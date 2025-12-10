Almost two years ago, a friend told me about how he was using ChatGPT and declared how valuable it was as a tool. I took note of the information and made a few preliminary excursions into the world of AI. I didn’t take much further notice until I discovered in the past 6-8 months that every young person I knew was using ChatGPT or equivalent for everything in their lives, and had become reliant on it for information and even life advice. However, in a recent AI webinar, it was quoted that there was a 20-30% error rate, which must be of concern, even if not to AI!

Large language models have become dominant in our race toward digital enslavement and the acceleration has happened at a greater rate than I suspected.

I was suspicious back in January this year when every “Big Tech Bro” was seated prominently at President Trump’s inauguration (Figure 1). Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Sudar Pichai (Google), Elon Musk (Tesla and SpaceX) and Tim Cook (Apple), appeared to have crossed to the dark side as they vied for Trump’s attention. Could they have suddenly become proponents of “Make America Great Again”?

Figure 1. Some of the Tech Bros at President Trump’s 2025 inauguration. Source.

No - of course these guys hadn’t had a road to Damascus experience; they had read the tea leaves and decided to back self-interest. They each splashed cash around Trump’s inauguration and undoubtedly have contributed to the funding of the new East Wing ballroom. The payback period was not long:

President Trump signed an Executive Order in April 2025:

“to create new educational and workforce development opportunities for America’s youth, fostering interest and expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) technology from an early age to maintain America’s global dominance in this technological revolution for future generations.”

It was notable that the order requires promotion of AI from “an early age” - you can see toddlers in child care centres being hooked up to computers. Of course AI is using the acquisition of large amounts of data to train itself, and it is unlikely that this well be in our best interests.

The Genesis Mission

Now we have the announcement by President Trump of “The Genesis Mission”. There is no doubt that Trump is a branding guru - who could be against “The Genesis Mission”? It evokes creation itself and a new pathway for mankind.

However, Elon Musk warned about the dangers of AI in 2024 and there was a headline in Business Insider: “Elon Musk says there could be a 20% chance AI destroys humanity — but we should do it anyway”. I suppose that is encouraging but in the horse racing industry, lots of horses with odds of 51 get up.

The amount of AI investment is staggering and new data and power centres are springing up all over the U.S.. It is likely that the expenditure will move from the hundreds of billions to the trillions of dollars in the next few years.

So what is the Genesis Mission? To quote from the preliminary section of President Trump’s Executive Order of 24 November 2025 (my emphasis):

“Today, America is in a race for global technology dominance in the development of artificial intelligence (AI), an important frontier of scientific discovery and economic growth. To that end, my Administration has taken a number of actions to win that race, including issuing multiple Executive Orders and implementing America’s AI Action Plan, which recognizes the need to invest in AI-enabled science to accelerate scientific advancement. In this pivotal moment, the challenges we face require a historic national effort, comparable in urgency and ambition to the Manhattan Project that was instrumental to our victory in World War II and was a critical basis for the foundation of the Department of Energy (DOE) and its national laboratories.”

It is fascinating that the order promotes an equivalence to the Manhattan Project, the development of the nuclear weapons program in the 1940s that itself could destroy mankind. The Executive Order goes on to describe the project (my emphasis in bold):

“The Genesis Mission will build an integrated AI platform to harness Federal scientific datasets—the world’s largest collection of such datasets, developed over decades of Federal investments—to train scientific foundation models and create AI agents to test new hypotheses, automate research workflows, and accelerate scientific breakthroughs. The Genesis Mission will bring together our Nation’s research and development resources—combining the efforts of brilliant American scientists, including those at our national laboratories, with pioneering American businesses; world-renowned universities; and existing research infrastructure, data repositories, production plants, and national security sites—to achieve dramatic acceleration in AI development and utilization.”

President Trump is a low tech guy but clearly he has been sold on going all out for AI, and any possible concerns have been brushed away - presumably with large amounts of cash. At its heart, the mission is about the purloining of the large datasets in government databases and using them for the benefit of the AI companies and government.

I have followed AI developments closely over the past year or so and thought that I would provide some overview and hopefully, some context for my readers because this is definitely one of the signs of the times.

Trump’s “One Rule” AI Policy

The New American magazine has been ahead of the curve in relation to the dangers of artificial intelligence and has rightly discerned the dangers of its use in promoting technocratic control. The 9 December issue highlights the path ahead in relation to President Trump’s “Genesis Mission” executive order. Veronika Kyrylenko writes:

“President Donald Trump is doubling down on a “one-rule” national policy for the AI industry. After Congress refused to include provisions that would override state AI regulations in the National Defense Authorization Act or in standalone bills, Trump announced he will impose that policy by executive order. The move is framed as necessary for winning the “AI race” with China. Yet Trump’s announcement also coincided with his decision to allow Nvidia to continue selling advanced AI accelerators, including its H200 data-center chips, into the Chinese market. Those chips power large-scale AI model training and inference. Their export directly strengthens China’s domestic AI capacity at the same time Washington publicly casts Beijing as its primary strategic rival in artificial intelligence. The announcement also follows Trump’s “Genesis Mission,” launched quietly during Thanksgiving week. The initiative seeks to unleash federal scientific and research infrastructure on large-scale AI development.”

The Genesis Mission and the associated “one rule” process for AI, to effectively prevent individual U.S. states from having their own regulatory mechanisms, aim to speed up the implementation of AI. However, just as with “Operation Warp Speed” bypassing vaccine safety requirements for COVID-19, this approach comes with significant risks. According to Ms Kyrylenko (my emphasis):

“As massive amounts of data, research infrastructure, private industry, and federal authority converge around AI, power pools rapidly at the center. In practice, it serves state bureaucracies and tech corporations with global reach. In that arrangement, AI becomes an engine of mass surveillance, behavioral manipulation, and algorithmic control without historical precedent. It is no coincidence that the United Nations treats artificial intelligence as a central instrument of Agenda 2030, with the World Economic Forum (WEF) as its primary partner in implementation. For decades, the body used its concentrated capital to shape policy by “penetrating cabinets.” Under Trump, that capture has continued apace. ……Those same technical systems are now well suited to supplement a centralized AI governance model. Notably, since taking office, Trump has moved aggressively to embed AI and sweeping digitization into finance, healthcare, education, defense, immigration enforcement, government operations, and government identity systems. Early in his second term, he also launched the Stargate Project, a $500 billion public-private effort to build next-generation AI infrastructure.”

We are heading into uncharted territory and the end result is not only subservience of the human population but a virtual slave state as algorithms and digital monitoring limit ever aspect of our freedom. Patrick Wood has warned about the technocratic state for the past 40 years. I interviewed him for the Sons of Issachar Newsletter in November 2023 and have included the link to the interview below for readers who missed this newsletter.

Mr Wood has written a number of books about technocracy, which can be summarised as: “a systemic shift toward a new global “resource-based” order in which all production, consumption, and resource distribution are centrally controlled by elites using scientific/technical management”.

Mr Wood has just published a new book “The Final Betrayal: A cautionary tale: how technocracy destroyed America”. I have provided an overview and some quotes from the book below.

The Final Betrayal

The new book (see Figure 2 below) is phrased in the past tense. Mr Wood is no longer simply warning about the threat of technocracy, he now sees the situation of a scientific dictatorship having progressed beyond the point of no return.

Figure 2. Cover of “The Final Betrayal” by Patrick Wood and Courtenay Turner

The book is described by the authors as follows:

“The dark horse of the New World Order was never Communism, Socialism or Fascism: It has always been Technocracy! Started in the 1930s, re-introduced by the Trilateral Commission in 1973 as the “New International Economic Order,” Technocrats have staged a sweeping coup d’état in plain sight in Washington, DC. during the Trump presidency. The Dark Enlightenment wants to turn us into a monarchy. Tokenization is flipping us into an asset-based economic system where you “will own nothing”. AI is shoving us into a digital Gulag. Like it or not, you must face this beast, either to destroy it or learn to live with it.”

The authors note that Elon Musk attended Trump rallies in October 2024 with a Black MAGA hat and he said: “I’m not just MAGA but Dark MAGA”. Many have suspected Mr Musk as being a potential agent of the dark arts and the authors highlight the significance of Dark MAGA, as related to the Dark Enlightenment:

“The Dark Enlightenment is the polar opposite of the MAGA movement. It is anti-democratic, anti-freedom, anti-liberty, anti-human, and thoroughly technocratic. Behind it is a twisted philosophy created by a TechBro from Silicon Valley named Curtis Yarvin. Since he started writing in 2007, he has captured the mind and soul of Silicon Valley — and in particular, those of Peter Thiel and Elon Musk. Consider some highlights:

Views Democracy, Constitutional Government, and Populism as inherently flawed and must be overthrown

Endorses rule by an unelected centralized sovereign, i.e., a CEO, or a Monarch

Promotes Technocratic governance by unelected and unaccountable officials

The government should be run as a profit-seeking “Sov-Corp” that would own or control all the assets in society

Promotes Accelerationism: The existing system is not worth reforming and should be allowed, or even forced, to unravel quickly to make way for a new order.

As a block, all the Technocrats in Washington, DC, embrace Dark Enlightenment philosophy.”

Wood, Patrick; Turner, Courtenay. The Final Betrayal: How Technocracy Destroyed America (p. 9). (Function). Kindle Edition.

Mr Wood and Ms Turner believe that there has been, in effect, a coup d’état, with the technocrats having taken over Washington D.C. that none knew about before the November 2024 elections.

At the heart of the AI revolution, is a technocratic view of the world. Technocracy is a termed coined by engineers and scientists at Columbia University in the 1930s and a special Technocracy Study Course was created. Ultimately, the movement failed because it had sinister overtones of fascism and dictatorship. It is interesting that its ideas have been resurrected in the past few years. As the authors state:

“Their clear plan was to take over biology, climate, natural resources, and industrial equipment. This is the modern essence of the United Nations’ programs of Agenda 21, 2030 Agenda, and Sustainable Development.”

Wood, Patrick; Turner, Courtenay. The Final Betrayal: How Technocracy Destroyed America (p. 16). (Function). Kindle Edition.

The new technocrats are the intellectual progeny of David Rockefeller and Zbigniew Brzenzinski, who founded the influential Trilateral Commission in 1973. This group was influential in the development of the U.N.’s Agenda 21 and now Agenda 2030 to “transform our world”. These folks may be megalomaniacs but they are serious and with AI tools behind them, who knows how we will be “transformed”.

The authors devote a chapter of their book to Peter Thiel, who has been a long-term supporter of President Trump and also very influential with JD Vance, in effect Thiel’s protégé. Mr Thiel has outlined 10 hidden rules for absolute domination:

Make up your own rules; Rules must be hidden; Motives must be disguised; Redefine the language eg redefinition of competition as “destructive”; Insert a trusted mole; Place players in strategic positions; Balance the playing field; Never compete; Plan 5 steps ahead before making a move; Always seek a monopoly.

It’s interesting to see how effectively these strategies have been used to maneuver President Trump into his “one rule” AI policy and plan for a “national effort comparable in significance to the Manhattan Project”.

The Final Betrayal delves into a number of areas that are relevant to readers:

The death of capitalism - the role of Curtis Yarvin and Nick Land and the Neo-reactionary movement;

The rise of state religion - scientism and the AI “god”;

The algorithmic coup - America’s AI Action Plan. The AI Action Plan is titled “Winning the Race” - but it is certain that we won’t be the winners; also the surveillance state;

The scientific dictatorship: There is a warning about what have previously seemed like a good approach to health via Robert F Kennedy Jnr and his Make America Health Again (MAHA) movement. However, the authors warn that behind the banner of MAHA lies a potentially sinister Make America Biotech Accelerate (MABA) to cloak biotech deregulation;

The new international economic age with a focus on Islamic finance and banking and sharia law. Islamic finance and banking has reached US$3.9 trillion in assets. President Trump’s son-in-law is heavily involved in this sector;

The key 41 players are also outlined in the book and about half of these have current or previous positions in the Trump administration.

Conclusions

The Final Betrayal is highly recommended to Sons of Issachar readers because we all need to be up to speed on the challenges we are facing as a society in relation to AI. The authors write that societal fallout from the AI coup will be surveillance, unemployment and control. Be careful when you give all your information to ChatGPT!

Mr Wood and Ms Turner conclude with a stark summary:

“The greatest betrayal in human history has just taken place. It has strip-mined our rights as free citizens, while delivering us into a digital gulag.”

Wood, Patrick; Turner, Courtenay. The Final Betrayal: How Technocracy Destroyed America (p. 183). (Function). Kindle Edition.

However, so we all don’t become completely depressed, they offer some useful strategies for how to cope:

“Decisive action is required. Start by wrapping a guard around your mind. Repudiate mechanistic thinking. Take everything as propaganda until proven otherwise. Speak up; your voice is your only voice. Only you can think for yourself. If you sleep, you will soon become a casualty. Don’t fall into Peter Thiel’s trap: “Whenever people think you can just muddle through, you’re probably set up for some kind of disaster.” (Tyler, 2024) Technocrats are not invincible. Exploit their vulnerabilities, weaknesses, and blind spots wherever you can. When you are in a doctor’s office, talk about abuses of AI in claim mismanagement. When you attend church, true your faith by pointing out extra-Biblical doctrines. When you are at work, tell your bosses and co-workers that AI delivers “slopwork,” where passable work done by AI increases the workload for others. When you sense that someone above you wants you to play a role in their technocratic narrative, dig your heels in and don’t do it! Think Local, Act Local Your audience and most significant influence is local - not state, regional, or national. Be that influence. Most towns and cities have multiple boards and city councils. These are your neighbors, subject to local influence and direction. Engage with them with practical discourse, appealing to them to put protective barriers around your home, local businesses, and the broader community. When you see outside consultants brought in to manage projects like General Plans, Sustainable Development projects, or Climate Action plans, run them out of town. You are paying your city leaders to do the planning for your city or town, not out-of-town consultants who don’t know anything about where you live, and couldn’t care less.”

Wood, Patrick; Turner, Courtenay. The Final Betrayal: How Technocracy Destroyed America (pp. 184-185). (Function). Kindle Edition.

I took particular note, as a local councillor, to be aware of outside consultants under the banner of “sustainability”.

The key thing is that “only you can think for yourself”.

It will be challenging to resist the ongoing rise and technocratic dictatorship of AI. We have been warned. I won’t be checking what ChatGPT thinks!