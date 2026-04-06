I have been reading accounts of the conflict in Iran, day and night, for the past few weeks. I had been hoping to understand what is happening with the U.S. and Israel’s unrelenting strikes on various facilities throughout Iran, but it is very difficult to understand not only the extent of the damage inflicted on Iranian facilities but also the pressure upon the Iranian regime, and even who is in charge.

There seems to be a lot of brinksmanship on both sides, with President Trump and what remains of the leadership of the Iranian regime threatening to destroy everything in sight or bring oil supplies to a halt.

An IRGC general warned it would "hit all economic hubs in the Middle East." Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi separately warned that any defensive European military involvement would be considered "an act of war."

President Trump decided to up the ante. In a post on Truth Social yesterday, he wrote:

”Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F***in’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP”! Praise to be Allah? What is Trump thinking??

I suppose you have to give top marks for clear communication, but you wonder what further damage he intends to inflict and whether the greater rhetorical flourishes will have any impact on the suicidal and apocalyptic regime. The response seems to be: “bring it on”!

I thought it may be useful for my readers to understand what the thousands of sorties and strikes across Iran have achieved to date. I have put together the information below from a range of sources.

PART ONE: What the Strikes Have Achieved — 28 February to 6 April 2026

The Scale of the Campaign

By the end of the third week of the “expedition”, coalition forces from the U.S. and Israel had struck over 15,000 targets across Iran. Israel alone struck approximately 8,500 targets, expending over 12,000 munitions — around 3,600 of them on Tehran. Israel conducted over 540 strike waves and 5,700 combat sorties.

A Washington Post review of satellite imagery found that four of Iran’s key ballistic missile manufacturing locations and at least 29 ballistic missile launch sites had been damaged in the first four weeks of the offensive.

Leadership and Command: Decapitated

The opening strikes on 28 February killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the commander of the IRGC, and Iran’s defence minister, along with several other senior officials. Iran’s entire top command structure was destroyed in a matter of hours.

The Iranian response has been much brava,do and it reminds me of the great scene in Monty Python’s The Holy Grail with the Black Knight. The Iranians are saying: “C’mon then - is that all you’ve got?” after Israel and the U.S. have destroyed the Iranian navy and air force.

Despite these “hits” and continued strikes on Iranian top officials, the regime still operates and has decentralised to allow it to target essential facilities in the Middle East, with the most devastating consequences being the effective blockage of the Straits of Hormuz. It’s difficult to know how much this factored into the U.S. and Israeli planning but it seems to have come as a surprise and the impact has been greater than many thought.

Nuclear Program: Damaged but Not Destroyed

The IAEA reported on 4 March that there was “no damage to facilities containing nuclear material” but some damage “at entrances” to Iran’s largest enrichment facility. The IAEA has not been able to inspect the attacked nuclear facilities. U.S. government reports have provided differing assessments — the 2025 National Security Strategy said the June 2025 strikes “significantly degraded” Iran’s nuclear program, while the 2026 National Defense Strategy claimed they “obliterated” it.

Trump’s own Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff noted in March 2026 that Iran’s nuclear “breakout time” — the time needed to produce enough fissile material for one weapon — remained “a few weeks.” This is a central contradiction of the campaign: the same program Trump claimed to have destroyed in June 2025 was still functional eight months later, and there are differing assessments, none reliable, about how close Iran is or was to a nuclear weapon. Whatever happens next, there seems to be several hundred kg of enriched uranium that will be difficult to locate and remove.

Ballistic Missiles: Heavily Degraded

Over 700 ballistic missiles were destroyed in storage before launch, and there are estimates that approximately 70 percent of Iran’s missile launcher array was eliminated — at least 300 launchers hit. U.S. Defense Secretary Hegseth claimed a 90 percent reduction in Iran’s launch capability. Iranian missile attacks on Israel had dropped by over 90 percent by day ten of the, war but as of today, are still occurring with a attacks on Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

A CNN report suggested Tehran may still have had 50 percent of its missile launchers and drones intact, as Iranian forces successfully concealed mobile air defense systems in tunnels and bunkers, allowing them to ambush US aircraft.

Air Force and Air Defences: Effectively Destroyed

By early March, Israel claimed to have destroyed 80 percent of Iran’s air defense systems. Iran’s air force was wiped out across multiple air bases. Trump stated on 3 March that Iran had “no navy, air force, air detection, or radar.” While this was an overstatement at the time, it was close to reality, and the U.S. and Israel have achieved air dominance.

Navy: Sunk

According to the Atlantic Council, more than fifty Iranian naval vessels are now on the sea floor. President Trump in a recent speech claimed that the U.S. had destroyed 160 ships and CENTCOM confirmed 155. The bottom line is that there don’t seem to be many boats left in the Iranian Navy. Nonetheless, Iran can effectively control the Strait of Hormuz because of challenges to vessel insurance, and the impact on Western economies is severe.

Civilian and Infrastructure Damage

Iran reported damage to at least 120 historical and cultural sites. The UNESCO World Heritage site Golestan Palace was struck. Bridges, universities, hospitals, water reservoirs, and the state broadcasting headquarters in Tehran were all hit. Two U.S. strikes on the B1 bridge — described as the highest bridge in the Middle East — near Tehran - caused it to collapse, killing eight people and wounding 95 others.

What Has NOT Been Achieved

The Strait of Hormuz remains closed. Iran’s closure of the strait has caused a global shortage of oil and energy, sending gas prices skyrocketing, in what has been described as the world’s largest supply disruption since the 1970s energy crisis. Even though it has been assessed that only 20% of the oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, the impact has been much more severe. President Trump says that the U.S. doesn’t need the oil and so it is up to others to sort out the problem. This sent the EU. into a series of traumatic consultations but no action.

Overall, the “Quick War” assumption has failed. The strategy relied on the belief that a swift, massive aerial campaign could force a regime collapse. This failed because Iranian conventional capabilities, while degraded, managed to endure and retaliate, turning the campaign into a war of attrition.

PART TWO: Trump’s Easter Sunday Threats — 5–6 April 2026

Fresh from the dramatic rescue of a downed F-15E crew member from deep inside Iranian territory, Trump posted the following on Truth Social on Easter Sunday morning:

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F—-n’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH!” He signed off the post with: “Praise be to Allah.”

He then told Fox News he was “considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil” if Iran doesn’t accept a deal, and told The Hill he would not rule out sending ground troops.

Trump set a new deadline of 8 p.m. U.S. eastern time on Tuesday — his third such deadline, having extended previous ones each time mediators claimed progress. The latest reports are that negotiations are proceeding for a cease fire but it seems unlikely that these will produce a positive outcome. President Trump’s post indicates that his patience is wearing thin and that he has been boxed into a corner.

These threats follow an escalating pattern. Earlier in the week, Trump had posted: “We will consider when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear. Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion or, as they say, back to the Stone Ages!!!” He also threatened to target water desalination plants.

Over 100 international law experts signed a letter warning that Trump’s threatened attacks on power plants, if implemented, could constitute war crimes under international humanitarian law, which prohibits attacks on “objects indispensable to the survival of civilians.”

The political reaction to this rhetoric has been sharp. Senate Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer wrote: “The President of the United States is ranting like an unhinged madman on social media. He’s threatening possible war crimes and alienating allies.” A Georgia Republican congressman said everyone in Trump’s administration “claiming to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness.”

Iran’s response was defiance. An Iranian presidential spokesperson said the strait would only reopen following payment of reparations, describing Trump’s language as proof that the US had “resorted to obscenities and nonsense out of sheer desperation and anger.” Iran’s UN mission called the threats “clear evidence of intent to commit war crimes.”

Iran’s parliament speaker threatened that if power plants are struck, Iran will retaliate against “critical infrastructure, energy infrastructure, and oil facilities” throughout the entire region. Meanwhile, Iran struck power plants and a petrochemical plant in Kuwait, and targeted a desalination plant in Bahrain on Sunday.

Despite Pakistani intermediaries proposing a cease fire and opening up of the Strait of Hormuz, it is difficult to see how such an agreement can be considered. It does look like further escalation of the conflict and who knows the outcome?

The Lure of Escalation

I watched a recent interview with Professor Robert Pape of the University of Chicago illuminating. Professor Pape has run Iran war simulations for 20 years and has great credibility. I have included the interview below which is a 90 min long but worthwhile viewing. I found the interview helpful in understanding why administrations become caught in an escalation trap. It seems to be true for most wars and has been evident with U.S. conflicts over the last 60 years from Vietnam to Afghanistan.

If you don’t have time to watch the long video, I have produced a diagram of Professor Pape’s ideas related to his simulations over a period of 20 years below and readers will note that the Trump administration is hovering at Stage 3 - ground operations and deeper entanglement.



The escalation trap is an interesting way of thinking about what is happening with the current conflict and the many unknowns that must be concerning U.S. military planners. Of course their biggest concern must be “The Trump Factor” which is impossible to forecast. The only good news is that President Trump is very attuned to opinion polls and support for the war in the U.S. is decreasing daily. In his speech to the nation this last week, he said that the U.S. would withdraw in 2-3 weeks. This seems unlikely and the unknown unknowns increase daily.

Like most conflicts, escalation seems to be the only likely outcome resulting in major international financial consequences for all economies. Whether President Trump can beat the escalation trap remains to be seen. It seems likely that Iranian leaders will be closely studying Trump’s book: The Art of the Deal!