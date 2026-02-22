As President Trump issues an ultimatum to Iran and U.S. naval and air resources muster around American bases in the Middle East, I was struck by Marco Rubio’s speech at the Munich Security Conference last week and by the annual conference’s significance. Secretary Rubio provided a “soft sell” about U.S. power and the long-standing alliance with Europe but nonetheless, there was a clear threat: if Europeans don’t stand up for freedom and are prepared to defend shared values, the U.S. will go it alone. Some excerpts of his speech are provided in a video below from Sky News Australia.

What is the Munich Security Conference?

The Munich Security Conference was founded back in the Cold War days of 1963 when it was titled: Internationale Wehrkundebegegnung (International Defence Encounter). The conference was the idea of Ewald‑Heinrich von Kleist, a German resistance fighter during the latter part of WWII who sought to create a dialogue-based forum for Western military and political leaders, aiming to prevent conflicts like those witnessed in the World Wars.

The conference has grown and became the Munich Security Conference in 1999 as it grew from a European focused meeting to a conference that involves dialogue on global security. The annual conference has become an important event where new ideas are proposed and the conference has become increasingly influential in signaling changes in the international order.

In 2025, the newly-minted Vice President J.D. Vance told the Europeans that the main threat was not from Russia or China but from threats to free speech and freedom in Europe itself. Delegates were shocked and the Chairman of the session actually cried.

Warnings Given by President Putin at Munich

As I listened to the highly finessed speech by Secretary Rubio, I remembered dimly that President Putin had given the Europeans warnings around 20 years previously. I did some research and discovered that in 2007, President Putin signaled a warning to the West at the Munich Security Conference.

President Putin, in the first speech given by a Russia to the annual conference made the following points:

Criticism of Western unilateral military intervention, which he believed was destabilising global security;

President Putin targeted the U.S. which he said “dominated a unipolar world”;

His chief complaint was the expansion of NATO eastward which placed military infrastructure on Russia’s borders. This complaint went back to the period immediately after the fall of the Soviet Union when guarantees were given that such expansion would not occur;

In retrospect, Putin’s Munich speech was a warning to the West of a more aggressive Russian policy, if NATO continued with what seemed to the Russians as a threat along its borders. It is evident now that Putin’s warnings should have been taken much more seriously and millions of Russian and Ukrainians are casualties of a war that may spread into a wider European conflict.

Munich 1938

Munich has a significant historical and even spiritual role in world affairs. History is no longer taught in Australian schools and universities where the Institute of Public Affairs has declared: “a national identity crisis”. I imagine that this is similar throughout the West as academic historians have promoted what one former Australian Prime Minister described as a “black armband view of history”, one where the West is collectively viewed as rapacious colonisers.

Thus, it is unsurprising that many have forgotten the significance of Munich as the birthplace of Nazism. The 1923 Beer Hall Putsch, Hitler’s then failed coup attempt began in Munich and Nazi Party headquarters were located there. Munich thus became “sacred ground” to Hitler with the Nazis rise to power in 1933. By 1938, Great Britain had finally become alarmed at Hitler’s expansionist intentions and the Prime Minister, Neville Chamberlain flew to Munich to negotiate with Hitler.

Chamberlain met Hitler in Munich together with the radial socialist French Prime Minister, Édouard Daladier and the Italian dictator, Benito Mussolini. The meeting, ostensibly focused on the future of the Sudetenland, then part of Czechoslovakia. Czechoslovakia was not invited to the conference and the Sudetenland was offered up as a sacrifice to Hitler on the proviso that there would be no further German expansion. Famously, Chamberlain returned holding up a piece of paper on emerging from his flight at Heston Aerodrome in London and declaring “I believe it is peace for our time”. Winston Churchill had been sounding warnings to the U.K. Parliament since 1933 but there was no appetite for conflict in either the U.K. or France after the carnage of World War I.

This background is significant in relation to the annual Munich Security Conference because President Putin’s warnings in 2007 were ignored despite a further warning delivered in a written submission in 2012 where he criticised NATO military defense expansion and called for a multipolar international order rather than what he saw as U.S. dominance. It must have appeared to Putin that the West did not take him seriously and he then turned his face toward China where in February 2022, following a meeting with President Xi in Beijing, an “everlasting friendship” with “no limits” was declared. Only a few weeks later, Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

So - Munich is interesting as a location and the strategic location of the security conference in Munich is important because the conference was born from the determination not to repeat appeasement failures, seeking instead open strategic dialogue even among adversaries — though, as events have shown, dialogue doesn't guarantee peace.

Thus, it seems that Munich has become shorthand in international politics for:

Appeasement

Strategic miscalculation

The illusion of “peace for our time”

The danger of misreading an expansionist power

Geneva - the New Munich?

Geneva in Switzerland has become a new Munich - where peace negotiations are hammered out - and mostly fail. There have been dozens of meeting including those involving Syria, Russia, Iran, Libya, Georgia, North Korea and Yemen. I suppose, taking the most positive approach, World War III has not yet erupted and so all the talks may be seen as being successful.

Currently, President Trump’s envoys: real estate developer Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, are meeting with Iranian delegates led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, together with other senior Iranian diplomats. Iran has experience in beating the West in previous negotiations during President Obama’s time and their speciality is wearing down negotiators as they return for approval from the Supreme Leader. However, President Trump seems to be playing a different diplomatic game.

On 19 February 2026, during a meeting of the Board of Peace, President Trump announced that the United States would decide within the next 10 days whether to push forward with diplomacy or take military action against Iran if a “meaningful nuclear deal” couldn’t be reached. It is uncertain whether the carnage inflicted by the regime on protestors also plays a role.

He also indicated that the time frame for negotiation could extend up to 10–15 days. By my calculation, given the extraordinary build up of the military arsenal around the Gulf, an attack on Iran of some type could occur as soon as 1 March 2026.

War or Peace?

Yet this crisis is not occurring in isolation. Russian and Chinese naval assets are reported moving in support of Iran toward the Strait of Hormuz — that narrow maritime artery through which a fifth of the world’s oil flows. Beijing watches Taiwan. Moscow calculates its next move in Ukraine and perhaps Eastern Europe. President Trump speaks openly of Greenland as a strategic asset. Europe, for all its rhetoric, remains hesitant — politically divided, fiscally constrained, and militarily underprepared.

The chessboard is no longer regional; it is global. And when great powers begin repositioning fleets rather than merely issuing communiqués, history suggests we have entered a more dangerous phase.

For the moment, President Trump holds the initiative. Ultimatums project strength. Deadlines create leverage. But once a strike is launched — even a limited one — the realm of controlled diplomacy gives way to the law of unintended consequences. Energy markets convulse. Proxies activate. Alliances harden. Miscalculations multiply. Think Vietnam!

In 1938, leaders believed they were managing risk. In 2007, warnings were politely absorbed and set aside. The question before us now is not whether negotiations are occurring in Geneva, but whether the decision that follows will narrow the conflict — or widen it beyond the control of those who believe they are directing events.

War or peace is rarely decided by rhetoric alone. It is decided by what follows. I suppose the old adage is still true - when countries start speaking about peace - prepare for war!