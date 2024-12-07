I commenced this newsletter almost three years ago because I was horrified that critical information related to treatments for COVID-19 and the dangers of the rushed vaccines were not available to most people relyingo on the mainstream media. Government and media psy-ops were implemented to induce fear and enable total government control of the narrative about COVID-19. This legislative and public health “machinery” is now sitting in place and ready to be activated at any time when another “pandemic” is declared.

In the last few weeks I have realized that issues around COVID-19 and vaccines will return to the spotlight because of the nominations of Robert F Kennedy Jnr as the chief health “czar” for the US (Head of the Department of Health and Human Services), and Dr Jay Bhattacharya as Head of the National Institutes of Health (NIH - the US chief medical research agency).

The Washington Times this week described Dr Bhattacharya’s nomination as follows:

“Mr. Trump’s inspired choice of Dr. Bhattacharya could be among the most consequential of the appointments that promise to disrupt Washington’s unbridled bureaucracy and restore public confidence in government….Democrats want Americans to forget that for all their talk about protecting bodily autonomy when it comes to abortion, they championed throwing the Constitution out the window as the pandemic took hold. We have such short memories with the frenetic pace of today’s information society. But we can’t move on from the fact that the government, Big Tech and the mainstream media conspired to intimidate, coerce, blacklist and malign not just Dr. Bhattacharya but any American that dared to counter the state’s narrative.

It was the definition of fascism.

In the years since, much to the chagrin of the left-wing media, Dr. Bhattacharya has been proved correct about his concerns regarding the damaging impact of lockdowns, the efficacy of COVID shots, the need for mandatory masking, the phony science behind social distancing and other misinformation driven by Dr. Anthony Fauci and his ilk.

Dr. Bhattacharya starkly contrasts with the repulsiveness of Dr. Fauci’s “I am science” admonition to the world.”

Dr Bhattacharya and colleagues produced The Great Barrington Declaration in October 2020 (now signed by more than 940,000 doctors and scientists) that disputed the approach taken by the CDC and other government health bodies to COVID-19. On the website, the group describes its focus as follows:

“As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection.”

Robert F Kennedy Jnr and Jay Bhattacharya will upend the prevailing entrenched views about vaccines and approaches to public health, within the US health bureaucracy. There also will be flow-on impacts to organizations such as the World Health Organization, which is likely to see US funding withdrawn from it under the new Trump administration. With this in mind, it is time to break out of our collective stupor and re-examine the COVID-19 “crisis”.

What Happened in 2020 - Collective Amnesia?

It may be that the coronavirus itself or the so-called “vaccines” induced a collective population amnesia. Most people seem to have forgotten the overreach by governments and the mandated “vaccinations” with experimental genetic products.

My view of government, government-controlled public health, medicine and Big Pharma changed dramatically between February and December 2020. Up until that time I had great faith in organizations like the CDC and the FDA in the US. I believed that these organizations were set up to protect our health and ensure that medications were safe. I also had great faith in vaccines and the medical system in general. I realize now that I had Stockholm Syndrome.

During the course of 2020, I had time during various lockdowns to do a “deep dive” into the scientific literature and listen to and read the opinions of various medical experts who were not government-sanctioned. The scales fell from my eyes.

It became clear that much of the information provided by public health “gurus” such as Dr Anthony Fauci in the US, and Dr Norman Swan in Australia, was without scientific foundation. Even the World Health Organization had promoted the idea that there was no scientific basis for lockdowns in the face of a pandemic.

However, when China locked their population down, all countries in the West followed suit. We were told initially by Dr Fauci that masks were of no value. Then some months later Dr Fauci and the CDC changed their stance and masks were now essential.

However, I discovered when I researched the medical literature there were no studies that demonstrated the effectiveness of masks in preventing the spread of respiratory infections. Despite their lack of efficacy, masks were mandated for businesses, schools, hospitals, when travelling and even on building sites. A fear campaign was mounted by governments so that when people saw someone without a mask, they became anxious and thought they were being placed at risk.

A two-metre or 6 foot rule was implemented for businesses. Signs were stenciled on shop floors (and are still in place in many businesses) to make sure that people stood at least six feet apart. It was later confirmed by Dr Fauci that this rule had no scientific basis and was simply pulled out of thin air. Most of the measures implemented by governments were a hoax but were effective in ensuring compliance because a public relations campaign was implemented to induce fear. Small businesses were bankrupted, education disrupted, arrests made and freedoms removed without any consequences for oppressive governments.

One thing is certain: the best predictor of future behaviour is past behaviour. Governments will do this again unless there is awareness and resistance by people. However, everyone seems to have forgotten.

Effective Treatments Were Banned and The Coronavirus Origins Covered-up

Safe medications such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, which had been found in various studies to be efficacious in both prevention and treatment of the early stages of COVID-19 were suddenly declared to be dangerous drugs and removed from doctors’ prescriptive arsenal. Government public health authorities appeared determined that no treatments could be given and that the only possible effective treatment was the yet-to-be developed “vaccines”.

Hospitals were locked down while hospital staff waited for the rush of patients that needed ventilation. These patients never arrived and in the US, huge numbers of ventilators were ordered and never used. In fact it turned out that those patients who were ventilated had a much greater chance of dying.

Elderly patients in hospitals and nursing homes were sedated with the respiratory depressant midazolam and unsurprisingly, died. Various elderly patients in hospitals and nursing homes had a DNR (do not resist resuscitate) order placed, and so the death toll from COVID-19 rose. Relatives were denied access to their loved ones in the name of “public health”. A health dictatorship was implemented and backed by various forms of emergency legislation that removed people’s freedoms and rights.

A concerted attempt was made by senior scientists to hide the origin of the coronavirus that it eventually became clear was due to US funded “gain of function” research on coronaviruses, carried out in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. At every stage, any narrative that suggested that the coronavirus was a result of a viral escape incident at the Chinese laboratory was derided by the media and a number of politicians. The US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi even went so far as to visit Chinatown in San Francisco to demonstrate her solidarity with the Chinese people and her contempt for any suggestion that the virus could have had a Chinese laboratory origin.

A number of senior US doctors raised concerns about the approach being taken in relation to the restriction of drugs such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. These scientists also raised concerns about the public health approaches taken with restriction of people's movements and mandatory use of masks. These doctors were black balled, censored and ignored.

“Operation Warp Speed” and the Rush to Vaccinate

From the early days of the coronavirus pandemic panic, no possible treatment could be considered by the authorities apart from yet-to-be-developed vaccines that had been promoted with hundreds of millions of government dollars channeled into the coffers of Big Pharma.

President Trump implemented “Operation Warp Speed” to bypass normal regulatory hurdles for vaccines. Most vaccines, because of the potential risks they pose to health required a five to ten year evaluation process to prove both efficacy and safety. These barriers were swept aside by “Operation Warp Speed” and so suddenly in November 2020, Pfizer and then Moderna had mRNA vaccines approved via an emergency use authorization tool.

At a similar time in the United Kingdom, a group of scientists working at Oxford in conjunction with AstraZeneca had a vaccine approved. This vaccine subsequently was withdrawn in some countries because of the high incidence of serious side effects, and was never registered for use in the US. Nonetheless, the Oxford professors involved were enobled and received great acclaim from the UK government. The truth about vaccine dangers never has emerged into the mainstream media.

Relative Risk Reduction vs Absolute Risk Reduction - Efficacy vs Effectiveness

When the trial vaccine data were analyzed, claims were made about vaccines having 95% “efficacy”. This sounded very positive but involved a statistical sleight of hand that very few people (including most doctors) understood. The issue turned on the difference between relative risk reduction (RRR) vs absolute risk reduction (ARR) and was well explained in an important paper in the Lancet in 2021. The authors reported in their paper, COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and effectiveness-the elephant (not) in the room:

“Vaccine efficacy is generally reported as a relative risk reduction (RRR). It uses the relative risk (RR)—ie, the ratio of attack rates with and without a vaccine—which is expressed as 1–RR. Ranking by reported efficacy gives relative risk reductions of 95% for the Pfizer–BioNTech, 94% for the Moderna–NIH, 91% for the Gamaleya, 67% for the J&J, and 67% for the AstraZeneca–Oxford vaccines. However, RRR should be seen against the background risk of being infected and becoming ill with COVID-19, which varies between populations and over time. Although the RRR considers only participants who could benefit from the vaccine, the absolute risk reduction (ARR), which is the difference between attack rates with and without a vaccine, considers the whole population. ARRs tend to be ignored because they give a much less impressive effect size than RRRs: 1·3% for the AstraZeneca–Oxford, 1·2% for the Moderna–NIH, 1·2% for the J&J, 0·93% for the Gamaleya, and 0·84% for the Pfizer–BioNTech vaccines.”

So a wrong understanding about the scientific use of the word efficacy resulted in extravagant claims about “vaccines” which had a very low “effectivneness” (ARR) - around 1%. This shockingly low effectivness should have resulted in the “vaccines” being withdrawn. However, such was the investment by governments and Big Pharma that all concerns about safety and effectiveness were pushed aside.

Alarmingly, despite there being no long term studies available and very limited indications of vaccine effectiveness in preventing the spread of COVID-19, governments quickly mandated the “vaccines” that had received no long-term evaluation for possible adverse effects. Teachers, doctors, office workers, builders, school children, health professionals and many others were ordered by governments to get at least two injections with the experimental vaccine. The health impacts of these injections continue to the present day.

We must never forget the overreach of government and public health “experts”. Articles like this one need to raise public awareness of the dangers that lie ahead when governments mandate the next “vaccines” because of another “pandemic”.

Vaccine Adverse Events and Censorship

Almost immediately after the emergency use authorization of “vaccines”, concerns were raised by some doctors. The vaccine adverse events reporting system (VAERS) in the US demonstrated a dramatic rise in serious reported side effects, including death. Public health officials pushed these concerns aside and continued to promote the requirement for everyone to be injected with one of the “vaccines”.

Many people suffered a range of adverse events and a particularly concerning side effect with the mRNA vaccines was the high incidence of myocarditis (heart muscle inflammation) in young males. There have been many deaths associated with this side effect.

As millions were vaccinated it turned out that there were very few body systems that were free of side effects. Problems included neurological disorders, problems involving the heart and blood, immune system disturbances and autoimmune disorders, reproductive effects and “turbo” cancers. However, collusion between doctors, Big Pharma and the mainstream media ensured that none of this information became available if people accessed what were described as “trusted news sources”.

There also was censorship of anyone who dared speak out against the government views promoted by public health officials. I experienced this censorship myself on my small YouTube channel when an interview with an Australian COVID-19 vaccine skeptic, Senator Malcolm Roberts, which included discussion about concerns realted to the COVID-19 vaccines, was removed earlier this year.

In Australia, the government’s propaganda and coercion campaign was so effective that 92% of the Australian population over 16 years of age received at least two vaccinations. Even today, six monthly boosters are being promoted by the government and if you followed government recommendations those over 70 years of age would by now have had seven or eight “vaccinations” for COVID-19.

The Coming Exposé About Vaccines and the World Health Organization

I am reviewing this shocking story now because many of these issues will come into the light over the next months. The election of President Trump has resulted in potentially dramatic changes within the US Department of Health and Human Services. Robert F Kennedy Jnr has been nominated to Head the Department of Health and Human Services and Dr Jay Bhattacharya, a COVID lockdown skeptic, has been nominated by President Trump to Head the National Institutes of Health. These radical appointments, if confirmed, will shake up the public health establishment and undoubtedly many of the issues relating to vaccines will be raised in Senate confirmation hearings.

Questions are being raised about governments roles in the COVID-19 pandemic. In the UK, an enquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic has already cost almost £200 million and will run until 2026 (the enquiry commenced in 2022). It is an enquiry run by lawyers and so it is difficult to believe that anything useful will emerge from this bureaucratic process.

Fortunately, some resistance to the official narrative is emerging. Nigel Farage, the leader of the UK Reform Party, has announced a new enquiry into the role of the World Health Organization (WHO) through a group called Action on World Health which seeks to replace the WHO.

The WHO is seeking to gain more power over all countries’ pandemic and vaccination responses. There was an attempt this year by the World Health Organization to gain control via changes to International Health Regulations. These changes have been resisted for the moment but are slowly making their way through the international bureaucracy to return for ratification by the WHO in 2025. Action on World Health may be able to prevent the WHO from acquiring more power.

The collusion between governments, public health officials, the medical establishment, media and Big Pharma is shocking and has undermined the trust of many in the whole medical system. Doctors have been prevented from voicing their concerns due to threats to their medical registration and, unfortunately, most have fallen into line as they have seen dissident colleagues removed from their medical posts.

Millions of people people's health have been impacted by experimental injections with one of the vaccines. As I talk to family and friends it is frightening to find how common it is to to hear of people who have suffered unusual heart attacks, blood disorders, clotting problems, autoimmune disorders, neurological issues or unusual and aggressive cancers. Somehow these adverse effects of the COVID-19 vaccines are not being given any media prominence and recommendations continue to be made about the need for COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

The government indemnification of the vaccine companies is a key factor in preventing any of the negative effects of vaccines from coming to light. However, if Kennedy and Bhattacharya are confirmed in their respective positions, a shakeup of the health and vaccine systems may follow. We can hope that this impact will find its way through other international health bureaucracies.

The Next “Pandemic”

It is clear to me that all the legislative and bureaucratic processes are in place to be enacted when another pandemic is declared. Emergency legislation lies in wait to be implemented to restrict people's movement and shut down schools, offices and hospitals. Digital ID is being promoted in conjunction with mandatory vaccination so that everyone will have a vaccine “passport” to control movement within and out of countries. Compulsory vaccination will be required for workplaces and schools - all in the name of protecting us.

The normal regulatory processes within medicines regulations have been swept aside so that mRNA vaccines can be quickly approved without any need for long term safety and efficacy evaluation. All this is happening in plain sight and yes no one seems concerned or land about what may be ahead of us.

As I was pondering issues about new possible “pandemics” to be thrust upon us, I read an article today in the UK Times titled: Scientists publish ‘flu recipe for next pandemic’ in top journal. The authors note: “Scientists have been criticised for publishing a blueprint to create a mutated bovine-bird flu virus that could cause another pandemic”. The story concerns scientists in the US taking the cattle H5N1 virus and (in the laboratory) adding mutations to “increase the virus’s potention for human transmission”. In effect, it is “gain of function” virus research, similar to that funded by the NIH in the Wuhan Institute for Virology, and created the pathogenic coronavirus that spread around the world. It beggars belief that scientists are conducting dangerous research like this but indicates the “appetite” in the scientific community for another pandemic.

To further support, the likelihood of another contrived “pandemic”, the pro-vaccine enthusiast Dr Peter Hotez was interviewed this week on MSNBC and made the following “threat” about what is coming after President Trump’s inauguration:

“We have some big-picture issues coming down the pike, starting on January 21st. Mr. Bloomberg mentioned H5N1. It's all over wild birds in the western part of the United States. It's getting into the poultry, and we're seeing sporadic human cases. It's in the cattle, in the milk.



That's just the beginning. We have another major coronavirus likely brewing in Asia. We've had SARS in 2002, SARS-2 (COVID-19) in 2019, and these viruses are jumping from bats to people thousands of times a year.



There's still more. We know that we have a big problem with mosquito-transmitted viruses all along the Gulf Coast, where I am here in Texas. We're expecting dengue and possibly Zika virus to come back—maybe even yellow fever.



And there's more. Then we have this sharp rise in vaccine-preventable diseases, which are increasing in part due to the anti-vaccine activism that's so prominent right now. We have a five-fold rise in pertussis cases (whooping cough) over the last year, 15 measles outbreaks, and polio detected in the wastewater in New York State.



All that is going to come crashing down on January 21st on the Trump administration. We need a really, really good team to be able to handle this.”

Watch out for the next “pandemic” crisis that appears to be in the planning stages. Those who promote global government and global solutions foster the Hegelian dialectic - problem-reaction-solution. This is simply described as follows in an article in The Truthers Journal:

“First a problem is created and designed to elicit a certain reaction out of the public. Then the people demand something be done about the problem and willingly accept the pre-planned New World Order solution; a solution that always involves actions or legislation that never would have passed under normal circumstances.”

We all need to be alert for apparent “solutions” to problems that require more government control, more surveillance and more government legislation, in response to a crisis. I suspect more “crises” are coming our way in the six weeks before President Trump’s inauguration on 20th January 2025. After that, who knows what will happen but we should never underestimate the power of the permanent administrative state and its commitment to the New World Order - a new global “nirvana”!