I have been very busy with local council issues and although I started this post 2 weeks ago, I am only able to finish it today.

I have been considering the challenge that the West faces from the permanent administrative state and the issue has come into view more clearly just in the last few days with the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard releasing information to show that the Obama administration “manufactured intelligence” about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. There is a long-term agenda in place to work around an elected government through a group of permanent and influential bureaucrats.

A little over one year ago, I wrote a Sons of Issachar newsletter about the challenges of the permanent administrative state (often called “The Deep State”) in a post about the U.S. presidential election system. I made some comparisons with the system in the U.K. which has been replicated across most of the former colonies of the British Empire.

AN OVERVIEW OF THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION SYSTEM Reuben J Rose · March 8, 2024 My interest in the US presidency and its influence on the world only commenced in 2001 when the group of CEOs, of which I was a member, had the former Deputy Director of the CIA (under President Ronald Reagan) come to speak. His topic was “business intelligence”. He said that each business needed an intelligence officer whose job was to scan the horizon… Read full story

At that time, my attention was drawn to a podcast where Freddy Gray, of the Spectator magazine, interviewed Daniel McCarthy, editor of The Modern Age, a conservative review. Here is the website link and I have included a photo of the website homepage.

Figure 1. Home page of Modern Age.

What Is the Permanent Administrative State?

I listened to the interview with Daniel McCarthy again this week and think my readers and listeners will find value in this podcast, even though the podcast was published in the period just prior to the Republican Primaries in January 2024. Here is the link:

Mr McCarthy makes a number of excellent points in relation to the permanent administrative state, almost 12 months out from the November 2024 presidential election. I have transcribed a relevant section of the interview:

“This is not just a typical election where it is one candidate against another but it is an attempt by a whole series of officials, Democratic officials, prosecutors and others who represent .. government at various levels. and also …during the Trump administration and .. within the United States intelligence community, within a sort of permanent bureaucracy … who are happy to either defy presidential orders if Trump is in the White House or leak information that would be damaging to Donald Trump. Whether he's in the in office or out of it, all of this suggests that it's not just a race between two candidates right now it's rather a battle between two systems: 1. The one system being the one that is already in place - one that the Democrats feel comfortable with, not only because they have office in many respects but also because they have the sympathies of most permanent government employees and, 2. On the other side you have Donald Trump who represents a disruption of that entire network of power. This is not just among the Democrats but among permanent government employees as well. You've seen over the past year or two a great deal of coverage in the U.S. Press of Donald Trump's plans to purge the U.S. bureaucracy if he wins office to .. revolutionize the civil service…to make it much more responsive to the President and much more responsive to Donald Trump, and to prevent the kinds of sabotage or defiance that took place during his first administration. I think that’s what the real stakes of the 2024 election are: it's not just a typical Republican versus Democrat presidential race but this is rather a race between a sort of permanent power which the Democrats now represent and Donald Trump's .. insurgent resistance to that permanent power. That permanent power being something that Donald Trump has called the “deep state” and I think many other Americans, certainly many Republicans, would also use that term.”

The permanent administrative state is at work within all government systems, and probably reaches its zenith in China which has added a surveillance arm to monitor what every citizen does. In the West, the surveillance state is outsourced to social media and AI which is “fed” by most young people, and I suppose, many in their middle age.

Dr Jacob Norangård has just alerted his readers to a more concerning form of the “Deep State” - the “agentic state” using artificial intelligence to “accelerate the digital transformation of government”. This is a terrifying story because artificial intelligence has none of the bureaucratic incompetence of the permanent administrative state.

COVID-19 and the U.K. Permanent Administrative State

The extent of the system and its various arms in the civil service is demonstrated in the 2022 British television series: “This England”. There are multiple layers of bureaucrats at work in the U.K. during the COVID-19 drama and the television series demonstrates in a graphic way, the number of committees, research institutions, medical journals, bureaucrats and government ministers at work, supposedly on behalf of the British people.

What is clear though is the self-interest factor and the power and incompetence of a government leader who has many other challenges on his plate - including a divorce and a girlfriend who is going to have a baby. Boris Johnson may never have been a good choice as Prime Minister but he was an exceptionally bad choice during a crisis like COVID-19.

Figure 2. Graphic from “This England”, a U.K. television series about the period of Boris Johnson’s premiership and the COVID-19 drama.

The series also shows the power of a young girlfriend (who became Boris’ wife) of a U.K. Prime Minister and her ability to dictate policy and personnel.

The series also demonstrated the influence of “fake science” as Professor Neal Ferugson and his Gates-funded team at Imperial College London, provided information to indicate that there would be 510,000 deaths in the U.K. if the government didn’t act. The Cato Institute has provided a very helpful review of the problematic assumptions that were made. As I have often said in my posts, always beware of scientists touting computer models.

Trust the science? When you hear this phrase - run in the opposite direction!

This England demonstrates the extent and control of the permanent administrative state and its ability to generate fear to influence the general population.

Who Is in Charge of the Permanent Administrative State?

The research of many, including that of Patrick Wood and Dr Jacob Nordangård has demonstrated that there is an elite network of technocrats whose desire is nothing less than to control the whole world!

It sounds crazy but it is true. The Rockefeller family has been extraordinarily influential for the last 100 years, playing a key role in the formation of the United Nations and also funding hundreds of groups to promote climate action. Many other individuals, including Bill Gates, have sought to dominate global priorities and Gates himself has “invested” heavily in the WHO.

My question has always been: is there a Mr Big? It may be the wrong question, but when you stand back and look at the implications of the permanent administrative state in many countries, it seems to have an allegiance to big government and a global system.

Is there anyone directing the permanent administrative state? Is it the Freemasons or the Illuminati? Is it Bill Gates or Klaus Schwab? Of course, there is no answer to these questions and ultimately, it seems to be about the system itself and the powerful players at work who determine the direction of society.

Increasingly, it will be in the hands of AI and the prejudiced and woke assumptions that have been built into its programming. Meanwhile, each day we feed more data into ChatGPT and wait for it to control us completely!

Governments of all persuasions, with the backing of the U.N. are introducing legislation to control “misinformation” and to prevent it from spreading. You can project a situation where an individual ID will be need to use the internet and AI can monitor and track recalcitrants.

As I considered the permanent administrative state and what we face as our lives become increasingly controlled and freedom becomes an illusion, I thought about my experience with local council in our region.

The Permanent Administrative State, and Local Councils

I ran for election to our local council, the Snowy Monaro Regional Council in 2024 and and was elected as a councillor, along with ten other councillors in October 2024. My reason for standing for election was that in a government system that was increasingly distant from the interests of residents, local government had the best possibility of responsiveness. I believed that an elected representative could have influence that would consider the interests of local residents.

I could see that as a society, we were moving inevitably toward a global government system in the longer term but I reasoned that perhaps this could be resisted at the local level. A group that included myself and five others campaigned on “back to basics” - fix the roads, collect the rubbish and stop the rate (tax) rises.

Our group had one candidate elected and out of the 11 councillors, there were 5 “independents” or “independent-minded” and so we fell one short of a majority. This has been an ongoing issue as the majority of six has rejected most of the council motions for more transparency and accountability.

Local government has increasingly become involved in areas that should not have any need for intervention. Our region is about 3/4 the size of Wales but has only 22,000 residents and most people just want to be left alone, have their roads fixed and the rubbish collected. However, under the watchful eye of the socialist Big Brother system, being left alone is not an option and state and federal governments seek more control of planning and land use.

The state government has imposed increased demands on local communities with requirements for more and more strategic plans, bureaucratic documents and amendments to the Local Government Act that then need more forms and documents to be completed. I do feel sorry for council workers because they appear to be so busy filling out compliance forms that there is no time to undertake the tasks required to do the basic requirements: deal with consent for housing development, keep the toilets clean, collect the rubbish and fix the roads.

I found that right from the start, there was resistance by senior staff to my requests for information, accountability and transparency,. Councillors were told that they couldn’t see the resignation letter of the CEO. The CEO had resigned just days before the first council meeting and so it seemed necessary and relevant. After great pressure on senior staff, councillors eventually received the letter but it was a start of a game of cat and mouse, with our local version of the permanent administrative state.

Each month, as I sought to bring motions before the council, they were either deemed “unlawful” by the senior administration or a range of reasons given about why the my notice of motions were either not relevant, had financial implications that impacted the budget, had implied criticism of staff or would take too many council resources.

As I contemplated how to overcome the various roadblocks, a friend sent me the video below that mirrored my experience. The “computer says no” captures some part of my own experience as a councillor.

After many months of battles with the senior administration of the council, one day a light dawned. One of the senior council personnel said:

“My job is to protect the council”.

Another councillor and I said:

“Well, we see our jobs as being responsive to the needs of ratepayers and residents.”

Suddenly, I realised something that should have been evident many months before: the permanent administrative state is working to protect itself and fulfil its own agenda. This agenda has no relationship to those of the local community and various documents produced are so complicated that only 0.05% of the local community has examined the documents and has any idea about what are touted as “community priorities”.

The implications of this realisation are of great significance. Local councils work to please their masters: the state government bureaucracy. These bureaucrats dictate the direction of the state government which is under financial control of the federal government and its permanent administrative state. The federal government has signed up to various agendas and treaties involving groups like the G20, the World Health Organization and the United Nations. The end result is a relentless promotion of the concept of a globalist “nirvana” where under the direction of a global benevolent dictator, world peace will reign and we all can “own nothing and be happy”.

This is the scenario where, somehow the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (17 SDGs) ended up in a draft of our council’s community strategic plan, even though noone in our local community had requested inclusion of the SDGs.

Can the permanent administrative state be beaten? I don’t think so. There may be temporary wins and President Trump is having a good attempt at cutting a swathe through the Deep State. Ultimately, it will only be a flesh wound and the Deep State will regroup in the future and redirect the U.S. towards the global agenda. Countries such as the U.K., Canada, New Zealand and Australia have not put up an even token resistance.

I suppose the conclusion is that it is important to ensure that our local communities are alert, active and that deep friendships are formed so that we can potentially opt out of the plans to enslave us. Self-sufficiency is difficult but working with others in our communities who understand the challenges ahead may provide a way of slipping out of the grasp of the permanent administrative state - at least for a period.

Articles That Caught My Attention

The End for Zelensky?

Seymour Hersh is a U.S. journalist whom I have cited in the Sons of Issachar Newsletter many times. He has excellent sources in the government and has broken many stories over a career that spans 60 years. This week he had a very interesting post about the situation in Ukraine.

President Zelensky has just extended martial law and removed a number of senior personnel. Hersh writes:

“In fall of 2023, Ukrainian General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander in chief of the country’s armed forces, gave an interview to the Economist and declared the war with Russia had become a “stalemate.” It took three months for President Volodymyr Zelensky to fire him. The general, who is the most popular public figure in Ukraine, was named ambassador to London a month later and has served there with distinction, if quietly.

Zaluzhnyi is now seen as the most credible successor to Zelensky. I have been told by knowledgeable officials in Washington that that job could be his within a few months. Zelensky is on a short list for exile, if President Donald Trump decides to make the call. If Zelensky refuses to leave his office, as is most likely, an involved US official told me: “He’s going to go by force. The ball is in his court.” There are many in Washington and in Ukraine who believe that the escalating air war with Russia must end soon, while there’s still a chance to make a settlement with its president, Vladimir Putin.”

It always seemed to me that Zelensky’s days were numbered after his disastrous press conference with President Trump and J.D. Vance in the Oval Office in late February. Trump told Zelensky that “he didn’t hold any cards”.

President Trump has rightly drawn attention to the casualties on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine conflict: now more than 2 million.

If I was Zelensky, I would be looking for a South American haven and ensuring that I have memorised the codes to the Swiss bank accounts and his Bitcoin wallet.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Seeks More Control

Over the last two years, the WHO has sought more control of its member states and the only pushback has been from the U.S. and Israel. An article this week in The New American outined the situation regarding changes planned by the WHO to gain more control over global health.

“On July 10, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a press release titled “WHO Member States hold first meeting, agree on next steps to take forward key elements of the WHO Pandemic Agreement.” The July 9-10 meeting of the WHO poohbahs in Geneva was the follow-up to the May 20, 2025 conference at the WHO Geneva headquarters at which the WHO Pandemic Agreement was adopted.

“WHO Member States have held their first meeting of the Intergovernmental Working Group (IGWG) on the WHO Pandemic Agreement, formalizing next steps on implementing key provisions of the historic legal instrument to make the world safer from future pandemics,” the press release stated.

“The Assembly established the IGWG to, as a priority, draft and negotiate an annex to the WHO Pandemic Agreement on Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS). This PABS system is intended to enable safe, transparent and accountable access and benefit-sharing for PABS materials and sequence information,” the press release continued.

Notably, “The IGWG also decided to identify experts to provide inputs on the PABS annex and possibly hold an informal briefing before the second meeting of the IGWG, which will be held on 15-19 September 2025.”

We can probably rest assured that the “experts” chosen by the WHO IGWG will not include Drs. Peter McCullough, Sunetra Gupta, Martin Kulldorf, Meryl Nass, Michael Yeadon, John Ioannidis, or any of the hundreds of additional medical/health experts who challenged WHO’s deadly Covid protocols that are responsible for the deaths of millions worldwide.”

President Trump and his health advisors are well aware of the control sought by the WHO and withdrew funds and support in the early days of his administration. Other countries, like Australia, have their bureaucrats endorse the global agenda. One thing is certain: this is not about health.

Trump Sows Seeds of Demise Regarding Epstein Files

Donald Trump has been written off many times by political pundits. Whether is was his comment about John McCain - that he preferred those in military service who weren’t captured - or that he could “stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody" without losing any voters, he seems to retain supporters no matter what.

The challenges with Jeffrey Epstein and his entanglement with the elite of New York and Palm Beach may be an issue that eventually causes Trump’s demise. This is because Trump himself and many of his senior spokesmen promoted transparency around Epstein, his villanous exploits and his “suicide” in prison.

An article this week in World Affairs Brief provided the following insights and analysis that I thought were helpful to my readers:

“No one believes him when Trump claims there’s nothing to see in the Epstein files, even though the circumstantial evidence so clearly points to a system of blackmail, “honey traps” and certainly a long and sordid pedophile scandal involving some of the world’s most powerful elite. Virtually nothing incriminating or really new has been revealed about any of the big files about history that Trump promised to declassify and release. Nothing about the CIA hiring Mafia hit men to kill John F. Kennedy; nothing about the known evidence that RFK was shot in the back twice by his bodyguard, rather than by Sirhan Sirhan; and nothing about the FBI surveillance on Martin Luther King (8 cabinets full of his illicit sexual liaisons with prostitutes and 5 more full of his Communist connections). Kash Patel is busy trying to redeem Trump’s reputation (and his own) after these accountability failures by putting together a massive RICO conspiracy case against all of Trump’s enemies who used lawfare against Trump. Will it work? -I doubt it, given Deep State control over judges. Trump wants Jeffrey Epstein to be old news, but his base of supporters disagrees. The Palm Beach Post, in Trump’s home town had this to say. Trump's almost 400-word social media statement, one of the lengthiest the president has posted on Truth Social, was yet another attempt by the president to end the controversy over the Epstein files. Days earlier, he downplayed a media question about the matter by dismissing it as old news. But anger within the president's base has only mushroomed, with some calling for the ouster of Bondi, who previously served two terms as Florida attorney general and was on Trump's legal team during the U.S. Senate trial in the first impeachment. The Post goes on to cite reader comments confirming that Trump supporters don’t want this swept under the rug…… The issue of a client list is crucial to Trump’s promise of accountability. Passenger lists of those who have flown on Epstein’s Lolita Express to his private island have already been released, including a photo of Trump with his arms around two girls next to Epstein. Pictures like this don’t prove a crime in an of itself, without additional evidence such as videos of Epstein’s clients in compromising sexual affairs. Of course, this was one of the primary reasons for Epstein’s luxury island and Manhattan townhouse, to be wired with multiple hidden cameras, all of which we are told doesn’t exist in the FBI files. The FBI must be covering up all the evidence they found during their searches of Epstein’s properties…….. In response to the continuing backlash by supporters, Donald Trump began to attack those in the MAGA movement who are demanding straight answers. Newsweek wrote that, In a length Truth Social post last Wednesday, Trump sharply criticized those in his support base for believing Democratic "bulls***" about what he described as the "Jeffrey Epstein Hoax." "Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bulls***,' hook, line, and sinker”. "They haven't learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years." Incredibly, Trump is trying to lump his conspiracy-believing supporters with those on the left who believed in the Russia hoax, which is a totally illogical conclusion. And, Trump himself is driving this false conclusion by calling the Epstein list “A Democrat Psyop”

The Epstein story won’t go away and noone believes the Attorney General Pam Bondi who claimed recently that there was “nothing to see”. You can tell that President Trump may have lost the plot when he is attacking his own supporters and calling them “weakings”, “stupid” and “foolish”.

This story seems to have a long way to run. Eventually, the permanent administrative state will ensure that documents that it wants to come to light, will be leaked.

Some Conclusions

I have contemplated the permanent administrative state over the past few years and realise that it is deeply embedded in everything we see and hear. The media has been recruited and it is difficult to obtain independent analysis. My surprise was to eventually realise that the local council is part of this whole process and that the permanent administrative state works for itself and its priorities, not those of the local community.

The concept of the influence of the permanent administrative state as a lens through which to view any issue of the day is one that I commend to my readers. Deception is one of the tools of the permanent administrative state and a different lens then enables one to see that “safe and effective” vaccines are, from first principles, likely to be unsafe and ineffective. Calls to trust the science should ensure that we know that the science promoted is unlikely to be trustworthy. Computer models that claim the end is near unless we take the action called for by the U.N. should be immediately dismissed. We need to be alert to what will be the increasing use of psyops and be aware that the agenda is to destroy our freedom and put us under increasing control.

This all sounds depressing but through a biblical lens, there is hope. Jesus will return and when he does, the bad guys are toast!

