Somehow, it seemed too easy. I anticipated that there would be protests all over the US following the election of the “dictator” who was going to destroy democracy and lock up every mainstream journalist. To date - zero.

Has the left gone soft and converted to MAGA-ism? It seems unlikely and it is difficult to know what is happening behind the scenes. More will undoubtedly be revealed soon but it is likely that much has been re-organised within the 18 US intelligence agencies, since the Trump election. Here are the details of the various intelligence organizations:

“The U.S. Intelligence Community is composed of the following 18 organizations:

Two independent agencies —the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA);

Nine Department of Defense elements —the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the National Security Agency (NSA), the National Geospatial- Intelligence Agency (NGA), the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), and intelligence elements of the five DoD services; the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Space Force.

Seven elements of other departments and agencies—the Department of Energy’s Office of Intelligence and Counter-Intelligence; the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis and U.S. Coast Guard Intelligence; the Department of Justice’s Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Office of National Security Intelligence; the Department of State’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research; and the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis.”

These folks have not just been sitting on their hands but you would imagine that they have been organzing behind the scenes to remove “the greatest threat to democracy” ever known.

Tucker Carlson recently had a 90 min interview with Sean Davis, discussing the attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania. Various theories were advanced as to how the shooter managed to get close enough to almost kill Donald Trump. One theory is “strategic incompetence”. It is worthwhile watching the interview:

If I was Donald Trump, I would want a complete clean out of the Secret Service and would employ my own security detail.

The inauguration was moved to become an indoor event because of the extreme cold but it also could be because of credible threats and the difficulty of having the inauguration outside from a security viewpoint.

In my substack, I often quote material from Sam Faddis, a former CIA agent. In one of his recent posts, Faddis writes about the loss of control of security arrangements:

It is worthwhile reading the complete article but here is an extract that highlights the core issues:

“Our borders remain wide open. We have seen innumerable reports of terrorists from various Islamic groups moving into the United States. We have no idea where the vast majority of these people are. We know the Iranians have actively worked to kill Trump and members of this national security team from his first administration. We have failed to find the bulk of the Iranian operatives on our soil.

Our intelligence agencies are flat on their backs. The CIA, which should be an early warning system giving us advance notice of terrorist plots, is run by bureaucrats obsessed with process, paperwork, and DEI initiatives. Instead of hard-charging operators with decades of experience down range, we have “spies” who want you to learn how to knit “pride flag” potholders and choose your preferred pronouns.

The absence of intelligence is not intelligence. Federal agencies continue to produce meaningless assessments, saying they have “no credible intelligence regarding immediate terrorist threats.” They produced the same kind of assessments the day before 9/11. We were reading similar reports on December 6, 1941.

The fact that you do not know anything about the attack that is about to take place does not mean the threat is any less real. It just means you have left yourself wide open and may well be about to suffer catastrophic consequences.”

It seems almost certain there will be another “event” soon and I was reminded of Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democrat senator, saying back in 2017, that President Trump was “dumb” for picking a fight with the intelligence personnel. He said in an interview on MSNBC News, quoted in The Washington Examiner:

“Let me tell you. You take on the intelligence community - they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”

I am sure that Schumer is correct and he should know how the system works. It is reported that Schumer had a “secret counselling” session with Joe on 13 July 2024 (about 2 weeks after the Biden-Trump debate) to “persuade” him to pull out of his re-election bid, following his disastrous debate with Trump. This was in addition to Nancy Pelosi’s threat that Biden needed to withdraw and “they could do it the easy way or the hard way”. Eventually we will hear about Nancy’s “hard way”. It must have been serious!

According to a recent post by CJ Hopkins, what we are seeing is a Tale of Two Psyops:

Hopkins writes:

“We are living in a global-capitalist empire. One big global-capitalist empire. We have been for the last thirty-something years. All of us. Americans. Canadians. The British. The French. Australians. Germans. Russians. Israelis. Palestinians. Iranians. All of us.

The global-capitalist empire is not a cabal of powerful individuals. It is a system. And that system is evolving. Metamorphosing. Transmogrifying. Evolving into a new form of totalitarianism. A global-capitalist form of totalitarianism.

It is the system, and not its servants, that is driving … driving this systemic evolution. It makes no difference whether Elon Musk, or Donald Trump, or Macron, or Starmer, or Netanyahu, or Gates, or Bezos, or Soros, or any other political “leader” or powerful figure knows what they are doing. They serve the system, as the system requires, each according to their specific role and scope of action within the system.”

It is worthwhile remembering that for all the colour and movement around the Trump Show, there is a system moving us toward the goal of total control where we are all living in 15-minute cities, own nothing and are happy (presumably because we are all on mind-altering drugs). It sounds crazy but each one of us should understand the big picture of control that the globalists have in mind for us and resist continuing attempts at digital surveillance and overreach by government. The first move - get off social media!

The Great Reset

The Great Reset, touted by then Prince Charles in a speech to the World Economic Forum in June 2020, was part of a broader narrative with an end point: we will own nothing!

The Great Reset may have disappeared into the rear vision mirror for some but it is still well and truly active. However, I was reminded of the The Great Reset again this week with a story from Kit Knightly in www.off-guardian.org from the UK:

“Just last week, the UK’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty published his annual health report. What does he recommend? Sin taxes on “unhealthy” foods and 15 minute cities. Labour have already increased “sin taxes” on sugar, salt, alcohol and tobacco. Next comes red meat, dairy and just “carbon” in general.

Earlier this year the UK introduced licensing for keeping chickens. They banned smoking too.

By 2035 it will be impossible to buy a new petrol car in the UK. Or the EU. Or Canada. Or New Zealand. Or Australia. Or Mexico. Or South Africa. Or California, and 11 other US states.

From that point you and your car will be anchored to charging points. Even better your new car will probably have automatic drive features, speed limiters – oh and remote kill switches.

This week, all of sudden, the news tells us that wood burning stoves cause cancer. A ban is already being discussed. Since coal is already a no-no for domestic users (since 2023), there effectively goes your last chance of energy and heat independence. If they ban stoves there will be no heating available to you that can’t be hooked up to a smart meter, surveilled, controlled.

Unless you count burning a candle inside a plant pot. And they’re coming for those too.”

There is an agenda at work that we need to be aware of and even if all this sounds like conspiracy theories, those behind The Great Reset (the World Economic Forum, the UN and many private foundations) have power and money to get what they want - global control.

Given this background, I thought that I would share a few articles that caught my attention in these last few weeks and that relate to a broader strategy of control, particularly the COVID-19 “crisis”. As President Trump takes the oath of office, we need to be aware that there is trouble on the horizon.

The COVID-19 “Crisis”

Governments knew about likely serious side effects from the forced COVID-19 “vaccines”. A recent article in the UK Telegraph reported informatoin from the mega-expensive COVID-19 inquiry in theUnited Kingdom, and revealed that the government “anticipated a £1.7 billion bill for injuries caused by the coronavirus vaccine”. Lord Sharma (then UK Business Secretary). He said that: “the Government had indemnified pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca, agreeing to pick up the cost of harm”. It is quite extraordinary to think that secretly, the UK Government and presumably many other governments, knew about the potential dangers of the vaccines and hid the information from citizens. Everyone was told that the vaccines were “safe and effective”.

We must understand that the COVID-19 “crisis” was used as a tool of control by governments and a means to implement “emergency” digital surveillance of citizens. Emergency legislation removes any legal rights and undoubtedly such legislation will be used again when we have the next “pandemic” or “disaster scenario”.

Fortunately, there are groups putting together the scientific papers that demonstrate adverse impacts of the COVID-19 vaccines and you can read some of the specific stories here. The 1493 stories in the linked article include those of fatigue (390), heart issues (325), inflammation (320), muscle or joint pain (286), head pain (280), brain fog (273), limb weakness (255), parasthesias (255), neuropathy (230) and gastrointestinal issues (210). The extensive range of body systems involved demonstrates the impact of the “vaccines” and I continue to hear daily about people whose health has been turned upside down since their injections. This issue is important because the damage from the “vaccines” has never been reported by the mainstream media and the medical community is under threat from governments and their administrative arms that regulate medical registration.

Then there are the reports of “turbo cancers” associated with the mRNA vaccines. I have heard these reports for some time and were first highlighted by the pathologist Dr Ryan Cole in Idaho, several years ago. A detailed recent article in The Exposé reports the detailed body of evidence, summarised as follows:

“Multiple doctors and scientists, including Dr. David Rasnick, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Roger Hodkinson, and Scientist Kevin McKernan, say that covid injections cause “turbo cancers” due to immune system suppression.

The injections contain DNA plasmids with the SV40 promoter sequence, which has been associated with oncogenesis and can bind with P53, “the guardian of the genome.”

Doctors and experts report a significant increase in aggressive cancers, often in younger people, with rapid growth to Stage 3 or Stage 4, and link this phenomenon to the covid injections’ degradation of the immune system.

Multiple case reports and studies suggest a potential link between covid injections and an increased risk of cancer, including aggressive and metastatic types. Specific cases reported include colon cancer, breast cancer, skin cancer, gastric cancer, basaloid carcinoma, melanoma, adenoid cystic carcinoma and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia/lymphoblastic lymphoma, among others. Researchers propose that the vaccines may cause immune suppression, leading to accelerated cancer progression and that certain modifications in mRNA vaccines (e.g., 100% N1-methyl-pseudouridine) enhance tumour growth.”

I started this newsletter three years ago because I could see that critical information relating to COVID-19 and the vaccines was being surpressed. This continues until today and we must be alert as to the significance of this global event. President Trump may have some good instincts in relation to America First but it is important to remember that he was at the helm of Operation Warp Speed that developed the dangerous and largely untested injections.

There seem to be many dark forces behind Trump and whatever happens, there is bound to be deception at work. We need to keep our collective guard up and watch out for “false flags”. There will be many ahead and the end result - more control for those in power.

I hope that my Sons of Issachar readers have a few more background ideas as they watch the Trump Inauguration in just a few hours time. These are days when people need to hold onto God’s promises and walk by faith and not by sight.