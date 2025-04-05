President Trump is the great disruptor and he has done a remarkable disruption job since 20 January this year.

Who would have guessed the number of projects that he would implement - and all at once! While Elon Musk and his team have been at work cutting the guts out of almost every federal department, Trump and his team have been planning “Liberation Day” which was announced from the Rose Garden of the White House just two days ago.

I have a link to Trump’s speech below which has some great audiovisual aids and starts with light jazz music so that those present were lulled into a false sense of security.

The YouTube link has the first 9 min of mood music and reporters and invited guests (key trade union officials) talking, before President Trump’s arrival to announce “Liberation Day”. It is a little uncertain about who is being liberated but perhaps it is Trump himself!

Suddenly the word “tariff” has become the word of the day, week, month and probably year.

In looking for an overview of Trump and his team’s approach, I came across an excellent YouTube video from Money and Macro, which is around 30 min long and well worthwhile watching. The author is Dr Joeri Schasfoort who is an economist and former lecturer at Faculty of Economics and Business from the University of Groningen. Dr Schasfoort describes his research as “primarily focused on using agent-based computational models to study financial stability and the Covid-19 pandemic”. He has an ability to explain complex economic ideas simply and his YouTube videos have helpful graphics.

One of the important points he makes is that there has been a dramatic change in the world order that has been in place since the post WWII Bretton Woods agreement in 1944. This is often referred to as the “rules based international order”. A recent article published in The Conversation described the “rules based internation order” as follows:

“The phrase “international rules-based order” has long been a fixture in global politics.

Western leaders often use it to describe a framework of rules, norms and institutions designed to guide state behavior. Advocates argue that this framework has provided the foundation for decades of stability and prosperity, while critics question its fairness and relevance in today’s multipolar world.”

In essence, the “rules based international order” has been the used for the rise of globalism and ultimately the idea that there should be a “One World Government”. Everything was heading down this track until President Trump threw a grenade into the globalist system, but undoubtedly the globalists will fight back.

The Bretton Woods agreement resulted in the United States being the dominant economic and military power in the world. However, as manufacturing has moved outside the US with the reduction of various trade barriers, a significant trade deficit has been created for the US. This is demonstrated in Figure 1 below, and highlighted by President Trump in his “Liberation Day” talk. You can read the full transcript of Trump’s speech here.

Figure 1. US Goods trade deficit or surplus with various countries. Source- Reuters.

I noted from the graph that United Kingdom and Australia are one of the few countries with trade surpluses. Many commentators believe that Trump’s tariffs will cause the international economic sky to fall in. A few can see widespread benefits - notably for the U.S. in the longer term.

Jeff Childers writes on his Coffee & COVID Substack that Trump says his policies are “already working”:

“The President held a spontaneous press gaggle aboard Air Force One last night. The Times reported, “Trump signaled he is open to negotiating tariffs, if other nations offer something ‘phenomenal’ in return.” Reacting, New Delhi did not fire off a trade war. Instead, India vowed “to study the new opportunities that may arise from Trump's Liberation Day move.” Even more encouraging, over the roar of the engines, Trump told reporters that it’s already working. “The tariffs give us great power to negotiate. Every country has called us.” In fewer than 100 days, Trump has begun conquering the world— without firing a single artillery round. In one day, Trump captured the attention of the whole world. “The rest of the world wants to see if there is any way they can make a deal," he said. He’s holding all the cards. “We’ve put ourselves in the driver’s seat,” Trump explained. “If we would’ve asked most of these countries to do us a favor, they would’ve said no,” the President said. “Now they’ll do anything for us.”

It appears that Trump “holds all the cards” economically. However, there is a complete global system from the United Nations and World Economic Forum, to various central banks and think tanks (eg The Trilateral Commission, The Atlantic Council, the Council on Foreign Relations, Chatham House - International Affairs Think Tank, the Club of Rome etc) that will fight the Trump agenda.

The US holds the economic cards at the moment but undoubtedly the globalists will win in the long term. It will be an interesting battle and at some stage, that ultimate globalist figure - “the anticchrist” will arise. My tip - make sure you are on the side of Jesus!

ARTICLES THAT CAUGHT MY ATTENTION THIS WEEK

The Coming Iran War

Joel Skousen provides an interesting analysis of world affairs each week via subscription and I always find his insights helpful. This week he wrote about the likelihood of a coming war between the US and Iran - Joel Skousen’s World Affairs Brief focusing on the move of significant US military resources closer to the Middle East.

“Analysts are wondering why the US is positioning so many major military assets in the middle East, like another carrier task force and B-2 stealth bombers. It’s not because of the need to make more attacks on the Houthis in Yemen says the National Interest via MSN.com One can only guess at why the United States would need so many B-2s in one place [on Diego Garcia]. Yet unnamed sources insist that the buildup there is larger than what one would conceivably need to destroy the Houthi threat in Yemen. Might there be another nearby target? These moves by the Trump administration come on the heels of numerous statements, some intentional, some leaked by senior Trump officials—including the president himself. Several weeks ago, while signing executive orders in the Oval Office, Trump ruminated about we were “approaching the final moments” of his interaction with Iran. Shortly thereafter, the forty-seventh issued an ultimatum to the mullahs of Iran insisting they return to the negotiating table within two months—and indicating that he would end their regime if they possessed nuclear weapons. To punctuate this statement, Trump sent a personal note to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of Iran, which the septuagenarian Islamist leader roundly rejected, claiming that the tone of Trump’s letter was hostile... the Trump administration appears to be working on a wide-ranging plan for fundamentally reordering the unstable Middle East. Make no mistake: Washington is likely readying to strike deep—and hard—against Iranian targets. This might be happening in conjunction with an Israeli Air Force (IAF) strike on targets in Iran, such as the Fordow uranium enrichment facility. Elijah Magnier had this to say about the Secret US/Iran talks: The so-called “peace president”has delivered contradictory signals. On one hand, he sends messages of mutual respect and cooperation to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. On the other hand, he intensifies bombing campaigns, and ramps up pressure for a confrontation with Iran. This fragmented strategy threatens to collapse maritime trade routes, destabilize global energy markets, and unleash far-reaching geopolitical consequences. His “peace through strength” doctrine has not de-escalated conflict but escalated it... With new sanctions targeting Iranian oil layered atop an already stressed global economy, the danger of economic blowback is accelerating. Yet amid the rising drumbeat of war and regional mobilization, reports have surfaced that Iran and the United States are quietly engaged in secret backchannel talks.”

It does seem that President Trump has plenty of issues on his hands domestically but he is unpredictable and it would be sensible to keep an eye on changes in the positioning of US military materiel. I have often said in my newsletter that we need to keep an eye on Jerusalem and Israel. Something unexpected could happen at any time.

Is President Trump Becoming Irritated by Vice President J.D. Vance?

In the Trump firmament, there is only one possible star, and it isn’t the Vice President! It has been reported that President Trump was talked into selecting J.D. Vance for Vice President by his son, Don Jnr and Tucker Carlson. However, it has been notable that Trump has refused to endorse J.D. for a run at the next presidential election and has even speculated that there may be ways for Trump himself to have a third term.

In Joel Skousen’s World Affairs Brief this week, he cites recent speculation in Washington D.C. that Vance, who seems to be trying to out-Trump President Trump, may have become an irritant.

“JD Vance clearly wants to be the next president after Trump and his ambitious antics are beginning to bother Trump. While in Trump’s presence he only displays his abject yesmanship, constantly repeating Trump’s statements in order to run on Trump’s coattails, he has also revealed not-so-subtle disagreements, like what surfaced in the Signal leaked transcript. Anthony Scaramucci, the shortest-serving White House press secretary, said Trump believes Vance is 'over-modeling him' by trying to mimic the rambunctious commander-in-chief while lacking the same 'rizz [Charisma] for the MAGA team.' He thinks Trump is unhappy with Vance's role within MAGA. He doesn't like the attention that Vance is getting.” His claims were followed up by a series of clips of Vance closely echoing the words of Trump during statements and speeches. After travelling to Greenland, which Trump has said the US wants to acquire from Denmark, Vance claimed that 'Denmark hasn't done a good at job keeping Greenland safe.' A clip of Trump and another of Vance speaking on the topic were rolled back-to-back. The two had also begun to dress alike, down to matching ties. 'I understand the modeling and the mimetic nature of the vice president, but I think it's a mistake,' Scaramucci said 'The expression I use is "some people don't have the cards,"' Trump said. 'We're the piggy bank that everybody steals from.' Vance echoed in the following clip and said: 'They just don't have the cards. We're done being the piggy bank of the entire world.' Scaramucci claimed that in his experience, Trump is rarely a fan of what he called 'sycophants' and noted that the President has dodged questions on whether Vance will be his successor.”

Sounds like J.D. needs to take a back seat for a while. He is almost 40 years Trump’s junior and so patience is his best strategy.

Lawfare and the “Far Right”

I have noted how consistently the mainstream media has used the term “far right” to describe politicians who promote nationalist policies and who are against open borders, a policy promoted by the United Nations. Politicians deemed “far right” - Trump, Giorgio Meloni in Italy, Marine Le Pen in France, Călin Georgescu in Romania, and Alice Weidel in Germany - have been hit by various legal challenges which in the case of Georgescu resulted in the overturning of his election as Romanian President.

Despite the “lawfare” against President Trump failing dramatically over the past four years (had the legal cases been successful he would have faced more than 300 years in jail), it seems to be a technique that is being wielded by the Deep State. A recent article in The New American Insider Report has some interesting observations:

The Deep State globalists who have waged relentless lawfare against Donald Trump for the past eight years (and continue to do so) have gone nuclear on another “far right” politician: France’s Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Rally party. (See France Bans Populist Marine Le Pen From Next Election). This follows the recent court ruling barring “far-right” Romanian presidential front-runner Călin Georgescu from the nation’s highest office. (See this link). Every leading conservative political figure in Europe is targeted for the same treatment. They are relentlessly smeared as “far right” and vilified falsely as fascist, racist, antisemitic, neo-Nazi, etc. And if the media-enabled demonization campaign does not suffice, there is always lawfare with criminal and civil charges. Next on the political execution list appears to be Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Foreign Affairs, the journal of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), unleashed a heavy salvo at her on March 26. That salvo came in the form of an article by one Nathalie Tocci titled “Why Europe’s Far Right Can’t Be Tamed.” The subtitle gives further hint of the bludgeoning to come: “Italy’s Meloni and the False Promise of Moderation.”

The article in Foreign Affairs lays out the thinking of the Deep State:

“Pro-European forces cannot afford to sit and watch or, worse, try to court far-right figures such as Meloni as potential “Trump whisperers.” Rather than attempt to seduce far-right leaders, liberal democrats in Europe should work to reveal the contradictions in these leaders’ politics. As far-right populist leaders proudly purport to represent the people, European moderates must point out that there is nothing patriotic about their support for Trump and his drive to undermine Europe’s security and prosperity. Only by exposing these inconsistencies—and highlighting the steep costs, in the Trump era, of disrupting Europe’s cohesion—can liberal democrats protect Europeans from the forces that seek to subjugate them”.

This is a fight that already has split the European Union, with the U.K.’s Brexit the first country to leave. Europeans cannot permit independent thinking that promotes the rights and sovereignty of nation states because the whole European experiment would unravel. However, the will of the people may yet change European policy but not if the Deep State (including the European courts) can prevent it.

Bill Gates Believes That In Ten Years Humans Won’t Be Needed “For Most Things”

Artificial Intelligence seems to have taken the world by storm. With a Zoom recording, you can get a summary of a long meeting and mostly, the summary is very accurate. ChatGPT is being widely used by the younger generation and there is also Voice ChatGPT. I read a fascinating post today from Chris Campbell from Attucher Confidential who wrote about Voice ChatGPT (which I didn’t know existed):

“I get my best ideas while walking aimlessly and ranting like a maniac into my phone. (Usually away from people.)

I don’t type. I don’t stare at a blinking cursor.

I talk to ChatGPT. Out loud. For one hour a day. Like I’m talking to a therapist who never judges me.

Why? Because thinking with your fingers is slow. Thinking with your voice is freeing.

One is deep, the other is wide.

You need both.”

Chris went on to describe how he was able to deal with the output of his ChatGPT “conversations”. He uses a tool called “Relay” which he describes as “The Invisible Intern That Doesn’t Need Coffee Breaks”

“Think of Relay as an invisible assistant that builds workflows out of your everyday digital mess—without needing you to code or babysit it.

Let’s say I have a long conversation with ChatGPT.

I copy the whole transcript into Google Docs. Now instead of letting that doc rot in my Drive, I add it to a Relay workflow.

Relay can automatically:

Summarize the document using GPT. Tag it with key themes (e.g., “crypto DePIN,” “networked memory,” “GPT metaphors”). Send it to my research database with the summary and tags included. Email me the summary so it’s top of mind tomorrow morning.

And the best part?

Once I set it up, I don’t do anything else. Just keep feeding it raw material—conversations, notes, ideas—and Relay keeps cleaning, sorting, and connecting it.

That’s what people talk about when they say “AI Agents.”

AI tools are evolving faster than we can understand or use them and it seems that many have embraced an AI world without any qualms. However, our AI future looks more challenging than most of us realise and an article in Money Report last week reported that Bill Gates recently said: “Within 10 years, AI will replace many doctors and teachers—humans won't be needed ‘for most things”. The article set out the Gates vision, he said that currently, medical or other expertise is rare. However, Gates said that:

“with AI, over the next decade, that will become free, commonplace — great medical advice, great tutoring," In other words, the world is entering a new era of what Gates called "free intelligence" in an interview last month with Harvard University professor and happiness expert Arthur Brooks. The result will be rapid advances in AI-powered technologies that are accessible and touch nearly every aspect of our lives, Gates has said, from improved medicines and diagnoses to widely available AI tutors and virtual assistants. "It's very profound and even a little bit scary — because it's happening very quickly, and there is no upper bound," Gates told Brooks.”

A future with built-in redundancy for human beings doesn’t sound that great.I don’t want to alarm my readers but a recent article in MedTech World reported that: “China Announces the World’s First AI Hospital, Marking Asia’s Leadership in Healthcare Innovation”.

Figure 2. A schematic of an AI hospital, as reported in MedTech World.

The writers excitedly report:

“A revolutionary milestone in Asia’s rapidly advancing MedTech and AI sectors has emerged with the unveiling of the world’s first AI hospital, “Agent Hospital,” developed by researchers from Tsinghua University. This cutting-edge facility, featuring virtual patients and doctors powered by large language models (LLMs), symbolizes Asia’s growing influence on the global healthcare landscape. The virtual medical professionals autonomously evolve their expertise, offering a novel approach to patient care, medical education, and healthcare efficiency..”

For my English readers, this development may be exciting because while the AI Hospital may have many challenges, it is likely to be well ahead of the NHS!