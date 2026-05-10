For students of U.S. politics, the clock is running out for President Trump, failing a miracle move to pull off a third presidential term by an unknown mechanism. In any case, age will certainly beat him.

While even Trump’s supporters have misgivings about his tactics and style, there is no doubt that the U.S. and world would be in a very different place had Kamala Harris won the 2024 election.

I have been following President Trump’s Executive Orders, since he exploded out of the starting gate on the afternoon of his inauguration and has since signed around 160 Executive Orders. There is no doubt that President Trump learned from his first term, and he decided that it is “no more Mr Nice Guy”, asserting his executive authority and bypassing congressional approval.

As Trump struggles in the polls, I thought that it was worthwhile to review his extraordinary achievements. From my research over the last 12 months, I have put together my top 20 achievements since President Trump’s inauguration in January 2025:

Top 20 Achievements of President Trump’s Second Term

Securing the Southern Border — Illegal border crossings were reduced to their lowest level since the 1970s, completely eradicating the Biden-era invasion, with over 2.6 million illegal aliens removed through deportations and voluntary self-departures. There are some estimates that as many as 25 million illegal immigrants came into the U.S. during the Biden years. Ending the Fentanyl Crisis — Monthly fentanyl seizures at the Southwest border dropped by half in the first half of 2025, the DEA made thousands of fentanyl-related arrests, and Trump signed a law strengthening prison sentences for fentanyl smuggling. He implemented policies targeting China and Mexico and has had a significant impact on illegal fentanyl availability. Combating Antisemitism on Campuses — At least four Trump directives specifically targeted antisemitism, holding universities accountable and cutting federal funding to institutions that failed to protect Jewish students. Anti-Jewish protests had got out of hand and presidents of major universities had colluded in allowing these protests which often targeted Jewish students, to continue. Shutting Down USAID & Wasteful Foreign Aid — Congress passed Trump’s historic rescissions package, saving taxpayers $9 billion in wasteful, politically-motivated funding for left-wing foreign aid programs and biased public broadcasters. Among the more extraordinary projects axed were $1.5 million to advance DEI in Serbian workplaces, $70,000 for a DEI musical in Ireland, $47,000 for a transgender opera in Colombia, and $32,000 for a comic book in Peru. Ending DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) — On his first day in office, Trump signed executive orders to cut funding, dismantle DEI offices, halt equity-focused grants, and remove DEI from federal hiring and promotion processes, emphasising merit and equal opportunity instead. Fortunately, Supreme Court decisions have supported Trump’s actions in these areas. Energy Dominance — “Drill Baby Drill “— Trump’s Energy Department has brought in an unprecedented era of energy dominance, with the U.S. leading the world in oil and natural gas production — producing more oil than Saudi Arabia and Russia combined at 24 million barrels per day. Historic Tax Cuts — The One Big Beautiful Bill — Trump made his 2017 tax cuts permanent, eliminated the tax on tips, exempted overtime and Social Security from taxation, and launched Trump Accounts with a $1,000 investment for every child born in the U.S. These changes will take some time to flow through the U.S. economy but will have a major impact during the last two years of his term. Rebuilding NATO & U.S. Military Strength — At the NATO Summit in The Hague, allied nations agreed to spend 5% of their GDP on defence — more than doubling previous targets and expected to add $1 trillion to NATO’s annual defence resources by 2035. Trump also ran into a bit of trouble of his desire to take over Greenland but he still has a few more years to achieve this goal. DOGE & Government Efficiency — The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) identified $160 billion in fraud, waste, and abuse, dramatically disrupting and downsizing the federal bureaucracy in line with Trump’s mandate. Unfortunately, Elon Musk was unable to achieve more in the way of cuts but large numbers of public service jobs were made redundant. Reducing the Federal Deficit — The 2025 calendar year budget deficit fell to $1.667 trillion — down $351 billion, or 17% lower than 2024 — representing the most significant non-pandemic-related improvement since 2013. Unfortunately, the deficit is still increasing at a staggering rate and there seems to be no solution. Taming Inflation & Lowering Prices — Inflation has run at just 2.4% since Trump took office — down 70% from its Biden-era peak — while fuel prices hit a four-year low and the wholesale price of eggs dropped significantly. Unfortunately, with the war in the Persian Gulf, inflation is on the rise and the impact on the mid-term elections looks dire for President Trump and the Republicans, unless Trump pulls a rabbit out of the hat in the next few months. Dismantling the Department of Education — Trump signed an executive order to dismantle the Department of Education, shifting its functions to other agencies and returning control of primary and secondary education to states and local communities. Defeating Cartels & Restoring Law and Order — Trump designated eight Latin American cartels as terrorist organisations, including Tren de Aragua, MS-13, and the Sinaloa Cartel, with the U.S. on track for its lowest murder rate on record. He also abducted Venezuelan President Maduro in a daring operation that has changed Venezuela and opened opportunities for oil exports. Protecting Women’s Sports — Following Trump’s executive order, universities and school systems across the country stopped allowing biological males in women’s sports, including the University of Pennsylvania and the Virginia High School League. Without Trump, the transgender movement would have gained authority and strength. Record Economic Growth & Blue-Collar Wages — Real GDP rose 4.3% in Q3 2025, smashing economists’ expectations, while wage growth saw its largest increase in nearly 60 years, and private-sector real earnings rose. Growth in employment is occurring outside the public sector, unlike many other countries. Historic Trade Deals & Tariff Revenue — Trump signed trade deals with the United Kingdom, China, and Indonesia, while the U.S. Treasury collected nearly $90 billion in tariff duties since January 2025, posting a record June surplus — the first since 2005. There is some contention about tariffs now but Trump definitely has the upper hand in trade. Brokering Peace in the Middle East — Trump successfully negotiated a ceasefire to end the war between Israel and Hamas, with all remaining hostages — alive and dead — returned to Israel as part of the deal. Then - just for good luck, he launched a new war with Iran! I think that the Nobel Peace Prize may now be beyond his reach. Unleashing Nuclear & Clean Energy — Trump approved advanced nuclear energy projects through Department of Energy licensing and financing support, with multiple nuclear reactors set to come online. He also has decimated wind farm projects which he described as “driving whales loco”. Massive Deregulation — Trump’s deregulatory efforts saved Americans over $180 billion, or $2,100 per family of four, with rollbacks of automobile-related rules alone expected to save consumers more than $1.1 trillion. Attracting Trillions in U.S. Investment — Companies and foreign governments pledged over $7.6 trillion in investments into the U.S., including over $1 trillion in AI investment, cementing America’s position as the world leader in artificial intelligence.

The pace of the Trump administration has been frantic and it would be difficult to find another presidency where so much has been achieved in so little time. However, if the Democrats win control of Congress in January 2027, there will be a difficult final two years for the Trump administration.

We will have to see if Trump can pull off another miracle and change the trajectory of the mid-term voting, which at the moment looks very challenging for his administration. If the Democrats do take control of the House and Senate, there is likely to be endless impeachments brought. These have no chance of success but it will distract the administration and cause disruption of Trump’s agenda.

Much depends on what happens in the Middle East over the next few months. The “Art of the Deal” with the Iranians may elude President Trump, the ultimate deal maker and this could dramatically impact the final two years of his presidency.

The Iran Conflict and Next 2 Years

Each day there is more confusion in relation the Iran conflict. The Iranians say something along the lines that "we haven’t even started yet “ and Trump is saying that recent attacks against ships and the UAE are really just “love bites”. The money seems to be on the conflict stopping, as oil prices have come down again. However, there are many unknowns and I suspect that President Trump and his advisors are finding out the challenges of dealing with an apocalyptic, terrorist regime where the normal rules of negotiation are inoperable.

Who knows what might come next? Grok seems to! I was driving with my son in his Tesla during the Easter period and he had just been given access to Grok as part of a Tesla software upgrade. I put a few questions to Grok about the conflict with Iran and my final question was: “what are the chances of the U.S. putting boots on the ground in Iran”? At that stage, given the influx of around 5,000 marines and the airborne division arriving, I thought it quite likely. Grok told me “Zero per cent chance”! The confidence of Grok took me by surprise but it is one month since then and it looks like Grok was correct. President Trump seems to be trying to get a one page agreement but the cagey Iranians are taking their time and seem happy to wait Trump out.

The outcome of the Iran conflict and the impact on to prices in the U.S. will likely have a big impact on the mid-term elections. Whatever happens though, it seems clear that Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State, will play an important role in the final years of the Trump administration and also is looking increasingly like a front runner for Republican nominee for the U.S. Presidency in 2028.

I have been watching Mr Rubio for the last six months and have been impressed at how he handles tough questions at press conferences and is always coherent and articulate. In his “tour de force” press conference a few days ago at the White House, one of the final questions was: “what is your hope for America”? Apparently, completely off the cuff,Mr Rubio launched into an extraordinary reply which is shown below:

It is worthwhile watching the entire press conference and I have included an abbreviated version below.

The Amazing Story of “Little Marco”

The rise of Secretary of State Marco Rubio is one of the most remarkable stories of the Trump administration. Mr Rubio was once mockingly dubbed "Little Marco" by Donald Trump during the 2016 Republican primaries (clip below). Somehow, “Little Marco” has become one of Trump’s closest confidants and one of his strongest performers.

Born in Miami in 1971, MR Rubio is the son of Cuban immigrants who fled to America in pursuit of the American Dream. His father worked as a banquet bartender and his mother as a hotel maid, and from an early age Rubio learned the importance of faith, family, community, and hard work.

Mr Rubio has said that he was drawn to public service in large part through conversations with his grandfather, who had witnessed communism destroy their Cuban homeland firsthand.

After fourteen years representing Florida in the U.S. Senate, Mr Rubio was nominated by President Trump as Secretary of State and received a historic unanimous vote of 99-0 — the first cabinet member confirmed in the second Trump administration.

Since taking office, Rubio has served simultaneously as Secretary of State, acting National Security Advisor, acting USAID Administrator, and acting Archivist of the United States — earning him the nickname "Secretary of Everything" — and making him the highest-ranking Hispanic American official in U.S. history.

The boy from a Cuban exile family, whose parents arrived with little more than a dream, now sits at the top of American foreign policy. Not so little after all, Marco. Some of the highlights of his White House press briefing room performance is shown below.

President Rubio?

Since the press conference in the White House on 5 May 2026, where Secretary Rubio stepped in for Karoline Leavitt who is on maternity leave, Mr Rubio’s charm and engagement with the large press pack has been noted by journalists on all sides of politics. It would be interesting to know what President Trump says but he is known to stoke rivalries and has repeatedly praised Rubio in the last few months.

Mr Rubio and Vice President JD Vance are close friends and Mr Rubio has even said that he wouldn’t run against JD. Of course, much can happen in the next 15 months after which presidential campaigns for 2028 will start to ramp up. JD Vance and Marco Rubio are the two Republicans with the greatest support at the moment but this could all change depending on what happens economically in the U.S. and internationally, whether there is ongoing Middle East conflict. U.S. voters may then turn to Democrats but it is a bare cupboard. Gavin Newsom is the front runner at the moment but the main skill that the Democrats have is running their states into debt and embracing woke values, detested by a majority of U.S. voters.

It will interesting to see how Marco Rubio positions himself amidst all the uncertainty and whether he leaps to the top of the pack of Republican candidates for president. His strength is foreign policy but the old saying “It’s the economy, stupid”, applies in U.S. politics. Whether Marco has the skills to engage with voters on broader issues remains to be seen. For the moment though, it looks like Little Marco has grown a bit taller.

Stories That Caught My Attention This Week

U.S. National Debt Exceeds 100% of GDP

While the U.S. economy is performing strongly, debt has increased dramatically over the last 20 years. In 2006, the debt was ~35% GDP, in 2016 it was ~76% GDP and now it is >100% GDP. There is no political appetite for cutting spending and this issue will become increasingly important as the U.S. deals with a $1 trillion interest bill.

The New American magazine provided this assessment:

“The U.S. national debt has surpassed 100 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP), according to data released by the federal government. The Wall Street Journal reports: As of March 31, the country’s publicly held debt was $31.265 trillion, while GDP over the preceding year was $31.216 trillion, according to data released Thursday [April 30]. That puts the ratio at 100.2%, compared with 99.5% when the last fiscal year ended Sept. 30. That figure will likely climb for the foreseeable future because the federal government is running historically large annual deficits of nearly 6% of GDP, which add to the debt. The government is spending $1.33 for every dollar it collects in revenue, and the budget deficit this year is projected at $1.9 trillion. Although the national debt briefly exceeded 100 percent of GDP during Covid-19, the latest data show that it could soon surpass the record 106 percent of GDP set in 1946, immediately after the end of World War II. This development is yet another warning sign that federal spending is out of control — and the nation is running directly into impending fiscal catastrophe.”

The winner from this is China — U.S. interest payments to Beijing run to around $30 billion annually, effectively subsidising a meaningful slice of PLA operations, even as China steadily reduces its Treasury holdings.

COVID-19 and Big Pharma

I started this newsletter four years ago because I was aware that there was substantial misinformation about COVID, its treatment and the effectiveness of vaccination. For example, remdesivir as a treatment for COVID was aggressively promoted by Dr Fauci despite weak evidence of benefit, and documented risks including kidney toxicity. It generated billions in profit for Gilead Sciences.

Now, Maryanne Demasi in her Substack has reported on new evidence challenging the effectiveness of Paxlovid, an antiviral drug, extensively promoted by Pfizer.

She writes:

“Paxlovid, manufactured by Pfizer, was authorised in late 2021 for people aged 12 and older, catapulting the antiviral into one of the most profitable Covid drugs of the pandemic. Governments bought the drug in bulk, health agencies promoted it aggressively, and by the time the dust settled, Pfizer had generated about US$28 billion in sales. Now, years later, two major randomised trials published in the New England Journal of Medicine are challenging the illusion that Paxlovid’s effectiveness had ever been firmly established in real world use.”

The lessons from the COVID-19 disaster include: the failure of statistical modelling, the overreach of government, and the health disasters that can occur from a rush to treatments without effective and statistically-valid trials.

The new data from the New England Journal of Medicine tells a sobering story. Two major randomised trials — the British PANORAMIC study and the Canadian CanTreatCOVID trial — both enrolled higher-risk older patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 and been unwell for five days or less. The results were striking in their consistency: in the PANORAMIC trial, 14 of 1,698 participants (0.8%) in the Paxlovid group and 11 of 1,673 participants (0.7%) in the usual-care group were hospitalised or died — a difference so small as to be clinically meaningless. This follows the earlier EPIC-SR trial, which found no difference in the primary endpoint of time to sustained alleviation of all COVID-19 symptoms between those receiving Paxlovid and those receiving placebo.

Meanwhile, Pfizer sold billions of dollars worth of Paxlovid in 2025, largely on the supposition that the drug decreases hospitalisation or death in high-risk patients. The gap between the marketing and the medicine could hardly be wider.

It must be time for a totally independent medical review into treatments and vaccination for COVID-19. Public health officials need to learn the lesson from their overreach in 2020-2024 as undoubtedly another pandemic will inevitably come, and public health officials will rush for ineffective but politically-expedient solutions.

The Technocratic Agenda Behind the Energy Crisis

Dr Jacob Nordangård, is a Swedish research and musician who understood the fraud occurring in some of the science around the “climate crisis” when undertaking a PhD on the EU’s biofuel policy, almost 20 years ago at Linköpings University.

I have interviewed Dr Nordangård several times for my Substack and he has written a range of excellent books: Rockefeller: Controlling the Game, The Global Coup D’État: The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Great Reset, The Temple of Solomon and recently The Digital World Brain.

In a fascinating interview with Paul Brennan on RCR Media, Swedish researcher Dr Jacob Nordangård argues that the major crises facing the world today — energy shortages, mass migration, pandemics, and war — are not random but form part of a deliberate agenda pursued by interlocking elite networks including the UN, the Rockefeller Foundation, and the World Economic Forum. The blueprint, he argues, is laid out in the UN’s Pact for the Future, a document adopted by member states that most people have never heard of, let alone read.

Nordangård makes the provocative case that the apparent conflict between the Trump-aligned tech oligarchs — figures like Peter Thiel, Alex Karp of Palantir, and Larry Ellison — and the globalist UN establishment is a false dichotomy. In his view, both paths lead to the same destination: a technocratic surveillance state combining border control and carbon tracking into a single digital control grid.

The intended timeline, drawn from UN and Rockefeller Foundation planning documents, points to a world federation being in place by around 2045-2048.

However, Dr Nordangård is not without hope. He draws on the biblical story of the Tower of Babel to argue that totalitarian systems of this complexity inevitably collapse under their own weight — they require perfect compliance from imperfect humans, which is ultimately impossible. His practical advice: build local, resilient communities, because those who go first into the system will also be the first to come out the other side.

Here is the link to the interview.

Peace in Our Time?

As my regular readers would know, it is almost impossible to understand what is happening in the conflict with Iran and whether there will be a peace deal, which is being talked up at the moment by President Trump.

In the most recent newsletter by Joel Skousen, World Affairs Brief , there is an excellent analysis of the conflict with Iran, titled: Both Trump and Iran Desperate for Peace a Deal. I will quote from a few sections of this article that my readers will find of interest:

“Like it or not, Trump is getting the blame for the war Netanyahu talked him into and he’s desperate for a way out of it. Two thirds of Americans are opposed to what has become Trump’s war on Iran, and his polling numbers are dropping as Americans feel it in the rising cost of fuel and food prices. Iran, on the other hand, is also desperate for a deal before their oil storage tanks fill up, or they will have to stop pumping oil, which can be damaging to oil fields. Their military bases have largely been destroyed and the Iranian military needs a respite from the bombing so they can rebuild. But Iran still possesses enough offensive weapons to continue keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed, which is driving the Western world, especially Europe, toward a deep energy depression. The bottom line is that Trump is finally having to compromise on his one-sided demands, and because of it, insiders say a deal is close…. First, it’s instructive to look at what happened this week to finally convince Trump that he wasn’t going to get all that he was demanding from Iran. Perhaps the most important was the CIA assessment that Iran still possesses over half of their inventory of missiles and drones, hidden away in underground tunnels, as the Daily Mail reports: A leaked CIA briefing to the White House concludes that Iran retains significant ballistic missile capabilities, undercutting Donald Trump’s claims that the regime’s stockpile has been wiped out. The regime retains roughly 70 percent of its prewar missile stockpile and 75 percent of its mobile launcher inventory, according to a confidential CIA analysis provided to Trump officials. A US official told The Washington Post that Iran has recovered and reopened the vast majority of the underground storage facilities damaged in the opening stages of the war. So, if Trump wants to go back to fighting, Iran can still fight back. In fact, what may be a first in the war there are reports that an American patrol ship may have been hit by an Iranian drone. The Pentagon denies that any of their ships have been hit, but Al Jazeera claims to have two eyewitnesses who say it was hit. Meanwhile, two more tankers were hit by Iranian fast boats in or near the Strait, and one was seen burning…. Another factor that is influencing Trump to get a deal is “a confidential CIA analysis delivered to administration policymakers this week concludes that Iran can survive the U.S. naval blockade for at least three to four months before facing more severe economic hardship,” according to Dnyuz.com. Trump started this week hurling one more dire threat at Iran, giving them 24 hours to make a deal or suffer a resumption of Israeli and US bombing, presumably on Iranian infrastructure targets. But cooler heads talked him out of that, and instead he settled for a plan to use military escort vessels to help ships get through the Strait of Hormuz… These objections by Trump’s Arab allies left Trump little choice but to make concessions in the negotiations with Iran (without admitting to it) because the US military relies heavily on Gulf basing, overflight permissions, logistics hubs, and refueling access. Without cooperation from Saudi Arabia and neighboring Gulf states, sustaining a large escort operation would become tenuous at best. Leo Hohmann had these comments about the pickle Trump was in: The so-called peace talks were always a farce. The ceasefire was merely a pause... And none of it had the desired outcome, which was regime change in Tehran. Iran did what it announced it would do if the U.S./Israel attacked, which was to close the Strait of Hormuz and cause a global energy crisis. If closed long enough that energy crisis would lead to a food crisis, global recession, rampant inflation, followed by global depression and crushing famine. The price of Brent Crude surged to $114 a barrel as of 5 p.m. Monday. Trump tried to win a war with air power only against a major land power, and he’s never going to succeed in that. It would take a massive ground invasion, and even then the U.S. would suffer heavy casualties in Iran. Some in his inner circle warned him of this reality but he refused to listen. Instead, he listened to Benjamin Netanyahu and Lindsey Graham. Iran seems to be sending a message: They’re ready. Their leadership is not in disarray as Trump and Israeli leaders have alluded. Their navy has not been [totally]“destroyed.” They are locked and loaded and ready for the next round of warfare if that’s what Trump and Netanyahu want. Iran wants good faith peace talks with the U.S., because thus far those talks have consisted of the U.S. laying its maximalist demands on the table and telling Iran to accept it or get bombed into the “Stone Age.” That’s how the winner of a war acts toward the loser. But Iran is now showing it’s not the loser. And if we want to end the war, we will have to approach Iran at least as an equal and give up some of our demands. And so Trump has finally been forced to give a little… It looks like China is massing for a showdown with Trump when he visits China this month. Despite Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s declaration that the objectives of the war have been accomplished, they clearly have not. When the cease-fire in the war with Iran went into effect a month ago, President Trump was pretty direct that if the Iranians failed to end their nuclear program, or to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the bombers would be back in the air. “If there’s no deal, fighting resumes,” he said, making it very clear this was just a pause. But it turns out, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, that the war actually ended at some point after the cease-fire took hold, or so he told reporters at a news conference at the White House on Tuesday. “The Operation Epic Fury is concluded,” he said. “We achieved the objective of that operation.” The effort to reopen the strait, Mr. Rubio said, is entirely a defensive and humanitarian operation that would result in direct military exchanges with the Iranians only if U.S. ships came under fire. Later on Tuesday, Mr. Trump announced that he was pausing even that effort — which was only one day old, and had succeeded in getting just a few ships freed — “for a short period of time,” citing what he said was “great progress” toward an agreement with Iran. But he kept the American blockade in place, part of a strategy of maximum economic pressure. For the White House, the insistence that the war was over was the latest rhetorical leap in an effort to put a war that has created the greatest political crisis of Mr. Trump’s presidency in the rearview mirror. But the mere proclamation does not make it true. Missiles were still flying. Both sides insist they control traffic in the waterway. And despite Mr. Rubio’s declaration that the objectives of the war have been accomplished, they clearly have not. In the 38 days of intensive combat operations, the United States hit, by the Pentagon’s count, about 13,000 targets. But destroying targets was not the only point. Mr. Trump himself described his objectives in the early hours of Feb. 28, when he told the country, in a video he had recorded earlier, that he had five major goals…….

Don’t expect to find out about any deal soon. Trump says he is “giving space” to Iran while he goes off next Wednesday to China.”

It may well be that China holds the key to a peace deal and we can be certain that China will not be acting in U.S. interests. Watch closely this next week when President Trump meets with his “close friend”, President Xi.