My head is spinning from the last few days and the move from the prospect of wiping out the entire Persian civilisation to the greatest peace deal ever! What is going on with President Trump, and who can work out what he is planning to do? I don’t think either General Dan Caine, the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, or Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth have any idea either. The most important thing in the world of President Trump is to express admiration and undying devotion, and you have it made. Mind you, it didn’t work for the Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and so there are elements of competence and delivery of results that are important.

I mentioned in my last post that the remaining Iranian leadership must all be hunched over copies of Trump’s book The Art of the Deal published in 1987.

In any case, I thought that this book, written by Trump (probably his coauthor Tony Schwartz did most of the writing and Trump provided the ideas) in 1987, must provide some key insights into President Trump’s thinking in making a deal. So, to save Sons of Issachar readers from having to buy a copy of the book, I have read it and have distilled a few key quotes from the early part of the book to help readers understand thinking in the Trump world.

Figure 1. Book cover for President Trump’s book The Art of the Deal, published in 1987.

Dealing

The book commences with a fascinating insight into President Trump’s approach to life and why he does what he does. He doesn’t do deals for money but because this is what gives him “kicks”.

“I don’t do it for the money. I’ve got enough, much more than I’ll ever need. I do it to do it. Deals are my art form. Other people paint beautifully on canvas or write wonderful poetry. I like making deals, preferably big deals. That’s how I get my kicks. Most people are surprised by the way I work. I play it very loose. I don’t carry a briefcase. I try not to schedule too many meetings. I leave my door open. You can’t be imaginative or entrepreneurial if you’ve got too much structure. I prefer to come to work each day and just see what develops.”

Trump, Donald J.; Schwartz, Tony. Trump: The Art of the Deal (p. 1). (Function). Kindle Edition.

It seems that President Trump dislikes structure and likes to see “what develops”. Under Trump, many things “develop”: conflicts solved, “drill baby drill”, bombs into Iran, tariffs around the world, gold embossing of many items in the White House, threats via social media, demolition and reconstruction of the East Wing of the White House, trolling his enemies, “show trials” with world leaders, hundreds of executive orders. The mind boggles and if you are looking for an overriding strategy - I don’t think you will find it.

“There is no typical week in my life. I wake up most mornings very early, around six, and spend the first hour or so of each day reading the morning newspapers. I usually arrive at my office by nine, and I get on the phone. There’s rarely a day with fewer than fifty calls, and often it runs to over a hundred. In between, I have at least a dozen meetings. The majority occur on the spur of the moment, and few of them last longer than fifteen minutes. I rarely stop for lunch. I leave my office by six-thirty, but I frequently make calls from home until midnight, and all weekend long. It never stops, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I try to learn from the past, but I plan for the future by focusing exclusively on the present. That’s where the fun is. And if it can’t be fun, what’s the point?”

Trump, Donald J.; Schwartz, Tony. Trump: The Art of the Deal (pp. 1-2). (Function). Kindle Edition.

It seems as though President Trump likes to have as many things on as possible and always with the potential for a surprise and fun. He doesn’t really care about the future because the present “is where the fun is”! He has no commitment to “down time” and uses all the hours of the day (and night) to work, including weekends. I think that this is the definition of workaholism. He must be a nightmare to work for and his Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, must be a remarkable woman in attempting to create order out of chaos.

The first chapter of the book outlines a day in the life of Trump and the various calls, meetings and decisions he made. Trump’s negotiation style was clear in the story of a woman called Mrs Hill who was trying to stop the bank from foreclosing on her farm after the suicide of her husband. Trump decided to help and he called the bank:

”The next morning, I called and got some vice president on the line. I explained that I was a businessman from New York, and that I was interested in helping Mrs. Hill. He told me he was sorry, but that it was too late. They were going to auction off the farm, he said, and “nothing or no one is going to stop it.” That really got me going. I said to the guy: “You listen to me. If you do foreclose, I’ll personally bring a lawsuit for murder against you and your bank, on the grounds that you harassed Mrs. Hill’s husband to his death.” All of a sudden the bank officer sounded very nervous and said he’d get right back to me. Sometimes it pays to be a little wild. An hour later I got a call back from the banker, and he said, “Don’t worry, we’re going to work it out, Mr. Tramp.” Mrs. Hill and Frank Argenbright told the media, and the next thing I knew, it was the lead story on the network news. By the end of the week, we’d raised $40,000. Imus alone raised almost $20,000 by appealing to his listeners. As a Christmas present to Mrs. Hill and her family, we’ve scheduled a mortgage-burning ceremony for Christmas Eve in the atrium of Trump Tower.”

Trump, Donald J.; Schwartz, Tony. Trump: The Art of the Deal (pp. 4-5). (Function). Kindle Edition.

You can see Trump’s genius for threats, publicity and calling in favours. Also his ability to create great press for the Trump organisation with a ceremony on Christmas Eve in Trump Tower. No wonder the E.U. was a pushover, but it does seem that the Iranians are a different kettle of fish and less responsive to threats.

It is fascinating to read the details of just one day, which would make most people’s heads spin. Lunch for Trump is a can of tomato juice. He says that he rarely goes out because “it’s a waste of time”!

At 5:45pm his nine-year-old son calls him to ask him when he will be home.He says he always takes calls from his children, no matter what he is doing. It is impressive to see the love and respect that his children have for him and it demonstrates that President Trump must have done a lot of things right in his parenting. Each of his children is accomplished and speaks well of their father.

His day ends at 6:30pm but he does say that he makes a “few more calls when he gets home” and frequently “makes calls from home until midnight, and all weekend long”. Somehow, he makes time for golf?

The book continues with Trump’s week and the array of events is completely overwhelming. You wonder how he managed to fit in fundraising events, letters to opponents, deals, calls to politicians, visits to check out schools for his children, calls to authors, reporters, investors, attorneys and those with whom he wants to make a deal. One day ends at 5pm as he is driven to a heliport so that he can attend a cocktail party at 6pm.

Trump had also taken on the job of building an ice rink for New York and he has completed it when everyone else thought it impossible and the city had spent a lot of money and got nowhere. Somehow, Trump gets the job done. I think it is because he is relentless.

There is a great story about how Trump dealt with a building contractor whom he thought was trying to “take the shirt of his back”:

“I pick up the phone and dial the guy in charge of demolition at Trump Parc. “Steve,” I say when I get him, “this is Donald Trump. Listen, you’ve got to get your ass moving and get finished. You’re behind. I want you to get personally involved in this.” He starts to give me explanations but I cut him off. “I don’t want to know. I just want you to get the job done and get out. And listen, Steve, you’re killing me on these extras. I don’t want you to deal with Andy anymore on the extras. I want you to deal with me personally. If you try screwing me on this job, you won’t be getting a second chance. I’ll never hire you again.”

Trump, Donald J.; Schwartz, Tony. Trump: The Art of the Deal (p. 38). (Function). Kindle Edition.

I think that threats are seriously made in the world of Trump, and he usually gets his way. The Iranians should take note !

Trump Cards

Donald Trump says that you have to be born with the instincts to make deals, and it is not about being smart.

“My style of deal-making is quite simple and straightforward. I aim very high, and then I just keep pushing and pushing and pushing to get what I’m after. Sometimes I settle for less than I sought, but in most cases I still end up with what I want. More than anything else, I think deal-making is an ability you’re born with. It’s in the genes.”

Trump, Donald J.; Schwartz, Tony. Trump: The Art of the Deal (p. 45). (Function). Kindle Edition.

Here are a few of Trump’s key tips in this chapter of the book:

Think big - he says that “if you are going to be thinking anyway, think big”. This thinking got him to the U.S. presidency twice. Clearly it works! He says that one of the keys to thinking big is “total focus”. He does concede that this trait doesn’t necessarily lead to a happier life “but it’s great when it comes to getting what you want”.

Protect the downside and the upside will take care of itself - he says that while he believes in the power of positive thinking, he always goes into a deal anticipating the worst. “If you plan for the worst - if can live with the worst - the good will always take care of itself”.

Maximize your options - Mr Trump says that you always have to plan for when things go wrong. ”I also protect myself by being flexible. I never get too attached to one deal or one approach. For starters, I keep a lot of balls in the air, because most deals fall out, no matter how promising they seem at first. In addition, once I’ve made a deal, I always come up with at least a half dozen approaches to making it work, because anything can happen, even to the best-laid plans.” Trump, Donald J.; Schwartz, Tony. Trump: The Art of the Deal (p. 50). (Function). Kindle Edition.

Know your market - Trump cites several celebrities who know what market they are in, including Steven Spielberg, Sylvester Stallone and Woody Allen. Trump writes: “I like to think I have that instinct. That’s why I don’t hire a lot of number-crunchers, and I don’t trust fancy marketing surveys. I do my own surveys and draw my own conclusions. I’m a great believer in asking everyone for an opinion before I make a decision. It’s a natural reflex.” Trump, Donald J.; Schwartz, Tony. Trump: The Art of the Deal (pp. 51-52). (Function). Kindle Edition.

President Trump is noted for seeking opinions from many sources and likes to provoke conflict between team members to see which ideas are the best. It is likely that in the Iran confrontation, he has made the key decisions with his gut. He says that “I ask and I ask and I ask, until I begin to get a gut feeling about something”.

I suspect that President Trump’s gut feeling will determine when the war with Iran ends.

Use Your Leverage - Trump says “you have to convince the other guy it’s in his interest to make the deal”. “The worst thing you can possibly do in a deal is seem desperate to make it. That makes the other guy smell blood, and then you’re dead. The best thing you can do is deal from strength, and leverage is the biggest strength you can have. Leverage is having something the other guy wants. Or better yet, needs. Or best of all, simply can’t do without.” Trump, Donald J.; Schwartz, Tony. Trump: The Art of the Deal (p. 53). (Function). Kindle Edition. This is a key issue with the Iranians. Somehow, despite being on their knees, they are still talking big and Trump will have to find something “they simply can’t do without”. We hope it is not a nuclear weapon!

Enhance your location - Trump says that the key premise about real estate: “location, location, location” is misunderstood. “First of all, you don’t necessarily need the best location. What you need is the best deal. Just as you can create leverage, you can enhance a location, through promotion and through psychology.” Trump, Donald J.; Schwartz, Tony. Trump: The Art of the Deal (pp. 54-55). (Function). Kindle Edition.

Get the Word Out - Trump’s tip is to get free publicity and live larger than life! “One thing I’ve learned about the press is that they’re always hungry for a good story, and the more sensational the better. It’s in the nature of the job, and I understand that. The point is that if you are a little different, or a little outrageous, or if you do things that are bold or controversial, the press is going to write about you. I’ve always done things a little differently, I don’t mind controversy, and my deals tend to be somewhat ambitious. Also, I achieved a lot when I was very young, and I chose to live in a certain style. The result is that the press has always wanted to write about me.” Trump, Donald J.; Schwartz, Tony. Trump: The Art of the Deal (pp. 56-57). (Function). Kindle Edition. Trump is a genius at getting free publicity and it is estimated that during his 2015-26 presidential campaign he was able to get almost $1 billion of free publicity. He beat Hilary Clinton with only a fraction of her budget. Trump says that bravado is important and he is an expert in this area. “I play to people’s fantasies. People may not always think big themselves, but they can still get very excited by those who do. That’s why a little hyperbole never hurts. People want to believe that something is the biggest and the greatest and the most spectacular.” Trump, Donald J.; Schwartz, Tony. Trump: The Art of the Deal (p. 58). (Function). Kindle Edition. President Trump must be the master of hyperbole!

Fight Back - Mr Trump says that there is often no choice but confrontation. “I’m very good to people who are good to me. But when people treat me badly or unfairly or try to take advantage of me, my general attitude, all my life, has been to fight back very hard.” Mr Trump has the following advice: “There are people—I categorize them as life’s losers—who get their sense of accomplishment and achievement from trying to stop others. As far as I’m concerned, if they had any real ability they wouldn’t be fighting me, they’d be doing something constructive themselves.” Trump, Donald J.; Schwartz, Tony. Trump: The Art of the Deal (pp. 58-60). (Function). Kindle Edition. Simple advice - fight back against the losers!

Deliver the Goods - Mr Trump says that you can con people but not for long. He has an interesting story about President Jimmy Carter (a loser) coming to see him after he lost the election to ask Trump for a $5 million contribution to the Carter Presidential Library. Trump thought that Carter was hopeless but did admire the fact that he had the guts to ask for an extraordinary sum of money. Trump says you have to deliver the goods and he cites Trump Tower as an example of delivering something extraordinary because he works at the top end to build the best.

Contain the Costs - Trump oversees costs himself and says that even though the sums seems small, if he can save $5,000 on a job with a 25 cent phone call, it’s a winner! ”I believe in spending what you have to. But I also believe in not spending more than you should. When I was building low-income housing, the most important thing was to get it built quickly, inexpensively, and adequately, so you could rent it out and make a few bucks. That’s when I learned to be cost-conscious. I never threw money around. I learned from my father that every penny counts, because before too long your pennies turn into dollars.” Trump, Donald J.; Schwartz, Tony. Trump: The Art of the Deal (pp. 61-62). (Function). Kindle Edition.

Have Fun - it is clear that Trump enjoys making deals and as President of the U.S., he is the ultimate deal maker. His advice in this section recognises that life is fragile and so you need to have fun. He does this on a daily basis by toying with the press and his Democratic opponents. ”I don’t kid myself. Life is very fragile, and success doesn’t change that. If anything, success makes it more fragile. Anything can change, without warning, and that’s why I try not to take any of what’s happened too seriously. Money was never a big motivation for me, except as a way to keep score. The real excitement is playing the game. I don’t spend a lot of time worrying about what I should have done differently, or what’s going to happen next. If you ask me exactly what the deals I’m about to describe all add up to in the end, I’m not sure I have a very good answer. Except that I’ve had a very good time making them.” Trump, Donald J.; Schwartz, Tony. Trump: The Art of the Deal (p. 64). (Function). Kindle Edition.

These are a few highlights from the first few chapters of The Art of the Deal. The book has been translated into Farsi and I imagine that many of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard are poring over the book as you read this post. The Persian title (indicated in the subheading of this post) is roughly translated as “The Book of Trump's Art of Deal-Making”.

I have captured some of the key principles of the first part of President Trump’s book and I may share more of the wisdom of Trump in the next newsletter.

What Does This Mean for the Sons of Issachar?

The men of Issachar were those who “understood the times and knew what Israel should do” (1 Chronicles 12:32). So what should we make of President Trump and The Art of the Deal in this extraordinary moment?

First, we should resist the temptation to either demonise or idolise him. Trump is neither a geopolitical genius executing a secret masterplan, nor a reckless idiot blundering toward catastrophe. He is, by his own admission, a man who “comes to work each day and just sees what develops” — a deal-maker who thrives on chaos, instinct, and the present moment. The worst analytical mistake would be to impose a coherent strategy where none exists.

Second, the fact that Iran’s leadership has probably studied The Art of the Deal in Farsi is itself a remarkable sign of the times. According to Ali Ansari, a historian of Iran at the University of St Andrews, the Persian translation of Trump's Art of the Deal has found a wide readership in Iran.

We have the extraordinary spectacle of the Islamic Republic — which routinely chants “Death to America” — carefully reading the sitting American president’s negotiating manual in order to counter him.

Third, and most importantly for those who seek to discern God’s hand in history: the outcome of the current confrontation between Washington and Tehran will not ultimately be determined by leverage, hyperbole, or deal-making instincts. Empires, presidents, and revolutionary guards all come and go. The question for the Sons of Issachar is not merely what Trump will do next, but what God is doing in this pivotal moment in the Middle East — and how His people should respond.

Watch, pray, and stay curious.