Somehow, 2025 has disappeared into the rear-vision window, and 2026 is upon us, whether we are ready or not. I wish my Sons of Issachar readers a wonderful 2026 and advise being “alert but not alarmed”. I am coming up to the fourth anniversary of the Sons of Isscchar Newsletter and have a sense that even with a small subscriber base, I will continue to provide a perspective on the signs of the times that may be useful.

It is important for us to understand the signs of the times, and the big picture is that Western societies are moving towards greater surveillance, control, and globalism, with the eventual rise of a global dictator. This is not a cause for fear but sober understanding.

As I was thinking about the year ahead, it is evident that President Trump will continue to dominate the world’s attention. He does this in a number of clever and often humorous ways, and he has certainly caught my attention in these last weeks with the remarkable Venezuelan operation and seizure of Nicolás Maduro, the former bus driver and now former Venezuelan dictator. The plan was so secret, apparently even his Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, didn’t know, as she relaxed in Hawaii.

The Executive branch of the U.S. government under Trump has dominated the Congress, and one wonders how the Founding Fathers would regard President Trump’s exertion of power, and now, apparently, a desire to create an American Empire.

I was greatly amused by a story that appeared in the Wall Street Journal on Christmas Eve:

“When the news broke that the Kennedy Center would be renamed to include President Trump, it came as a surprise to the Senate’s Republican leader, John Thune of South Dakota—even though Thune is an ex officio ,member of the Kennedy Center board. “Ah, I just heard about it,” Thune said in an interview on Fox News Channel. An act of Congress in 1964 had named the performing arts center to memorialize the slain John F. Kennedy. Thune concluded that Congress would “take a look at it for sure and…see where that goes.” But by the next day, the Kennedy Center had already added Trump’s name to the building’s facade. It was just the latest example of how the 119th Congress has mostly been relegated to a sidekick role, deferring to Trump’s muscular executive branch as it moves at a breakneck pace to execute the president’s agenda—imposing tariffs, slashing the federal workforce and carrying out military strikes in the Caribbean.”

President Trump doesn’t wait around for bureaucratic approval - the job is done by the time the committee gets around to meeting! This leadership style provides some context for “Operation Absolute Resolve” which blindsided U.S. allies.

Operation Absolute Resolve

The extraordinary extraction of President Maduro and his wife was code-named “Operation Absolute Resolve” (I think it indicates that the U.S. administration meant business) and involved special forces breaking into Maduro’s compound in Caracas and seizing him before he was able to enter his safe room. Cuban authorities have confirmed that 32 Cuban military and intelligence personnel were killed during the U.S. operation. It may be difficult to find Cuban guards ready to guard the Acting President, Delcy Rodriguez Gómez, to whom, apparently, President Trump has made an offer she couldn’t refuse!

President Trump’s core supporters are fond of saying that he is playing 3D chess, and they may be right. Who really knows whether there is a big picture view that Trump keeps on a piece of paper somewhere or whether he just reacts to situations as they arise? One would think that the overriding strategy is “America First”, the philosophy that explains many of President Trump’s actions.

The downstream effects of Operation Absolute Resolve will take some time to play out, but what is certainly true is that the international order has been upended, and many international leaders are nervous about what Trump may do next. The U.N.’s favourite term, “multilateralism” has been thrown in the trash can by the Trump administration.

The most helpful explanation I have heard over the past few days to to decipher “Operation Absolute Resolve” is that Venezuela has the third- or fourth-largest oil reserves in the world and was exporting 60-80% of its oil to China. President Trump was not prepared to let these strategic assets be controlled by a potential enemy of the U.S..

Trump has now said that the U.S. would “run Venezuela”, and the mind boggles at how he may do this. However, at least temporarily, the U.S. has control over a resource that is critical for China which gives Trump leverage in his ongoing negotiations with President Xi.

President Trump appears to have turned his attention away from the “rules based international order” and toward a focus on American strategic interests. He seems to have given up the idea for the moment of making Canada the 51st state but has firmed in his resolve to acquire Greenland. He first raised the idea of buying Greenland in 2019 when it was firmly rejected by Denmark, which controls the world’s largest island. Trump won’t give up and it will be interesting to see what he does next - abduct the Danish Prime Minister?

Globalist or Anti-Globalist?

President Trump seems to straddle two worlds that, on the surface, should be in tension. On one side sit the technocratic “builders” — figures like Peter Thiel, whose company Palantir embodies the power of data, surveillance, and algorithmic decision-making. Mr Thiel has not only been a major financial backer of Trump but was instrumental in the rise of J.D. Vance from a U.S. senator in 2022 to U.S. Vice President in 2025. Palantir’s tools are explicitly designed to make populations more trackable, and systems more controllable — capabilities that any modern administrative regime, benign or otherwise, would envy. And yet, paradoxically, Trump has simultaneously launched blistering attacks on global institutions such as the United Nations, denouncing them as unaccountable, ideological, and hostile to national sovereignty (see my post below from September 2025). The tension is unresolved: a rebellion against the global technocracy paired with reliance on domestic technological power of unprecedented reach. Whether this represents a necessary tool to dismantle the old order — or simply the construction of a more efficient one — remains the unanswered question at the heart of the Trump paradox.

The Total State Reuben J Rose · September 27, 2025 President Trump’s nearly hour-long speech to the United Nations was shock therapy and you could see the stunned or incredulous faces of the various world leaders as Trump extended his 15-min speech by more than 30-min, to berate various world leaders, notably those of Europe. Below are a few excerpts from his speech - an abbreviated form of which I have… Read full story

Trump Withdraws from 66 International Organisations

While President Trump appears to be well aligned with the Big Tech globalists, he demonstrated that he was prepared to walk away from the U.N. crowd and take the U.S. in a different direction. On his first day back in office (20 January 2025), President Trump moved immediately to withdraw the United States from both the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization.

Now, President Trump, whom you would think had his hands full with issues like Gaza, Ukraine and Venezuela, issued a memorandum on 7 January 2026, titled: “Withdrawing the United States from International Organizations, Conventions, and Treaties that Are Contrary to the Interests of the United States”.

The memorandum states that he has: “determined that it is contrary to the interests of the United States to remain a member of, participate in, or otherwise provide support to the organizations listed”. According to the memorandum, the organisations (who even knew that many of these existed?) are:

Organizations from Which the United States Shall Withdraw.

(a) Non-United Nations Organizations:

(i) 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact;

(ii) Colombo Plan Council;

(iii) Commission for Environmental Cooperation;

(iv) Education Cannot Wait;

(v) European Centre of Excellence for Countering

Hybrid Threats;

(vi) Forum of European National Highway Research Laboratories;

(vii) Freedom Online Coalition;

(viii) Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund;

(ix) Global Counterterrorism Forum;

(x) Global Forum on Cyber Expertise;

(xi) Global Forum on Migration and Development;

(xii) Inter-American Institute for Global Change Research;

(xiii) Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals, and Sustainable Development;

(xiv) Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change;

(xv) Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services;

(xvi) International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property;

(xvii) International Cotton Advisory Committee;

(xviii) International Development Law Organization;

(xix) International Energy Forum;

(xx) International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies;

(xxi) International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance;

(xxii) International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law;

(xxiii) International Lead and Zinc Study Group;

(xxiv) International Renewable Energy Agency;

(xxv) International Solar Alliance;

(xxvi) International Tropical Timber Organization;

(xxvii) International Union for Conservation of Nature;

(xxviii) Pan American Institute of Geography and History;

(xxix) Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation;

(xxx) Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combatting Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia;

(xxxi) Regional Cooperation Council;

(xxxii) Renewable Energy Policy Network for the 21st Century;

(xxxiii) Science and Technology Center in Ukraine;

(xxxiv) Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme; and

(xxxv) Venice Commission of the Council of Europe.

(b) United Nations (UN) Organizations:

(i) Department of Economic and Social Affairs;

(ii) UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) — Economic Commission for Africa;

(iii) ECOSOC — Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean;

(iv) ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific;

(v) ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia;

(vi) International Law Commission;

(vii) International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals;

(viii) International Trade Centre;

(ix) Office of the Special Adviser on Africa;

(x) Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary General for Children in Armed Conflict;

(xi) Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict;

(xii) Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children;

(xiii) Peacebuilding Commission;

(xiv) Peacebuilding Fund;

(xv) Permanent Forum on People of African Descent;

(xvi) UN Alliance of Civilizations;

(xvii) UN Collaborative Programme on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation in Developing Countries;

(xviii) UN Conference on Trade and Development;

(xix) UN Democracy Fund;

(xx) UN Energy;

(xxi) UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women;

(xxii) UN Framework Convention on Climate Change;

(xxiii) UN Human Settlements Programme;

(xxiv) UN Institute for Training and Research;

(xxv) UN Oceans;

(xxvi) UN Population Fund;

(xxvii) UN Register of Conventional Arms;

(xxviii) UN System Chief Executives Board for Coordination;

(xxix) UN System Staff College;

(xxx) UN Water; and

(xxxi) UN University.

There will be many U.S. representatives whose time is now freed up. I wonder what the UN Alliance of Civilizations does? I suppose it doesn’t matter now, and the U.S. was probably providing most of the funds for these myriad organisations. There may be less first class flights to exotic locations for the remaining representatives.

The Shocking Story of “Operation Warp Speed”

So, President Trump is against the U.N. and its myriad subsidiaries but it also appears that he is a friend of globalistts, and of course billionaires seem to make up his côterie.

While many freedom loving people are excited about Trump’s anti-U.N. action and America First philosophy, it is not all good news. His connections with Big Tech billionaires, close friendships with the leaders of wealthy Islamic countries such as Qatar, and promotion of control tools like artificial intelligence, means that it is he also may be a man of deception about his true intents.

A number of commentators that I have heard recently have commented that we should never forget that President Trump promoted the mRNA experimental vaccines for COVID-19 via “Operation Warp Speed”, an accelerated program that bypassed normal safety protocols. Trump doesn’t seem conscious of the shocking impact of the mRNA vaccines, and even hosted the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla at the White House, in September 2025.

In his campaign speeches in 2025, President Trump often referred to his “success” with the COVID-19 vaccines and seemed surprised at the negative feedback from his adoring crowds. He stopped mentioning the vaccines towards the end of his campaign because his advisors must have told him that this was a “loser”.

It is possible that President Trump just doesn’t understand and his medical advisors kept telling him that the vaccines were great. The reality is hard to grasp because the latest information on the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) shows 2.7 million adverse events and 38,000 vaccine deaths. VAERS dramatically under-reports and the OpenVAERS site notes that the events reported represent only 1% of the likely total events. So, Trump may have been well-meaning in his determination to crash through normal protection processes but some have suggested something more sinister.

Conclusions

Could it be that President Trump is a tool of those working to bring about the “total state”? His dominance with control over the executive branch of the U.S. government and the sidelining of Congress, will have downstream impacts long after Trump has left office. It is interesting that President Obama started this autocratic presidential approach, using “the pen and the phone” but Trump has taken it to a new level.

Those on the Right of politics are starting to become concerned about President Trump’s moves towards creating an American Empire. Of course, on the Left, they have completely lost their minds as Trump trolls them in his press briefings by suggesting he may take over Cuba and Colombia, in addition to Greenland. We are only just one year into the Trump presidency and the paradox of Trump will continue to challenge us in the remaining three years of his term. I like much of what President Trump is doing but nonetheless have a growing sense of unease.

Articles That Caught My Attention

Venezuela - A View From the New American

The New American is a magazine that promotes the necessity of American freedom. I subscribe to the magazine and they issue a monthly “Insider Report” which is often very illuminating. Here is an edited version of an article published on 9 January 2026:

“On the one hand, the constitutionality of even an extremely limited military action to capture the president of another country is dubious at best. On the other, the fact that Venezuela has become a lynchpin of communist expansion in the Western Hemisphere and has engaged in systematic activities hostile to the United States is self-evident…… …at the time of this writing, the Marxists still run Venezuela, and continue to round up protestors and journalists apace — even as Trump insists the United States is in control and is pushing the new Marxist vice president toward a transition…… Our preliminary take on this event, as with the Trump tariffs, is that it may have some salutary effects — in this case, striking a long-overdue blow to the communist and globalist conspiracy in the Western Hemisphere — but was not conducted entirely along constitutionalist lines. We hope that the predictions of a Middle East-style quagmire prove incorrect, and that this event redounds to the long-term benefit of our Latin American and Venezuelan friends and allies.”

What’s Next After Venezuela - Greenland?

The New American provides some context for President Trump’s interest in Greenland which I thought would be of interest to readers:

“As an old sea shanty put it, “Greenland is a dreadful place, a land that’s never green, where there’s ice and snow, and the whale-fishes blow, and daylight’s seldom seen.” Few of us are likely ever to see Greenland, except from a passenger jet on its way to Europe or the Middle East. It’s a cold, desolate, ice-covered island lying mostly north of the Arctic Circle, with a population of barely 50,000 people…. The United States has long had a military presence in Greenland, owing to its strategic location near the Arctic Ocean and North Atlantic shipping lanes. In World War II, the U.S. militarily occupied the island, ousting a small force of Germans. During the Cold War, Greenland hosted numerous U.S. military facilities, including missile early-warning radar stations, and Thule Air Force Base on the northern edge of the island. Today, only Thule remains, albeit as the renamed Pituffik Space Base. In 1952, Denmark and the United States inked a deal, the Defense of Greenland Agreement, giving the United States essentially blanket permission to place whatever military assets on the island that it deemed necessary, a Cold War-era expedient that has never been discarded. Thus, it would seem that the United States can station whatever military assets it deems necessary on Greenland. Why, then, the push to acquire it as a U.S. territory, by force if necessary? It’s impossible to know how much of Trump’s talk is mere bluster, intended to spook the Europeans into acceding to his demands.”

What is clear is that President Trump will not be looking for international consensus in what he sees are strategic assets for the U.S. He has already targeted the Panama Canal, which had been under increasing Chinese influence. It seems certain that there are more surprises to come in 2026. The New American Insider concludes this section of the newsletter with this analysis:

“Regardless, most of the messes in the world now — Cuba, Venezuela, Iran, and many others — are the fruits of malign policies of the past. Had America been vigilant in the 1950s and prevented the communist takeover in Cuba, we would not now be facing a problem many times worse, with militant Marxism now in control of Brazil, Venezuela, Colombia, and Nicaragua, in addition to Cuba. Had we not allowed the globalists to betray the Shah of Iran back in the 1970s, the world would have been spared decades of Islamist terror in the Middle East and across the globe, including October 7 and possibly 9/11. Trump and his administration appear bent on righting some of the wrongs of the recent past; the question is whether it is worth the price?”

The Shocking U.K. Story About the West Midlands Police Force

The story about the West Midlands police and the lies told to stop Israeli supporters from attending a football match in Birmingham in November 2025 has been featured in a number of U.K. papers but has not been reported by newspapers outside the U.K..

Melanie Phillips has covered the story in a recent substack post and have have selected parts of her report that I thought would be of interest to my readers. The story is relevant to Australia because it is clear that the authorities are frightened of being declared “Islamaphobic” which is of relevance to the Royal Commission of inquiry that will take place after the Bondi shootings during Hanukkah.

“The affair started when Maccabi Tel Aviv football club was due to play Aston Villa in Birmingham last November. Birmingham council banned Maccabi’s away-fans on the advice of the West Midlands police who said it was “high risk” for Maccabi supporters to go to the game, referring to the violent scenes in 2024 when Maccabi had played the Dutch side Ajax in Amsterdam. Since that violence had amounted to a near pogrom by Arabs against the Israeli fans — described by the Arabs themselves as a “Jew-hunt” — it was widely assumed that the police were saying they couldn’t protect those fans in Birmingham against similar Muslim mobs. The city’s Muslims, however, insisted that, on the contrary, they needed to be protected from the Israelis. It’s now emerged that, at the first meeting of the local advisory group that deals with safety considerations at football matches, the police recommended a ban on the Maccabi fans “in the absence of intelligence”. However, a review by Mark Roberts, Chief Constable for Cheshire and head of the UK football policing unit, revealed that the initial concern by the police was prompted by “high confidence intelligence” that elements of “the community” in the West Midlands were hostile to Maccabi fans because of their nationality and wanted to “arm” themselves against them…….. If the West Midlands police in Britain’s second largest city are so intimidated by Islamic extremists that their senior officers defame Jews rather than keeping them safe, they won’t keep anyone safe. But the police are a symptom rather than the cause. The police form the thin blue line of a culture. If that culture goes rotten, the police rot with it. And the immediate cause of the rot is multiculturalism. Far from promoting tolerance and respect for all minorities — which should be axiomatic in any civilised nation — multiculturalism holds that western culture, which is deemed powerful, cannot assert its superiority over any minority culture, which according to this dogma is powerless. As a result, the west is paralysed in the face of Islamic misdeeds, grovelling, appeasing and crumbling under the chilling effects of Islamist terrorism and intimidation.” That’s why, after every Islamist atrocity committed in the name of Islam, the west declares the atrocity had absolutely nothing to do with Islam.

Dramatic Changes to the Childhood Vaccine Schedule in the U.S.

The Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F Kennedy Jnr has come under intense scrutiny since his nomination for the position early in 2025. Many doctors have attacked him for being an “anti-vaxer” and he has overseen significant changes in personnel at the FDA.

Now the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has announced an updated childhood vaccine schedule, dramatically reducing the number of vaccines recommended for children in their first years of life.

Dr Robert Malone has outlined these changes in his substack post of 7 January 2026:

I have extracted a few of the key points made by Dr Malone:

“After a scientific review of the underlying science, comparing the U.S. child and adolescent immunization schedule with those of peer, developed nations, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Acting Director Jim O’Neill has now further updated the U.S. childhood immunization schedule. The changes stem from reviewing practices in other nations, including consulting experts in Denmark, Germany, and Japan. The CDC will, moving forward, stop broadly recommending vaccines against influenza, rotavirus, respiratory syncytial virus, hepatitis A, and meningococcal disease. The CDC in 2025 already narrowed recommendations for hepatitis B and COVID-19 vaccination, based on guidance from ACIP advisers selected by HHS Secretary Kennedy. The CDC will continue to recommend that all children are immunized against 10 diseases for which there is international consensus, as well as varicella (chickenpox). For other diseases, the CDC will recommend immunization for high-risk groups and populations, or through shared clinical decision making when it is not possible for public health authorities to clearly define who will benefit from an immunization. The updated schedule is in contrast to the CDC child and adolescent schedule at the end of 2024, which recommended 17 immunizations for all children. The Danish childhood vaccination schedule that has influenced this new US schedule is far simpler, slower, and gentler than the U.S. CDC schedule. Denmark begins immunization at three months of age, giving only about a dozen total injections by adolescence, focused on serious diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, polio, Hib, measles, and meningitis…… The updated CDC childhood immunization schedule: 1. Recommends all vaccines for which there is consensus among peer nations. 2. Allows for more flexibility and choice, with less coercion, by reassigning non-consensus vaccines to certain high-risk groups or populations and shared clinical decision-making. 3. Ensures that all the diseases covered by the previous immunization schedule will still be available to anyone who wants them through Affordable Care Act insurance plans and federal insurance programs, including Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and the Vaccines for Children program. Families will not have to purchase them out of pocket. Among peer nations, the U.S. will continue to offer the most childhood vaccines for free to those who wants them. 4. Is accompanied by a strengthening of vaccine research through HHS’ commitment to double-blind placebo controlled randomized trials as well as more observational studies to evaluate long-term effects of individual vaccines and the vaccine schedule.”

These recommendations will be resisted by many in the U.S. and beyond because the Big Pharma lobby is so powerful. However, the alignment with the Danish vaccine schedule provides some peer support and it is extraordinary that a situation could have arisen where children between birth and five years of age could have received more than 50 injections.

There is much more to come in this area of vaccines as Robert F Kennedy Jnr pushes his department towards more evidence-based vaccine information.