I have had a quiet Christmas and New Year period and have spent the time recovering from my internal bleeding that ended up being hard to detect but life-threatening. Fortunately, my red blood cells are improving and I am feeling almost back to normal.

I thought that I would update Sons of Issachar readers about some of the issues I have been dealing with and considering, and also have been looking to the year ahead.

Local Council and a Water Tank Disaster

During the period that I have been resting, I have been investigating a serious issue that occurred locally - the collapse of a 4.5 million litre water tank, which was filled contrary to engineering advice on 2 January 2020 because of approaching fires. Filling the tank (despite engineering advice about structural defects), caused a collapse on 4 January 2020 and great damage to houses, cars and residents’ possessions with resolution of claims still outstanding. Importantly, a critical resource for the local town of Cooma has been lost with no attempt made to replace the water reservoir.

It appears that most of the information demonstrating possible council culpability in the disaster, may have been covered up and only recently have the critical documents become available publicly, courtesy of Vladimir. Some details about this are outlined in the post below by a local resident, Chris Chan, who writes a substack:

One thing I have discovered, working as a councillor in local government, is the difficulty in obtaining answers, let alone action. It sometimes feels as though one is caught in a bureaucratic morass, never to escape!

An interesting challenge in local government in Australia is that councils are established by the state governments and therefore local governments have a boss who is the Minister appointed to oversee councils - The Minister of Local Government. In my state, the New South Wales Local Government Act (1993) determines the actions that can be taken by local councils. This Act attempts to consider every eventuality in local councils and has thousands of pages of sometimes unintelligible directions. However, in the main, the Act is helpful in understanding councillors’ legal obligations.

A key issue is that councillors can only act or request information via the general manager of the council, and if he/she doesn’t want to provide information, there are many ways for requested information to be denied. Thus, there end up being many emails written back and forth about requested information and ultimately, the general manager of a council can deny the provision of requested information.

Our local council (Snowy Monaro Regional Council) has had significant conflict in the days since its first meeting in early October 2024. Because of representations by opponents of change to the Minister of Local Government, councillors are now under the threat of a performance improvement order by the Minister. Failing to “improve” provides the Minister with power to suspend the council and put his own administrator in place. It seems likely that due to political considerations, at some stage our council will be suspended because promoting transparency and accountability is causing discomfort to those in power.

The Local Government Act certainly gives the Minister extraordinary powers and ultimately, he can decide whatever he likes, as he has ultimate authority. Of course he has to justify his actions and it could impact his own election prospects in the future.

Of course, local council is just a microcosm of a larger political and bureaucratic challenge. Government bureaucracies exist to serve their own purposes rather than those of various constituents, to whom they should be accountable.

Exposure of wrongdoing usually is dealt with by “shoot the messenger” rather than addressing the issue. I am watching my back.

New Year’s Resolutions

As I battled through the New South Wales Local Government Act (LGA) during the Christmas/New Year period, I remembered that it was important to think about the year ahead, and perhaps form some resolutions.

One year ago, as I contemplated 2024, I wrote a post titled: What Plans Does the New World Order Have for us in 2024? which readers can review below.

It is worthwhile for Sons of Issachar readers to review what plans were afoot at that stage, including the UN Summit of the Future, which was held in New York in September 2024, and considered myriad documents that are almost unintelligible. The basic message though was clear - more power for the UN. The UN is attempting to impose solutions that provide it with more power via a range of global bodies.

Undoubtedly, the globalists will press on with their plans to control us all, and who knows? They will likely succeed because they hold all the digital tools, and now direct us through artificial intelligence as well.

It must be only moments away until our new minders, state robots, take ultimate control of us. However, until then, we need to press on and try to govern what we can - our own lives!

It is well known that most New Year’s Resolutions fail. As someone clever said to me many years ago: “the best predictor of future behaviour is past behaviour”. I am certain that this is correct. I have had a weekly reminder for two years to clean out the refrigerator, but I have only done it once! I’m not going to include it in my resolutions for 2025 - problem solved. Mind you, the problem is solved for me but the refrigerator is still in a mess!

The issue of New Year Resolutions came to the fore again this week when I read a headline in the Wall Street Journal: “Gym Rats Can’t Wait for You to Quit Your Resolution.” The lead into the story stated:

“Year after year, Americans add “fitness” to their list of New Year’s resolutions, and 2025 is no different. Exercising more was the most popular resolution made by Americans this year, according to a nationwide survey conducted by the Health & Fitness Association (HFA). They’ve shown up in force. At 24 Hour Fitness, one of the largest gym chains in the U.S., foot traffic in January has already exceeded forecasts.

For gyms, it’s a windfall. For fitness buffs, it’s a nightmare.”

The rest of the story fleshed out failed New Year’s Resolutions and the fact that although many of us have a resolution to exercise and we head to the gym in January, it quickly loses its appeal and the realities of life take over. The “gym rats” soon get their places back and gyms become less crowded.

It is very difficult to change entrenched behaviour. It usually requires something drastic to occur such as a medical diagnosis of a life-threatning event. However, each year I do a review of the past year with my wife and we look ahead to priorities for the coming year. Here are a few questions that were helpful to us recently, when we sat down for an hour or so with our grandson to review the year and consider priorities for the year ahead:

What was the single best thing that occurred and why? Is it something that happened apparently randomly, or was it part of your plan?

What did you find most difficult and how did you contribute to the difficulty?

What were some of the unexpected joys and obstacles that you faced, as you review the past year?

What did you do to sow into important relationships in your life? Were there relationships that you overlooked?

What score would you give for your efforts to ensure that you lived your year according to solid intentions?

Did you deliver on the goals you set for yourself in the previous year?

These questions aren’t definitive and are just a sample. However, they are an aide memoire so that we can think about the year that has passed and then decide to focus on actions that will lead toward more satisfaction with life.

As you review the answers to these questions and think about the year that has passed, what are three priorities for the year ahead that are most likely to leave you content and fulfilled?

In many years of doing plans and goals, I have found that it is a mistake to include too many goals. You lose track of all of them. However, focusing on just three goals, forces each of us to decide what are the most important areas for our lives and help to have in our minds as we go about our days.

So - take a pen and paper, think about the questions above and then consider three goals that will leave you more likely to be content and satisfied at the end of 2025. Write down your three goals and put a diary reminder to review each three months. I believe that you will find the process worthwhile.

Apart from considering goals, I have been thinking about the world at large and one of the most significant events that has happened in the last few months is the election of Donald Trump as US President. His inauguration takes place next week and so I below is a brief consideration of the Trump ascendancy.

The Trump Ascendancy

As I have often referenced, a week is a long time in politics. If a week is a long time, then 2 months is probably a political lifetime!

Unlike the UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, which are parliamentary democracies, with a Prime Minister elected by the Party that holds the majority of seats in the parliament, the US Constitution requires the election of a President, who is appointed directly and has the power to appoint an large executive - around 3,000 people.

With the US presidential elections, there is a 75 day period between election day and the inauguration of the president. The other English-speaking countries all have an immediate transition and the government changes overnight. It was an amazing event to see the moving vans come to No. 10 Downing Street and move out the former UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, early on 5 July 2024 prior to installing Sir Keir Starmer in his new abode that afternoon, the same day that the election results were announced. The system in the US is completely different.

In the US, the long transition period allows time for the selection of all the various executive posts: Attorney General, Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense etc and thousands more appointments made under presidential authority. However, this long period also provides the opportunity for the previous administration to cover its tracks in relation to any nefarious activities undertaken behind the scenes and perhaps leave bureaucratic “time bombs” waiting for the new administration.

Currently, various US Senate committees are interviewing the main Trump nominees for the main executive positions, and these will the be put forward with recommendations to the whole of the Senate.

The role of the Senate under the Appointments Clause of the US Constitution is “advise and consent” in relation to the President’s nominees. Currently, this means that for each nominee to be successful, he or she needs a minimum of 50 votes out of the 100 Senators (2 Senators for each state), because the Vice-President (the President of the Senate) has the casting vote. Republicans current have 53 Senators but three Senators are a bit flaky in relation to President Trump’s agenda and some of his appointees.

As my readers know, I have no confidence that Trump is the solution to any of the myriad issues we face. However, his election provides an alternative and better pathway to the direction that the world was heading under Biden and Harris.

It has been fascinating to see the Trump effect over the past few months, long before his inauguration on 20 January 2025. Here are just a few items of significance since election day on 5 November 2024:

There has been a procession of world and business leaders arriving at Mar-a-Lago. The least successful was Justin Trudeau, who resigned as Canadian Prime Minister, following his humiliation by Trump who designated him the “governor” of Canada.

Trump received homage from European leaders at the opening of Notre Dame cathedral. He gripped President Macron so hard by the arm that Macron must have needed orthopaedic intervention.

Trump theatened “all hell will break loose” if Hamas didn’t release its hostages by 20 January, inauguration day. Hostages are soon to be released and Joe Biden is trying to take credit.

Trump decided to throw a “hand grenade” into international relations by threatening to take over Greenland, Canada and Panama.

A Trump spokesman has indicated that the Trump administration would “immediately withdraw” (Day 1) from the World Health Organisation (WHO), and undoubtedly other global groups such as agreements on climate change via the UN Conference of Parties (COP).

Trump has wielded the card of tariffs as a threat and all countries are running scared.

There are many more background issues but Trump has had an extraordinary impact locally and internationally before his inauguration. What will happen after? Undoubtedly, a flurry of executive orders will happen on the afternoon of 20 January. Then, as Trump attempts to have his agenda implemented, there will once again be extraordinary pushback from the permanent administrative state (“the Deep State”).

The Deep State has huge numbers in the government bureaucracy and also has the support of the mainstream media and all the Democrats. If you were a betting person - you’d have to back the Deep State. Ahead, we can anticipate many battles and a lot of leaked information. Previously Trump was called a “chaos candidate” but the term I see being used now is “disruptor”.

Quite simply, Trump’s agenda is “America First”. Even “Little Marco”, Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State is a convert. In a recent speech to senators, Senator Rubio was quoted as follows:

“The United States under a second Trump administration will stay committed to core allies such as Israel and Taiwan, pursue a more aggressive strategy to counter China, and take a more “realistic” approach to dealing with Ukraine, humanitarian aid and other global crises if they don’t “advance U.S. interests,” the president-elect’s pick for secretary of state, Marco Rubio, told senators Wednesday.

The key elements of the Trump agenda are simple but will be very difficult to implement:

Stop illegal immigration and remove the 15 million plus illegal immigrants from the country; Stop the US involvement in foreign wars and end the conflicts in the Ukraine and Middle East. Strengthen US defense systems - “peace through strength”; Revitalise the US economy by eliminating a range of government regulations (particularly green tape), and “drill baby drill”; Make America Healthy Again - radically overhaul health policies through the appointment of Robert F Kennedy Jnr to the Department of Health and Human Services (his confirmation still looks challenging in the Senate); Unleash the power of the technocrats. This is not an official policy but one that seems likely given that the “Chief Bro” or who would be described in Australia as the “First Mate” is Elon Muskץ Many Silicon Valley geeks are to be appointed to important positions in the Trump administration and these folks will want to lead us into a new digital age, where (whether planned or not) every part of our life will be monitored.

Whether we know it or not, we are all on the Trump train - destination unknown!

Given that over the last 12 months Trump was widely described by the media and his opponents as the greatest threat to democracy and world order ever known, I anticipated that he never would see inauguration day. However, it seems as though he will make it, and the world will never be the same. While many of Trump’s appointees are globalists, Trump himself is a nationalist who wants to Make America Great Again.

The effects on the world of the second Trump presidential term are difficult to forecast. Given the globalists reach and impact via myriad international organizations, I forecast that Trump’s period in power will only be a temporary glitch in the move toward global government. We need to remember that the World Economic Forum promoted the idea several years ago that: “by 2030, we will own nothing and be happy”.

This is the agenda and we need to remember that the powerbrokers behind the scenes are relentless. We need a Saviour - and it isn’t Donald Trump!!

Wishing all my readers a wonderful New Year as we all negotiate our way through the New World Order, AI and increasing surveillance. I remind myself each day that we can’t save ourselves, and that we do need a Saviour.

One of my favourite proverbs was written by King Solomon more than 3,000 years ago and is still highly relevant today:

Trust in the Lord with all your heart,

And lean not on your own understanding;

In all your ways acknowledge Him,

And He shall direct your paths. (Proverbs 3:5-6).