The Trump show has started a full assault on viewers over its first month and is streaming on multiple channels with a range of different stories. It is difficult to keep up with all the different shows but the Elon Musk show has certainly gained the attention of most government departments in Washington.

I have written a number of times in the last years about the danger of the permanent administrative state (“Deep State”) which was effectively used against President Trump in his first term and then after he left office to bring legal cases against him in an attempt at a final knockout. Due to Trump’s deep pockets, he was able to fight all the legal cases and emerge victorious.

The “Deep State” certainly was effective in Trump’s first term in preventing many parts of the Trump agenda from being implemented. Various distractions, including impeachment, were used against him.

President Trump and his advisors have learnt from what happened and were ready on Day 1 to mount a full assault on the permanent administrative state. The most effective part of the assault was the power given to Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The DOGE Workforce Optimization Initiative was implemented on 11 February 2025 and has the following purpose:

“To restore accountability to the American public, this order commences a critical transformation of the Federal bureaucracy. By eliminating waste, bloat, and insularity, my Administration will empower American families, workers, taxpayers, and our system of Government itself.”

Interesting language: waste, bloat and insularity. Elon and his team have a lot of work to do and there won’t be many government employees willing to write themselves out of a job. In most other administrations, a commission would be established which would take 18 months to report and then another 12 months would be required for any action. Trump and Musk have gone for the jugular and taken decisive action immediately. Actions outlined include the following:

“The Plan shall require that each agency hire no more than one employee for every four employees that depart;

A standing freeze on hiring;

New career appointment hires are in highest-need areas;

Large-scale reductions in force (RIFs), consistent with applicable law;

Within 240 days of the date of this order, the USDS Administrator shall submit a report to the President regarding implementation of this order.”

In the UK in 2022, Boris Johnson, then UK Prime Minister, indicated that he was going to eliminate 91,000 civil service jobs. I don’t think that one job was actually cut. However, the unions are more powerful in the United Kingdom.

Already in the US, it has been reported that 75,000 government employees have accepted a redundancy payout that provided them with pay through to September 2025.

US AID

Much publicity has been given to the various United States Agency for International Development (USAID) projects that have been funded with an annual budget more than $10 billion. The list below was published by worldaffairsbrief.com and comes from House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast, and so has validity:

$15 million for condoms to the Taliban through USAID.

$446,700 to promote the expansion of atheism in Nepal through the State Department.

$1 million to boost French-speaking LGBTQ groups in West and Central Africa through the State Department.

$14 million in cash vouchers for migrants at the southern border through the State Department.

$20,600 for a drag show in Ecuador through the State Department.

$47,020 for a transgender opera in Colombia through the State Department.

$32,000 for an LGBTQ-centered comic book in Peru through the State Department.

$55,750 for a climate change presentation warning about the impact of climate change in Argentina to be led by female and LGBT journalists through the State Department.

$3,315,446 for “being LGBTQ in the Caribbean” through USAID.

$7,071.58 for a BIPOC speaker series in Canada through the State Department.

$80,000 for an LGBTQ community center in Bratislava, Slovakia through the State Department.

$3.2 million to help Tunisian migrants readjust to life in Tunisia after deportation through the State Department.

$16,500 to foster a “united and equal queer-feminist discourse in Albanian society” through the State Department.

$10,000 to pressure Lithuanian corporations to promote “DEI values” through the State Department.

$8,000 to promote DEI among LGBTQ groups in Cyprus through the State Department.

$1.5 million to promote job opportunities for LGBTQ individuals in Serbia through USAID.

$70,884 to create a U.S.-Irish musical to promote DEI in Ireland through the State Department.

$39,652 to host seminars at the Edinburgh International Book Festival on gender identity and racial equality through the State Department.

$2.5 million to build electric vehicle charging stations in Vietnam’s largest cities through USAID.

$425,622 to help Indonesian coffee companies become more climate and gender friendly through USAID.

A chart from Statista (see Figure 1 below) demonstrates the amount of “aid” given to various countries but dominated by the Ukraine. President Zelenskyy has indicated that at least half the aid never reached him but is probably in various offshore bank accounts of Ukrainian officials.

Figure 1. Where USAID funds are disbursed by country. Source Statista

No wonder Elon Musk said that the agency was without merit and there was only one solution: USAID needed to be shut down. These projects are not aberrations but part of a broader left-wing strategy to fund projects that were against U.S. interests. worldaffairsbrief.com quotes from the Daily Signal:

“The Daily Signal also covered the USAID funding the same causes as George Soros’ Open Society, which supports a laundry list of leftist causes, like left-wing city prosecutors, DEI, gender ideology and climate alarmism.

“[Former President Joe] Biden’s USAID and George Soros’s Open Society Institute frequently partnered by co-funding joint programs that promoted radical social agendas throughout the developing world,” Max Primorac, former acting chief operating officer at USAID, told The Daily Signal in an interview.

Former USAID Administrator Samantha Power met with Open Society Foundations at least twice and with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation at least five times between 2021 and 2023, Fox News Digital reported. Foundations in the Open Society umbrella have worked with USAID for decades. In 2001, the Soros foundations network listed USAID among its “donor partners,” alongside other government aid agencies in countries such as Britain, Sweden, Canada, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, and Austria.

The Open Society Foundations’ connections with USAID run so deep, an Open Society nonprofit actually sued USAID not once but twice—and both cases reached the Supreme Court. Alliance for Open Society International sued to oppose a USAID funding requirement that nonprofits receiving tax dollars pledge to oppose prostitution.

USAID Spent $70B funding abortion and gender ideology and even routed money to the “Church of Satan" in NYC.”

President Trump’s Executive Order Assault

The “Deep State” has many and nefarious approaches to pushing back against the Trump administration but with Trump’s previous experience, he and his team are definitely going for a “take no prisoners” approach and have formed multiple battlefronts. The “Deep State” won’t take this lying down and the main battlefront now has shifted to the law courts.

Various US judges are taking action to put some of the Trump administration decisions on hold and this looks to be an ongoing war. There are many judges appointed by the Obama and Biden administrations and these judges are seeking to overturn decisions made by the president and his cabinet. At some stage the challenge between the U.S. executive and the judiciary branches will reach to the Supreme Court because the limits of the presidential executive powers will need to be tested.

We can anticipate ongoing hysteria and outrage about Trump as a “dictator” and who knows - they might be right! Trump putting the boot into President Zelenskyy, who had been beatified by the media, has drawn the ire of the Europeans and mainstream media. One would have thought that Zelenskyy should have been smart enough not to become drawn into a “tweeting” war with Trump because he is a master of this art. Trump was quoted from a post on Truth Social saying:

“Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn't be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and 'TRUMP,' will never be able to settle,"…

“He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden 'like a fiddle,'" Mr. Trump wrote. "A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left."

Of course, this reference to Zelenskyy as a dictator sent the media into a new rage but Trump has perfected the art of the “put down”. Soon, Zelenskyy will have a nickname like “Lyin’ Ted” or “Pocohontas”. Perhaps “Corrupt Vlad”?

In any case, Trump’s strategy of a “flood the zone” assault on many fronts makes it difficult for the media to hit all of the many moving targets.

The Federal Register provides an amazing spreadsheet with all the details of President Trump’s executive orders and has links to all the detail of each order. It is worthwhile viewing here. I counted 68 rows (ie executive orders) in the Excel spreadsheet and below (Figure 2) is an example of the details provided:

Figure 2. Screenshot from the spreadsheet of President Trump’s Executive Orders. Source: the Federal Register.

Trump has bought in backup commanders as well who have been effective in assaults on European sensibilities. The Vice President, J.D. Vance, gave a widely-reported speech criticizing the Europeans for their restrictions on free speech and lack of responsiveness to concerns about immigration. This shocked the Europeans to such a degree that the organizer of the Munich Security Conference, German diplomat Christoph Heusgen, was brought to tears and the German Defense Minister declared Vance’s comments “unacceptable”.

The Europeans showed that they are “nancy boys” without any ability to absorb criticism and have been caught for years in an echo chamber. The U.S.’s lead role in responsibility for the military security of Europe since WWII has disabled the Europeans and fostered a socialist “utopia”, only now receiving a reality check.

President Trump has shown the whole European collective to be without substance and at an emergency conference about European security, held this week at the Elysée Palace in Paris, no-one could agree about anything. However, I can guarantee that the food was first class!

Conclusions

Trump Mark II has left the world breathless. As I scrolled through the five dozen executive orders to date, I realized that there had been considerable preparation by President Trump’s team for his first days back at the White House. Elon Musk has been a secret weapon unleashed on the administrative state and he and his DOGE team have blindsided the permanent administrative state as they have trawled for data in the labyrinths of the Deep State computer systems. Most people were unprepared for the assault on the administrative state by the Trump team but undoubtedly the “enemy” will regroup and I imagine that the next stage is organized protests or various “leaks”. Trump has the numbers in the House and Senate to prevent any impeachment being brought but the Democrats will regroup for the mid-term elections. However, there may be no more bureaucrats left by then!

We need to keep watching the Trump Show and take notice of the details because there may be many important issues that we miss as the episodes of the show roll out. The globalists hold all the cards and time will tell us whether Trump is part of the globalist agenda or a distraction that provides a small flame of freedom, as the Deep State is sidelined for a few years. Whatever the case, the show is certainly entertaining!