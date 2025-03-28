It is extraordinary to see the amount of print space being taken up each day by the apparent scatter gun approach of President Trump and his cabinet colleagues: shut down the Department of Education; calls to impeach troubling judges; cut the funds of every government department; bring Russia to the negotiating table; wipe out the Houthis; hit Hamas so hard “they’ll regret it”; fly murderous Venezuelan illegal immigrants back home; release the secret JFK assassination files - and dozens more actions. You have to be impressed and it is difficult to know where to look next.

The Democrats in the U.S. are confused and in disarray without leadership and unable to take effective action because they control neither the House nor the Senate. They do, however, control a number of Marxist judges who have no hesitation in overstepping their authority. Lawyers in the Democrat Party have worked out how to go “judge shopping” to get the outcome that they want.

Undoubtedly, there will be a constitutional showdown at some point and everything points to the likely key roles of Supreme Court Justices John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett in a future Supreme Court ruling. Roberts and Coney Barrett have shown that they are “flaky” in relation to a number of constitutional decisions and Roberts, as the Chief Justice, does not seem to like controversy.

As we all witness the frenzy of actions from the White House, I thought this week - I wonder what is happening in the rest of the world? The E.U. is certainly in disarray but have come up with (in conjunction with the United Kingdom) the idea of the Coalition of the Willing to act as peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, if there is a peace agreement. This group of countries may be willing but do they have the finances or arms? It is interesting that they didn’t call themselves “the coalition of the able”!

According to the Nordic Defence Review , this “coalition of the willing” was designed as a four-point plan to bring peace and deter further Russian aggression:

“1) Sustained Military Aid: Maintaining a continuous flow of military assistance to bolster Ukraine’s defence capabilities. 2) Economic Pressure on Russia: Implementing and intensifying sanctions to weaken Russia’s economic standing and its capacity to sustain military operations. 3) Security Guarantees: Developing a robust framework to guarantee Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in any forthcoming peace agreements. 4) Peacekeeping Preparedness: Establishing a multinational force ready to deploy as peacekeepers to uphold any negotiated ceasefire and ensure regional stability.”

There is lot of water to flow under the bridge before any forces of the “coalition of the willing” find their way to the Ukraine but on the positive side of things, I suppose Europe and the U.K. has been lulled from their false sense of security.

I don’t know what it will take to produce a similar effect in Australia where we have no defence capability and our current plan to strengthen our defences is to have nuclear submarines in operation by 2050. I have been proactive because I can see very clearly that Australia can’t defend itself from even an attack by mean ducks. I have a large poster of President Xi ready to hang on my front gate to welcome the People’s Liberation Army to the Snowy Mountains!

As I have been been thinking about the wider geo-strategic challenges the world faces, I came upon a book recommended by a friend called: The New Silk Roads: The New Asia and the Remaking of the World Order that set out a big picture of the world, focused on the historic silk road.

The New Silk Roads

The Silk Road is described by Brittanica as:

“..an ancient trade route, linking China with the West, that carried goods and ideas between the two great civilizations of Rome and China. Silk went westward, and wools, gold, and silver went east. China also received Nestorian Christianity and Buddhism (from India) via the Silk Road……Originating at Xi’an (Sian), the 4,000-mile (6,400-km) road, actually a caravan tract, followed the Great Wall of China to the northwest, bypassed the Takla Makan Desert, climbed the Pamirs (mountains), crossed Afghanistan, and went on to the Levant; from there the merchandise was shipped across the Mediterranean Sea. Few persons traveled the entire route, and goods were handled in a staggered progression by middlemen.”

UNESCO has a useful interactive map that is instructive and provides details about the cities along the route of the “New Silk Road” (see Figure 1 below).

Figure 1. UNESCO map of the Silk Road Routes. According to UNESCO - “Silk Road' is in fact a relatively recent term, and for the majority of their long history, these ancient roads had no particular name. In the mid-nineteenth century, the German geologist, Baron Ferdinand von Richthofen, named the trade and communication network Die Seidenstrasse(the Silk Road), and the term, also used in the plural, continues to stir imaginations with its evocative mystery.”

The “New Silk Roads”, through many countries that most of us remain ignorant about, are a key strategic and economic route, identified by President Xi in an important speech given in Astana, Khazakhstan in September 2013. Professor Peter Frankopan notes in his book The New Silk Roads (2020) that:

“Late on 6 September 2013, President Xi Jinping of China arrived in Astana, the gleaming new capital of Kazakhstan, which is adorned with modernist buildings such as the Shatyr shopping mall, the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation and the turquoise Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall—just three of the bold new structures constructed in the city since the late 1990s. The following morning, Xi arrived at Nazarbayev University to give a speech with the title “Promote People-to-People Friendship and Create a Better Future.” Few can have guessed its significance. It is a “foreign policy priority,” said the president, for China to have good relations with its neighbours. Inspiration should be taken from the network of connections that bound people together in the past. “Throughout the millennia,” said Xi, “the people of various countries along the ancient Silk Road have jointly written a chapter of friendship that has been passed on to this very day.” Study of the Silk Roads showed that peoples of “different races, beliefs and cultural backgrounds are fully capable of sharing peace and development.” This was a model not just to study and admire—but one that should be replicated. It was time, he said, “to forge closer economic ties, deepen cooperation and expand development space in the Eurasian region.” It was time to build an “economic belt along the Silk Road.” To do so required taking several joint steps, such as improving policy communication and coordination, upgrading transport links, promoting unimpeded trade and enhancing monetary circulation.”

Frankopan, Peter. The New Silk Roads: The New Asia and the Remaking of the World Order (pp. 62-63). (Function). Kindle Edition.

Figure 2. Book cover for The New Silk Roads: The New Asia and the Remaking of the World Order (2020)

This turned into the famous One Belt, One Road (BRI) initiative. The BRI has become “bigger than Ben Hur” and according to the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in 2023: “China’s overall ambition for the BRI is staggering. To date, 147 countries—accounting for two-thirds of the world’s population and 40 percent of global GDP—have signed on to projects or indicated an interest in doing so…Analysts estimate the largest so far to be the estimated $62 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a collection of projects connecting China to Pakistan’s Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea. In total, China has already spent an estimated $1 trillion on such efforts. Experts have predicted that China’s expenses over the life of the BRI could reach as much as $8 trillion..”

Even Australia attempted to get on board with the BRI even though we are a long way from the “Silk Road”. The socialist Victorian Premier Dan Andrews signed a BRI deal with China in October 2019 that may have eventually sold the state of Victoria to the Chinese! We were told that the BRI agreement was described as follows :

“Victoria and China agree to working closely together in the following priority areas:

Infrastructure – with the shared objective of increasing the participation of Chinese infrastructure companies in Victoria and opportunities for Victorian firms in China, as well as in third countries

Innovation – to explore cooperation in areas of high-end manufacturing, biotechnology, and agriculture technology

Coping with Ageing – to build on successful cooperation in this field and explore opportunities to share capabilities through exchanges, collaboration or training initiatives

Trade development and market access - to enhance two-way trade between Victoria and China in agricultural products, food, nutraceuticals and cosmetics.

It sounds dangerous and it was because the then Prime Minister of Australia forced Victoria to pull out of the agreement. Undoubtedly, Dan is still working with China in some way but a recent article in Australia’s Financial Review notes that Dan Andrews, a public figure who was everywhere during the COVID-19 dictatorship, has now “all but disappeared from public view”. Who know, he may be locked up with the Uyghurs?

The U.S. seems to have decided to withdraw from its role as an international policeman and all the key appointments in President Trump’s cabinet (including Vice President JD Vance) are proponents of “America First”.

China (despite their economic problems and U.S. tariffs) is the winner in international influence and the BRI which, according to the CFR, could reach as much as US$8 trillion and involves 147 countries (there aren’t may left) means that China will have enormous leverage in the coming years.

I have included a few interesting points from Professor Frankopan’s book below. Professor Frankpan is Professor of Global History at Oxford University and has published two books about the new silk roads. I can recommend his book which provides a big picture view of the significance of countries along the new silk road and the dominant role of China in the coming years. I think these points will be of interest to Sons of Issachar readers as they provide a different perspective to U.S. or E.U.-centric views.

Natural resources - the Silk Road regions has “immense natural resources of the region. For example, BP estimates that the Middle East, Russia and Central Asia account for almost 70 per cent of total global proven oil reserves, and nearly 65 per cent of proven natural gas reserves—a figure that does not include Turkmenistan, whose gas fields include Galkynysh, the second largest in the world.” Agricultural wealth - Professor Frankopan notes the “agricultural wealth of the region that lies between the Mediterranean and the Pacific, where countries like Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, India, Pakistan and China account for more than half of all global wheat production—and, when added to countries of South East and East Asia like Myanmar, Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia, account for nearly 85 per cent of global rice production.” Resources - “Resources have always played a central role in shaping the world. The ability of states to provide food, water and energy for their citizens is obvious and important, as is providing protection from external threats. This makes control of the Silk Roads more important than ever, but also goes some way to explaining the pressure on human rights, press freedom and freedom of speech across all of Asia.” The Asian Century - “We are living in the Asian century already, a time when the movement of global gross domestic product (GDP) from the developed economies of the West to those of the East is taking place on an astonishing scale—and at astonishing speed. Some projections anticipate that by 2050 the per capita income in Asia could rise sixfold in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms, making 3 billion additional Asians affluent by current standards. By nearly doubling its share of global GDP to 52 per cent, as one recent report put it, “Asia would regain the dominant economic position it held some 300 years ago, before the Industrial Revolution.” The New Silk Roads are Extensive and Go Well Beyond China - Professor Frankopan writes in relation to the future plans of other countries, other than China’s BRI: “The Belt and Road Initiative falls into this category. But so too does Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan, the Eurasian Economic Union of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, the Bright Road initiative of Kazakhstan, the Two Corridors, One Economic Circle initiative of Vietnam, the Middle Corridor initiative of Turkey, the Development Road initiative of Mongolia and the development plans of Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar. Then there is the array of plans developed by India, such as the Act the East policy, the Trilateral Highway project, the Go West strategy and the Neighbourhood First plan. Conspicuously absent from this list is the European Union. ….Compared with the Silk Roads and Asia, Europe is not so much moving at a different speed as in a different direction. Where the story in Asia is about increasing connections, improving collaboration and deepening cooperation, in Europe the story is about separation, the re-erection of barriers and “taking back control.” Brexit provides a good example of this, but so do rising anti-EU movements in Italy, Germany, Poland, Hungary and elsewhere—and the support by hundreds of thousands of people for independence in Scotland and Catalonia.” The Close Relationship Between China and Russia - Professor Frankopan writes: “More striking, however, were the comments made by General Wei Fenghe, the newly appointed defence minister in China, who was sent to Moscow in a display of solidarity. In remarkably candid language, General Wei remarked, “I am visiting Russia…to show the world a high level of development of our bilateral relations and firm determination of our armed forces to strengthen strategic cooperation.” His visit had a more immediate purpose, however: “The Chinese side has come to Moscow to show Americans the close ties between the armed forces of China and Russia…we have come to support you.” This is part of a narrative that emphasises friendship and common interests. “President Putin and I have built good working relations and a close personal friendship,” said President Xi before a state visit to Moscow in July 2017. It was not just important to note that China and Russia “are each other’s most trustworthy strategic partners,” he said. So too was it worth noting that China–Russia relations are at their “best time in history.” The Asian Century - is a significant and important idea that is grounded in fact. Professor Frankpan concludes his book as follows:

“We are already living in the Asian century. The shift of global GDP from the developed economies of the West to those of the East has been breathtaking in both scale and speed. According to some estimates, thanks to sharp rises in oil prices, the countries of the Middle East (and North Africa) will earn more than $210bn more in 2018–19 than they did in the previous twelve months—a windfall of enviable proportions.232 That change has led to a series of obvious growing pains in Asia, ranging from environmental damage to an almost insatiable appetite for infrastructure investment. It has also led to challenges in how states engage, cooperate and in some cases compete with each other. What is striking, however, as new connections forge and old links are renewed, is that the West is in danger of becoming less and less relevant. When the West does engage and play a role, it is invariably to intervene or interfere in ways that create more problems than they solve—or to place obstacles and restrictions in place that limit the growth and prospects of others. The age of the West shaping the world in its image is long gone—although that seems to have been lost on those who think that managing the fates of others is appropriate and even possible………From the perspective of the US, then, something seems to have gone badly wrong with the spine of the Silk Roads, where China, Russia and Iran—three of the largest and most important states in the world—are deemed to pose a direct threat to the US and a threat to global stability. Two others, Turkey and Pakistan, are seen to be cancerous problems that can only be dealt with aggressively, while the experiences with Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan provide salutary lessons on how interventions do not often go to plan. “A Talent for Following the Ways of Yesterday is not Sufficient to Improve the World of Today.” This is a quote from the King of Zhao in north-eastern China and Professor Frankopan notes that he ruled this area of China 2,500 years ago. He concludes his book as follows: “Those words of wisdom (ie from the King of Zhao) are as apt today as they were then. Understanding what is driving change is the first step to being able to prepare and adapt to it. Trying to slow down or stop that change is an illusion. What is not, though, is the fact that the Silk Roads are rising. They will continue to do so. How they develop, evolve and change will shape the world of the future, for good and for bad. Because the Silk Roads have always done just that.”

These quotes provide just a “taste” of Professor Frankopan’s important book that provides us with a shift in our axis of interest from the U.S. and E.U. to the new silk roads with their geostrategic power and trading capacity.

I recommend the book which provides a fresh perspective and may help us understand what is next in global affairs after President Trump “Makes America Great Again”.

Articles That Caught My Attention This Week

Phone Security and Signal

The extraordinary story of the editor of the left-wing Atlantic magazine being copied in on a “secret” Signal chat of US officials should make us all anxious about whom we include in group messages. It was suggested to be a “mistake” but it is hard to believe that Jeffrey Goldberg, a noted Trump-hater, could have been added to this top defence and foreign policy group “by mistake”. Undoubtedly, the staff member who added Goldberg to the Signal app, won’t have a long career ahead of him in intelligence.

I use Signal and it appears to have been developed with the aid of the CIA and is encrypted and useful for providing “secret” communication, unlike text messages. In a congressional hearing, I noted that Signal is downloaded onto all CIA employees’ computers and so there must be high degree of confidence in its integrity.

You can’t blame the Signal developers for allowing someone to add an unknown person to a group chat with the top level of US foreign affairs and defense spokesmen. However, it did remind me that each of us, unless we are extraordinarily careful, are walking around each day with geolocation devices (also known as smartphones - remember that the phones are smart, not us!) on us that provide information back to our global overlords. We are much too careless in how we use our phones and I found a YouTube video that I thought was interesting and helpful in discussing these issues. The video is from a phone privacy “guru” - Glen Meder. It is a little long at almost one hour but has very worthwhile information.

A key outcome is to be careful who you speak to if they come from dating apps.

The JFK Assassination and LBJ

I came across an interesting substack article this week that proposed a central role of President L.B. Johnson (LBJ) in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy (JFK).

I had heard information about LBJ and his potential involvement in JFK’s assassination a few years ago in an interview with Roger Stone, who is a key Trump advisor. This interview below was recorded about two years ago.

In the substack article released by Dr Robert Malone this week (linked above), there is an interesting perspective presented by David Marks in a post written as though it was the opening statement for a trial:

“On November 22nd, 1963, the actions and orders of the defendant in this matter, Lyndon B. Johnson, culminated in the assassination of John F. Kennedy, ensuring Johnson would become the President of the United States.

We are confident you will return a guilty verdict at the conclusion of this historic case after you have heard all of the evidence.

Vice President Johnson’s motives could not be any more apparent. He had been sidelined by John Kennedy and humiliated by his brother and Attorney General, Robert Kennedy. About to be ejected from the administration because of previous nefarious activities, including larceny and murder, Johnson knew his presidential aspirations were about to be crushed. His political career was doomed as he faced probable jail time.

The death of his nemesis meant he would immediately attain the highest office in the land. Johnson knew that with his ascent to the presidency, all ongoing investigations revealing his corrupt activities would cease, both by Congress and the press. Indeed, the public execution of John F. Kennedy solved all of Johnson’s immediate problems.

We will make absolutely clear that Johnson not only had the motivation, means, and opportunity to organize this deadly crime but also demonstrate how he used his influence and immense power to ensure that no thorough investigation would ever reveal the truth. His insistence from the day of the murder that a lone crazed killer was responsible for shooting Kennedy, was the foundation for obfuscating his central role in the crime……

The evidence of government collusion is overwhelming. Violations of Secret Service protocol on the day of the assassination are indicative of an omnipotent master manipulating events that allowed Kennedy to be killed.

Only one person was capable of initiating, leading, and stopping an investigation into the crime of the century.

Though he should be the most likely suspect, Lyndon Johnson ensured that a Presidential Panel he selected, dubbed the Warren Commission rather than the Johnson Commission, was the only body he allowed to investigate the crime. Compromised cronies were chosen and leveraged to create a massive cover-up, limiting the investigation within strict boundaries.

Most strikingly, the group included Allan Dulles, who Kennedy had fired as CIA director. Dulles considered Kennedy a despicable enemy and was Johnson’s most loyal ally in manipulating the outcome of the report which simply confirmed the guilt of a lone assassin. Dulles guaranteed the success of the true mandate of the commission — ensuring that the public never learned the truth…..”

There is a lot more information in the post and Roger Stone published a compelling book in 2014 titled: The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ. The bottom line is: don’t aspire to get to the top of politics!

COVID Vaccines Deaths and Children

Steve Kirsch has been a long-standing campaigner for more transparency regarding the COVID-19 vaccines, notably the mRNA vaccines. He has recently reported in his substack on deaths that could be attributed to the vaccines, in information from the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS).

There were early signals that administering the mRNA products to children, particularly teenage males, could cause myocarditits. Despite this information being readily available to the U.S. FDA, no restrictions were made for these vaccines.

Steve Kirsch reported as follows:

“There are 58 death reports in VAERS for those over 6 and under age 18 for the COVID shots. In any sane society, that would be an immediate stopping condition for a vaccine.

75% of the deaths were likely related to the vaccine. 8% were unrelated. The others lacked sufficient detail to render a judgement.

The stunning conclusion of the analysis was this:

The fact that these deaths have not triggered a comprehensive safety review and pause in childhood vaccination programs represents one of the most profound institutional failures in modern medical history.”

Figure 3. Screenshot of information from Steve Kirsch’s substack newsletter showing information from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database.

Everyone needs to be aware that there are real risks with the COVID-19 vaccines and great care needs to be taken before agreeing to their administration.