The Battle for Transparency in the Local Council

Sons of Issachar readers and listeners will be concerned to hear that your humble correspondent has been working day and night, often until midnight, coming to grips with the New South Wales Local Government Act, various codes of conduct and thousands of pages of supplementary legislation, to fulfill his new role as a councillor for the Snowy Monaro Regional Council (SMRC).

Since I joined the SMRC a few weeks ago, I have realized that I joined a legislative “rich” environment. The aim of the New South Wales state government seems to be to constrain councils and ensure that they operate under so much legislation that noone can understand what it is. It reminds me of a presentation that I heard from an Italian law professor who said that there was so much legislation in Italy, that noone took notice of any of it.

However, as I have delved in the various “model code of conduct” policies and legislation, I have realized that the legislation is not an enemy - it is a friend! The various rules and regulations provide important information about how the council should operate and the aim is to produce orderly and legislatively-compliant decisions by councillors. These decisions are of course, meant to be consistent with various parts of the New South Wales Local Government Act and associated legislation.

To my surprise, it seems that some councillors (in this case a majority of the 11) are content to operate outside council’s own rules and regulations, if it suits their purposes. This appears to be the way that business is done.

Another councillor and I called an extraordinary general meeting yesterday, to address two matters where we were not in compliance with our statutory governance responsibilities. Remarkably, despite my warnings about our legal obligations, the majority of councillors voted against the production of some important documents or an external audit process of some of the possibly non-compliant council policies.

One of the local ratepayers who was present at the meeting has provided a short substack podcast about the council meeting, for those readers who would like to get “the vibe”.

In the few hours (usually between 3 and 4am) that I haven’t been on the trail of the Local Government Act, I have been doing research on the US presidential election and I have become fascinated with the Kamala Harris campaign.

I feel that I have almost moved into the Trump world. Trump was said to only need three to four hours sleep at night and a lot of McDonalds hamburgers. Like Trump, I have been sleep deprived but am too far away from a McDonalds to ensure that, like Trump, I can meet the high nutritional standards of a presidential campaign. It seems fortunate that I only ran for local council.

This is a short post for Sons of Issachar readers this week but hopefully my musings may be of interest.

The US Presidential Election Campaign and the Coming Crisis

The Fall of Biden

I have been studying the US presidential election campaign closely for the last 12 months. I was not surprised when Joe Biden was thrown off the train that he loves so much. It was evident to all those who were in close contact (including Kamala Harris) that Biden was like a cardboard cutout, whose only remaining skill was an ability to read (mostly with difficulty) what was on his teleprompter. This often included individual instructions - such as “pause”.

However, when Harris was “subbed in”, I was completely shocked. I had been forecasting for more than than one year that Michelle Obama was almost certain to be brought in to replace Joe around the time of the Democratic Party Convention in August 2024. She had high approval, had written a best-selling book and had the prime spot in 2023 at the Democratic Party National Convention. Her popularity is such that she would probably be elected president by acclamation! It wasn’t to be.

After Biden and his supporters declaring for many months that he was “never better”, suddenly he caved in. The key seemed to be Nancy Pelosi. The Democratic Party grandee reportedly told Joe that: “we can do this the easy way or the hard way”. Biden’s performance in the presidential debate with Donald Trump was so shocking that everyone realized that he could not be re-nominated and campaign donations suddenly dried up.

The Biden team and Joe declared that he was the only one who could beat Trump but suddenly Nancy’s “hard way” must have come into focus and on 21 July 2024, Joe threw in the towel for his presidential nomination . Remarkably, he is still President of the US and so the world is in a very dangerous place as most of the “axis of evil “know that he has no idea of what is going on and could be taken out by a strike on a beach in Delaware!

We still haven’t found out what Nancy’s “hard way” was but it must have been potentially very painful for Joe. There were rumors that Kamala (with urging from Obama) was getting ready to invoke the 25th Amendment (Section 4) and have Joe removed. This may have been Nancy’s “hard way” but I suspect there was more. One day we’ll find out, because these things never stay secret for long.

The Kamala Harris Route to Success

Kamala Harris is more clever and cunning than we all suspected because somehow, after manoeuvring to have Joe thrown off the train, she announced her presidential run, and managed to sideline all potential challengers. This was all done in a period of 48 hours.

At that stage, Harris was one of the most unpopular vice-presidents in US history and was widely acknowledged to be a political lightweight. However, she realized that she had been selected because Biden had declared he was going to appoint a black woman, and so Harris although a liability, would have to be supported. It was difficult for the Party to throw her off the train, along with Joe. Many people realized that the Democrats couldn’t suddenly put in another candidate because they would have had to deny their own commitment to intersectionality and DEI principles.

Kamala’s history is about modest or no achievements. She used her close “friendship” with a political heavyweight in California to ascend the greasy political pole and make her way toward the top. This was despite “knifing” Joe Biden in one of the original Democratic Party debates in 2020. She never looked like making the “cut” as a presidential nominee and her popularity was so low that she dropped out of the 2020 presidential campaign even before the first “primary” in 2021.

Many were shocked when Biden selected her and there were reports that Jill Biden wasn’t happy. However, Joe had defined his selection criteria for vice president, which had nothing to do with merit, and so had backed himself into a corner.

Kamala fulfilled her early promise in her role as vice president. In a poll taking midway through 2023, she recorded the lowest approval rating of any vice president in history. It is said that Democrats were praying (seems unlikely) for Biden’s health so that Kamala couldn’t step in to take control of the nuclear codes.

There also were reports that the Biden administration was reluctant to let her do anything, and that she sat in her office and played Solitaire. Who knows if this is true but it is certainly true that she had a bad effect on staff. It was reported by the National Review in July this year that more than 90% of her staff left during the first three years of her vice presidency. This report was made was shortly before Biden dropped out of the presidential race.

Her performance, if it can be called that, in the vice presidential role was disgraceful. She was appointed the “border czar” to do something to control the millions flowing into the US. When confronted with the fact that she had not even visited the border, her response was that she also hadn’t visited Europe!

The Harris Campaign and the Flow of Cash

Harris’ key skill is political opportunism. Once she had thrown Biden off the train, she took her opportunity with both hands. Any other contenders were blown out of the water in the days after Biden’s 21 July resignation. Noone in the Democratic Party cared about her low ability and low polling. Suddenly, they realised that a sentient candidate had a great advantage and so Kamala became the “last hope for the US”.

You have to admit that Kamala and her team have been able to translate the dismay about Biden into buckets, or more accurately trailer loads, of cash. In the period between Biden’s capitulation and now, more than US$1 billion has been raised for her campaign. Her campaign team realised that one thing they couldn’t do was to let any questioners near her. The strategy was to present Harris only with a teleprompter and hope that nothing went awry with the teleprompter mechanics.

For two months she gave no interviews and her polling soared as she brought a campaign of “joy”. However in the past week or two, the polls have started to look problematic and so she has been released onto friendly television networks for some sympathetic questioning and also one interview with Fox News. In all settings, she has shown herself unable to answer any question and she appears to have memorized some phrases that are trotted out in response to almost any question. I wrote down her response to an interview on NBC news a few days ago. When questioned about how her presidency would be different to Biden, Harris answered:

“My presidency will be about bringing a new generation of leadership to America that is focused on the work that we need to do to invest in the ambitions and aspirations of the American people”.

The words, “ambitions and aspirations”, “the work we need to do”, “new generation of leadership” and “opportunity economy” are recurring and of course noone can understand what they actually mean. It’s a bit like the satire group the HeeBeeGeeBee’s who sent up the BeeGees and their songs. For readers entertainment, their great video Meaningless Songs in Very High Voices is linked below. It should be the Harris campaign song.

She has said that she supported all Biden’s policies and will not answer any questions about the disaster associated with the open southern US border. How could US citizens elect her? Well - it is not only possible but likely and demonstrates the power of the “Deep State” and the deep pockets of Democratic Party supporters.

The Final Pitch by the Harris Campaign - “Trump is Hitler”!

“You can fool some of the people some of the time but not all of the people all of the time”, according to the old political adage. Thus, as Harris’ no-substance campaign has finally shown itself for what it is - empty of any real policies - her polling has started to drop and her campaign team has panicked.

Now there is a new strategy: the “Trump is Hitler” strategy. This has been trotted out in her various media appearances this week and relies on a dubious quote from a retired general. However, this is all the Harris team has and they have moved off their campaign slogan of “joy” and pulled out the only remaining tool - “fear”.

It may work but Americans have seen a Trump presidency and know that they were financially better off, the borders were controlled and there were no new foreign conflicts. The “Trump is Hitler” strategy will likely be supplemented by other fearmongering in the next weeks or even better - a new foreign conflict. This was a premise of the great 1998 film Wag the Dog, which is worthwhile viewing. Roger Ebert has outlined the premise of the film and here is an extract:

“In the movie, a U.S. president is accused of luring an underage “Firefly Girl” into an anteroom of the Oval Office, and there presenting her with opportunities no Firefly Girl should anticipate from her commander in chief. A presidential election is weeks away, the opposition candidate starts using “Thank Heaven for Little Girls” in his TV ads, and White House aide Winifred Ames (Anne Heche) leads a spin doctor named Conrad Brean (Robert De Niro) into bunkers far beneath the White House for an emergency session.

Brean, a Mr. Fixit who has masterminded a lot of shady scenarios, has a motto: “To change the story, change the lead.” To distract the press from the Firefly Girl scandal, he advises extending a presidential trip to Asia, while issuing official denials that the new B-3 bomber is being activated ahead of schedule. “But there is no B-3 bomber,” he’s told.

“Perfect! Deny it even exists!” Meanwhile, he cooks up a phony international crisis with Albania.”

Kamala Harris is a candidate without substance and a danger to the US and the rest of the world. She was identified as the most left-wing member of the US Senate, even further to the left than the Commie Bernie Sanders!

There have been many great satires about Harris and her campaign but I did enjoy the skit below about Kamala in her residence with the “Second Gentleman” Doug Emhoff, whose main claim to fame is impregnating the nanny during his previous marriage.

In this skit on Saturday Night Live, Joe Biden comes for a visit to the vice presidential residence.

The Deep State and False Flags?

I predict that there will be a contrived dramatic event of some type in the weeks ahead.

As Trump and his team draw nearer to power, it may be that Harris’ lack of substance results in a voter revolt so that the election becomes “too big to rig”. This is not to deny that Democrats aren’t trying this approach. Illegal immigrants are being enrolled and any action resisted that is taken to purge the electoral rolls of voters who are no longer in that state or dead. In the last presidential campaign, Democrats were very successful in gathering up votes from nursing and retirement homes.

The Justice Department, CIA and other intelligence agencies will not tolerate another Trump presidency. They have too much to lose and they know that Trump and his new team will know where to look. The jobs of many bureaucrats are at stake. Trump cannot be allowed to win and if he does (very unlikely), will be prevented in taking up his post on inauguration day - 20 January 2025. There will be a crisis and if necessary, martial law.

The administrative state (sometimes called the Deep State) has been able to run the US with a cardboard cutout and barely sentient president. This is convenient and beneficial for them. Kamala Harris is a perfect replacement for Biden as she can read a teleprompter better and will do exactly as instructed. Her election will mean more instability in the world and total control by the neo-cons (see my post from June this year).

Who knows what will happen in the coming weeks and months? I certainly predict nothing good and the high possibility of international conflict or terrorist events that would be convenient false flags, just as the scenario was set out in Wag the Dog.

What we do know is that various sinister hands are at work to move us all toward the New World Order, where “we will own nothing and be happy”. Who knows if Donald Trump is the last hope for the US or a cunningly contrived “false savior” ie controlled opposition?

What is certain is that the message that we have heard for the last 12 months from the Democrats, that Trump is a “threat to democracy”, and now a modern-day “Hitler”, is that his personal survival must be at stake.

For the New World Order to come into being and the globalist nirvana to be ushered in by the UN, the US as the nation that stands against the global good, has to be removed from its dominant position. Trump is a nationalist and potentially an isolationist. I predict that he cannot survive the many tentacles of the “Deep State” and its cunning plans.

Sons of Issachar readers, expect some dramatic events in the 12 days remaining until the election. Also expect some remarkable attempts at vote rigging. Who knows what will happen but my money is on the “Deep State”. They hold all the cards.

Fortunately, as a student of the Bible, there is a bigger narrative.

Three thousand years ago, King David wrote this inspired Psalm - Psalm 2

“Why do the nations rage,

And the people plot a vain thing?

2 The kings of the earth set themselves,

And the rulers take counsel together,

Against the Lord and against His Anointed, saying,

3 “Let us break Their bonds in pieces

And cast away Their cords from us.”

4 He who sits in the heavens shall laugh;

The Lord shall hold them in derision.

5 Then He shall speak to them in His wrath,

And distress them in His deep displeasure:

6 “Yet I have set My King

On My holy hill of Zion.”

Ultimately, I’m backing Jesus!