaith dialogue and agreement are superficially attractive but, in essence, you are trying to reconcile worldviews that are irreconcilable. It is notable, for example, that Islam means submission. This is at the heart of the so-called anti-Zionist protests being coordinated around the Western world.

A ‘man of peace’ will one day arise promising unity and harmony. The White House Faith Office may be another small step in that direction. Perhaps, as Neil Armstrong would say, if he was alive today: “one small step for faith, one giant leap toward syncretism!”