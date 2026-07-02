Sons of Issachar Newsletter

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Annette O's avatar
Annette O
Jul 4

Thank-you for the hopeful end of this essay. The pressure that is being bought to bear in so may areas atm - agriculture is under siege; lawyers, accountants and real estate agents have been co-opted as operatives of Govco to enforce AML (Anti Money Laundering) legislation where they treat all customers as terrorists until proven - with copious invasive questions and internet searches on a News Corp platform - that they are not PEPS (politically engaged people) nor have any adverse? digital footprint, and yes Australians needing these services will pay; the methods of the massacre of the Snowy's brumbies has highlighted how deep the corruption goes when the Agenda is involved (amazing that one diabolically wrong Govt project could take the KNP, our economy and heritage with it); the Govt is still adamant that a man can be a women; and hundreds of thousands of those in the regions are still fighting the non-renewables "transition" for their homes, livelihoods and the nations food security. (Sign this wonderful declaration if you would like to help https://walchadeclaration.au/ ) The upside is that as more people from different spheres are exposed to the lunacy and absurdity they are starting to ask questions. The UniParty is in deep trouble for this reason alone. The straw that breaks each camels back is different.

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Sigmund Taubert's avatar
Sigmund Taubert
Jul 4

Thank you Reuben!

A

Most comprehensive analysis of the Technocracy Machine now powered by aI in a Pincer movement without general public awareness.

I am reading Patrick Wood book THE NEW ECONOMICS OF TECHNOCRACY who is a comprehensive guide to what’s happening and what’s still to come.

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