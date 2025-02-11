President Trump is throwing executive orders with manic intensity, closing down US AID, sending Elon and his team in to cut the waste in at least 15 government departments, firing most of the Justice Department and upending the world order with tariffs and out of left field ideas about making Gaza the new Riviera. Are these all distractions from the global agenda? Who knows but the range of activities has confused journalists and even the Democrats who don’t quite know where to take action, given the extraordinary intensity of executive orders and announcements.

However, while Trump is opening up new opportunities for oil and gas, most Western countries are hurtling to their doom with energy policies designed to cause mass starvation and societal destruction. The politicians concerned are being supported by various Marxist global groups and literally thousands of climate-focused foundations. How is it that a climate hoax has been so successful in being propagated throughout the West, and that President Trump is the only Western leader to demonstrate that the Emperor has no clothes?

The answer goes back to the 1950s and has been outlined well by Dr Jacob Nordangård in his books, Rockefellter: Controlling the Game, and The Global Coup d'État: The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Great Reset. “The climate” was seized upon by those with intentions around global control because “the climate” crosses national boundaries and so there are then requirements for “global action”.

Since the report by the Club of Rome in 1973: Limits to Growth, there has been a relentless push to control energy and implement technocratic tools to monitor us and regulate everything we do. President Trump currently is the one world leader who has not drunk the Kool-Aid and is saying that the “renewable energy” story doesn’t make sense. Nonetheless, the climate change bandwagon rolls on and has trillions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of organisations behind it.

How can we the people win? We can win because nothing about the “green new deal” makes sense and everything relies upon cunning and well funded “climate scientists”, whose main tool is Excel spreadsheets, demonstrating that we are heading to our doom.

It is interesting the way that Greta has been pushed out of the limelight after being so carefully selected and used to promote the “climate crisis”. Her “How dare you” speech at the United Nations in 2019, after sailing across the Atlantic to save the planet, gained international prominence and Greta even met President Trump.

At that stage she was 16 years old but six years later she is no longer newsworthy, despite her frequent arrests in Europe. It’s clear that she needs some years of expensive counseling to deal with anger management and who knows what will happen to her in the future? It certainly appears that advocating for climate change can be damaging to your health.

She and her controllers certainly had little influence on President Trump and his “drill baby drill” approach to energy policy in the US.

The UK and Net Zero

Greta, climate change, the United Nations and Net Zero came to my mind this week as I read the UK Times and looked at the trail of disaster and mismanagement left by the Conservative government and now hastened by Sir Keir Starmer and his Fabian colleagues in UK Labour.

After five years, the UK is still not out of the EU and the UK Prime Minister was in Brussels last week to “negotiate” (meaning receive a beating).

The Church of England is in crisis with various abuse allegations and it believes that the great moral problem of our times is climate change rather than belief in God. Meanwhile, asylum seekers are pouring into the country without any controls and now the UK government is proposing a rapid path to citizenship. This will result in many more “refugees” coming and the costs rising exponentially. In 2023/24 the cost to the UK government was £5.38 billion which is around £170 for every taxpayer. Undoubtedly, there are many hidden costs and the real figure is likely to be at least double what has been officially quoted.

Additionally, the real socialists (the Conservatives were just pretend ones) now in charge of the UK economy are trying to impose more taxes, take control of the means of production and are serious about destroying the free market via the tool of legislated “net zero”.

Everyone would be less excited about net zero if there was awareness that this is the intent for you - you will own nothing (and you won’t be happy).

Australia, a country that produces almost no greenhouse gases is also rushing headlong toward the net zero cliff and societal disaster. Facts, however, never get in the way of the green energy religion and the true believers (in this case the Australian Labor Party comrades) bravely rush the country toward the net zero cliff. I am hopeful that with a federal election to take place in the next few months, the Australian conservative opposition may take heed of President Trump’s success, and take Australia out of the green energy global religion.

However, the net zero lobby is very powerful and it is interesting that Boris Johnson who was a skeptic about climate change when he was editor of the Spectator magazine, became a champion for net zero after he married the climate activist Carrie Symonds (was she a plant by the UN Deep State?).

Last year, the Heritage Foundation in the U.S .published an excellent article: “Britain’s Disastrous Path to Net Zero Is a Warning to the U.S.” It is worthwhile reading the entire article but I will quote some relevant paragraphs below:

Andrew Puzder wrote that:

“Parliament wrote an 80 percent decarbonization target into law, which it raised to 100 percent, or net zero, in 2019. This luxury net-zero policy, which only the rich can afford, has been devastating for both businesses and ordinary Britons just trying to heat their homes and get to work…..In 2020, even before the recent surge in energy costs, everyday Britons were paying about 75 percent more for electricity than Americans, the result of a double whammy—cap-and-trade policies on the one hand and renewable subsidies on the other. And then came the Ukraine shock. During the 2022 energy crisis, electricity rates for British businesses were more than double the average paid by U.S. businesses.

In Britain, the impact of cap-and-trade on the cost of fuel to generate electricity is massive. In 2022, government-imposed carbon costs averaged $128 per megawatt hour (MWh) for coal-generated electricity and $51 per MWh for natural gas. Those costs are on top of actual fuel costs, which averaged $150 per MWh for electricity generated from coal and $160 per MWh for natural gas. These mean that it cost $278 to generate 1 MWh of electricity from coal and $211 from natural gas……

Mr Puzder concludes his article with warnings to the U.S.

“Renewable energy is not a low-cost substitute for fossil fuels. Renewables are not cheap, nor can they provide the reliability that modern societies expect and on which they depend. Darwall’s report convincingly demonstrates how Britain was conned into net zero by deceptive and illusory promises of cheap renewable power. The results have been an economic disaster.

There is still time to heed Britain’s warning and instead choose the path of energy abundance and economic prosperity by developing America’s unsurpassed reserves of coal, oil, and natural gas.”

Unfortunately, U.K. citizens have little choice in terms of energy policy because all three main political parties committed the country to net zero. While Joe Biden (or his minders) was all in on net zero, the U.S. electorate was informed enough to vote the collectivists out of power and install President Trump to “drill baby drill”.

Trump has pulled out of the UN Paris agreement and is determined to make the US energy independent. Subsidies are being removed for wind and solar energy and there have been newspaper reports that some contractors have stopped work on solar panel installations because they may not get their government-subsidised payments. Trump has shaken up the energy industry and these guys won’t take his intervention lying down.

The Hockey Stick Graph, Kyoto and UN Agreements

It is worthwhile reading James Delingpole’s excellent book Watermelons: the Green Movement’s True Colours - “green on the outside but red on the inside”. Delingpole was one of the first journalists to expose the hoax of the “hockey stick” and the apparent “threat” of man-made global warming. There has been ongoing debate about the “hockey stick” graph - shown below, from the 2001 UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC):

Figure 1. Climate change outlined by the IPCC. Note that the medieval warm period was later excluded from IPCC reports.

I found this article helpful, from Norm Sauer and published in 2015:

“The search for truth starts with understanding that if the Medieval Warm Period existed before the industrial revolution then the man-made global warming (MMGW) theory of CO2 forcing sudden warming in the 20th century is baseless because our recent warming is not unusual, unique, unnatural, nor greenhouse gas related.

In the 1990s, many scientific articles referred to the Medieval Warm Period lasting from about AD 800-1300. This was followed by the Little Ice Age from about 1300 to 1900. These were scientifically undisputed facts.

The United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) was created to officially work on the global warming issue. Its first progress report in 1990 on Page 202 showed a graph in which the Medieval Warm Period was portrayed as clearly warmer than the present.

By 1995, seeking to include CO2 as a cause of warming, the IPCC report started with the Little Ice Age to show a long slow period of increasing temperatures.

Chapter 8 of the scientific report stated: “No study to date has positively attributed all or part (of the climate change observed) to anthropogenic causes.”

Politics prevailed. This statement was removed from the final report. The non-scientific “Summary for Policymakers” read: “The balance of evidence suggests that there is a discernible human influence on global climate.”

By 2001 the IPCC “Summary for Policymakers” had what it wanted: Mann’s “hockey stick” claiming that temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere remained relatively stable over 900 years, spiked upward in the 20th century, and the 1990s was the warmest decade in at least one thousand years.

The problems with Mann’s study were many. First, the hockey stick focused only on temperature trends in the Northern Hemisphere. Second, the widely recognized Medieval Warm Period and the Little Ice Age were completely dismissed.

Third, the hockey stick was formed by crudely grafting the surface temperature record of the 20th century onto a pre-1900 tree-ring record which grafting was innately scientifically flawed.”

James Delingpole recently revised the “hockey stick graph” in his substack, and I have quoted from some of his post which is worthwhile reading in full.

“The graph purported to show global temperatures for the last millennium, as reconstructed from tree rings and other ‘proxy’ data. It was known as the Hockey Stick because of its shape: a long, flat handle indicating fairly stable temperatures over most of the millennium, followed by a sharp uptick at the end (the hockey stick’s blade) which appeared to show a dramatic and unprecedented rise in temperatures as a result of industrialisation.

But let’s not get lost in the details. The key thing about the Hockey Stick was that it afforded clear visual proof, in a way that even idiots could understand, that global warming was happening now, it was very real and scary, and it was obviously man-made.

Except it wasn’t. It was only Mann-made (Dr Michael Mann is the climate scientist who published the hockey-stick graph). On closer examination by sundry independent reviewers it was demonstrated beyond all reasonable doubt that the Hockey Stick was bunk. The data on which it was based was unreliable and highly selective; its methodology was statistically invalid; and it was the result of an algorithm so biased that whatever information you fed into it - pot noodle consumption; prevalence of Hollywood movies involving stars undergoing humiliation rituals by appearing in drag; number of mentions of global warming in David Attenborough documentaries; these are not real examples, but you get the idea - you’d end up with the same hockey stick shape.”

There are billions of dollars of grants that depend on scientists showing that anthropogenic global warming will finish the world off. Teachers are creating anxiety for schoolchildren who are being taught that the end is nigh. This trillion dollar climate hoax is an article of faith in Europe and the UK.

Interestingly, in Australia, the Minister for Energy, Chris Bowen, is attempting to push us into the dark ages but we are being “saved” because of “inclusion of what became known as the “Australia clause”, which allowed countries to include land use, land use change and forestry (LULUCF) emissions in their accounting.”

Kyoto’s “Australia Clause” - LULUCF

A fascinating article by the Australia Institute in September 2024, demonstrated that much of the compliance with the UN agenda is more about how to “rig” the system. The article by the Australia Institute reports:

“In 2022, the government legislated Australia’s emissions reduction targets, “Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets of a 43% reduction from 2005 levels by 2030 and net zero by 2050.”

The Australian Government claims that Australia’s domestic emissions have fallen by 29% since 2005.

This claim suggests that Australia is well on its way to meeting its domestic emissions reduction target under the Paris Agreement, even as the Australian Government subsidises and approves fossil fuel expansion.

But Australia is not actually decarbonising its economy and domestic fossil fuel emissions across the economy have changed very little under the Albanese Government (or previous governments).

Industry emissions (including stationary energy, fugitive emissions, and industrial processes) increased by 3% over the year 2023 while transport emissions also increased by 5%.

So how can Australia claim it is decarbonising when it is not?”

The answer, like much of the “green” agenda, is about creative accounting. The article goes on to tell us:

“When Australia was negotiating the terms of the Kyoto Protocol (the precursor to the Paris Agreement) it lobbied successfully for the inclusion of what became known as the “Australia clause”, which allowed countries to include land use, land use change and forestry (LULUCF) emissions in their accounting.

The government reports on its progress in meeting these legislated targets through quarterly updates to the National Greenhouse Gas Inventory. It calculates emissions from key sectors; energy (electricity, stationary energy excluding electricity, transport), industrial processes and product use, agriculture, waste and land use, land use change and forestry (LULUCF).

The inclusion of the LULUCF sector is critical both because of its scale and the intensity of its emissions; it includes emissions from human-induced land use such as land clearing, crops and grazing and forest management.

The land-use sector can act as a carbon source or carbon sink – if forests are growing, carbon is reduced.

Taking a graph of Australia’s emissions over time, it is clear that Australia is not on the path to meeting its emissions targets. However, counting LULUCF emissions can lead to the mistaken impression that the country is on track with emissions reduction.”

This LULUCF effect is demonstrated in a dramatic graph shown below in the Australia Institute article.

Figure 2. Graph from article by the Australia Institute, 10 September 2024.

Thank God for the clever way that LULUCF emissions were counted in the original agreement from Kyoto. Otherwise, the lights would already be out in Australia.

Conclusions

I have only touched on the most superficial elements of the climate change “religion” and the way that Western governments, including Australia, keep trying to demonstrate their allegiance to the “Climate Pope”, UN Secretary General, António Guterres.

The battle for rationality in energy policy is a battle that “we the people” have to win. However, the globalists hold all the cards, except the votes in democracies. The only way to win is to vote the woke climate change priests out of office, just like they have done in the United States.

The whole climate change agenda began with a core belief - there is no God, and mankind could control the climate. In believing that we could control the climate, there are those who wanted to “become like God” in the story of the Tower of Babel a few thousands of years ago. That didn’t go well (Genesis 11:1-9).

No matter how many models are built to control the climate, the climate scientists will never succeed. The arrogance of the scientists needs to be challenged from first principles.

As EVs start to litter the roadside and wind towers pollute the countryside, it is not difficult to see a post-apocalyptic future for the world, much like we are being primed for in the rush of dystopian movies that are being fed to us.

There is only one solution: drill baby drill!