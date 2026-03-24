Winston Churchill reportedly observed that “truth is the first casualty of war.” Whether he actually said it is itself disputed, which is rather fitting when attempting to write about what is happening in Iran right now. The honest position for any commentator is to acknowledge upfront: no one knows what is really going on.

There are almost no independent journalists on the ground in Iran. Internet connectivity inside the country was reduced to almost zero during the first days of the conflict, and the Iranian regime is punishing those who provide information to external sources. What we have is a torrent of claims, counter-claims, satellite imagery, social media footage of debatable quality, and official statements from parties who all have very strong reasons to lie.

With that caveat clearly on the table, let us attempt to piece together what seems to be happening — and more importantly, why this conflict is unlike any that Western strategists have planned for. I have tried to assemble credible information from a variety of sources for this newsletter to give readers a summary of what seems to be generally known.

What We Think We Know

On 28 February 2026, the United States and Israel launched a surprise joint attack on Iran — reportedly during the very nuclear negotiations that were underway at the time. Israel codenamed the operation “Roaring Lion.” The U.S. operation is called “Epic Fury”, a name probably chosen by President Trump, who is a branding guru.

In the opening hours, the Israeli Air Force struck approximately 500 military targets in western and central Iran, deploying around 200 fighter jets in what it described as the largest combat sortie in its history.

Among those killed on the first day was Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader, along with numerous other Iranian officials and civilians. The killing of Khamenei — a man who had led the Islamic Republic for over three decades and who considered himself the personal representative of the Hidden Imam on earth — is one of the most significant events in Middle Eastern history since the 1979 Revolution. Whether it makes the situation better or worse is very much the question.

Figure 1. A schematic demonstrating key locations that have been struck by the U.S. and Israel since 28 February

U.S. forces have struck more than 7,000 targets in Iran since February 28, according to U.S. Central Command. Conflict monitors have documented nearly 2,300 distinct events across at least 29 of Iran’s 31 provinces, with Tehran receiving the heaviest bombardment. The targets have ranged across the country and the map above (Figure 1) gives you a sense of the geographic scope.

Major sites struck include Isfahan, a hub for Iran’s ballistic missile program; Qom, where a turbine engine production site linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was targeted; Tabriz; Kermanshah; Ilam; Karaj; Bushehr; and Shiraz. Missiles have struck several areas of Tehran including the Ministry of Intelligence, the Ministry of Defence, the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, and the Parchin military complex.

The precise and targeted nature of the early attacks points to excellent intelligence from inside the country, presumably from Israel’s Mossad agents. The opening attack struck the compound of the Leadership House — Khamenei’s own residence. On 3 March, Israel hit Iran’s 84-member Assembly of Experts while they were in a preliminary meeting to select the next Supreme Leader. This was an extraordinary act: an attempt to decapitate the entire institutional apparatus of the Islamic Republic simultaneously. Unfortunately, it did not lead to a positive outcome because there appears to have been a decision following the 12-day war (13-25 June 2025) to decentralise the Iranian command structure so that decisions could be made independently in each of the 31 provinces.

On 8 March, Mojtaba Khamenei — son of the killed Supreme Leader — was elected to replace his father. There are reports that he was injured and even that he may have died. However, the Iranian leadership is fighting for their lives and are backed by a ruthless force of ~600,000 IRGC guards and a similar number of civilian militia - the Basij. These forces are well armed and know that their lives depend on remaining in power. It is extremely unlikely, given that the civilian population is disarmed, that there will be a popular uprising.

With the decision to appoint Ayatollah Ali Khamanei’s son, the Islamic Republic has become, for the first time, a hereditary theocratic dynasty. Mojtaba Khamenei is close to extremist clerics who advocate a radical interpretation of Mah’dism — the belief in the imminent appearance of the Mah’di — and the new leader will see himself as commanding an historical mission that requires the defeat of Israel and control of the holy sites.

President Trump called the new Supreme Leader "lightweight" and threatened he would not last long without his approval. On 7 March, aboard Air Force One, Trump defined his demand for "unconditional surrender" in characteristically blunt terms: "It's where they cry uncle, or when they can't fight any longer and there's nobody around to cry uncle." He then added that there might not be anyone left to surrender in any case, since the US had already "wiped out their leadership numerous times." We shall see.

On the Iranian side, Iran launched retaliatory strikes it named Operation True Promise IV within hours of the initial attack, targeting Tel Aviv and Haifa, as well as US military bases across the region. Iran has launched strikes across nine countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE — and a drone struck a United Kingdom military base in Cyprus. Two waves of Iranian drones hit Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi refinery, one of the largest oil processing facilities in the Middle East.

The official death tolls, as of writing, are contested. Iran’s Health Ministry reports at least 1,500 killed and over 18,000 injured inside Iran. At least 18 people in Israel have been killed and over 3,700 wounded in Iranian counter-strikes. The real figures are almost certainly higher on the Iranian side, for the simple reason that the regime controls information inside its own borders.

The Fog Deepens: Trump’s Shifting Position

If the military picture is difficult to read, President Trump’s strategic intentions are harder still. In the space of a single week, the following positions have all been attributed to him:

that major combat objectives have been achieved;

that the US may withdraw soon;

that Washington is considering occupying or blockading Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub;

that he has ordered strikes on Iranian power plants; and

that “productive talks” are underway with Tehran towards a deal.

Iran’s parliament speaker responded that “no talks with the US have taken place” and called the reports “fake news aimed at influencing financial and oil markets.”

Trump said the US is having “really good discussions” and that Iran “agreed they will not have a nuclear weapon.” Iran denied this entirely. Trump then announced he was instructing the Pentagon to postpone military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of ongoing meetings. Stock markets rose sharply on the news. Oil prices fell.

Whether this is masterful dealmaking, deliberate ambiguity as a negotiating tactic, or genuine confusion — Sons of Issachar readers will have their own views. What is clear is that the situation is extraordinarily fluid, and anyone who tells you they know exactly where it is heading - is lying!

The Heart of the Problem: This Is Not an Ordinary War

President Trump thinks in deal-making terms. His model is simple: apply overwhelming pressure until the other side “cries uncle” and comes to the table. It has worked in business. It worked, to a degree, with many of his trade negotiations. The problem is that this model assumes a rational actor on the other side — one who ultimately values self-preservation and economic stability over ideology.

The Iranian theocracy is not that actor.

To understand why, you need to understand Mah’dism — the ideological engine of the Islamic Republic, and what Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called the regime’s governance by “pure theology.” In Twelver Shia theology — the official creed of Iran — the world must be conquered and ruled by Muslims for the Mah’di to return. The existence of a thriving Jewish state in land previously ruled by Muslims is a direct threat to this theological imperative.

The 12th Imam — Muhammad al-Mah’di — is believed to have entered a miraculous state of concealment in 874 AD. He did not die. He will return at the appointed hour to establish universal justice and rule decisively over the world, which will be Islamic - or else! This belief was largely disregarded for centuries. However, in 1979, after the Islamic Revolution, it became clear that the Supreme Leader governs not merely as a political head of state but as steward of the Islamic Revolution and representative of the Hidden Imam- the Mah’di. The regime’s legitimacy is explicitly theological.

The IRGC considers itself to be the Mahdi’s army-in-waiting. From the post-2009 period onwards, Mah’dism has become one of the main lenses through which the IRGC understands the world and communicates that understanding — with hostility toward the U.S. and the eradication of Israel being core policy objectives understood through this theological lens. Senator Ted Cruz covered this issue recently in an interview with the TRIGGERnometry team and I have included the link below because it is very informative.

Senator Ted Cruz said that we should believe Iranian leaders when they speak. For over forty years they have chanted 'Death to America' and 'Death to Israel' — labelling the United States 'the Great Satan' and Israel 'the Little Satan' — and called for their destruction. These are not the throwaway slogans of a political rally. They are theological declarations.

Senator Cruz made a great joke about previous negotiations with Iran led by John Kerry when he was the U.S. Secretary of State. Cruz said that when the leaders called for “Death to America”, Kerry probably said: “Can we meet you halfway”!

Iranian theology matters enormously for the question of how this conflict ends. During the Cold War, the logic of Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) kept nuclear superpowers from attacking each other, because any nuclear attack would invite annihilation. But this model presumes that survival is the highest goal.

In regimes where martyrdom and apocalyptic expectation are interwoven with state ideology, that assumption becomes fragile. If the destruction of Israel and confrontation with America are not merely political goals but sacred obligations — prerequisites for the return of the the Shi’ite Messiah — then a regime facing military humiliation does not necessarily behave as one would expect.

The new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei and his entourage, appear to be more radically committed to this ideology even than the Ayatollah Khamanei. This radical-apocalyptic regime perceives military conflict as a test of faith, in which casualties among Muslim soldiers or civilians are considered martyrdom. In this worldview, war is the only way the world can be prepared for the Mah’di’s comprehensive Islamic rule.

This is why Trump’s “cry uncle” model may not apply here. You cannot negotiate a surrender with people who believe that martyrdom in a final conflagration is a form of victory.

What Happens Next?

Frankly, nobody knows. The variables in play are extraordinary. Will the Iranian regime fracture internally? Will the Iranian people rise up, as Trump and Netanyahu urge — a people who have already paid with an estimated 30,000 lives simply for taking to the streets? Will the strikes on Iran’s nuclear program prove genuinely decisive, or will the knowledge and personnel survive to rebuild? Will the Strait of Hormuz — through which approximately a fifth of the world’s oil passes — remain effectively closed?

Senior military adviser to Mojtaba Khamanei, Mohsen Rezaei has declared the war will continue until Iran receives full compensation for damages and all economic sanctions are lifted. This is a man who is reported to have sent thousands of Iranian children into minefields during the Iran-Iraq war. Definitely not a moderate! He also doesn’t seem like a guy who, faced with overwhelming force, will “cry uncle”.

President Trump’s supporters often claim that he is playing 3-D chess and one hopes that he has a clever blueprint in mind, that belies his constantly changing statements. Michael Yon is an astute observer of international conflicts and he has often said: “Wars tend to grow and they tend to grow unpredictably”. The Ukraine war is the most recent example of a conflict that was planned to last just a few weeks.

The conflict in Iran is at a crucial stage but President Trump is constrained by the markets and his own supporters who are opposed to foreign wars. However, it would be just like Trump to announce suddenly that the war was over! Vice President JD Vance is reported to be involved in negotiations with whoever is left of the Iranian regime and we will know by the end of the week whether President Trump has called up 5,000 Marines as a negotiating tool or for the start of a ground invasion.

What is the biblical perspective? The Sons of Issachar were men who “understood the times and knew what Israel should do” (1 Chronicles 12:32). Understanding these times requires us to hold several truths simultaneously. First, God is sovereign over the affairs of nations — including this one. Second, we are almost certainly watching events that the ancient prophets described in terms that seemed impossible until very recently. Third, our calling is not to fear but to watch, pray, and engage with clear eyes. The fog of war is thick. The truth is elusive. But we are not without a guide.

Articles That Caught My Attention

Wimps and Warriors

Melanie Phillips is unashamedly pro-Israel and writes a very interesting substack as well as a weekly opinion column for the U.K. Times. Here is an extract of a recent post of hers titled: Wimps and Warriors:

“This week, Israel was still being barraged by missiles, including illegal cluster munitions, as a result of which Iran succeeded in murdering at least two Israelis and four West Bank Arabs. And obviously, there’s no telling how this war will end. But it has demonstrated with savage clarity the cowardice of Britain and Europe, which have refused to join this fight against one of the great evils of the world. Trump’s blunt language may not be to everyone’s taste, but he is entirely correct to be furious at their response. Iran is a menace not just to Israel and America, but to Europe and the rest of the world. As the biggest state sponsor of terrorism, it has left a bloody trail of innocent victims and has been poised to achieve a nuclear-weapons arsenal. Yet Starmer has repeatedly and wrongly declared that the war is illegal under international law, a claim repeated by the Europeans. The European Union’s chief foreign-policy officer, Kaja Kallas, stated: “Iran is not our war.” But Britain and Europe, which won’t lift a finger to fight this threat to civilisation, rely parasitically on the United States to defend them against all such dangers. Britain was once a byword for martial grit, loyalty to allies and a bloody-minded refusal to kowtow to tyranny. Trump, who has sentimental ties to Britain, rightly declared that Starmer is “no Winston Churchill”. But the problem isn’t just that Keir Starmer, a fanatical zealot for international law, is unfortunately Britain’s current prime minister.

Deeper trends have made Britain increasingly irrelevant on the world stage. Its refusal to join the war has camouflaged the embarrassing truth that it doesn’t have warships to send. For decades, it has been steadily emasculating its defenses to feed the voracious and limitless welfare state. At the same time, Britain has been genuflecting to its increasingly assertive and politically powerful Muslim community, giving into its demands that British society adapts to Islamic precepts in accordance with the Islamist agenda of infiltrating, intimidating and conquering the West. The country is unable to defend itself because it no longer even acknowledges its own historic identity. However, America, which has been gazing in dismay at the sad decline of the mothership of liberty across the Atlantic, has been having its own clarifying moment during this war. Joe Kent just resigned as director of the US National Counterterrorism Centre in protest against the war. He falsely claimed that Washington attacked Iran “due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby”. Not only did he further claim that Israel had drawn America into the 2003 Iraq war, even though Israel had actually warned the United States against that campaign. He also claimed that his wife had died “in a war manufactured by Israel,” whereas in fact she had been murdered in 2019 by an Islamic State suicide bomber in America’s war to destroy ISIS. In other words, Kent outed himself as a profound antisemite — in keeping with his association with the poisonous, Jew-hating MAGA faction led by Tucker Carlson. It’s a relief that Trump has finally started to speak against this faction. However, US Vice President JD Vance has once again dodged the elephant in the room. Speaking about Kent’s resignation, Vance said it was fine to disagree, but those working for the Trump administration had to go along with whatever the president decided to do. So it was right for Kent to resign. This was a wholly inadequate response. What Vance should have said was that Kent’s comments were antisemitic and totally unacceptable, whether made by someone in or out of government office. Just as he had previously done with antisemitic comments made by Carlson and the neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes, Vance was again presenting the “big tent” approach for welcoming disagreement over different opinions. But Jew-hatred can never be acceptable as a mere difference of opinion. It is utterly unacceptable and should be given no house-room in a tent of any size.”

There is a problem on the Right side of politics with many notable influencers coming out against Israel and promoting the view that Prime Minister Netanyahu forced President Trump’s hand in the current conflict. This seems very unlikely but the progress and outcome of the conflict will have a significant impact not only on the U.S. mid-term elections in November this year but also the fortunes of Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. JD Vance has been notably unenthusiastic about the war with Iran and his fence-sitting attitude may prove terminal for his relationship with President Trump. Much depends on a quick end to the conflict. “Little Marco” may have gained the upper hand in the struggle for Trump’s endorsement.

In any case, the U.K. and NATO more generally have shown themselves to be unable to make any decision about supporting the U.S. and most of the West have been similarly shy. As President Trump has pointed out: what use is NATO, when it is a one-way relationship?

Legal Moves to Block Robert F Kennedy Jnr’s Vaccine Agenda

Senator Robert F Kennedy Jnr eventually backed Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2024 and Kennedy’s supporters promoted the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda as Mr Kennedy became Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. One of the key areas that Mr Kennedy investigated was the childhood vaccination schedule. He found that many of those advising the government had conflicts of interest and were on the payroll of Big Pharma. He reconstituted the major advisory committees and a reduced childhood vaccination schedule was recommended as I wrote about recently in the Sons of Issachar Newsletter.

Now Big Pharma has fought back with legal action being taken in Massachusetts. This was outlined by Joel Skousen this week in his newsletter: worldaffairsbrief.com:

“Leftist or Deep State federal judges have blocked about half of the good things Trump has done by Executive Order. But this time a federal court blocked all of R F Kennedy Jr’s vaccine changes, and invalidated his new vaccine advisory panel that is (for once) not controlled by Big Pharma. The Hill.com reports: A federal judge on Monday blocked Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s changes to vaccine policy, including the reduction of the recommended childhood immunizations and his remaking of a key vaccine advisory panel. Judge Brian E. Murphy, a Biden appointee, granted a motion by the American Academy of Pediatrics [whose doctors are paid to push vaccines] for a preliminary injunction against the reduced childhood immunization schedule earlier this year, along with the remaking of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, invalidating all votes made by the committee since. Murphy found that the reconstitution of the ACIP last year failed to abide by the Federal Advisory Committee Act. He also found that the CDC bypassing the ACIP when changing the childhood immunization schedule was both a “technical, procedural failure” and “an abandonment of the technical knowledge and expertise embodied by that committee.” [Controlled by Big Pharma] Last June, Kennedy fired all 17 sitting members of the ACIP, claiming it was necessary to “re-establish public confidence in vaccine science.” Yes, by firing all those who had ties to vaccine manufacturers and Big Pharma. Since this remaking, the new members of the ACIP went on to vote in favor of no longer recommending birth doses of the hepatitis B vaccine; to delay the combined measles, mumps, rubella and varicella vaccine; and to no longer recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for everyone 6 months and older but to leave it to “individual-based decision making.” When it came to the new members of the ACIP, Murphy acknowledged that many of them had “extensive expertise” in their fields. The federal judge determined, however, there are “glaring gaps” in the expertise “relevant to the functions and tasks performed by the committee.” Of course, any new appointees are not going to be familiar with the bureaucratic procedures, but that doesn’t stop them from make good judgments on the safety or danger of vaccines. Then the judge went on quoting from the AAP’s brief, attacking the qualifications of those appointed: “First, of the fifteen members currently on ACIP, even under the most generous reading, only six appear to have any meaningful experience in vaccines—the very focus of ACIP,” wrote Murphy. True, but they were all medically trained and capable of investigation and interpreting data on vaccine safety. Children’s Health Defense weighs in on how this radical ruling may not fare well on appeal. It’s a good analysis.”

The childhood vaccination schedule will be an ongoing point of contention and Big Pharma will not let this go easily. They are powerful political lobby gtoup and also provide extensive financial support to the American College of Pediatrics. I suspect that in this David v Goliath battle, Goliath will win.

Energy Winners and Losers

Jim Rickards produces an insightful newsletter titled Strategic Intelligence and undertakes research using predictive analytics. He correctly predicted down to the number of votes in the U.S. Electoral College, Donald Trump’s winning margin the 2024 election. He covers a number of areas in his latest newsletter and I thought that this section of his latest newsletter would be of interest to my readers:

“Every financial crisis produces winners and losers, and the energy crisis resulting from the war in Iran is no different. Among the biggest winners is Russia, which is receiving much higher prices for its oil and natural gas exports, along with surging volumes as the world faces energy supply shortages. The situation in Europe is already so strained that EU nations may soon ease sanctions on Russian energy exports. Another major winner is the United States. The U.S. is a net energy exporter and maintains effective control over Venezuelan oil in addition to its own production. Individual Americans are paying higher prices at the pump, but the country as a whole benefits because those same elevated prices apply to U.S. exports. The U.S. is also in a position to pick and choose among allies—deciding who receives energy exports and who does without. That kind of leverage becomes increasingly valuable in a constrained global market. Japan is a clear loser, given its near-total dependence on imported energy to sustain its industrial and transportation infrastructure. But the biggest loser may be South Korea. The country is a massive energy importer with almost no domestic production of oil or natural gas. At the same time, its economy depends heavily on energy-intensive industries, including semiconductor manufacturing, shipbuilding, automobiles, consumer electronics, appliances and petrochemicals. Every one of these sectors requires enormous energy inputs. Right now, seven South Korean oil tankers and 19 South Korean LNG vessels are effectively trapped in the Persian Gulf. Without access to Middle Eastern oil and natural gas, South Korea’s industrial base will begin to slow, then stall. Assembly lines could shut down entirely, and the broader economy could grind to a near halt. The knock-on effects are easy to imagine: protests, civil unrest and political instability. That instability may not go unnoticed. Kim Jong Un in North Korea could see this as an opportunity to apply pressure on the Korean Peninsula. Investors today are focused on rising energy prices. What they have not fully accounted for are these second-order geopolitical and economic effects. Those effects may soon become too large to ignore.”

Everyone is suffering from the fuel crisis created by the war with Iran. In Australia’s case, we have few energy reserves and a suicidal commitment to “net zero”. We are certainly going to be an “energy loser”.

Back-Channel Diplomacy

An interesting article was published yesterday in the Wall Street Journal documenting some of the behind the scenes discussions that have involved various Muslim countries. A version of this article was also published on msm.com. I have extracted some of the most relevant information for my readers:

“Foreign ministers from Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan gathered before dawn Thursday in Riyadh for talks aimed at finding a diplomatic off-ramp to the war in Iran. But there was one big problem, according to Arab officials involved in the discussions: finding a counterpart in Iran to negotiate with. Earlier that week, Israel killed Iran’s national security chief, Ali Larijani, who had been considered a viable partner who could engage with the West. Egyptian intelligence officials managed to open a channel with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps—the paramilitary group that protects the Iranian regime and is the country’s most powerful security and political entity—and put forward a proposal to halt hostilities for five days to build confidence for a cease-fire, some of the officials said. Those discussions laid the groundwork for an abrupt reversal more than 7,000 miles away in Florida. On Saturday night, President Trump, who spent the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club, gave Iran an ultimatum to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours or the U.S. military would “obliterate” the country’s power plants. Two days later, as word of the discussions in Riyadh made its way to the White House, Trump reversed course, embracing diplomacy with Tehran and putting his threatened strikes on hold.”

A negotiated settlement to the war is almost impossible to believe, given the requirements that President Trump has set out:

Complete destruction of Iran's ballistic missile capability. Elimination of Iran's navy and air force. No nuclear weapons — ever. Reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Unconditional surrender of the regime. Regime change / Iranian uprising.

In contrast, Iran has set out its conditions:

No ceasefire — only a permanent end to the war. Full lifting of all economic sanctions. Financial reparations for all war damages. Legally binding international guarantees against future attacks. Recognition of Iran's "legitimate rights". A new legal regime over the Strait of Hormuz. Full US withdrawal from the Persian Gulf.

You don’t need to be a skilled negotiator to see that the two sides have no common ground. In fact, there are some incentives for Iran to continue the war as the price of oil skyrockets and puts hundreds of billions of dollars into Iran’s financial coffers.

Meanwhile, about 5,000 marines arrive in the Gulf late this week and presumably, they are not just there for an R&R break visiting the sights around Doha.

We all know much more now about the Strait of Hormuz and I was very amused last night with the report that when President Trump was asked about who would control the Strait of Hormuz after the war he replied:

“Maybe me—me and the ayatollah,” he said, “whoever the next ayatollah is.”

I immediately had a picture in my mind of President Trump and his buddy the ayatollah sitting together and working out a “deal” to see which ships could navigate the Strait. If that ever happens, President Trump should be flown straight to Oslo to receive the much-vaunted Nobel Peace Prize!