A few years ago, I came across the work of the Reece Committee—a congressional investigation in the early 1950s into U.S. tax‑exempt foundations. Among those scrutinised by the committee was the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, one of America’s earliest “philanthropic” foundations, alongside the Rockefeller Foundation.

The Carnegie foundation was established in 1910 and as part of its early funding, Mr Carnegie provided US$1.5m for a “peace palace”(see Figure 1) which opened in 1913 in the Hague. This modest-sounding sum is equivalent to a donation of about US$50m in today’s currency. The peace palace houses the International Court of Justice, the Permanent Court of Arbitration, the Hague Academy of International Law, and the Peace Palace Library.

Peace is big business!

Figure 1. The International Palace for Peace in the Hague. Source



Remarkably, the Reece Committee uncovered Carnegie Endowment minutes from 1908–1909 in which trustees asked: “Is there any means known to man more effective than war, assuming you want to alter the life of an entire people?

At the end of that year, they came to the conclusion that there was no more effective means to that to impact “an entire people” than war. So, then they raised question number two … ‘How do we involve the United States in a war?’” (R. A. Wormser, counsel to the Reece Committee summarizing the Endowment’s board minutes). Interestingly enough, the current heading on the web pages of the Carnegie Endowment is “A World Unsafe for Democracy”. The board members must know something we don’t!

The striking quotes from the Carnegie Endowment’s early board minutes illustrate the paradox at the heart of the so-called “peace industry”: even an institution dedicated to peace could rationalise war as its most effective tool. I was reminded of this irony while listening to an interview with Mike Benz on Steve Bannon’s War Room (22 August 2025), in which Mr Benz laid out the complex and troubling story of the U.S. Institute of Peace (see Figure 2). Below I have provided a link to the podcast and a transcript of that interview.

Mike Benz was the Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Communications and Information in the US State Department under the first Trump administration and is now the Executive Director of the Foundation for Freedom Online. I have previously interviewed him for this newsletter about “fact checking” and “civic listening”. Mr Benz has encyclopedic knowledge of issues related to the clever tricks played by the various arms of the U.S. State Department including the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the euphemistically named U.S. Institute of Peace.

In the interview on the War Room, Mr Benz lays bare the Institute’s paradox: a body whose name suggests peace but its actions often support war or disorder. Below is my lightly edited transcript of the conversation, which commences with Mike Benz highlighting the recent State Department findings of a large number of U.S. visa violations.

Transcript of Mike Benz Interview - 22 August 2025

“The State Department is set to review all 55 million people with U.S. visas for “deportable violations.” That seems like a rather large undertaking for the State Department...The State Department has been very aggressive under Undersecretary Rubio on a whole range of initiatives. Obviously, there was the mass firing of about 4,000 employees last month. There was the shutdown of the censorship centre — the Global Engagement Center at the State Department. There is a giant reorganization where about 130 different sub-bureaus are being eliminated. …. The building right next to the State Department, is the U.S. Institute of Peace. It gets about $55 million a year from the U.S. taxpayer. …the U.S. Institute of Peace, which is a very 1984-like institution, is ironically named. Just like in 1984 there was the “Ministry of Peace” that conducted war, the U.S. Institute of Peace is really a war front. Its wall of donors — I was just in the building last week — includes Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Boeing, and a bunch of oil companies like Exxon, Chevron, BP, and Shell. It has a mandatory board seat for the Secretary of Defense as well as the President of the National Defense University. It’s essentially war under the name of peace.”

Figure 2. The U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington D.C.- Source

Effectively, what the U.S. Institute of Peace has been doing is promoting illegal narcotics and their production. The Institute put out a memo in 2023 to the Taliban instructing them to keep the drugs flowing in Afghanistan. That was very useful to the Biden administration, because that drug money paid ISIS fighters — effectively funding the insurgency. Al Qaeda and ISIS forces, the following year, would topple Bashar al-Assad and install a new government run by former ISIS/Al Qaeda leader Mohammed al-Jilani, who previously had a $10 million bounty on his head under the Trump administration. But under Biden, that made him the “King of Syria”.

This is again run out of the auspices of the State Department-adjacent U.S. Institute of Peace. The Institute also ran a global campaign for Internet censorship — working to get judges and legislatures to ban “hate speech” or “misinformation.” That included going to electoral management bodies — the courts that decide elections — to get them to rule that election-related speech should fall under judicial jurisdiction, so judges could censor speech. … The U.S. Institute of Peace actually has whole training seminars on how to organise riots: how to occupy government buildings, how to block city intersections and roads, how to blockade train tracks to prevent cargo movement. They even called in their instructions for protest movements to deliberately seek arrest, so that U.S.-funded media could hold up the arrested figures as martyrs for the cause, justifying economic sanctions. The Institute fought mandatory turnover (of records). Nail guns were discovered in the building; bolts were knocked out of doors. There had to be a showdown with federal police. They tried to delete a terabyte of financial data, which fortunately was recovered. But there’s one big missing piece: transparency about the files themselves — the legacy behavior, the USAID files, the State Department files.

Interviewer: ..But I’m curious if you can put us inside the U.S. Institute of Peace — what you saw there when you were touring it.

Mike Benz: I think Darren’s vision (the new director appointed by President Trump is Darren Beattie) is to build it from the ground up and do it in a way that restores trust — without the “diplomacy through duplicity” that the U.S. Institute of Peace was known for. The fact is, the building is basically the territory of George Bush, Bill Clinton and Madeleine Albright. These are the figures that the wings of the building are named after. It’s a kind of “confederacy of dunces” — Trump is now surrounded by all of his enemies on the walls. Everyone who tried to defeat him through lawfare, indictments, CIA black ops — they are the figures who adorn the walls. It is the most stunning building in Washington, D.C. It must have been fun to work there, especially when staff had the god-like powers they were bestowed. I’m sure they had quite a thrill ride. But that thrill ride is now over, and it’s accountability time. I think Darren’s vision will involve leveraging the legacy network that the institution built up, but making it conform to the foreign policy vision of the State Department. Darren is also presently the Undersecretary of Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, and these are very similar functions. The U.S. Institute of Peace is effectively an adjunct of the State Department. But what’s critical to all of this is disclosure. To have trust with other countries around the world, and to give a full accounting to the American people of how their tax dollars were spent, these files have to be made public. For example, the U.S. Institute of Peace has a program called the Program on Nonviolent Action. “Nonviolent” is really a code for mob violence. ..and in fact, they openly promote property destruction as part of their so-called “nonviolent” tactics. They argue property destruction does not count as violence, because they define violence only as bodily harm. So you can set police cars on fire, burn down precincts, destroy parliaments — as they did in Serbia, Ukraine, and elsewhere — and that still counts as “nonviolent action.” Even the CIA-linked their work — they (the U.S. Institute for Peace) create networks of assets for CIA operations abroad. When you see colour revolutions break out in Georgia, the Czech Republic, Ukraine, Syria, Libya — they had a hand in that. But it was the same network that organised the riots we’ve seen in the U.S. for the past decade….. And I have to mention that the USAID files are key. The CIA, the State Department, and the U.S. Institute of Peace all relied on USAID. It was the great front for 60 years. USAID was formally shut down on July 1st and absorbed by the State Department’s Foreign Assistance branch. Fourteen thousand USAID employees were laid off, with only a small crew now administering legacy grants. But we need to see the files — analyst memos, white papers, emails, texts. Everything between USAID staff and NGOs or contractors must be made public. As I understand it, the State Department doesn’t even have access to them yet, because of IT blockages. USAID people didn’t turn over encryption keys or passwords. We’re sitting on the “Library of Alexandria” of what the Biden administration and the BLOB have been doing — and nobody’s opened the door. I find that shocking.

The interview paints a picture of the U.S. Institute of Peace not as a neutral body dedicated to peace, but as a powerful instrument entangled with defense contractors, covert networks, and the machinery of state influence, undoubtedly including the CIA. Whether one agrees with all of Mike Benz’s conclusions or not, his analysis underscores a deeper paradox: institutions branded as “peace” can be used to project power, manipulate narratives, and even foster instability. This contradiction — peace as a mask for war — leads naturally to the broader question of how “peace organizations,” both governmental and private, shape global affairs and the narratives we accept about conflict and resolution.

How Many Organisations are in the “Peace Business”

At the moment President Trump is a one-man peace operation and has claimed that he has solved six international conflicts since he has been President.

President Trump has frequently stated that he has “ended six wars in six months” or sometimes “solved six wars” since his return to office, listing conflicts such as:

Armenia–Azerbaijan

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)–Rwanda

Israel–Iran

India–Pakistan

Cambodia–Thailand

Egypt–Ethiopia

Serbia–Kosovo

These claims have been echoed by the White House, including the Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, who said Trump "deserves the Nobel Peace Prize" for these efforts. However, in relation to the major Ukraine-Russia conflict, it does look as though there is a lot more water to flow under the bridge before the fighting stops and it probably involves the removal of President Zelensky. You also wouldn’t put too much money on the Israel-Iran conflict not breaking out again.

However, I think that President Trump does deserve the Nobel Prize and he is certainly a more worthy recipient than President Obama who was given the Nobel Prize in 2009 just nine months into his presidency, when he had barely begun in the office.

After hearing Mike Benz’s interview, I wondered how many organisations were in the “peace business” and whether their real mission, like the Carnegie Endowment and the U.S. Institute of Peace, may be to promote conflict?

I thought that I should investigate further, and I have done a few days research about the various peace centres and peace institutes. While my research is by no means exhaustive, I thought readers may be interested in what I have found because I discovered some things I never knew.

United Nations Peacekeeping

The largest funder of peace is the United Nations and they may yet be called upon to keep what looks like unlikely peace in Ukraine. I wouldn’t like to be on that contingent. I wonder if the North Koreans who are actively supporting the Russians, will stay on to help?

In recent years, the United Nations peacekeeping system has continued its sprawling work across conflict zones ranging from south of the Saharan Africa including - Mali, Niger, and Chad — through to South Sudan, with missions in more than a dozen troubled states. It’s difficult to know whether they are doing any good. However, there is evidence of some harm, with reports of sexual abuse by U.N. peacekeepers in 2024.

The scale of U.N. peacekeeping is vast: the approved budget for 2023–24 was US $6.1 billion, while the current allocation for July 2024–June 2025 stands at about US $5.6 billion. This is more than the entire GDP of some of the countries where UN forces are deployed. Yet, despite the huge sums and more than 70 years of experience, the record of peacekeeping is decidedly mixed — with some successes in Namibia and Liberia contrasted by failures in Rwanda and the Balkans. The financial cost underscores the paradox: “peace” has become a global line item worth billions, but whether those billions deliver genuine reconciliation or simply manage instability or create further conflict remains an open question.

Major U.S. Peace Centres

International Rescue Committee (IRC)

When we think of “peace centres” in the United States, names like the Carter Center or the U.S. Institute of Peace usually come to mind. Yet the single largest U.S. organisation working in conflict zones is one many people have never heard of: the International Rescue Committee (IRC). With an annual budget that peaked around US $1.4 billion in 2022, the IRC dwarfs most other “peace” institutions in size. The IRC’s mandate is humanitarian relief and refugee resettlement rather than diplomacy, but in practice this puts it on the frontlines of war and peace.

Interestingly, the President and CEO of this vast organisation is David Miliband, a former U.K. Labour Foreign Secretary, long associated with internationalist networks and global policy forums. His father Ralph was noted Marxist academic who fled to the UK from Belgium during WWII. His brother Ed is a former U.K Labour Party leader and is now single-handedly attempting to destroy the U.K energy system as the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, in Sir Keir Starmer’s socialist government. The Milibands are extremely influential.

The IRC has been heavily funded by the now defunct USAID and the U.S. State Department (up to 30–40% of its revenue in some years), alongside major philanthropic foundations. This makes it deeply entwined with U.S. foreign policy priorities. With the recent closure of USAID and its absorption into the State Department’s foreign assistance branch, the IRC’s role could shift. If State Department priorities tighten or funding streams change, the IRC may become less influential, or at least less independent, than it has been in the past. President Trump hasn’t turned his attention to the IRC yet, but he is certainly cutting a swathe through educational institutions. Perhaps the IRC will be next?

The Carter Center

The Carter Center has an interesting byline: “Waging peace. Fighting Disease. Building Hope.” The Carter Center seems well-regarded and was established by former U.S. President, Jimmy Carter in 1982. The annual budget approaches US$400m and the Center has a substantial endowment built from early gifts (including significant support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, and other major U.S. philanthropic groups). Private donations from individuals, family foundations, and corporate philanthropists provide continuing support.

President Carter received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1992 and this seemed to boost the prominence of the Carter Center. The Center operates well beyond the scale of most “peace” institutes. Its work ranges from election monitoring and conflict mediation to health programs such as the near-eradication of Guinea worm disease. With President Carter’s death in late 2024, the influence of the Carter Center will probably wane.

The U.S. Institute of Peace

While the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) was created in 1984 as a federal “peace academy” to promote diplomacy and conflict resolution, its record and structure have drawn attention. The Heritage Foundation’s 2024 report declared USIP “politicized and unaccountable,” arguing it had drifted far from its founding mandate and lacked transparency in its operations. A 2016 Vanity Fair article also noted that despite its noble mission and opulent headquarters, USIP’s impact remained modest. These critiques echo the concerns raised by Mike Benz that institutions like USIP can become institutional fixtures—well-funded and prestigious—but risk masking deeper power structures under the language of peace. In fact, they may be working against peace!

Major International University Peace Centres

In undertaking further research, my own university, the University of Sydney, came to mind with the Sydney Peace Prize, founded and hosted by the university since 1998. The prize is now supported by a foundation with financial provision from the City of Sydney and its left wing “green” mayor. You can gain some idea of the perspective of the board because in 2019 the recipient of the Sydney Peace Prize was the Me Too Movement. It’s not the Nobel Prize but the Sydney Peace Prize is worth A$50,000.

I thought that if Sydney University had established a peace prize, I should do further investigations into “peace centres” in prominent universities and discovered that there were many. From Washington D.C to Uppsala, Sweden and to Otago, New Zealand, it is striking how deeply peace has been institutionalised within universities around the world. What probably began as small programs in the Cold War era have grown into a global network of endowed chairs, graduate schools, and entire research institutes dedicated to “peace and conflict studies.” There may be noble ambitions involved but I suspect something more sinister - socialists at work!

There are obviously many on the peace “gravy train” and international conflict is needed to keep the money flowing in.

The question, however, is whether these centres are primarily cultivating genuine pathways to peace, or whether they risk becoming part of the wider machinery that manages and perhaps even perpetuates conflict under the banner of peace?

Below is a table of some of the peace centres in various international higher education institutions. Undoubtedly there are many more and I haven’t even examined “peace centres” in countries like Russia, China and North Korea!

Conclusion

I have discovered that nothing in the “peace industry” is ever quite as it seems. Noble language and lofty missions can conceal hidden networks, strategic interests, and in some cases outright contradictions. As Mike Benz discussed, the U.S. Institute of Peace, with programs like its so-called “Program on Non-Violent Action,” is a reminder that the word peace can mask activities that look to an outsider more like fostering conflict. The same pattern appears across foundations, NGOs, and universities: money, influence, and ideology all wrapped in the banner of peace.

As the prophet Jeremiah once warned, “They have healed the wound of my people lightly, saying, ‘Peace, peace,’ when there is no peace.” (Jeremiah 8:11). Perhaps that is the best cautionary note on which to end.

Articles That Caught My Attention This Week

The New “Moral” Red Tape

The ESC substack this week brought a remarkable story to my attention. It concerns the “moral” red tape being widely applied by bureaucrats and cannot be questioned.

The author writes about a proposal with the E.U about railway infrastructure:



”A single railway infrastructure proposal in the European Union must now undergo environmental impact assessment, social impact assessment, economic impact assessment, gender impact assessment, health impact assessment, cultural heritage assessment, security assessment, and digital impact assessment.”

The process will keep European bureaucrats busy for years, particularly the “gender impact assessment”! The single railway infrastructure will never be achieved but tens of thousands of pages will be written and keep the E.U. red tape experts employed, or at least taking Zoom calls at home.

The substack post points out the the new red tape now includes moral necessity and so is difficult to argue against. I have noticed this in our local council assessments, with various developments requiring hundreds of pages of evaluation of issues like aboriginal cultural significance. The overall justification is “economic security”.

The author notes:

“From health-in-all-policies⁹ to economic-security-in-all-policies¹⁰, from gender mainstreaming to digital-in-all-policies, international organisations and national governments have constructed an elaborate pattern of 'X-in-all-policies' frameworks, which collectively constitute a distinctive form of governance: comprehensive bureaucratic coverage justified through moral imperative rather than democratic deliberation….. Traditional red tape was politically problematic. Regulatory burden could be criticised as bureaucratic inefficiency, and politicians would often win votes by promising to 'cut red tape'. The new moral bureaucracy operates differently — it expands procedural requirements through values that cannot be opposed without appearing to oppose justice, equality, health, or environmental protection.”

This issue is one that I recognise but hadn’t thought through deeply until I read this substack post. The author concludes as follows:

“Traditional democracy derives authority from electoral mandate and public discussion about different ideologies. Citizens debate trade-offs, representatives make choices — and face accountability for outcomes. In a moral bureaucracy, legitimacy derives from procedural correctness. Decisions are justified because they underwent required assessments and formally considered all relevant factors — not because they reflect voter wishes.”

Undoubtedly, we are all going to experience more “procedural correctness”, and the ultimate outcome is to restrict individual freedom. We have been warned.

Middle East Update - A View from Amir Tsarfati

There is no problem in obtaining views about the conflict in Gaza from mainstream media and the various weekly pro-Palestinian marches that are held throughout the West. The simple view is that Israel is evil and Hamas is a freedom-loving Palestinian support group.

I thought readers may appreciate the view of Amir Tsarfati, an Israeli author and commentator whom I have quoted in my newsletter previously. He has provided an interesting perspective this week on a range of issues in the Middle East and I have shared this perspective below, which is a slightly edited version of issues covered in his weekly newsletter:

“The IDF Moves into Gaza City

Since the beginning of Operation Gideon’s Chariots, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has eliminated around 2,000 terrorists, conducted strikes on approximately 10,000 terror targets, and seized control of nearly 75% of the Gaza strip. It’s now time to begin the next phase. …. Over the next four-to-six months, the IDF will begin striking tunnels along the outskirts of Gaza City. The objective is to eventually encircle the city, push inside, and seize Hamas strongholds. Along the way, nearly 800,000 residents will have to be moved south to aid centers and field hospitals which are being set up by the United Nations and various NGOs. .. Netanyahu vs. Albanese

In the last months, Australia has been rapidly separating itself from Israel. Most recently, the government has refused to grant visas to a number of Israeli citizens, even as they promise to recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations general assembly next month. These situations and others ultimately led to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashing out at Anthony Albanese, his Australian counterpart, in a scathing post on X: “History will remember Albanese for what he is: A weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia’s Jews.” … Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar is responding to Australia’s anti-Israel attitude by revoking the stay visas of the Australian representatives to the Palestinian Authority, while also upping the scrutiny of those who want to enter Israel from Australia.



Another Leg of the Gaza Famine Myth Collapses

..This past week, American media company The Free Press released their own investigation into the allegations (of Israel causing famine in Gaza). They found that all the photos of the “hungry Gazan children” from the front pages of Western media outlets were actually pictures of ailing children who were suffering from pre-existing medical conditions. The Free Press also discovered that not one of the leading media outlets bothered to do a simple Google search to suss this truth out. … When you read your newspaper or watch your television news programs, let that truth be the lens you look through. ...



A First for Israel and Syria

A report by SANA, the official Syrian news agency, stated that the state’s foreign minister, Asaad al-Shaybani, met on Tuesday with an Israeli delegation in Paris. The purpose was to discuss strengthening stability in the region and in southern Syria. It is a huge deal that the news agency reported this, rather than hiding it or downplaying it. I’ve clearly communicated my distrust of the new al-Qaeda president in Syria, so I’m assuming that for Israel this is a matter of keeping your friends close and your enemies closer.



Lebanon’s Powder Keg

I’ve often discussed how badly I feel for most of the Lebanese people. They are caught between a rock and a hard place. Lebanon’s government is saying that Hezbollah must disarm. Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem has responded, “Hezbollah will not hand over its weapons as long as Israeli aggression continues and the occupation persists, and if necessary, we will enter into a battle like Karbala to fight Israel and the US's plans, whatever tomorrow may bring. The government bears responsibility for any internal explosion or civil war that may break out.” Meanwhile, U.S. special envoy to Lebanon and Syria Tom Barrack and Deputy U.S. special envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus met with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun. Following that meeting, Barrack stated that Israel much respect its commitments in the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon and begin a military withdrawal from the south of the country. However, Israel’s mindset is that once Lebanon disarms Hezbollah so that it is no longer a threat to Israel, that’s when we’ll start letting our guard down. In the middle of all this are the Lebanese people who suffer because of Lebanon’s weakness, Hezbollah’s stubbornness, and Israel’s penchant for self-preservation. Violence will continue to surround their lives until Hezbollah is dismantled once and for all.”

Mr Tsarfati’s newsletter reminds us of the complexity of the situation that Israel finds itself in with enemies on all sides. Every conflict - Gaza, Syria, Iran, Lebanon - is insoluble. We need to take care regarding the stories in the mainstream media, which are almost universally anti-Israel and often have “facts” that are later shown to be incorrect.

Australia has become more prominent because of its stance supporting a Palestinian state. Now, we discover that Iran has been fostering antisemitic violence in Australia and the Iranian ambassador has been expelled. I hope that this shocking finding by Australia’s intelligence services may result in reconsideration of Australia’s policies towards Israel.