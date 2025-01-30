Over the past few years I have intermittently read or heard about the Noahide Laws, which were acknowledged in a special declaration by Congress in 1991, when George H.W. Bush was U.S. president (more details below). The Noahide Laws came to my attention again more recently when a rabbi prayed at the 22 November 2024 Donald Trump rally and mentioned the Noahide Laws (see the video below).

From my previous research, I was aware that President Bush had signed a declaration more than 30 years ago, in proclaiming Education Day in the U.S. in 1991. According to the website Explore Religions:

”The proclamation was made in honor of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, who was a prominent Jewish leader known for his contributions to education and the promotion of the Noahide Laws. The proclamation itself acknowledges the Rebbe’s efforts in “fostering education among all people” and his role in “emphasizing the importance of education to the future of our country.”

The Noahide Laws seem to have been lurking in the background for several decades. However, the fact that these laws were mentioned again at a recent Trump rally caught my attention and I decided that I would have to do some more research.

So, in this week’s Sons of Issachar Newsletter, I am providing a brief overview of the Noahide Laws and their significance. The subject is quite controversial and also complex and I can’t say that my post is the last word in this area. However, I have attempted to provide a high-level view for my readers.

What Are the Noahide Laws?

In dozens of articles and videos there is a view that the Noahide laws may be some type of Trojan Horse being wheeled in as a prelude to a One World religion. The laws themselves appear, at least initially, non-controversial but there are some hidden consequences. The seven laws only apply to non-Jews because Jews are under the 613 Laws of Moses, as outlined in the Torah (the first five books of the Bible).

The Noahide Laws (as described by the New World Encyclopedia are as follows. Because the name of God is holy, and Jews usually refer to Hashem (The Name), the word God is not spelt out but usually written as G-d, which is how the name is written in the section quoted below:

“The seven laws (commonly rendered as Sheva Mitzvot Shel Bnei Noach) are:

Do not deny G-d. Do not blaspheme G-d. Do not murder. Do not engage in incest, adultery, pederasty, or bestiality, as well as homosexual relations. Do not steal. Do not eat of a live animal. Establish courts/legal system to ensure law and obedience.

The Talmud also states: "Righteous people of all nations have a share in the world to come" (Sanhedrin 105a). Any non-Jew who lives according to these laws is regarded as one of "the righteous among the gentiles." Maimonides writes that this refers to those who have acquired knowledge of G-d and act in accordance with the Noahide Laws out of obedience to G-d.”

Many recent writers and podcasters have highlighted the Noahide Laws and proposed that the laws are like a ticking time bomb waiting to explode because they are part of U.S. Congresional law. However, on further reading of the Congressional resolution (Public Law 102-14), it is evident that the law is limited and distinct. The law reads as follows (my highlighting):

“Public Law 102-14 - 102d CONGRESS, 1st Session -

H. J. RES. 104 - JOINT RESOLUTION

To designate March 26, 1991, as `Education Day , U.S.A. '.

Whereas Congress recognizes the historical tradition of ethical values and principles which are the basis of civilized society and upon which our great Nation was founded;

Whereas these ethical values and principles have been the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization, when they were known as the Seven Noahide Laws;

Whereas without these ethical values and principles the edifice of civilization stands in serious peril of returning to chaos;

Whereas society is profoundly concerned with the recent weakening of these principles that has resulted in crises that beleaguer and threaten the fabric of civilized society;

Whereas the justified preoccupation with these crises must not let the citizens of this Nation lose sight of their responsibility to transmit these historical ethical values from our distinguished past to the generations of the future;

Whereas the Lubavitch movement has fostered and promoted these ethical values and principles throughout the world;

Whereas Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, leader of the Lubavitch movement, is universally respected and revered and his eighty-ninth birthday falls on March 26, 1991;

Whereas in tribute to this great spiritual leader, `the rebbe,' this, his ninetieth year will be seen as one of `education and giving,' the year in which we turn to education and charity to return the world to the moral and ethical values contained in the Seven Noahide Laws; and

Whereas this will be reflected in an international scroll of honor signed by the President of the United States and other heads of state: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, That March 26, 1991, the start of the ninetieth year of Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, leader of the worldwide Lubavitch movement, is designated as `Education Day, U.S.A. '. The President is requested to issue a proclamation calling upon the people of the United States to observe such day with appropriate ceremonies and activities.

Approved March 20, 1991. Signed by George Bush, President of the United States of America”.

It is important to note that the resolution records as fact that: “…these ethical values and principles have been the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization, when they were known as the Seven Noahide Laws”. The resolution also indicates as fact the contentious idea that: “without these ethical values and principles (ie the Seven Noahide Laws) the edifice of civilization stands in serious peril of returning to chaos”. There were never any laws proclaimed by Noah after the Great Flood, but there is Jewish tradition via the Talmud. (NOTE: chabad.org describes the Talmud as follows: “a collection of writings that covers the full gamut of Jewish law and tradition, compiled and edited between the third and sixth centuries. Written in a mixture of Hebrew and Aramaic, it records the teachings and discussions of the great academies of the Holy Land and Babylonia. With 2,711 densely packed pages and countless commentaries, learning Talmud is the occupation of a lifetime.”)

U.S. Public Law102-14 still stands today but there is limited application of the law. It remains part of the U.S. legal record and continues to be commemorated annually, especially in Jewish communities, through Education Day. Public Law 102-14 itself does not mandate the enforcement of the Noahide Laws, nor does it grant them legal standing as U.S. law. It simply acknowledges the moral and ethical importance of these laws as part of a broader celebration of education, especially in the context of promoting ethical and moral standards in society.

This sounds good but the downside of the Noahide laws is seldom highlighted. The downside is serious - death by decapitation for breaking the laws!

This is a section from the Mishneh Torah – Melachim uMilchamot – Chapter 9:14

“A gentile who transgresses these seven commands shall be executed by decapitation. For this reason, all the inhabitants of Shechem were obligated to die. Shechem kidnapped. They observed and were aware of his deeds, but did not judge him. A gentile is executed on the basis of the testimony of one witness and the verdict of a single judge. No warning is required. Relatives may serve as witnesses. However, a woman may not serve as a witness or a judge for them.”

This is taken from the Talmud. According to chabad.org, “The Talmud is the central text of Rabbinic Judaism and the primary source of Jewish religious law (halakha) and Jewish theology.

Until the advent of modernity, in nearly all Jewish communities, the Talmud was the centerpiece of Jewish cultural life and was foundational to “all Jewish thought and aspirations,” serving also as “the guide for the daily life” of Jews.”

One of the Noahide laws is “Do not blaspheme G-d”. Denis Bowden writes:

“It would appear that only now are people beginning to become aware of the Noahide Laws and how they are meant to impact upon those who worship God through His Son, Jesus (Yeshua).

The Seven Noahide Laws – though they appear to be precisely the same as the Ten Commandments given Moses – are definitively not the same. And there is a growing realization that they may well be the proposed vehicle to annihilate true believers of the Saving Grace offered by the Christ. Because, although the Orthodox might see our demise as religiously righteous, the secular deniers of the New World Order simply see a most effective tool to get rid of us forever.”

I suppose it is a reminder that whenever we see words like “universal laws”, “world peace”, “universal moral and ethical values” etc - we need to sit up, take notice and investigate what is really meant.

What is the Significance of the Noahide Laws?

The reason that the Noahide Laws have gained prominence in conspiracy communities is that there are consequences that flow (for Gentiles) for failing to keep the Noahide Laws. As mentioned above - beheading! Those who promote the Noahide Laws would provide less support if this consequence was promoted up front.

The laws also are quoted in a UN Roadmap to World Peace. Whenever you see any plan for world peace, you should become very suspicious because such a plan usually involves a global dictatorship. In effect, this is what the United Nations is advancing. In 2013, a United Nations press release stated:

“ On the heels of the Lubavitcher Rebbe's 19th Yahrtzeit, members of the UN Diplomatic corps, UN Press Officers, and and other officials gathered at the UN headquarters in New York to learn how the Seven Noahide Laws must play a key role in international efforts for world peace." On this day, people from all over the world gathered on behalf of the Laws of Noah," said Rabbi Yakov D. Cohen, head of the Institute of Noahide Code, which sponsored the conference. "Their observance is required, so that the vision of the United Nations—to have a settled and civilized world, filled with economic justice and righteousness—will prevail."

As I thought about the Noahide Laws and their significance, my mind was drawn back to the Abraham Accords promoted by Jared Kushner (Trump’s son-in-law) and agreed in 2020, during the last Trump administration. These accords are outlined on the US State Department website as follows:

“We, the undersigned, recognize the importance of maintaining and strengthening peace in the Middle East and around the world based on mutual understanding and coexistence, as well as respect for human dignity and freedom, including religious freedom.

We encourage efforts to promote interfaith and intercultural dialogue to advance a culture of peace among the three Abrahamic religions and all humanity.

We believe that the best way to address challenges is through cooperation and dialogue and that developing friendly relations among States advances the interests of lasting peace in the Middle East and around the world.

We seek tolerance and respect for every person in order to make this world a place where all can enjoy a life of dignity and hope, no matter their race, faith or ethnicity.

We support science, art, medicine, and commerce to inspire humankind, maximize human potential and bring nations closer together.

We seek to end radicalization and conflict to provide all children a better future.

We pursue a vision of peace, security, and prosperity in the Middle East and around the world.”

This agreement (like the Noahide Laws) sounds positive but when you read that the accords will, “advance a culture of peace among the three Abrahamic religions and all humanity”, you realise that these guys are dreamin’!

Islam means submission and there is no possibility of a culture of peace among the Abrahamic religions, unless the antichrist arises to bring in an orchestrated “world peace”. When this happens it is not good news!

Various books of the Bible provide information about a world leader who will arise, and after initially bringing about peace in the Middle East, will demand worship of himself. In Christianity.com it says:

“You can find information about the person of the antichrist in Daniel. Among other things, Daniel describes the antichrist creating alliances, and “at the temple he will set up an abomination that causes desolation, until the end that is decreed is poured out on him.” (Daniel 9:27).”

For my readers who are interested in a contemporary view about the antichrist and peace in the Middle East, there is an interesting article by Ray Comfort about the antichrist and the likelihood of peace between Israel and Hamas.

Some Conclusions

It is interesting that the important message that Jesus gave His disciples on the Mount of Olives, not long before His crucifixion was :“Take heed that no man deceive you.” (Matthew 24:4).

Deception comes in many forms and is always appealing. The Noahide laws, at first glace, could seem good and right and possibly “the bedrock of society”. However, the laws carry very serious penalties for infringement and it is not difficult to see the laws being used against Christians and other religions in a future system that embraces a One World Religion. If the idea of a One World Religion seems far-fetched to my readers, then note that The Abrahamic Family House was recently opened off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. The video below provides a helpful overview.

I believe it is important for Sons of Issachar readers to be alert for any moves toward world peace and a one world religion. Superficially, this could look very attractive to many but behind the idea are the tools to allow an evil dictator to arise, take over the world and enslave us all!

Articles That Caught My Attention This Week

Is Trumpmaggedon Coming?

I have interviewed Dr Jacob Nordangård several times over the past few years. He has provided outstanding research into the globalist agenda and the significance and influence of the Rockefeller family. His recent post highlights the extraordinary first week of the Trump presidency:

Here are a few extracts from Dr Nordangård’ s latest substack post from his Pharos Chronicles which deals with the early stages of the Trump agenda.

“The previous week has undoubtedly been one of the most tumultuous this decade. Donald Trump made a flying start as the newly elected US president and signed 22 executive orders, announced his desire to make Greenland American, take control of the Panama Canal, to release classified documents about JFK, RFK, and Martin Luther King, that the US should leave the WHO and the Paris Agreement, as well as banning the use of Central Bank currency in the United States. He also announced his intention to send American astronauts to Mars.

He shows that, unlike many other political representatives, he delivers on his promises. But who benefits?

……..

He rejects environmental protection and advocates “drill baby, drill.” Instead wants to use the new smart technology to prevent crime and illegal immigration. So, same agenda, different motive. All roads still lead to Rome.

As I have previously explained, it is my opinion that Trump is the elites “Wreck-It-Ralph” who will break the old order, create chaos, and ultimately prepare the way for the new multilateral system that the UN Pact for the Future has set out. In his own way, and for his own reasons, he still participates in building the foundation for what I’ve called “the digital world brain”.

…..

On his very first day in office, Trump did declare an energy emergency for the USA. I would like to remind you of the emergency mechanism (Emergency Platform) that was proposed for the UN Pact for the Future but which was removed in the final document. Trump shows how such a mechanism can be used.

……..

According to his newly appointed Secretary of Defence, Peter Hegseth, “There's no reason why the miracle of the re-establishment of the temple on the Temple Mount is not possible.”

…..

It would mean the symbolic manifestation of the global satellite temple that Oliver Reiser called “Solomon's temple” in his book Cosmic Humanism and World Unity. Elon Musk’s Starlink, Space X, and Neuralink are all parts of such a grandiose project which is now complemented by Oracle’s and OpenAI’s Stargate. The AI God that will control and manage humanity.

All that is needed now is the great war between “Gog and Magog”. Is “Trumpmageddon” awaiting? NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte recently stated that we need a “shift to a wartime mindset.” In the background, a military-industrial complex (with hubris) is flexing its muscles.”

Putting Dr Nordangård’s observations together with a global technocracy, the Noahide Laws, a rebuilt temple in Jerusalem and the Abraham Accords, we could be in for trouble. Keep alert!

Kim Jong Un and the Challenge of Young North Koreans

Little “Rocket Man”, as President Trump labelled President Kim Jong Un, seems to be facing challenges associated with keeping control of young North Koreans, because of increasing access to outside information. Even though North Korea is off the immediate horizon at the moment, at any stage “Rocket Man” can force himself back into the international spotlight.

An interesting article in the Wall Street Journal this week highlighted some of the challenges faced by President Kim. The article reported:

“SEOUL—Kim Jong Un enjoys absolute power across North Korea and is regarded as godlike by his own people. But one threat appears to loom large for the 41-year-old dictator: disloyalty from his country’s youth.

He is particularly worried about the foreign media trickling into his information-repressed country, affording North Koreans a rare glimpse into the outside world via Hollywood films or K-pop albums. Possessing or distributing such content—which Kim refers to as “dangerous poisons”—carries ever-stiffer penalties, even death.”

Mr Dasl Yoon of the Wall Street Journal continues:

“Kim has a long list of challenges. He must avoid backlash, internally and externally, over his deployment of 12,000 troops to Russia. He is propping up a crumbled economy through sanctions-violating behavior. And he must decide how to approach four more years with President Trump, who in a Thursday interview with Fox News vowed to reach out again to the North Korean leader.

But keeping North Korea’s youngest generation as true believers represents a long-term challenge that he must address now. Indoctrinating the country’s youth ensures his regime’s survival for decades; losing the propaganda campaign may create domestic instability or invite scrutiny over his decisions,….”.

The old saying in politics is that “you can fool some of the people some of the time but not all of the people all of the time” must still be true, even for North Korea. Dictators seldom last in power but it is a tribute to the repressive and brutal system set up by President Kim’s grandfather, that it has held up for more than 70 years. However, as President Kim experiences more challenges at home, I think that we can expect him to provide challenges for the U.S. and international community in the year ahead.

Generation Z Has Doubts About Democracy

Various surveys of young people have shown an alarming lack of knowledge of history. In one Australian survey, many young people thought socialism was about “being sociable” and half of young Australians identified socialism as the “ideal economic system for their country”.

It was therefore, no real surprise to find The Times of London report last week that:

“Most young people are in favour of turning the UK into a dictatorship, according to a “deeply worrying” study, which has revealed an acceptance of authoritarianism and radicalism among Generation Z.

Fifty-two per cent of Gen Z — people aged between 13 and 27 — said they thought “the UK would be a better place if a strong leader was in charge who does not have to bother with parliament and elections”.

Thirty-three per cent suggested the UK would be better off “if the army was in charge”.

Forty-seven per cent agreed that “the entire way our society is organised must be radically changed through revolution” — compared with 33 per cent of 45 to 65-year-olds.

The findings from the polling company Craft form part of a Channel 4 report, Gen Z: trends, truth and trust, which will be published at a Royal Television Society event on Thursday. They were based on a sample of 3,000 adults of all ages”.

Having served as a councillor on my local council for 3 months, I have some sympathy regarding a need for a dictator to get something done and break through the bureaucratic bonds of government regulations. However, dictatorship is not a solution.

It was interesting to read in the article, the comment from the CEO who commissioned the survey. She said: “…young people faced “growing uncertainty” on who to trust and were equally confident in traditional and alternative media sources. She said: “Gen Z curate their own understanding of ‘the truth’.”

“Curating your own understanding of truth” is clearly a dangerous situation in society. Truth is truth. The more groups like The Trusted News Initiative are promoted by the mainstream media, the less trust there is in their sources.

The issue of misinformation and disinformation will become one of the most important battlelines in 2025 and there will be increasing attempts to censor information that is not in agreement with government diktats.

Patrick Wood’s Forecasts for 2025

Patrick Wood publishes Technocracy News and he provides daily updates about the technocrats and their desire for global control. On his website it states that:

“Wood is a frequent speaker and guest on radio shows around the nation. His current research builds on Trilateral Commission hegemony, focusing on Technocracy, Transhumanism and Scientism, and how these are transforming global economics, politics and religion.”

I have interviewed Patrick Wood for this newsletter and also referenced his articles frequently. He has been researching this area for more than 50 years and has a unique perspective.

Recently, he outlined his forecast for events in 2025, on his substack:

Here are a few of Wood’s forecasts:

“Y ear 3 of the AI Revolution

The last 24 months have brought a geometric explosion in AI. I don’t remember any predictions of AGI being reached until 2029-2030 or later. All the experts underestimated its arrival.

In December, Open AI released Chat GPT-o1, and CEO Sam Altman cautiously proclaimed that AGI had arrived. Personally, I think Altman jumped the gun because he wanted to be the FIRST to achieve it — but it is very close!

At this point, I am confident that AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) will be tested and made available before the end of 2025. But will it be OpenAI? Not likely. The software development race is on, and several contenders are in the mix.

OpenAI’s GPT-o1 - 12/5/2024

Google’s Gemini 2.0 - 12/11/2040

xAI’s Grok-2 - 8/13/2024

Meta’s Llama 4 - 8/06/2024

IBM’s Granite 3.0 -10/21/2024

Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 Sonnet - 6/20/2024

DeepSeek (China) V3 - 12/31/2024 - Yes, China could beat everybody with new breakthroughs to reduce training costs and increase efficiency.

2025 will see the entrenchment of AI in smartphones, tablets, computers, cars, and the Internet of Things. Then, look for all corporations to make major labor swaps for AI in customer support, management, underwriting, legal work, etc. In other words, 2025 will be the year when AI turns ubiquitous. In 2026, it will get hardened……………

Technopopulism Will Entrench In 2025

President Trump has surrounded himself with a host of arch-technocrats like Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Peter Thiel, David Sachs, Sriram Krishnan, Howard Lutnick, Jared Isaacman, etc.

Together, these Technocrats are pledged to reorganize the Federal government from top to bottom. Worse, they will introduce advanced AI to run offices, departments, and even whole agencies.

If the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), run by Musk and Ramaswamy, successfully kills 1 million government jobs, you will hear shrieks of anguish from the displaced.

Further, you will see calls for the privatization of key government agencies like,

U.S. Post Office

Air Traffic Control

Federal Prisons

Amtrak

General Services Administration (GSA)

Terrorism Will Hit America With A Vengeance

On New Year’s Day, an Islamic terrorist died in a firefight with police after killing 12 and injuring 35. His pickup truck was flying a black ISIS flag as he rammed a crowd at high speed while spraying bullets from an AR-type rifle. The explosive device in the truck failed to detonate. It was reported that he was wearing full-body armor as he was gunned down by police.

The FBI says the terrorist’s name is Shamsud Din Jabbar, who was a U.S. citizen residing in Texas and who served in the U.S. military.

Conclusions

Patrick Wood concludes as follows:

2025 is going to be rough, no matter what. If the 9/11 attacks brought us the Patriot Act with its dystopian surveillance, renewed calls for a “security state” will abound. Technopopulism will demand that everybody should be ID’d and surveilled by AI 24x7.

Meanwhile, the great plundering of national assets could occur in plain sight, but nobody will be looking.

I have warned for years that “The clear and present danger is not Communism, Socialism or Fascism… It is Technocracy!” With Technopopulism deeply entrenched, there is nothing to stop the descent into full-blown Technocracy.”

We can’t say we haven’t been warned! Keep watching the signs of the times.