I have been tied up for the last few weeks with the intricacies of the New South Wales Local Government Act and the various bureaucratic challenges that seem to be foundational to my work as a local councillor. It is just over 12 months since I was elected as a councillor and it has been a steep learning curve.

The New South Wales State government, which controls all regional councils (128 in the state), mandates a resource-intense planning process with so many plans to be completed that it is difficult to get any real work done. The process is outlined below in Figure 1 and almost impossible to understand. Only yesterday, I discovered another key document of more than 100 pages - The Local Strategic Planning Statement. There are so many plans that no-one who lives in the area could possibly understand what they are, which may be the whole point of the exercise.

Figure 1. The Office of Local Government in New South Wales, Integrated Planning and Reporting Process. Source.

This is a new season in my life - a season of attempting to influence council to be accountable for spending the funds of hard-working local residents and ratepayers within a system that is bureaucratic and notoriously unresponsive. As I have been considering the season I am in, I have returned to the Book of Ecclesiastes in the Bible - a book that has great wisdom for any time.

The Book of Ecclesiastes is traditionally attributed to King Solomon and thought to have been written around 950 BC. It is a work of hard-earned wisdom—recognising that there is nothing new under the sun and that human striving, no matter how heroic, eventually achieves very little. Below are the first nine verses:

“The words of the Teacher, son of David, king in Jerusalem:

2 “Meaningless! Meaningless!”

says the Teacher.

“Utterly meaningless!

Everything is meaningless.”

3 What do people gain from all their labors

at which they toil under the sun?

4 Generations come and generations go,

but the earth remains forever.

5 The sun rises and the sun sets,

and hurries back to where it rises.

6 The wind blows to the south

and turns to the north;

round and round it goes,

ever returning on its course.

7 All streams flow into the sea,

yet the sea is never full.

To the place the streams come from,

there they return again.

8 All things are wearisome,

more than one can say.

The eye never has enough of seeing,

nor the ear its fill of hearing.

9 What has been will be again,

what has been done will be done again;

there is nothing new under the sun.”

The words of the teacher: “Meaningless, meaningless! Everything is meaningless” take on a new dimension as I battle through the thousands of pages of the Local Government Act.

In one of its most famous passages, Ecclesiastes reminds us that “to everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven” (Ecclesiastes 3:1). It is important for all of us to understand the season we are in. My season seems to be one of attempting to make a labyrinthine system more transparent and accountable. So far, my wins are few. Cunning, bureaucratic systems have a way of beating even the most focused individuals.

Reflecting on my own bureaucratic labyrinth led me back to Ecclesiastes—because the principle of ‘seasons’ applies not only to councils but to empires, leaders, and global movements.

I have been reminded recently of the “there is a season” verse in Ecclesiastes as I reflected on the extraordinary impact of President Trump in the twelve months since his 5 November 2024 election win. It is evident that neither he nor his advisors spent the years between 20 January 2021 and 20 January 2025 idly sipping mocktails at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump returned to office with disciplined intent—signing 26 Executive Orders on Day One of his second administration and 217 in the 11 months since his inauguration. In that period, his administration has been far more focused than Trump 1.0: fewer leaks, tighter coordination, and a willingness to overturn entrenched assumptions about the global order. That is why the leak of the conversation revealed last week between President Trump’s Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff and the Kremlin advisor, Kirill Dmitriev, was so shocking. It has been reported that:

“The leak revealed that Witkoff coached Ushakov on how to communicate with Trump, while Dmitriev provided Washington with a list of Russia’s conditions for initiating a peace settlement with Ukraine.”

It seems that there are many forces at work trying to derail the Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations and given that there was a complete transcript of the conversation leaked, it appears as though Mr Witkoff may not have been as careful as he could have been about his phone security.

The story reminds me that when you have a maverick like President Trump seeking to upend the “rules-based international order”, you make many enemies. Trump has been successful in the last year because of the sheer force of his personality and “flooding the zone” with multiple high-profile projects all launched at the same time to overwhelm the press, Democrats, and even his supporters.

President Trump has had a huge impact nationally and internationally, and yet, Ecclesiastes’ wisdom should be noted. Seasons turn. Even the most forceful political movements encounter entropy. As we survey the political landscape today, a series of early indicators suggests that the Trump effect, while still powerful, may now be entering a waning phase. Strangely enough, it is linked to a peripheral issue: the Epstein files.

Trump’s seeming attempt to cover-up information held by the FBI into the activities of Jeffrey Epstein, has upset many of his supporters and this issue has dogged him for the last six months. Perhaps President Trump is not completely covered in teflon and one wonders if his impact may be waning?

In this newsletter, I explore some of the signs of the possible loss of influence and potential impact of the Trump phenomenon.

President Trump has dominated European leaders and has inserted himself into every international conflict, as well as closing the southern U.S. border and rounding up illegal immigrants domestically. He is a force of nature and it is likely that we will never see another politician of his ilk in our lifetime.

I still think that President Trump is the most gifted, if blunt, communicator of our generation. If they weren’t filled with Left wing agitators, all schools of communication would study Trump’s communication genius. I remember a funny moment in 2016 when Trump was running for president and visiting the UK to open his new golf course in Scotland. The Mayor of London, Saddiq Khan, had been very critical of Mr Trump and as Trump landed in the U.K., he tweeted that Khan was “a stone cold loser”. You would never have heard this from another politician and I noted the comment at the time: it was brief, memorable and accurate. Who would ever have thought at that time that Trump would be elected U.S. President - twice in a 10 year period!

Signs of a Waning Season

Despite the early momentum of Trump’s second term, I have sensed that the political climate is beginning to shift, and as the economists would say, there have been some lead indicators.

The Epstein files and the controversy surrounding Trump’s involvement or non-involvement has become the kryptonite of the Trump presidency. When Attorney General Pam Bondi assembled a group of right-wing influencers at the White House to unveil the long-anticipated Epstein files, supporters expected explosive revelations that would vindicate years of concern about elite corruption. Instead, nothing new emerged, and the gap between expectation and delivery became a sharp warning sign about Trump’s grip on the movement—raising doubts about whether he was still willing, or able, to challenge the system he once vowed to expose. For many of his core supporters, that moment marked the first serious crack in the armour.

After the first anti-Trump rumblings from his supporters in February 2025, related to Epstein, the next warning signs came from the ballot box. The 5 December 2025 special elections—all lost to the Democrats—show that the Republican brand is not converting presidential energy and foreign policy accomplishments into electoral outcomes. Then there was the election of the “Commie” mayor of New York, Mr Mamdani.

Mind you, Republicans had shunned President Trump and tried to distance themselves in the various election campaigns. However, there are signs that independents and suburban voters, who voted for President Trump in 2024, and resulted in him winning the battleground states, appear to be drifting away again. This kind of early electoral slippage has historically been a reliable predictor of trouble in the midterm elections, scheduled for November 2026. Trump will need to pull some rabbits out of his MAGA hat to change the current momentum.

Cracks are also emerging within the Republican Party itself. One of Trump’s most loyal allies, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia, has now publicly broken with him—an extraordinary moment that signals permission for other restive factions to become anti-Trump. Ms Taylor Greene has been critical that President Trump has lost focus on “America First” and has been distracted by the globalists and foreign entanglements.

Congressional Republicans in marginal districts also appear to be increasingly nervous about defending their seats under the Trump “brand” in 2026, and some are quietly distancing themselves from the White House’s more confrontational strategies. Even donors appear to be hedging their bets and spreading their contributions across a wider field of conservative contenders.

Institutional resistance is also sharpening. Courts—including judges appointed during Trump’s first term—are showing a greater willingness to curb executive actions. A clear battle has emerged between the judiciary and the executive branches of government with the Supreme Court being drawn into the political minefield. A range of commentary, some even on the Right, suggests that President Trump may have overreached in a number of areas.

Republican senators are scrutinising appointments and legislative proposals that would previously have sailed through under party control. These shifts do not amount to rebellion, but they do indicate a recalibration: Trump’s influence is no longer assumed; it must be actively maintained.

Of course, President Trump’s demise has been predicted numerous times and he has overcome issues that would have destroyed most politicians. After calling New York mayor-elect Mamdani a “100% Communist lunatic”, he praised him at a recent meeting in the Oval Office. This may be part of the clever 3-D chess that Trump’s supporters praise him for and just when you think that you have President Trump figured out, he throws in a wild card.

Culturally, there are subtle but telling indicators as well indicating that President Trump’s influence may be on the wane. Conservative media figures who once echoed Trump’s every word are carving out more independent positions. Alternative conservative leaders—governors, senators, and influential commentators—are positioning themselves as heirs to a post-Trump future. And polling reveals a familiar pattern of public fatigue: voters increasingly signalling a desire for stability, predictability, and a reprieve from constant political conflict.

Recent opinion polls look very troubling for Republicans as attention turns toward the mid-terms in November 2026. It is possible that Republicans could lose the House and Senate. Undoubtedly, there would be an immediate rush by the Democrats to impeach President Trump, and much of his agenda would be sidelined. The key issue for voters seems to be the rising cost of living and economic pressures facing families. Despite President Trump having been responsible for a dramatic decrease in oil prices, voters are not giving him credit. Additionally, some of his policies related to tariffs and expansion of U.S. manufacturing, may not deliver jobs and growth before the midterm elections in 2026.

I also wonder if President Trump’s “flood the zone” strategy, with action on multiple fronts may have had a wearying impact on the electorate: international peace strategies, border closure, illegal immigrant roundups, revamping oil exploration, reforming universities, cutting waste, raising tariffs, attacking “woke” ideologies and many other action areas. President Trump has signed 217 Executive Orders in the last 10 months. In contrast Joe Biden signed (or at least his autopen did) 162 Executive Orders in four years!

Taken together, these are not signs of collapse but perhaps of transition. Trump remains a dominant figure—but the season of unstoppable momentum that defined his second term may now be passing. As Ecclesiastes reminds us, even movements that reshape the world eventually enter a time of testing, refinement, and change.

Globalism - the Continuing Season That Follows the Trump Season

The Trump era will pass and one wonders what will happen next? Trump’s successor is likely to be J.D. Vance but there is a long way to go until the Republican presidential primaries in early 2028, and who knows - little Marco may get the nomination. Whoever gets the Republican nomination, they are unlikely to be able to have the impact of President Trump who is a unique political figure.

On the Democratic side of politics, no natural leader has emerged yet but Californian governor, Gavin Newsom, is attempting to position himself for Democratic Party endorsement. However, he doesn’t have the charisma of a Zohran Mamdani and there is time for such an Obama-like figure to emerge. The Democrats have tried a candidate who didn’t stand for anything apart from “joy”, and it is unlikely that they will go down that road again.

If the Democrats regain control of the House and Senate in November 2026, many of President Trump’s initiatives will stall and the cost-of-living issue, which took Mr Mamdani to the top, will continue to drive voters’ behaviour. The well-know quote of President Clinton’s advisor, James Carville during the 1992 presidential election campaign: “It’s the economy, stupid” - still resonates today. No one cares about peace prizes if they can’t afford a home or buy groceries.

In the meantime, while President Trump repeatedly promoted the idea of America First, his actions as a globalist have been widely noted - particularly how influenced he is by the Big Tech leaders.

The G20 countries are totally opposed to “drill baby drill” and in their recent gathering in South Africa (Figure 2), re-affirmed their commitment to the the economically devastating “net zero”.

Figure 2. Photo of G20 leaders - excited about Net Zero - from G20 website

Globalism has a trajectory that is unassailable and for the past 70 years, the climate has gradually become the rallying point for the claim that “global problems need global solutions”. An army of organisations and foundations has bound itself to the climate narrative; and having joined the procession, they will not allow mere facts to interrupt the march.

The tools for global control will be increasingly available and with AI and digital IDs, monitoring and surveillance will become part of day-to-day life. Digital IDs will become mandatory and at some time in the future, the U.S. will fall into line with the collectivists who dominate the United Nations. It is difficult to see this trajectory being resisted and I don’t think that there is another figure who will emerge to take on the globalists - except the antichrist himself- the ultimate globalist!

President Trump has been a great disruptor but for how much longer? He has 37 months of his presidential term left but he is at an age where a major health challenge could emerge at any time. Trump will be almost 83 years old at the end of his current term, the oldest president ever in office, and one of the few sustained and strengthened on a diet of Big Macs!

In contrast, President Reagan, considered by many to be too old for a second term, was only 77 years old when he left office in January 1989, and Joe Biden was 82 years old when his presidential term expired, and certainly Biden is no advertisement for over the 80s continuing in office.

There are definitely many warning signs for the Trump presidency and some of the problems he is now experiencing may be due to the the extraordinary speed and variety of areas that Trump has “attacked”. Voters may be worn out by the constant change and the upending of the established norms.

Conclusions

Yet one truth stands out from Trump’s decade on the political stage: his extraordinary ability to confound predictions and overturn the forecasts of the political elite. He has survived every politically-driven legal assault—more than 700 years of potential prison time arrayed against him—and still shapes the global conversation in a way no contemporary leader can match.

But even so, the trajectory of the next 37 months is impossible to chart. Trump has governed through disruption, velocity, and sheer personal force—and seasons shaped by such intensity rarely last forever. Ecclesiastes reminds us that “to everything there is a season,” and the season of Trump, remarkable as it has been, will in time give way to another. The question is not whether the season will change, but what follows it?

Globalism, far from retreating, continues its long march; the technologies of control grow stronger; and the international consensus on climate and digital governance accelerates. Trump has delayed that trajectory, but no one—except the final global figure foreshadowed in Scripture—appears capable of reversing it. The Book of Revelation describes a coming world leader who demands allegiance and enforces compliance through a mark—an image once unthinkable, now chillingly plausible in the age of digital IDs and ubiquitous surveillance.

Trump’s impact may not be fully understood until years after his presidential library opens in Florida, built (perhaps fittingly) on the proceeds of his victories over the media. But this much is clear: we will never see another Trump. His season has been singular—defiant, disruptive, impossible to ignore. And as that season eventually passes, we would do well to discern the signs of the one that follows.