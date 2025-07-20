Sons of Issachar Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tanja Boness's avatar
Tanja Boness
8d

I admire your persistence and clarity, Reuben. I can only imagine how frustrating it must be at times, but I truly hope you won’t lose heart. Resistance often begins quietly — and it matters more than we know, especially on the local level. I am sure what you are doing has impact, even if it’s not always visible yet. Please keep going. Your voice and integrity make a difference.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Annette O's avatar
Annette O
Jul 20

I have been using the term "Public Serpents" for some time - this clear explanation that they work for The System, supporting The Narrative - and that their "work" has no relativity to those that they are supposed to "serve" confirms my suspicions. Our Local Councillors are dissuaded from talking to "Council Staff" - and definitely have no control over their direction or actions. Our rates have just risen by 40% - obviously to feed the Global directives machine, not improve the lot of the residents paying for the whole shebang. We will own nothing and they will be happy. PS control of the biosphere of Australia was handed to The WHO yesterday 19/7/25 with the IHR Regulations, that were rejected by the USA, Italy, Israel and NZ, becoming binding on Australia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Reuben J Rose
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Reuben Rose
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture