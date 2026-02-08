From time to time, Iran and its religious rulers come into our view when there are terrorist strikes, internal turmoil or marches where the protestors shout: “Death to the Great Satan and to the Little Satan”. We all think: these are crazy guys; hope they don’t get a nuclear weapon.

I have been interested in Iran for several years because of the significance of “The Twelvers” in Shi’ite theology. I wrote about this in detail in October 2023 and refer Sons of Issachar readers to the post linked below. The Shi’ites have an apocalyptic theological view, and several leaders over the last decade or so have spoken of bringing forward the “final conflict” which would lead to the return of “the guided one” or “Mahdi” - also known as the Twelfth Imam. This is the regime that President Obama decided to send hundreds of millions of dollars in cash. What could go wrong?

President Trump’s decision to strike the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons laboratories deep in the mountains, in June 2025 caught everyone by surprise and now has largely been forgotten - but not by the Iranian mullahs.

When the United States removed General Qassem Soleimani in January 2020, it shattered the illusion that Iran’s leaders could forever operate in the shadows, exporting terror while remaining untouched themselves. The strikes provided a reality check for the mullahs and for the West. Iran is a theocracy which is fundamentally opposed to the West and its values. Iran’s nuclear ambitions, its regional violence, and its apocalyptic theology are not separate streams, but a single river flowing toward confrontation.

For decades, the West treated Iran as a problem to be managed. However, it is better understood as a power pursuing its destiny. And when a regime believes history itself is moving in its favour — that chaos hastens redemption and the end of the world — the question is no longer whether conflict will come, but who will recognise the signs in time, and what action will be taken.

This weekend, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, President Trump’s lead envoys, are in Muscat, Oman, meeting with Iran’s foreign minister as part of a renewed attempt to corral Tehran’s nuclear program. After more than two decades of Iranian resistance to meaningful limits on its nuclear ambitions, progress on a deal remains far from assured — Tehran insists on its right to enrich uranium even as Washington demands strict constraints and transparency.

The “carrot” on offer, if any, has not been publicly laid out; what is plainly visible is the growing “stick” of American military power: a massive carrier strike group, combat aircraft and naval assets steaming in the Gulf, backed by explicit warnings that diplomacy has a firm deadline and that force remains an option should talks collapse.

It’s difficult to come to grips with what is happening in Iran because President Trump’s “flood the zone” strategy - multiple projects executed all at once: Venezuela, Greenland, NATO, Minnesota, tariffs, Gaza - has us looking in many directions at once and it is hard to consolidate a coherent strategy. However, all these projects seem to fit under the umbrella of “America First” and the assertion of U.S. power. There is no room for the usual diplomatic niceties and the E.U. bureaucrats are left floundering in the face of the Trump bulldozer.

Why Is Iran Important?

I have turned my attention once again to Iran because I listened to the outstanding “Rest is History” four-part podcast on Iran which was aired recently. You can find the podcasts at this link.

It is extraordinary to remember that Iran was an important ally of the U.S. up until the time of President Jimmy Carter. President Carter gave a New Year’s Eve speech in 1977 praising the Shah of Iran. In the speech, President Carter stated:

“Iran, because of the great leadership of the Shah, is an island of stability in one of the more troubled areas of the world. This is a great tribute to you, Your Majesty, and to your leadership and to the respect and the admiration and love which your people give to you.”

“Island of stability” are not the words that come to mind in relation to Iran today and since the revolution in 1979 and overthrow of the Shah, there has been a war waged against Israel and the U.S. and the Islamic fundamentalists have been funded by Iranian petrodollars.

President Carter and his advisors understood the importance of an ally like Iran in an unstable region that was largely hostile to U.S. interests. However, the Carter administration failed to understand the significance of Shi’ite Islamic fundamentalism. President Carter thought that the Ayatollah Khomanei was a god-fearing man but Carter failed to understand that it was a different god to the one he worshipped.

Backed by Shi’ite “Twelver” theology and an apocalyptic worldview, Iran has used its oil wealth (and U.S. cash) to foster terrorism and support groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah to attack and destabilise Israel.

Iran has a “take no prisoners” approach and it is difficult to see a negotiated settlement being reached by Witkoff and Kushner. I hope I’m wrong.

A Brief Modern History of Iran

To understand why Iran looms so large in global geopolitics now, it helps to step back and look at how the country arrived at this moment. Following the First World War, Iran became a monarchy under the Pahlavi dynasty and a close ally of the West — especially the United States and the United Kingdom — which viewed Iran as a bulwark against Soviet influence and also important as a key oil producer. In 1953, that alliance was cemented when Western intelligence agencies helped overthrow Iran’s democratically elected prime minister, Mohammed Mossadegh, after he nationalised the country’s oil industry. The Shah was reinstated but the region was left with a deep and enduring suspicion of foreign interference in Iranian politics.

By the late 1970s, widespread discontent with the Shah’s authoritarian rule, political repression, and perceived subservience to Western powers ignited mass protests. Led by taped sermons from the exiled cleric Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini based in Paris, these demonstrations culminated in the 1979 Iranian Revolution, which overthrew the monarchy and established the Islamic Republic — a new system of government based on the religious doctrine of velayat-e faqih (guardianship of Islamic jurists).

Almost immediately, Iran’s relationship with the United States collapsed. The seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran in November 1979 and the resulting hostage crisis — in which 52 American diplomats and citizens were held for 444 days — transformed mutual distrust into outright enmity and set the tone for decades of adversarial relations. The powerlessness of the U.S. in the face of Iran’s intransigence was a key factor in ensuring that President Carter did achieve a second term.

In 1980, Iraq (majority Sunni) invaded Iran, launching a bitter eight-year war that drained Iranian resources, devastated its population, and reinforced its revolutionary leadership’s belief that the West and its allies would seek to contain or destroy the Islamic Republic.

In the post-war decades, the Islamic Republic pursued a mixture of revolutionary ideology and strategic nationalism. Its support for militant groups across the Middle East, its defiance of international demands on its nuclear program, and its partnership with Russia and China have made Iran a focal point of U.S. foreign policy for more than four decades. Successive U.S. administrations — Republican and Democratic alike — have struggled with how to engage Tehran, from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (failed attempt to reach a nuclear deal) to sanctions and diplomatic isolation.

The Rest Is History podcast’s recent episodes on Iran walk listeners through this dramatic arc — from a Western-aligned monarchy to an embattled theocracy whose revolutionary ethos still shapes its worldview — and help explain why Iran’s domestic politics and regional posture are not just artifacts of ideology but outcomes of a turbulent history. You can find the podcasts at this link.

Fatal Iranian Protests

As a result of economic collapse and deep public frustration, hundreds of thousands of Iranians took to the streets in late 2025 and early 2026, demanding relief from economic hardship and political repression. The regime’s response has been brutal and widespread: Iranian security forces, including the Revolutionary Guard, have opened fire on demonstrators and imposed one of the most extensive internet blackouts in the country’s history, making accurate casualty figures difficult to verify. Estimates of those killed vary widely — from several thousand to potentially many tens of thousands — but all credible reports agree the crackdown has been extraordinarily violent and is now among the worst in modern Iranian history.

President Trump has declared that the brave Iranian protesters have not been forgotten by the United States and has ordered a substantial naval presence, including a carrier strike group, into the region as both a warning and a deterrent. At home, many Americans — including Trump’s political base — are deeply wary of entanglement in another foreign conflict, making the diplomatic and military calculus particularly fraught.

One thing is certain: whatever happens next, the turmoil in Iran will continue to ripple across the Middle East and pose serious challenges for Israel, the West, and the broader international order.

Articles That Caught My Attention

The U.N. Is Broke!

One of the good news stories that I read in The New American is about U.N. insolvency. Undoubtedly various globalists will mount a bail out operation but it may be that various big spending programs are curtailed. The New American reports:

“United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres reports that his organization is facing insolvency. With a record $1.57 billion in dues remaining unpaid, it could run out of cash as early as July of this year. The UN faces an “imminent financial collapse” from lost U.S. dues, said BRICS reports. The announcement reveals a larger pattern, coming on the heels of the United States formally withdrawing from the World Health Organization (WHO) in January. This move, cited by the administration as a response to WHO’s alleged mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic and undue influence from China, marks the culmination of a year-long process that included halting U.S. funding— previously about 20 percent of WHO’s budget — and redirecting resources to bilateral health engagements. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the decision endangers global health security, as the United States leaves a $260 million “debt” unpaid. In his “America First” overhaul, Trump has defunded dozens of international programs deemed contrary to U.S. interests. His recent presidential memorandum mandated exit from 66 organizations, including the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the UN Population Fund (UNFPA). The White House claims that the taxpayer dollars saved will support domestic priorities such as border security and industrial revival. Critics, including Amnesty International, decry it as a “vindictive effort to tear apart global cooperation,” impacting climate action, gender equality, and humanitarian aid.”

The New American warns us not to get our hopes too high in relation to the U.S. and the U.N. The post-Trump era will probably result in a return of the U.S. toward the U.N.’s globalist ideals. President Trump sees himself as a one-man conflict resolver. The New American cautions:

“Yet Trump may not be the hero patriots long for. Painting himself as a one-off, he told Politico, “I don’t think it’s appropriate. The U.N. is not leaving New York, and it’s not leaving the United States, because the U.N. has tremendous potential.... When I’m no longer around to settle wars, the U.N. can,” he quipped, saying that the organization has “tremendous potential.”

I’ve Had Enough - Rowan Dean

Rowan Dean is an Australian political commentator who edits the Australian Spectator magazine and stands up against the woke philosophy of our times. In a recent issue of the Spectator, he wrote an article titled: I’ve Had Enough. I’ve reproduced an edited version of Rowan’s article below because it captures how many people feel in our country - disenfranchised and confused. Rowan’s “rant” will be recognised and supported by many of my readers around the world:

“I have had enough of watching people whose ancestors did not cultivate this land, did not build this land, did not die for this land, telling me that I am an illegitimate resident of my own country. I have had enough of watching the beautiful streets and landmarks of this country – which is mine – daily and weekly being sullied, defamed, denigrated, despised, demonised, trashed in reputation and – as the left are so fond of saying – disrespected……… I have had enough of knowing that if I send my children or grandchildren to our schools or universities they will be indoctrinated with poisonous, toxic Marxist teachings, designed to drive them into despair and hatred of their wonderful birthright. I have had enough of switching on the telly to be harangued and harassed about my heritage, my culture, my upbringing, and my beliefs. I have had enough of being embarrassed to say what I really think about the disappearance of the great Aussie larrikin spirit that once thrived in our suburbs, our supermarkets, at our bus stops, and in our servos – a community spirit that relied on no more than a wry comment, a thumbs up or a wink…….. I have had enough of not speaking my mind, of choosing my words ever so carefully, of over-thinking the potential meanings, of the potential ‘offence’ my words might cause to some miserable galah. I’ve had enough of apologies, I’ve had enough of sorry, I’ve had enough of self-flagellating politicians and berating authorities and snotty, pompous shop assistants with ugly nose piercings. I’ve had enough of ‘you can’t do this’ and ‘you can’t do that’ and ‘the council says no to this’ and ‘the council says no to that’ and I’ve had enough of ‘but on the other hand’ and I’ve really, really had enough of ‘but you can’t say that these days’. I’ve had enough of pretending people who have certain sexual preferences or peccadillos are somehow magically lifted to a higher plane of morality. I’ve had enough of the dangerous and frequently grotesque mass self-delusions peddled to vulnerable young people in the name of progress, civil rights, and sexual self-identification……. I’ve had enough of feeling menaced and a stranger in suburbs and places I once happily walked through without a care in the world and I’ve had enough of being told I must respect foreign values and alien practices that I have no time for. I’ve had enough of hearing lies and reading little placards full of Woke BS in every museum and at every art gallery or exhibition I visit. I’ve had enough of random strangers on airlines, in townhalls, and at otherwise enjoyable events force-feeding me a fabricated reverence for a nonsensical historical proposition built on a ritualised and largely invented ceremony. I’ve had enough on seeing my taxes, my money, squandered on a television and media empire full of loathsome presenters who clearly despise everything I stand for.”

Of course, while we all may have had enough, it is almost impossible to turn the tide. We may have had enough but what do we do? I suppose, like Rowan, a few small steps in not just accepting the woke nonsense of our times is a start.

The Politics and Pressure of Childhood Vaccination

The potential for negative health impacts of childhood vaccination has been lurking in the background of alternative health ever since Dr Andrew Wakefield published his paper in the Lancet in 1998. The suggestion of a possible link between childhood vaccination and autism caused such a furore that the paper was retracted and there has been debate about the significance of childhood vaccination ever since. Dr Wakefield is very articulate and credible. He has found strong support in the U.S. after being hounded out of the U.K.

Michael Knowles has an excellent interview with Dr Wakefield - link below. While it is long, it is detailed and provides context about the current changes in vaccine recommendations following the appointment of a “new sheriff”, Robert F Kennedy Jnr, to head up the Department of Health and Human Services.

World Affairs Brief - provides a helpful perspective about the recent lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics. Conflicts of interest abound within the Academy and it is very challenging for parents to obtain independent medical counsel in relation to childhood vaccination. In the face of confusion, vaccination rates are falling dramatically in the West.

“The recent lawsuit by Children’s Health Defense (CHD) against the American Association of Pediatrics (AAP) takes issue with the AAP’s infamous and bizarre claim that children can absorb over 10,000 Vaccines’ with no ill effects. Ph.D. Brenda Baletti has the story. In 2002, as parents grew increasingly concerned about the cumulative effect of an ever-expanding vaccine schedule, Dr. Paul Offit claimed that “each infant would have the theoretical capacity to respond to about 10,000 vaccines at any one time.” Offit, then a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases, made the claim in an article he wrote for the AAP’s journal, Pediatrics. The lawsuit filed by (CHD) against the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is meant to force the AAP to prove the statement true, or retract it. As the schedule grew, many parents began questioning whether the combined number of injections — given the increasing exposure to vaccine components like adjuvants — could be harmful to infants and young children. -Which has recently been proven to be the single greatest cause of SIDS and vaccine damage to babies and young children. The AAP, which promoted the expanding schedule, found itself under pressure to respond to parents’ concerns. In January 2002, the AAP addressed those concerns in an article it published in its own journal, Pediatrics. Dr. Paul A. Offit, a vaccine inventor and then-member of the AAP’s Committee on Infectious Diseases, wrote the article. The title of the article was: “Addressing Parents’ Concerns: Do Multiple Vaccines Overwhelm or Weaken the Infant’s Immune System?” According to the lawsuit, the article’s purpose was NOT to provide clinical safety evidence to providers and parents. Instead, it was about messaging — “public relations to reassure worried parents,” the complaint states. Offit’s response focused instead [of safety] on whether the immune system has the capacity to generate antibody responses to multiple vaccines at once. His paper offered theoretical and modeling extrapolations, concluding that “each infant would have the theoretical capacity to respond to about 10,000 vaccines at any one time.” -Which evades the safety question and diverts attention to their “ability to absorb” multiple vaccinations. But even then, the issue isn’t the body’s ability to discriminate between multiple vaccines, but whether a child’s body without a proper immune system is able to withstand the foreign substance onslaught without harm! Clearly, the high SIDS rate (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) shows vaccines can be deadly. According to the lawsuit: “This is like answering ‘Is it safe to drink ten beers?’ with ‘The liver can theoretically process unlimited water,’ a response about organ capacity, but non-responsive to the actual safety question.” In other words, Offit’s response said nothing about how toxic ingredients in vaccines might affect developing brains, inflammation, autoimmune activation or any of the issues parents were concerned about. One of those totally unsafe ingredients in a lot of childhood vaccines is aluminum. This article by CHD.orgexposes that danger in detail. It begins with, Aluminum adjuvants in vaccines can and likely do cause autism in genetically susceptible babies and children, according to a new scientific review of over 200 peer-reviewed studies. The review, led by Children’s Health Defense Chief Scientific Officer Brian Hooker, lays out the biochemical and physiological framework that explains how aluminum-containing vaccines can cause autism.”

The whole are of vaccination is politically fraught and impacted by Big Pharma and its widespread support of doctors, conferences and experts. It is very difficult to find a level playing field but the renewed focus by Robert Kennedy Jnr on objective data rather than opinion will provide more clarity over the next few years.